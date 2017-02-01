₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:31pm
Princess Chinwe Kanu, the younger sister of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB -got married traditionally in style to her partner Joshua on Saturday (today) being the 25th day of February 2017, at her hometown Afara-Ibekwu in Umuahia, Abia state. Here are photos from the event.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:32pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by Xcelinteriors(f): 7:33pm
Akwa ugo. Omalicha ndi biafra
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by Berbierklaus(f): 7:39pm
While her brother is in jail? She fine sha
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:41pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by ThugCheetah(m): 7:43pm
Can u see d Yoruba Muslim below me?
His type of pple made me understand y pig head is 8times more expensive than our Yoruba human skulls in abeokuta human part market
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by Super1Star: 7:43pm
CHaiiiii
Even the blood sister of the Crowned Prince of Kuje Prison is moving on with her life.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by irrefragable: 7:43pm
Ada Biafra. Biafran ladies are always beautiful, all hail Biafra jare...
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by LecciGucci: 7:45pm
Ipob gals are very very beautiful no doubt.
Asin eeh if u enter owerri (imsu) u go run mad.
Fresh yellow gals everywhere....
I havnt understood why God pack pretty gals full that side...
I LOVE IGBO WOMEN SO MUCH.. THE BEST WIFE MATERIAL..FOLLOWED BY CALABAR women
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by adem30: 7:46pm
@What age?
Congratulations
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by Annie939(f): 7:47pm
IPOB women are tooooooooo pretty and beautiful
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by LecciGucci: 7:50pm
Annie939:
Wow baby are u ipob... ilove iPobs in skirt
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by Annie939(f): 7:55pm
LecciGucci:no, am not . but there women are beautiful
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by EVILFOREST: 8:41pm
I need her NOSE
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by CastedDude: 8:46pm
wetin u dey use age do? the main thing is that she got married
adem30:
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by DozieInc(m): 8:47pm
She is pretty
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by IpobExposed: 8:50pm
No moderator should ever put this on front page. This is just a wedding of a terrorist sister.
At least now am happy. Dilector the leader of the liepods have not fhauk since 2015 dey arrested him
.
.
.
Another man will be fhaking his beautiful wife.
My name is IpobExposed
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by ipobbigot7: 8:53pm
What makes her pretty, is it because she tone skin with cream?
Shame on the dilector, he cannot attend his sister's wedding.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by okasebe(m): 8:53pm
Congrats to her
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by HeGeMon(m): 8:53pm
Yea!!! Na waaa oo, I don forget say pesn like Nnamdi KANU still dey ooo, e b lyk say Nigerians have better issues to deal with since Trump, is rolling with Buhari now mehhhn, Nigerians just forget d guy after all d media tricks, & propaganda of protest, igberetv, lies & fake passports & imaginable embassy in Spain. Cheeeiii, Nigerians just moved on like that.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by kropotkin2: 8:55pm
Very nice and my sincere Congratulations to her but her brother is an enemy of the state, who repeatedly called for a genocide against people who don't share his vision of a nonexistent, utopian Biafra. This is the only reason he is unable to be there for his sister on this day
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by princemillla(m): 8:56pm
Someone is left to his fate..... Eeeeyah
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by Maghan37: 8:58pm
ThugCheetah:
ThugCheetah:While fish head are worth more than Igbo heads in the same jankara mrkt.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by ThugCheetah(m): 9:05pm
HeGeMon:y must u come here to vomit all d amala u swallowed today?
So u expect nairalanders to even consider ur ewedu influenced assumptions because u succeeded in tossing 15 balls of amala into ur bearded mouth today?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by Freedom2016: 9:08pm
Berbierklaus:
Of course she has to be fine with beautiful skin because she is a Biafrran
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by Freedom2016: 9:11pm
kropotkin2:
Typical Afonja accusing someone of genocide but if you go back in history you be shocked to find out Awolowo was the most heartless genocidist in the history of Africa. For starving and murdering 5 million Biaafran children.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by autotrader014(m): 9:11pm
Super1Star:Ewu
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by ThugCheetah(m): 9:17pm
ipobbigot7:samirudeen my Yoruba Muslim brother are u minding those useless ipob women?
See how perfect our own women look
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by sleeknick(m): 9:26pm
Make dem send am rice for kuje
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by ibroh22(m): 9:26pm
ok
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:28pm
The girl is damn beautiful mehn!
KANU, Dasuki, El zakzaky will be released before 2019 general elections.
By then, the Emperor might hv gone to jannah
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister Weds In Abia State. Photos by HeGeMon(m): 9:29pm
ThugCheetah:
