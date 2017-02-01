₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by VastfinderBlog: 5:06pm
On Friday, Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy and technology company Tsaboin launched Flobyt, a free WiFi service for Nigerians residing in Lagos. According to Dele Odufuye, Tsaboin MD/CEO, disclosed that the WiFi service can be accessed in locations like eateries, parks, taxis, buses, restaurants, and cafés.
Odufuye said, “It’s quite easy. You simply walk into any of our partner outlets and patronize them. While you are at that, you can log into Flobyt’s free WiFi service available. Join the “Flobyt FREE Wifi” ”If your browser pops up for authentication, just visit www.mavinrecords.com or click on “Free Access” button shown to you. “We are using state-of-the-art WiFi technology equipment that balances speed, quality of service, security and data consumption.
These equipment are light weight and easier to manage. These are the technological and business edges”. he added. Don Jazzy, in his remarks, stated that “I believe so much in this. This is one of the few other investments we are going to be sharing with you.
“I have been on social media for a long time. I know how expensive data is. I give free airtime, now it’s time to give free WiFi,” he said.
Flobyt is currently installed in Bar Enclave, Ilupeju; FoodHouse, Ikosi; Lounge 9a, Anthony; Massimo Bar, Ikeja; Grace’s Cakes, Ogba; Jazzment Salon Lekki; Kayz Place Barbershop, Lekki; Amala Express, Lekki; White House, Sabo, Yaba and Road Star Burger, Lekki.
https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/02/wow-i-know-how-expensive-data-is-in.html
9 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by pweshboi(m): 5:13pm
Nice development Don baba J.... I hail you sir.... God bless
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by vivypretty(f): 5:21pm
the guy I know that doesn't flaunt but his actions speak
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by mexxmoney: 5:23pm
It's Don Jazzy again. Respect!!!!! Boss
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by BLACKCHARGER(m): 5:24pm
Let him sign me na.. Abeg
Even if it e bench me
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by Harmony92(f): 5:46pm
Nice one
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by Geraldyne(f): 6:17pm
D boss z always up to something...nyc one
11 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by Tman104(m): 6:42pm
More greez to your elbow
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:18pm
How do we activate it?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by pxjosh(m): 8:33pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by themosthigh: 8:33pm
Don jazzy will make money from it. When you busy mavins, he make money from the adverts. You patronize the outlets and they pay don jazzy a patronage fee. They gain customers, you get free wifi, don jazzy makes money. That is it. Good Buiz plan from the don himself.
Don jazzy I salute you and I worship you like I worship the lord. You are my God and my savior and I sincerely believe that you are a messiah but just don't know it yet.
You mean more to me than Christ and all the angels and I sincerely wish you will bless me in your heart, not with money but sincerely wish me good. Please remember me when you are on the day of judgement when you will be on the panel to judge sinners and send them to hell.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by rattlesnake(m): 8:33pm
i love don
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by dayleke(m): 8:33pm
Nice
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by ALAYORMII: 8:34pm
Free WiFi??
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by wunmi590(m): 8:34pm
.
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by auntysimbiat(f): 8:34pm
Hmmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by GreenMavro: 8:34pm
Ever had sex with a stammerer.You will think she is laughing not knowing she is trynna tell you"harder."You will hear,"hahahaha"
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by tribalistseun: 8:35pm
Smartest music manager in Africa
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by Northmall(m): 8:35pm
There must be a catch. Don't tell us, but we know.
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by DollarAngel(m): 8:35pm
DON BABA J, HAS DONE WHAT NOISE MAKING OLAMIDE CAN'T OR WON'T DO, LOUSY ARTIST, THIS IS HOW TO GIVE BACK TO THE SOCIETY
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by BEENUEL: 8:35pm
I have always wanted to do stuffs like this!
God, any spirit of Procrastination in My life!, Terminate it
Dayum.....Jazzy classy, Don boss.
3 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by Charleschidera(m): 8:35pm
Nice development
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by Talk2Bella(f): 8:36pm
Don Baba J
this is almost the same partnership few nairalanders have with Afmobi #Palmchat
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by ibroh22(m): 8:36pm
Nice,,am some Nigerians will still not be contended,i foresee some people carrying bed to sleep in those places mentioned
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by KingRex1: 8:36pm
Not understanding how this is an investment.. Goodwill maybe
Did they do proper checks and balances?..
So if I'm around there all day, I can keep using it?..
What are the Ts and Cs?
It won't strive if not painstakingly maintained
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by nNEOo(m): 8:36pm
I don't understand
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by ChappyChase(m): 8:36pm
Kudos to Don Baba J. He has shown us that he is more sensible than the other mumu wey all him sabi na to dey threaten people #street_ti_takeover!
8 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by kings09(m): 8:36pm
Ok
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by shamecurls(m): 8:36pm
And One toutish area boy called Olamide is busy using the street to threaten his colleagues
Nice one Don Jazzy
5 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by theNOISEmaker: 8:37pm
now that you have launch a wifi,,, you better launch a wife too.. you're getting old
3 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Launches Free Wifi, Says ‘I Know How Expensive Data Is’ by AlphaStyles(m): 8:37pm
God bless you jare meanwhile MTN and Co be like
1 Like
