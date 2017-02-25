₦airaland Forum

6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:42pm
Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has blamed wealthy politicians for the current poverty in northern part of Nigeria.

According to the Senator, the North is believed to be the poorest region in the country despite the number of wealthy people from the area.


1. They toil so hard for less

Sani said that the poor “toiled and worked for us, and laboured hard to see us elected into public offices,” yet no gains.


2. Used and dumped

He noted that the poor and physically-challenged people were usually neglected after elections.

“It has always been the same pattern; each time we are aspiring for political offices, we search for them in the nook and crannies but at the very time we have won the election, the best thing is how to clear them from our cities.


3. Begging

“You cannot end (street) begging in any part of Nigeria without making provisions for uplifting their socio-economic and living standards. It has always been the case. Public begging and loitering is an economic problem.

“Begging has been a major problem in northern Nigeria but it couldn’t in any way be stopped because the economic basis that would address the problem has not been done."


4. No economic roadmap

“You cannot legislate people out of poverty; you cannot decree people out of poverty; you have to lay an economic roadmap for which these people can stand and fend for themselves."


5. The poor are seen as pests

“Many rich northerners, who own oil blocks and are in position of power, are seeing these people as pests in the society that should be cleared off. And they cannot be cleared off.

“We have enough people who are rich in the northern part of Nigeria and who could have ended this problem."


6. Philanthropy making the people lazy

“But what we should understand is that philanthropy alone cannot address the problem of socio-economic inequality; we need to have an entrenched social system and social justice in which people of this."

Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by carmag(m): 8:51pm
.
this is the very reason boko haram gained momentum in the north cuz youths are not empowered to be self sufficient rather they are sent to beg for alms


the first time I travelled to the north..lo and behold, lots of malnourished looking kids besieged all the restaurants out lets waiting for left over foods which makes me to wonder if these are not the very people who produces the leaders that governed Nigeria more than any other region


only if northern elites can prioritise human capital development especially in their region rather than power grabbing anything shorter than that I don't for see any meaningful change in the region soonest
.

Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by morbeta(m): 8:51pm
Unclad truth.

Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by iambijo(m): 9:01pm
That (No.6) ! the more you give them, the lazier they will become, those nigga's need to work there arses up

Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by hisgrace090: 9:06pm
Look for a way out, this is the only solution for now
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:07pm
7. The religion of ISIS cool

Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by Fuqman(m): 9:22pm
iambijo:
That (No.6) ! the more you give them, the lazier they will become, those nigga's need to work there arses up
Nah... What they need is education.

Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by calculator123(m): 9:23pm
so true and they believe in this born to rule mentality.
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by calculator123(m): 9:24pm
seconded

Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by queencalipso(f): 10:38pm
This shehu sani is always making sense. Seems he can't be infected with apc virus

Nice one senator

Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by naijaking1: 10:42pm
Good job senator, but to help summarize in one word: education!
You northern elite have skillfully prevented the mass from the area from basic western education that could have opened their eyes to the truth. This provides immediate political benefits to the ruling class, but on the long run, especially when they go to Onitsha or Ijebu Ode, they suddenly realize the importance of the education they denied their own people.

Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by veacea: 10:54pm

Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by EKITI001: 10:54pm
yes
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by auntysimbiat(f): 10:54pm
Good points
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by kropotkin2: 10:55pm
Hard truths. Every people should be able to tell themselves hard truths
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by bonechamberlain(m): 10:56pm
The only critical reason I see there is "no economic road map" others are not enough reason.

He forgot or deliberately refused to add the most critical reason which is "religious extremism"
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by eyinjuege: 10:56pm
How about making education accessible to the poor as a start?
Ehnn? Both male and female, Just as the children of the rich have access
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by soldierdollar(m): 10:56pm
grin
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by quickly: 10:56pm
ANOTHER REASONS IS ISLAM aND ISLAMIC EDUCATION WHICH is of NO PRACTICAL USE in human development and governance. it encourages rankadede and almajari bambi alla . look at the destruction and amount of money spent to quell destruction, provide military equipment etc
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by tomakint: 10:57pm
Looking at the points raised I can only ask, "What have they been doing with power all these years"? ......who cares why they are poor.
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by BrutalJab: 10:57pm
Someone will now be expecting GEJ to turn SS to heaven.


Upon the whole say na North don enjoy power most. smh
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by BE811APP: 10:58pm
Any Place associated with dry lands and Dessert always have this kinds of problems....lol
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by saffharoun(m): 10:58pm
7) u ar one of d reasons...mend ur ways b4 d die is cast @sen. Sani
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by DonCortino: 10:59pm
I like this guy smiley
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by olaoge(m): 11:00pm
He forgot to include .... Unseen Curse
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by OkoYibo: 11:00pm
ANOTHER REASONS IS ISLAM aND ISLAMIC EDUCATION WHICH is of NO PRACTICAL USE in human development and governance. it encourages rankadede. look at the destruction and amount of money spent to quell destruction, provide military equipment etc[color=#990000][/color]

7. The religion of ISIS cool

When you get the opportunity to travel to Dubai, you lot go to church to share testimony. Is Dubai a Christian country?

The problem is leadership. The North has the worst possible set of leaders. Their leaders have the gift of ruining any thing they lay their hands on. This is because leaders there are made through quota and not merit.

Can you mention any organisation under Northern leadership which is thriving?

Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by musicwriter(m): 11:01pm
Have he ever calculated the man hour wasted on prayers in mosques by one person per day? Then, calculate the total population and do the maths.

Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by ymee(m): 11:02pm
Mumu
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by obinoral1179(m): 11:02pm
Reason why they are poor


1 Education

2 porous border


3 false teachings


4 corruption.....
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by HeGeMon(m): 11:03pm
No-7 The Madrasa system of Islamic education that has given rise to the cyclical poverty breeding Almajiri system
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by Delphi(m): 11:04pm
Sir, you forgot to put 'polygamy' there. A situation where someone who cannot fend for himself satisfactorily marries upto 4 wives with myriad of children but with no sustenability plans.
Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by malton: 11:04pm
This man is speaking long grammar.

All these are the offshoot of the two major problems bedeviling the northern part of Nigeria; education problems and religious problems.

Together, these two issues have crippled the region with no hope in sight.

Address these two things and you are set for good.

