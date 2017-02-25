Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani (4217 Views)

Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has blamed wealthy politicians for the current poverty in northern part of Nigeria.



According to the Senator, the North is believed to be the poorest region in the country despite the number of wealthy people from the area.





1. They toil so hard for less



Sani said that the poor “toiled and worked for us, and laboured hard to see us elected into public offices,” yet no gains.





2. Used and dumped



He noted that the poor and physically-challenged people were usually neglected after elections.



“It has always been the same pattern; each time we are aspiring for political offices, we search for them in the nook and crannies but at the very time we have won the election, the best thing is how to clear them from our cities.





3. Begging



“You cannot end (street) begging in any part of Nigeria without making provisions for uplifting their socio-economic and living standards. It has always been the case. Public begging and loitering is an economic problem.



“Begging has been a major problem in northern Nigeria but it couldn’t in any way be stopped because the economic basis that would address the problem has not been done."





4. No economic roadmap



“You cannot legislate people out of poverty; you cannot decree people out of poverty; you have to lay an economic roadmap for which these people can stand and fend for themselves."





5. The poor are seen as pests



“Many rich northerners, who own oil blocks and are in position of power, are seeing these people as pests in the society that should be cleared off. And they cannot be cleared off.



“We have enough people who are rich in the northern part of Nigeria and who could have ended this problem."





6. Philanthropy making the people lazy



“But what we should understand is that philanthropy alone cannot address the problem of socio-economic inequality; we need to have an entrenched social system and social justice in which people of this."

this is the very reason boko haram gained momentum in the north cuz youths are not empowered to be self sufficient rather they are sent to beg for alms





the first time I travelled to the north..lo and behold, lots of malnourished looking kids besieged all the restaurants out lets waiting for left over foods which makes me to wonder if these are not the very people who produces the leaders that governed Nigeria more than any other region





only if northern elites can prioritise human capital development especially in their region rather than power grabbing anything shorter than that I don't for see any meaningful change in the region soonest

Unclad truth. 5 Likes

That (No.6) ! the more you give them, the lazier they will become, those nigga's need to work there arses up 4 Likes

Look for a way out, this is the only solution for now

7. The religion of ISIS 8 Likes 1 Share

That (No.6) ! the more you give them, the lazier they will become, those nigga's need to work there arses up Nah... What they need is education. Nah... What they need is education. 2 Likes

so true and they believe in this born to rule mentality.

This shehu sani is always making sense. Seems he can't be infected with apc virus



Nice one senator 1 Like

Good job senator, but to help summarize in one word: education!

You northern elite have skillfully prevented the mass from the area from basic western education that could have opened their eyes to the truth. This provides immediate political benefits to the ruling class, but on the long run, especially when they go to Onitsha or Ijebu Ode, they suddenly realize the importance of the education they denied their own people. 2 Likes

Hard truths. Every people should be able to tell themselves hard truths

The only critical reason I see there is "no economic road map" others are not enough reason.



He forgot or deliberately refused to add the most critical reason which is "religious extremism"

How about making education accessible to the poor as a start?

Ehnn? Both male and female, Just as the children of the rich have access

ANOTHER REASONS IS ISLAM aND ISLAMIC EDUCATION WHICH is of NO PRACTICAL USE in human development and governance. it encourages rankadede and almajari bambi alla . look at the destruction and amount of money spent to quell destruction, provide military equipment etc

Looking at the points raised I can only ask, "What have they been doing with power all these years"? ......who cares why they are poor.

Someone will now be expecting GEJ to turn SS to heaven.





Upon the whole say na North don enjoy power most. smh

Any Place associated with dry lands and Dessert always have this kinds of problems....lol

7) u ar one of d reasons...mend ur ways b4 d die is cast @sen. Sani 7) u ar one of d reasons...mend ur ways b4 d die is cast @sen. Sani

I like this guy

He forgot to include .... Unseen Curse

CROWNWEALTH019:

7. The religion of ISIS

When you get the opportunity to travel to Dubai, you lot go to church to share testimony. Is Dubai a Christian country?



The problem is leadership. The North has the worst possible set of leaders. Their leaders have the gift of ruining any thing they lay their hands on. This is because leaders there are made through quota and not merit.



Can you mention any organisation under Northern leadership which is thriving? When you get the opportunity to travel to Dubai, you lot go to church to share testimony. Is Dubai a Christian country?The problem is leadership. The North has the worst possible set of leaders. Their leaders have the gift of ruining any thing they lay their hands on. This is because leaders there are made through quota and not merit.Can you mention any organisation under Northern leadership which is thriving? 2 Likes

Have he ever calculated the man hour wasted on prayers in mosques by one person per day? Then, calculate the total population and do the maths. 3 Likes 1 Share

Reason why they are poor





1 Education



2 porous border





3 false teachings





4 corruption.....

No-7 The Madrasa system of Islamic education that has given rise to the cyclical poverty breeding Almajiri system

Sir, you forgot to put 'polygamy' there. A situation where someone who cannot fend for himself satisfactorily marries upto 4 wives with myriad of children but with no sustenability plans.