Source; Princess Chinwe Kanu, the younger sister of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB -got married traditionally in style to her partner Joshua on Saturday (today) being the 25th day of February 2017, at her hometown Afara-Ibekwu in Umuahia, Abia state. Here are photos from the event.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/ipob-leader-nnamdi-kanus-younger-sister.html 6 Likes

Akwa ugo. Omalicha ndi biafra





While her brother is in jail? She fine sha 2 Likes

Can u see d Yoruba Muslim below me?

His type of pple made me understand y pig head is 8times more expensive than our Yoruba human skulls in abeokuta human part market 50 Likes 7 Shares

Even the blood sister of the Crowned Prince of Kuje Prison is moving on with her life. 55 Likes 6 Shares

Ada Biafra. Biafran ladies are always beautiful, all hail Biafra jare... 28 Likes 3 Shares

Ipob gals are very very beautiful no doubt.

Asin eeh if u enter owerri (imsu) u go run mad.



Fresh yellow gals everywhere....

I havnt understood why God pack pretty gals full that side...

I LOVE IGBO WOMEN SO MUCH.. THE BEST WIFE MATERIAL..FOLLOWED BY CALABAR women 35 Likes 2 Shares

@What age?

Congratulations 3 Likes

IPOB women are tooooooooo pretty and beautiful 19 Likes 2 Shares

IPOB women are tooooooooo pretty and beautiful

Wow baby are u ipob... ilove iPobs in skirt

no, am not . but there women are beautiful

I need her NOSE

@What age?



Congratulations wetin u dey use age do? the main thing is that she got married

She is pretty 2 Likes 1 Share

No moderator should ever put this on front page. This is just a wedding of a terrorist sister.



At least now am happy. Dilector the leader of the liepods have not fhauk since 2015 dey arrested him

My name is IpobExposed My name is IpobExposed 15 Likes 1 Share

What makes her pretty, is it because she tone skin with cream?



Shame on the dilector, he cannot attend his sister's wedding. 20 Likes

Congrats to her 1 Like 1 Share

Yea!!! Na waaa oo, I don forget say pesn like Nnamdi KANU still dey ooo, e b lyk say Nigerians have better issues to deal with since Trump, is rolling with Buhari now mehhhn, Nigerians just forget d guy after all d media tricks, & propaganda of protest, igberetv, lies & fake passports & imaginable embassy in Spain. Cheeeiii, Nigerians just moved on like that. 9 Likes

Very nice and my sincere Congratulations to her but her brother is an enemy of the state, who repeatedly called for a genocide against people who don't share his vision of a nonexistent, utopian Biafra. This is the only reason he is unable to be there for his sister on this day 4 Likes

Someone is left to his fate..... Eeeeyah 5 Likes

Yea!!! Na waaa oo, I don forget say pesn like Nnamdi KANU still dey ooo, e b lyk say Nigerians have better issues to deal with since Trump, is rolling with Buhari now mehhhn, Nigerians just forget d guy after all d media tricks, & propaganda of protest, igberetv, lies & fake passports & imaginable embassy in Spain. Cheeeiii, Nigerians just moved on like that. y must u come here to vomit all d amala u swallowed today?

So u expect nairalanders to even consider ur ewedu influenced assumptions because u succeeded in tossing 15 balls of amala into ur bearded mouth today? y must u come here to vomit all d amala u swallowed today?So u expect nairalanders to even consider ur ewedu influenced assumptions because u succeeded in tossing 15 balls of amala into ur bearded mouth today? 11 Likes 3 Shares

Of course she has to be fine with beautiful skin because she is a Biafrran Of course she has to be fine with beautiful skin because she is a Biafrran 5 Likes 1 Share

Typical Afonja accusing someone of genocide but if you go back in history you be shocked to find out Awolowo was the most heartless genocidist in the history of Africa. For starving and murdering 5 million Biaafran children. Typical Afonja accusing someone of genocide but if you go back in history you be shocked to find out Awolowo was the most heartless genocidist in the history of Africa. For starving and murdering 5 million Biaafran children. 19 Likes 5 Shares

Ewu Ewu 9 Likes 2 Shares

Shame on the dilector, he cannot attend his sister's wedding. samirudeen my Yoruba Muslim brother are u minding those useless ipob women?

See how perfect our own women look samirudeen my Yoruba Muslim brother are u minding those useless ipob women?See how perfect our own women look 22 Likes 4 Shares

Make dem send am rice for kuje 2 Likes 1 Share

The girl is damn beautiful mehn!

KANU, Dasuki, El zakzaky will be released before 2019 general elections.

By then, the Emperor might hv gone to jannah 1 Like