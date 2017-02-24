Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy (6217 Views)

JOHANNESBURG — The Nigerian president’s month-long medical leave overseas has empowered his deputy to attack the country’s problems with an energy that has surprised observers and led some to suggest he should stay in charge for good.



When he left for London on Jan. 19, President Muhammadu Buhari handed power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a 59-year-old lawyer and pastor. He has embarked on a whirl of domestic travel and meetings, taking on long-standing, seemingly intractable issues like the weakened naira currency and oil militants whose bombings have cost the country billions of dollars.



That isn’t silencing some critics who say Buhari’s absence has caused a power vacuum, nor calming the concerns of citizens amid an official silence on the cause of the president’s leave. On Tuesday, the 74-year-old Buhari sent a message thanking Nigerians for their prayers and saying “I need a longer time to rest.”



Suggestions that Buhari is too incapacitated to run one of Africa’s largest economies and its No. 2 oil supplier have prompted a few calls for his resignation.



Citizens’ advocacy group Opinion Nigeria cited the country’s many challenges in calling for “the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari ... followed swiftly with the immediate confirmation of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a substantive president.”



But putting Buhari’s deputy in charge for good could provoke antagonism between majority Christian southerners like Osinbajo and mainly Muslim northerners like Buhari. When former President Musa Yar’Adua was ill abroad for months before coming home to die in 2009, northerners blocked his southern Vice President Goodluck Jonathan from assuming power, creating a months-long political paralysis.



Jonathan was eventually confirmed, but his subsequent successful run for election angered many Muslims, breaking an unwritten agreement that power rotate between northerners and southerners.



That scenario is unlikely to be repeated now, a Eurasia Group risk analysis wrote this week. Buhari’s “practice of handing over authority to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his absence would probably facilitate a calm transition if Buhari is unable to complete his term,” it predicted.



The analysis said Osinbajo, who is new to politics and has no national power base, likely would not run in 2019 presidential elections.



This week, the Daily Post newspaper quoted presidential spokesman Garba Shehu as denying that “some close appointees of President Buhari had constituted themselves into a cabal with the aim of whittling down the influence of Acting President Osinbajo.”



Osinbajo last week presided over an hours-long meeting where the National Economic Council demanded urgent action on the naira’s free fall. This week, the Central Bank offered a devalued naira rate to those who can afford medical services and education abroad. It is seen as a test for a further devaluation of the currency.



Buhari had long resisted pressure to devalue the naira until Osinbajo announced the move last year during another of the president’s medical leaves.



When Nigerians protested earlier this month against rising food and fuel prices, ongoing corruption and a feeble government, Osinbajo did not send troops to break up their march, as had happened in the past. Instead, he met with labor leaders and enlisted their help in fighting corruption and inflation running near 20 percent.



“We hear you loud and clear,” he said in a message to protesters.



Also this month, Osinbajo traveled to the heart of oil militant country in the south, where he declared that young men must be provided proper jobs to stop militancy and that the government will work to transform illegal oil refineries — often the only source of fuel in impoverished villages — into legal ones.



Osinbajo said he was there as an emissary of Buhari to offer “a new vision” for the oil-producing Niger Delta, where militant attacks resurged after the president’s government tried unsuccessfully to halt payments under a 2009 amnesty program.



Buhari has never visited the region himself.



MAKE I TALK 1 Like

Osibanjo understands what being a leader entails.(even if it's little)



He may not be perfect, but ANYBODY except sycophants claiming patriots would take him over one someone any day.



Yemi Osibanjo is better.Really really better.

Maybe, hope is finally rising,at least . 3 Likes

Even the West have noticed the renewed energy in Governance ...I will always maintain that Buhari alone is an economic anachrone whose appearance alone can trigger a negative economic tsunami..I would advise the British be careful as he stays there because his presence there alone can affect the strength of the British Pound sterling 41 Likes 2 Shares

Let see how it goes. 1 Like

Yes oo... I believe God has the way of turning things around for Nigerians.

This will probably be our prayer come true for Nigerians.

We should shower our prayers for our new president Osinbanjo. 9 Likes 1 Share

rejoice4eva:

Maybe, hope is finally rising,at least .

I'm telling u...its rising really, atleast what Nigerians needs right now is some iota of hope

Buhari should be blocked from coming back

Let's show our president Osinbajo love....

lalasticlala how far na?

Forget Bubu no go school



This part of the post got my attention the most





" When Nigerians protested earlier this month against rising food and fuel prices, ongoing corruption and a feeble government, Osinbajo did not send troops to break up their march, as had happened in the past. Instead, he met with labor leaders and enlisted their help in fighting corruption and inflation running near 20 percent.



Also this month, Osinbajo traveled to the heart of oil militant country in the south, where he declared that young men must be provided proper jobs to stop militancy and that the government will work to transform illegal oil refineries — often the only source of fuel in impoverished villages — into legal ones.This part of the post got my attention the most"



May God help us 4 Likes

When one is ready to work you simply would know. It all balls down to intelligence.



What do you think a 90 year old sick man would do as a president ??



It's just like hiring a 90 year old man to be your security, he would sleep and fart all day long



the whole word knows that buhari is clueless and a colossal failure 4 Likes

Everybody love Osibanjo. What not to Love? i mean look at him.

Looks like the west doesn't love buhari anymore



SAD 3 Likes

If I be Buhari I go just jejely resign. Haba the casting don too much now! What I can't do in two years my deputy which one of my midget friend labeled "mare commissioner" did it in less than a month and you sey make I no die of heart attack

Make e continue im bed rest, make thiefnubú's boy continue ruling.

Internationally noticed 1 Like

Osibanjo has proven himself a loyal and capable deputy. looking forward to the day he becomes president in his own right 4 Likes

I will not vote come 2019 unless a young vibrant nigerian will run for president. I am tired of making mistakes

Mopolchi:

Make e continue im bed rest, make thiefnubú's boy continue ruling.

Dnt you think ThiefnNubu is good at selecting good loyalists / boys ?



Fashola

Ambode

Dnt you think ThiefnNubu is good at selecting good loyalists / boys ?

Fashola

Ambode

Osinbajo

God bless Nigeria.

Nice one

God be praised