|Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by NewsPoacher: 4:55pm
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/nigeria-students-south-africans-vacate-nigeria-48-hrs/
Mynd44, Lalasticlala
10 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Agbalanze(m): 4:57pm
ok na
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by cobadit(m): 4:57pm
Greatest Nigeria Students!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by kabrud: 4:58pm
Very good one there. Long overdue. Enough of that rubbish xenophobia. U treat us any how in ur country while ur nationals are making it big in our own country. Infact the Nigerian govt should give the students very strong backing on this, nonsense, mtchewww.
12 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by vani86: 4:59pm
As usual APC will sit and be looking like lucozade until things go from bad to worse, then lie lie mohammed will come and say that BUBU is on his way to south africa to sort them out man to man.
For focks sake, it is students that are bringing these killings to national attention, what is d nigerian ambassador to aouth africa doing.
29 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:01pm
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Nateben(m): 5:03pm
I support, it's high time these South Africans know that..........
14 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by yomi007k(m): 5:08pm
Na do well.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by ijebuloaded(m): 5:08pm
Good One
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Ahmadgani(m): 5:10pm
Zulu must go. We are tired of those f#cking mzansis. Time for action is now
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by allfriends(m): 5:12pm
How I wish it was during d time of moses osakadeh , Nan's v become weak .. All d same nice one .. I'm in full support
7 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Milonis(m): 5:13pm
Hmmm NANS reasons better than the Nigerian Government. Such a shame
Greatest Nigerian Students!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by brunofarad(m): 5:15pm
Enough of this nonsense from frustrated South Africans
Nobody has the monopoly of violence
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by WebSurfer(m): 5:16pm
No be by force to school or stay for south Africa o
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by SuperSuave(m): 5:16pm
He said that after 48 hours, if nothing was done, messages would be sent to students in all university campuses to bring down MTN masts all over the country. Aruna said that DSTV and Shoprite would also be affected as the union had put adequate strategies in place to make the action effective. “All the South African business empires in Nigeria and their collaborators in Nigeria will be affected.Pls let me know when it's time for us to invade shoprite!! #Enoughisenough
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by biggerboyc(m): 5:16pm
Make everybody go back to eh country. Ofun ti to si gbegiri, everybody ko eko re dani
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by seunlayi(m): 5:16pm
Since our No 1 man is busy relaxing in Queens country, Nigerian needs wake up and take the battle up with those SA's
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by RUGGEDWEAVER(m): 5:16pm
OKay
Next please
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by freeborn76(m): 5:16pm
This is unreasonable...we are been reactive as usual. Majority of the South Africans here provide legit services and create employment in their thousands for Nigerian nationals; most Nigerians in S.A. on the other hand are involved in drug peddling and other vices. Abeg, let's stop this senseless reactive diplomacy. You chase out 3000 South Africans, they chase out 3 million Nigerians, whose loss? The focus of the FG should be creating an enabling environment for Nigerians to thrive here
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by UnknownT: 5:17pm
MBA ana abara agu
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by rugged007: 5:17pm
Nice one
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by themonk(m): 5:17pm
[center][/center]
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by oyinkinola: 5:17pm
...south africa wants to ride on the back of Nigeria tiger, they will surely landed in heaven! let it be clear.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by afroniger: 5:17pm
Good move. The South Africans mustn't be made to think such toutish behavior will not have dire consequences.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by stonemind(m): 5:18pm
h
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Yinkatolu: 5:18pm
Greeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaaattttttttttt
cobadit:
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Michaelpresh(m): 5:18pm
Nigerians are no longer save even home and abroad seriously this country need prayers
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by geekybabe(f): 5:19pm
Who send them? They start a stupid fight that they cant finish. Putting thousands of nigerian lives in SA at stake.
Instead of them to protest crappy education in nigerian unis, and protest exorbitant fees, they are giving empty threats. Misguided students.
The SA you are protesting, hundreds of nigerians have benefited from free tuition and bursaries in their schls.
I'm just pissed.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by nabegibeg: 5:19pm
E don set
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by Damilare6293: 5:19pm
nice one
|Re: Nigeria Students To South Africans: Vacate From Nigeria Before 48 Hrs - Vanguard by petkoffdrake2(m): 5:19pm
Eiya! Its not fair, where will I run to??
