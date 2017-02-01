Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ (13670 Views)

Odufuye said, “It’s quite easy. You simply walk into any of our partner outlets and patronize them. While you are at that, you can log into Flobyt’s free WiFi service available. Join the “Flobyt FREE Wifi” ”If your browser pops up for authentication, just visit



These equipment are light weight and easier to manage. These are the technological and business edges”. he added. Don Jazzy, in his remarks, stated that “I believe so much in this. This is one of the few other investments we are going to be sharing with you.



“I have been on social media for a long time. I know how expensive data is. I give free airtime, now it’s time to give free WiFi,” he said.



Flobyt is currently installed in Bar Enclave, Ilupeju; FoodHouse, Ikosi; Lounge 9a, Anthony; Massimo Bar, Ikeja; Grace’s Cakes, Ogba; Jazzment Salon Lekki; Kayz Place Barbershop, Lekki; Amala Express, Lekki; White House, Sabo, Yaba and Road Star Burger, Lekki.



Nice development Don baba J.... I hail you sir.... God bless 33 Likes 2 Shares

the guy I know that doesn't flaunt but his actions speak 51 Likes 3 Shares

It's Don Jazzy again. Respect!!!!! Boss 40 Likes 1 Share





Even if it e bench me Let him sign me na.. AbegEven if it e bench me 16 Likes 1 Share

D boss z always up to something...nyc one 11 Likes

More greez to your elbow 2 Likes

How do we activate it? 4 Likes 1 Share

Don jazzy will make money from it. When you busy mavins, he make money from the adverts. You patronize the outlets and they pay don jazzy a patronage fee. They gain customers, you get free wifi, don jazzy makes money. That is it. Good Buiz plan from the don himself.



i love don 1 Like

Free WiFi?? 1 Like

Smartest music manager in Africa 2 Likes

There must be a catch. Don't tell us, but we know. 1 Like

DON BABA J, HAS DONE WHAT NOISE MAKING OLAMIDE CAN'T OR WON'T DO, LOUSY ARTIST, THIS IS HOW TO GIVE BACK TO THE SOCIETY 21 Likes 2 Shares

I have always wanted to do stuffs like this!



God, any spirit of Procrastination in My life!, Terminate it



Dayum.....Jazzy classy, Don boss. 3 Likes

this is almost the same partnership few nairalanders have with Afmobi #Palmchat Don Baba Jthis is almost the same partnership few nairalanders have with Afmobi #Palmchat 1 Like

Nice,,am some Nigerians will still not be contended,i foresee some people carrying bed to sleep in those places mentioned 1 Like

Not understanding how this is an investment.. Goodwill maybe

Did they do proper checks and balances?..

So if I'm around there all day, I can keep using it?..

What are the Ts and Cs?



It won't strive if not painstakingly maintained

I don't understand

Kudos to Don Baba J. He has shown us that he is more sensible than the other mumu wey all him sabi na to dey threaten people #street_ti_takeover! 8 Likes

And One toutish area boy called Olamide is busy using the street to threaten his colleagues







Nice one Don Jazzy 5 Likes

now that you have launch a wifi,,, you better launch a wife too.. you're getting old 3 Likes