Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by NewsPoacher: 4:55pm
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/nigeria-students-south-africans-vacate-nigeria-48-hrs/



Xenophobic Attacks:Nigerians protesting against xenophobic attacks in South Africa at the South African High Commission, in Abuja, Photos: Gbemiga Olamikan.


The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given 48 hours ultimatum to all South African companies in Nigeria to relocate over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The students gave the ultimatum at a peaceful demonstration at some South African companies in Abuja on Thursday. During the march the students carried a banner, which read: ‘’NANS against Xenophobic Attacks on Nigerians.’’ While the students marched, the security men stood and watched to ensure law and order.

The President of NANS, Mr Kadiri Aruna, said in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at DSTV office, a South African company, in Wuse 2, Abuja, that Nigerian students had resolved to condemn the attacks. “We are saying that enough is enough as South Africans have openly attacked and bullied Nigerians.’’ Aruna said that the protest would also serve as a warning to other countries trying to underrate Nigerians.

He said that after 48 hours, if nothing was done, messages would be sent to students in all university campuses to bring down MTN masts all over the country. Aruna said that DSTV and Shoprite would also be affected as the union had put adequate strategies in place to make the action effective. “All the South African business empires in Nigeria and their collaborators in Nigeria will be affected.

“I don’t want to say we will be barbaric but we will not be lawful in our actions, we will do it and face the consequences, enough of this rubbish,’’ he said. Aruna stressed that the poor treatment being meted out to Nigerians was particularly insulting given the role Nigeria played in ending the apartheid regime in South Africa.

“Nigeria contributed 80 per cent of the freedom the South Africans are enjoying today because we saved them from the jaws of apartheid. “Who is South Africa to humiliate Nigeria? So they forget things so soon, let them go back to history and records to see how much financial assistance and what the country did to save them,’’ he said. The union president said that the situation was inhuman and for this reason all reasonable Nigerians must react. “In science they say you use malaria to cure malaria, now you use madness to cure their madness, and that is why we are advising them to leave Nigerian soil before 48 hours.’’

He said that the Federal Government should not wait till the dying minute before evacuating Nigerians from South Africa. Aruna said it was time for government not to only condemn the attacks but take a firm stand by summoning South Africa’s high commissioner and if possible cut diplomatic ties with that country. “Government should take extra-diplomatic measures in dealing with the latest deadly assaults because if nothing drastic is done it will become a regular occurrence. “This is the time to place South Africa where it belongs,’’ he said.

He said that the last time the xenophobic attack happened nothing was done, no action was taken and no arrest was made and that was why South Africans repeated the attacks. Aruna said it was so unfortunate that during the attacks the South African Government refused to take up its responsibility of securing Nigerians and their properties.

“The government of South Africa is criminally quiet and they say silence is consent, and their police are folding their hands while they are killing Nigerians, this is conspiracy, enough is enough,’’ he said. He said the peaceful rally would continue and spread across the country. Over 50 police and, DSS operatives surrounded the DSTV premises and along the street making it impossible for newsmen to contact any DSTV officials for comments.

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Agbalanze(m): 4:57pm
ok na
Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by cobadit(m): 4:57pm
Greatest Nigeria Students!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by kabrud: 4:58pm
Very good one there. Long overdue. Enough of that rubbish xenophobia. U treat us any how in ur country while ur nationals are making it big in our own country. Infact the Nigerian govt should give the students very strong backing on this, nonsense, mtchewww.

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by vani86: 4:59pm
As usual APC will sit and be looking like lucozade until things go from bad to worse, then lie lie mohammed will come and say that BUBU is on his way to south africa to sort them out man to man.

For focks sake, it is students that are bringing these killings to national attention, what is d nigerian ambassador to aouth africa doing.

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:01pm
cry
Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Nateben(m): 5:03pm
I support, it's high time these South Africans know that.......... grin

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by yomi007k(m): 5:08pm
Na do well.

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by ijebuloaded(m): 5:08pm
Good One

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Ahmadgani(m): 5:10pm
Zulu must go. We are tired of those f#cking mzansis. Time for action is now

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by allfriends(m): 5:12pm
How I wish it was during d time of moses osakadeh , Nan's v become weak .. All d same nice one .. I'm in full support

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Milonis(m): 5:13pm
Hmmm NANS reasons better than the Nigerian Government. Such a shame

Greatest Nigerian Students!

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by brunofarad(m): 5:15pm
Enough of this nonsense from frustrated South Africans




Nobody has the monopoly of violence

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by WebSurfer(m): 5:16pm
No be by force to school or stay for south Africa o
Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by SuperSuave(m): 5:16pm
grin
He said that after 48 hours, if nothing was done, messages would be sent to students in all university campuses to bring down MTN masts all over the country. Aruna said that DSTV and Shoprite would also be affected as the union had put adequate strategies in place to make the action effective. “All the South African business empires in Nigeria and their collaborators in Nigeria will be affected.
Pls let me know when it's time for us to invade shoprite!! grin #Enoughisenough

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by biggerboyc(m): 5:16pm
Make everybody go back to eh country. Ofun ti to si gbegiri, everybody ko eko re dani
Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by seunlayi(m): 5:16pm
Since our No 1 man is busy relaxing in Queens country, Nigerian needs wake up and take the battle up with those SA's

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by RUGGEDWEAVER(m): 5:16pm
smiley OKay
Next please
Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by freeborn76(m): 5:16pm
This is unreasonable...we are been reactive as usual. Majority of the South Africans here provide legit services and create employment in their thousands for Nigerian nationals; most Nigerians in S.A. on the other hand are involved in drug peddling and other vices. Abeg, let's stop this senseless reactive diplomacy. You chase out 3000 South Africans, they chase out 3 million Nigerians, whose loss? The focus of the FG should be creating an enabling environment for Nigerians to thrive here

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by UnknownT: 5:17pm
MBA ana abara agu
Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by rugged007: 5:17pm
Nice one

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by themonk(m): 5:17pm
Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by oyinkinola: 5:17pm
...south africa wants to ride on the back of Nigeria tiger, they will surely landed in heaven! let it be clear.

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by afroniger: 5:17pm
Good move. The South Africans mustn't be made to think such toutish behavior will not have dire consequences.

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by stonemind(m): 5:18pm
Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Yinkatolu: 5:18pm
Greeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaaattttttttttt
cobadit:
Greatest Nigeria Students!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Michaelpresh(m): 5:18pm
Nigerians are no longer save even home and abroad seriously this country need prayers
Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by geekybabe(f): 5:19pm
Who send them? They start a stupid fight that they cant finish. Putting thousands of nigerian lives in SA at stake.

Instead of them to protest crappy education in nigerian unis, and protest exorbitant fees, they are giving empty threats. Misguided students.

The SA you are protesting, hundreds of nigerians have benefited from free tuition and bursaries in their schls.

I'm just pissed.

Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by nabegibeg: 5:19pm
E don set
Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Damilare6293: 5:19pm
nice one
Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by petkoffdrake2(m): 5:19pm
Eiya! Its not fair, where will I run to??

