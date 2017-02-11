Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / What Business Can Start Doing With 400k? (Your Idea Is Welcome) (6444 Views)

N3million Naira, What Business Profitable Business Can It Float? / I Have 80k, What business Can I Venture In? / Nigerian Economy: Here Are Some Profitable Online Businesses You Can Start (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good day sir/ma



Pls I need your ideas on a business which I can start or invest in with 400k so I can be earning some profit... Pls I'm not into bets or ponzi schemes, I wanna start the business that I will run myself like shops and other business, I'm a young guy age ranges between 20 - 25.





Your ideas of business is welcome pls kindly contribute and I will really appreciate. Thanks 5 Likes

Go into blogging, bitcoin stuff.



Better. With this current recession there is nothing big you can do with 400k. Don't waste your money 4 Likes

sonofLuci:

Go into blogging, bitcoin stuff.



Better. With this current recession there is nothing big you can do with 400k. Don't waste your money I do hear about the bitcoin but don't av anyone to put me through I do hear about the bitcoin but don't av anyone to put me through

yourboss:

I do hear about the bitcoin but don't av anyone to put me through

Ask LadyF Ask LadyF

POULTRY - catfish, pigery, snails, cattle or goat meat... planting crops n harvesting, quail eggs etc



Biitcoin Investments (not the naija schemes o) that pay you for life



ANDROID APP development, DESIGN APPS N GET PAID PER DOWNLOADS



public transport biz.. it nevers gets obsolete I SAW A DANFO BUS ON NAIRALAND THIS MORNING FOR 450K... kindly check it out



start a tutorial centre



build caravans and sell... this is a ready market



Import goods and sell... I import from china and sell on KONGA and JUMIA... i started with 60k.. but make 200 monthly after 2months tho



there are many more... but just know that all these will cost you less that 150k to start each. GOD BLESS ya





yourboss:

Good day sir/ma



Pls I need your ideas on a business which I can start or invest in with 400k so I can be earning some profit... Pls I'm not into bets or ponzi schemes, I wanna start the business that I will run myself like shops and other business, I'm a young guy age ranges between 20 - 25.





Your ideas of business is welcome pls kindly contribute and I will really appreciate. Thanks 22 Likes 6 Shares

greatnaija01:

POULTRY - catfish, pigery, snails, cattle or goat meat... planting crops n harvesting, quail eggs etc



Biitcoin Investments (not the naija schemes o) that pay you for life



ANDROID APP development, DESIGN APPS N GET PAID PER DOWNLOADS



public transport biz.. it nevers gets obsolete I SAW A DANFO BUS ON NAIRALAND THIS MORNING FOR 450K... kindly check it out



start a tutorial centre



build caravans and sell... this is a ready market



Import goods and sell... I import from china and sell on KONGA and JUMIA... i started with 60k.. but make 200 monthly after 2months tho



there are many more... but just know that all these will cost you less that 150k to start each. GOD BLESS ya





tnx bro, I will try to think about the poultry stuffs, I was thinking about buying bottle soft drink in large scale and reselling it to the small scales seller and final citizen consumers before tnx bro, I will try to think about the poultry stuffs, I was thinking about buying bottle soft drink in large scale and reselling it to the small scales seller and final citizen consumers before 2 Likes 1 Share

bro no try anything transportation, it sounds enticing at first. but enter you go hear am. I did that before I almost ran mad. except you are willing to drive it yourself. moreover I will advice you forget about getting a danfo cos I heard ambode wants to phase it out.



in the real sense, that money can't really do much this time if you want to do business. how much will remain after getting a shop.



I dont know the kind of person you are and where you are based. but I think I have something I am doing that might interest you.



its tailoring line, I have the manpower and necessary industrial machines. for now, we are making bespoke coutures but I am working on mass production of boxers. where to sell wont be a problem. I actually need a partner cos I will most likely gun for my second degree this year. in essence, you dont need all your money to invest. maybe half, cos I have taken care of all the capital intensive stuff. ur money will be used to buy the fabrics for production and you put in your energy in supervising. dont worry I got superb young tailors.

feel free to contact me for verification before anything because I can tell you wholeheartedly that there are more businesses to explore from this.

its just that my popcy wants me to further my education thats why I am actually thinking about partnership. 15 Likes 1 Share

greatnaija01:

POULTRY - catfish, pigery, snails, cattle or goat meat... planting crops n harvesting, quail eggs etc



Biitcoin Investments (not the naija schemes o) that pay you for life



ANDROID APP development, DESIGN APPS N GET PAID PER DOWNLOADS



public transport biz.. it nevers gets obsolete I SAW A DANFO BUS ON NAIRALAND THIS MORNING FOR 450K... kindly check it out



start a tutorial centre



build caravans and sell... this is a ready market



Import goods and sell... I import from china and sell on KONGA and JUMIA... i started with 60k.. but make 200 monthly after 2months tho



there are many more... but just know that all these will cost you less that 150k to start each. GOD BLESS ya





Hello bro, I really would like to know my about this importation biz. Am really interested but don't have anyone to put me through. 08069150623 , this is my WhatsApp number. I would like to have your Hello bro, I really would like to know my about this importation biz. Am really interested but don't have anyone to put me through. 08069150623 , this is my WhatsApp number. I would like to have your

Since you have time and intend to run it yourself, a provision business may not be a bad idea..depending on your location. If you are to try it, you can dedicate say a month or two to study from a previous owner.

greatnaija01:

POULTRY - catfish, pigery, snails, cattle or goat meat... planting crops n harvesting, quail eggs etc



Biitcoin Investments (not the naija schemes o) that pay you for life



ANDROID APP development, DESIGN APPS N GET PAID PER DOWNLOADS



public transport biz.. it nevers gets obsolete I SAW A DANFO BUS ON NAIRALAND THIS MORNING FOR 450K... kindly check it out



start a tutorial centre



build caravans and sell... this is a ready market



Import goods and sell... I import from china and sell on KONGA and JUMIA... i started with 60k.. but make 200 monthly after 2months tho



there are many more... but just know that all these will cost you less that 150k to start each. GOD BLESS ya





can we talk on whatsapp boss; 08068584147 can we talk on whatsapp boss; 08068584147

csbenedict:

bro no try anything transportation, it sounds enticing at first. but enter you go hear am. I did that before I almost ran mad. except you are willing to drive it yourself. moreover I will advice you forget about getting a danfo cos I heard ambode wants to phase it out.



in the real sense, that money can't really do much this time if you want to do business. how much will remain after getting a shop.



I dont know the kind of person you are and where you are based. but I think I have something I am doing that might interest you.



its tailoring line, I have the manpower and necessary industrial machines. for now, we are making bespoke coutures but I am working on mass production of boxers. where to sell wont be a problem. I actually need a partner cos I will most likely gun for my second degree this year. in essence, you dont need all your money to invest. maybe half, cos I have taken care of all the capital intensive stuff. ur money will be used to buy the fabrics for production and you put in your energy in supervising. dont worry I got superb young tailors.

feel free to contact me for verification before anything because I can tell you wholeheartedly that there are more businesses to explore from this.

its just that my popcy wants me to further my education thats why I am actually thinking about partnership. I sent you a pm. Kindly respond.





seunnairaland:



can we talk on whatsapp boss; 08068584147 i dont share phone contact, PM me... email is the best i do 1 Like





onyeudo234:



Hello bro, I really would like to know my about this importation biz. Am really interested but don't have anyone to put me through. 08069150623 , this is my WhatsApp number. I would like to have your you neeed no one to put you thru.... go to 4shared dot com and type importation there and you will see ebook.... download the ones by nigerians and you are good to go. no one has time to mentor anyone for free. thats d hard truth 8 Likes

http://www.nairaland.com/3555758/n3million-naira-what-business-profitable. This is same story. See people who have cap but no head. If I give you the best advice people will think its impossible and call it scam. Don't ever try ponzi oh. May God bless and prosper anything you put that cash into. 1 Like

PatrickOkunima:

I sent you a pm. Kindly respond.

I doubt it. can't find any mail I doubt it. can't find any mail





Note: I will not be involve in this business. I help you with confirm LPO I go my way. you can start with the capital you are holding.



Read more.



Vast opportunities in Nigeria Agricultural business sector . Eye opener for Agro Investors.



https://sehgatehub.wordpress.com/2017/02/11/vast-opportunities-in-nigeria-agricultural-business-sector-eye-opener-for-agro-investors/ OP tell me if you know anywhere you can source palm kernel shell in large quantity then I will help you to secure 12months supply LPO with well exterblished company. payment is on delivery.Note: I will not be involve in this business. I help you with confirm LPO I go my way. you can start with the capital you are holding.Read more.Vast opportunities in Nigeria Agricultural business sector . Eye opener for Agro Investors.

yourboss:

Good day sir/ma



Pls I need your ideas on a business which I can start or invest in with 400k so I can be earning some profit... Pls I'm not into bets or ponzi schemes, I wanna start the business that I will run myself like shops and other business, I'm a young guy age ranges between 20 - 25.





Your ideas of business is welcome pls kindly contribute and I will really appreciate. Thanks

I am truly impressed at your willingness to venture into business. My advise is for you to go into Agricultural business..

For example buying and selling palm oil as a wholesaler .do a market survey and do your calculations well.. believe me you will make good profit..

For those who missed out on the opportunity last year , when a 25litre keg was sold for 5-7k btw feb-April and was resold for 20-25k as at oct-dec last year..

Now with 400k you can buy palm oil, rent a shop and store to resell when the price increases..

Contact me for more enquiries.. I am truly impressed at your willingness to venture into business. My advise is for you to go into Agricultural business..For example buying and selling palm oil as a wholesaler .do a market survey and do your calculations well.. believe me you will make good profit..For those who missed out on the opportunity last year , when a 25litre keg was sold for 5-7k btw feb-April and was resold for 20-25k as at oct-dec last year..Now with 400k you can buy palm oil, rent a shop and store to resell when the price increases..Contact me for more enquiries.. 6 Likes 2 Shares

okpon77:





I am truly impressed at your willingness to venture into business. My advise is for you to go into Agricultural business..

For example buying and selling palm oil as a wholesaler .do a market survey and do your calculations well.. believe me you will make good profit..

For those who missed out on the opportunity last year , when a 25litre keg was sold for 5-7k btw feb-April and was resold for 20-25k as at oct-dec last year..

Now with 400k you can buy palm oil, rent a shop and store to resell when the price increases..

Contact me for more enquiries.. thanks so much for your idea bro, I'm very grateful and I will try to make inquiries on this thanks so much for your idea bro, I'm very grateful and I will try to make inquiries on this 1 Like 1 Share





NB: PLEASE PM ME IF YOU ARE A BUYER OR KNOW OF ANY BUYER OF PROCCESSED FUFU (WET)



yourboss:

Good day sir/ma



Pls I need your ideas on a business which I can start or invest in with 400k so I can be earning some profit... Pls I'm not into bets or ponzi schemes, I wanna start the business that I will run myself like shops and other business, I'm a young guy age ranges between 20 - 25.



Your ideas of business is welcome pls kindly contribute and I will really appreciate. Thanks @ OP ...I am in the same shoe with you and i have been following this thread to gather great opinions and business ideas from the gurus in the house. Well, as for me, i am considering venturing into Cassava to Fufu processing(Wet Fufu ) though. I discovered from research that you make 200% ROI but the only problem in the business is that buyers don't pay on cash and carry. They tend to make payment when they must have sold your product which takes max of 2weeks as your waiting period. Since the whole process take 7 days,Once can to venture into it week in and out with the mind of getting paid your First week by third week, the second by 4th...and so on.NB: PLEASE PM ME IF YOU ARE A BUYER OR KNOW OF ANY BUYER OF PROCCESSED FUFU (WET)

Nice contributions, actually they are all Good , but I will prefer u go into network biz ,. E.g Bitcoin biz ,. If I have that amount (400k) b4 a month I should be having double of my investment and more without stress ,. I call it SOFT WORK ,

Destinycarsng:

Nice contributions, actually they are all Good , but I will prefer u go into network biz ,. E.g Bitcoin biz ,. If I have that amount (400k) b4 a month I should be having double of my investment and more without stress ,. I call it SOFT WORK , bro..u mind we reason out well on this bitcoin biz of urs?

Tete-a-tete bro..u mind we reason out well on this bitcoin biz of urs?Tete-a-tete

onyeudo234:



Hello bro, I really would like to know my about this importation biz. Am really interested but don't have anyone to put me through. 08069150623 , this is my WhatsApp number. I would like to have your same here 07062888246 same here 07062888246

0ubenji:

bro..u mind we reason out well on this bitcoin biz of urs?

Tete-a-tete get my number on my signature get my number on my signature

khayleb:

@ OP ...I am in the same shoe with you and i have been following this thread to gather great opinions and business ideas from the gurus in the house. Well, as for me, i am considering venturing into Cassava to Fufu processing(Wet Fufu ) though. I discovered from research that you make 200% ROI but the only problem in the business is that buyers don't pay on cash and carry. They tend to make payment when they must have sold your product which takes max of 2weeks as your waiting period. Since the whole process take 7 days,Once can to venture into it week in and out with the mind of getting paid your First week by third week, the second by 4th...and so on.



NB: PLEASE PM ME IF YOU ARE A BUYER OR KNOW OF ANY BUYER OF PROCCESSED FUFU (WET)



it's ok bro of I see any buyer, but I think people only use it for final Consumption which mean they won't be buying it in large quantity it's ok bro of I see any buyer, but I think people only use it for final Consumption which mean they won't be buying it in large quantity



http://www.nairaland.com/3566510/start-own-boxers-business-n5 Check this link and you will thank me later

yourboss:

Good day sir/ma



Pls I need your ideas on a business which I can start or invest in with 400k so I can be earning some profit... Pls I'm not into bets or ponzi schemes, I wanna start the business that I will run myself like shops and other business, I'm a young guy age ranges between 20 - 25.





Your ideas of business is welcome pls kindly contribute and I will really appreciate. Thanks Pm me n tank me for life

yourboss:

Good day sir/ma



Pls I need your ideas on a business which I can start or invest in with 400k so I can be earning some profit... Pls I'm not into bets or ponzi schemes, I wanna start the business that I will run myself like shops and other business, I'm a young guy age ranges between 20 - 25.





Your ideas of business is welcome pls kindly contribute and I will really appreciate. Thanks

I would advise you to Go into film making, that's the best investment ever with 0% stress



pm me if you are interested I would advise you to Go into film making, that's the best investment ever with 0% stresspm me if you are interested

greatnaija01:

POULTRY - catfish, pigery, snails, cattle or goat meat... planting crops n harvesting, quail eggs etc



Biitcoin Investments (not the naija schemes o) that pay you for life



ANDROID APP development, DESIGN APPS N GET PAID PER DOWNLOADS



public transport biz.. it nevers gets obsolete I SAW A DANFO BUS ON NAIRALAND THIS MORNING FOR 450K... kindly check it out



start a tutorial centre



build caravans and sell... this is a ready market



Import goods and sell... I import from china and sell on KONGA and JUMIA... i started with 60k.. but make 200 monthly after 2months tho



there are many more... but just know that all these will cost you less that 150k to start each. GOD BLESS ya





boss, i would like to know things that are affordable i can import and make profit. boss, i would like to know things that are affordable i can import and make profit.





what is affordable for you may be to expensive for me. and i can not give you direct details of what i import... cos the more common what i import becomes the longer and slower it will take to sell. I import very rare stuff that are a MUST NECESSITY for people in my state and location. and it sells fast cos i have done my own study. so kindly do yours and you will enjoy it. i use aliexpress taobao 1688 pls compare their prices for your given products and you will see yourself why this is a secret goldmine that will never run dry



Seconsol92:



boss, i would like to know things that are affordable i can import and make profit. my boss.... all fingers are not equal. NO ONE CAN DO THAT FOR YOU. WHATEVER YOU BUY CAN ONLY BE LUCRATIVE BASED ON YOUR LOCATION AND YOUR POCKET SIZE. so i suggest you go do your findings yourself o.what is affordable for you may be to expensive for me. and i can not give you direct details of what i import... cos the more common what i import becomes the longer and slower it will take to sell. I import very rare stuff that are a MUST NECESSITY for people in my state and location. and it sells fast cos i have done my own study. so kindly do yours and you will enjoy it. i use aliexpress taobao 1688 pls compare their prices for your given products and you will see yourself why this is a secret goldmine that will never run dry

greatnaija01:

my boss.... all fingers are not equal. NO ONE CAN DO THAT FOR YOU. WHATEVER YOU BUY CAN ONLY BE LUCRATIVE BASED ON YOUR LOCATION AND YOUR POCKET SIZE. so i suggest you go do your findings yourself o.



what is affordable for you may be to expensive for me. and i can not give you direct details of what i import... cos the more common what i import becomes the longer and slower it will take to sell. I import very rare stuff that are a MUST NECESSITY for people in my state and location. and it sells fast cos i have done my own study. so kindly do yours and you will enjoy it. i use aliexpress taobao 1688 pls compare their prices for your given products and you will see yourself why this is a secret goldmine that will never run dry



thanks, guess it all depends on me now

could you also give me a run down on how to put up my products on konga and jumia thanks, guess it all depends on me nowcould you also give me a run down on how to put up my products on konga and jumia