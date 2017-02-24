₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by KingGBsky(m): 12:52pm
JOHANNESBURG — The Nigerian president’s month-long medical leave overseas has empowered his deputy to attack the country’s problems with an energy that has surprised observers and led some to suggest he should stay in charge for good.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/africa/nigerian-presidents-long-absence-empowers-energetic-deputy/2017/02/24/7283ed52-fa8c-11e6-aa1e-5f735ee31334_story.html
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by Pointblank09(m): 12:58pm
MAKE I TALK
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by Nne5(f): 1:03pm
Osibanjo understands what being a leader entails.(even if it's little)
He may not be perfect, but ANYBODY except sycophants claiming patriots would take him over one someone any day.
Yemi Osibanjo is better.Really really better.
Take it or accept it.
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by rejoice4eva(m): 1:03pm
Maybe, hope is finally rising,at least .
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by SalamRushdie: 1:06pm
Even the West have noticed the renewed energy in Governance ...I will always maintain that Buhari alone is an economic anachrone whose appearance alone can trigger a negative economic tsunami..I would advise the British be careful as he stays there because his presence there alone can affect the strength of the British Pound sterling
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by akwarandu(m): 1:08pm
Let see how it goes.
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by KingGBsky(m): 1:10pm
Yes oo... I believe God has the way of turning things around for Nigerians.
This will probably be our prayer come true for Nigerians.
We should shower our prayers for our new president Osinbanjo.
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by GameGod(m): 1:11pm
SalamRushdie:
Will you just shut up. Stop posting sh!t.
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by SalamRushdie: 1:15pm
GameGod:
Why are you always allergic to the truth bro .
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by KingGBsky(m): 1:34pm
GameGod:How in the world is that sh!t for crying out loud? NAWA
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by KingGBsky(m): 1:46pm
rejoice4eva:
I'm telling u...its rising really, atleast what Nigerians needs right now is some iota of hope
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by Splashme: 2:24pm
Buhari should be blocked from coming back
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by KingGBsky(m): 3:49pm
Splashme:
lol...abi o
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by KingGBsky(m): 4:01pm
Let's show our president Osinbajo love....
lalasticlala how far na?
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by ifyan(m): 4:18pm
Forget Bubu no go school
This part of the post got my attention the most
" When Nigerians protested earlier this month against rising food and fuel prices, ongoing corruption and a feeble government, Osinbajo did not send troops to break up their march, as had happened in the past. Instead, he met with labor leaders and enlisted their help in fighting corruption and inflation running near 20 percent.
Also this month, Osinbajo traveled to the heart of oil militant country in the south, where he declared that young men must be provided proper jobs to stop militancy and that the government will work to transform illegal oil refineries — often the only source of fuel in impoverished villages — into legal ones.This part of the post got my attention the most"
May God help us
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by KingGBsky(m): 4:50pm
ifyan:
When one is ready to work you simply would know. It all balls down to intelligence.
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:41pm
What do you think a 90 year old sick man would do as a president ??
It's just like hiring a 90 year old man to be your security, he would sleep and fart all day long
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by 2016v2017: 6:41pm
the whole word knows that buhari is clueless and a colossal failure
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by Dudeweedlmao(m): 6:41pm
Everybody love Osibanjo. What not to Love? i mean look at him.
Looks like the west doesn't love buhari anymore
SAD
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by Arewa12: 6:42pm
...
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by ChappyChase(m): 6:42pm
If I be Buhari I go just jejely resign. Haba the casting don too much now! What I can't do in two years my deputy which one of my midget friend labeled "mare commissioner" did it in less than a month and you sey make I no die of heart attack
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by Mopolchi: 6:43pm
Make e continue im bed rest, make thiefnubú's boy continue ruling.
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by AntiWailer: 6:43pm
Nne5:
I have to admit your submission.
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by nNEOo(m): 6:43pm
Internationally noticed
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by kropotkin2: 6:43pm
Osibanjo has proven himself a loyal and capable deputy. looking forward to the day he becomes president in his own right
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by Dudeweedlmao(m): 6:43pm
GameGod:
This image is very disturbing.
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by jesus500(m): 6:44pm
I will not vote come 2019 unless a young vibrant nigerian will run for president. I am tired of making mistakes
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by AntiWailer: 6:44pm
Mopolchi:
Dnt you think ThiefnNubu is good at selecting good loyalists / boys ?
Fashola
Ambode
Osinbajo
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:44pm
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by Rilwayne001: 6:44pm
Nice one
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by rattlesnake(m): 6:44pm
God be praised
|Re: Washington Post: Nigerian President’s Long Absence Empowers Energetic Deputy by Bizibi(m): 6:45pm
No need fr that man to come back
