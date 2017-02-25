₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:42pm
Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has blamed wealthy politicians for the current poverty in northern part of Nigeria.
Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has blamed wealthy politicians for the current poverty in northern part of Nigeria.
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by carmag(m): 8:51pm
.
this is the very reason boko haram gained momentum in the north cuz youths are not empowered to be self sufficient rather they are sent to beg for alms
the first time I travelled to the north..lo and behold, lots of malnourished looking kids besieged all the restaurants out lets waiting for left over foods which makes me to wonder if these are not the very people who produces the leaders that governed Nigeria more than any other region
only if northern elites can prioritise human capital development especially in their region rather than power grabbing anything shorter than that I don't for see any meaningful change in the region soonest
.
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by morbeta(m): 8:51pm
Unclad truth.
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by iambijo(m): 9:01pm
That (No.6) ! the more you give them, the lazier they will become, those nigga's need to work there arses up
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by hisgrace090: 9:06pm
Look for a way out, this is the only solution for now
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:07pm
7. The religion of ISIS
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by Fuqman(m): 9:22pm
iambijo:Nah... What they need is education.
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by calculator123(m): 9:23pm
so true and they believe in this born to rule mentality.
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by calculator123(m): 9:24pm
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by queencalipso(f): 10:38pm
This shehu sani is always making sense. Seems he can't be infected with apc virus
Nice one senator
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by naijaking1: 10:42pm
Good job senator, but to help summarize in one word: education!
You northern elite have skillfully prevented the mass from the area from basic western education that could have opened their eyes to the truth. This provides immediate political benefits to the ruling class, but on the long run, especially when they go to Onitsha or Ijebu Ode, they suddenly realize the importance of the education they denied their own people.
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by veacea: 10:54pm
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by EKITI001: 10:54pm
yes
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by auntysimbiat(f): 10:54pm
Good points
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by kropotkin2: 10:55pm
Hard truths. Every people should be able to tell themselves hard truths
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by bonechamberlain(m): 10:56pm
The only critical reason I see there is "no economic road map" others are not enough reason.
He forgot or deliberately refused to add the most critical reason which is "religious extremism"
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by eyinjuege: 10:56pm
How about making education accessible to the poor as a start?
Ehnn? Both male and female, Just as the children of the rich have access
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by soldierdollar(m): 10:56pm
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by quickly: 10:56pm
BeeBeeOoh:
ANOTHER REASONS IS ISLAM aND ISLAMIC EDUCATION WHICH is of NO PRACTICAL USE in human development and governance. it encourages rankadede and almajari bambi alla . look at the destruction and amount of money spent to quell destruction, provide military equipment etc
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by tomakint: 10:57pm
Looking at the points raised I can only ask, "What have they been doing with power all these years"? ......who cares why they are poor.
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by BrutalJab: 10:57pm
Someone will now be expecting GEJ to turn SS to heaven.
Upon the whole say na North don enjoy power most. smh
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by BE811APP: 10:58pm
Any Place associated with dry lands and Dessert always have this kinds of problems....lol
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by saffharoun(m): 10:58pm
BeeBeeOoh:7) u ar one of d reasons...mend ur ways b4 d die is cast @sen. Sani
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by DonCortino: 10:59pm
I like this guy
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by olaoge(m): 11:00pm
He forgot to include .... Unseen Curse
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by OkoYibo: 11:00pm
quickly:
CROWNWEALTH019:
When you get the opportunity to travel to Dubai, you lot go to church to share testimony. Is Dubai a Christian country?
The problem is leadership. The North has the worst possible set of leaders. Their leaders have the gift of ruining any thing they lay their hands on. This is because leaders there are made through quota and not merit.
Can you mention any organisation under Northern leadership which is thriving?
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by musicwriter(m): 11:01pm
Have he ever calculated the man hour wasted on prayers in mosques by one person per day? Then, calculate the total population and do the maths.
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by ymee(m): 11:02pm
Mumu
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by obinoral1179(m): 11:02pm
Reason why they are poor
1 Education
2 porous border
3 false teachings
4 corruption.....
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by HeGeMon(m): 11:03pm
No-7 The Madrasa system of Islamic education that has given rise to the cyclical poverty breeding Almajiri system
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by Delphi(m): 11:04pm
Sir, you forgot to put 'polygamy' there. A situation where someone who cannot fend for himself satisfactorily marries upto 4 wives with myriad of children but with no sustenability plans.
|Re: 6 Critical Reasons Why Northern Nigeria Remains The Poorest - Sen. Shehu Sani by malton: 11:04pm
This man is speaking long grammar.
All these are the offshoot of the two major problems bedeviling the northern part of Nigeria; education problems and religious problems.
Together, these two issues have crippled the region with no hope in sight.
Address these two things and you are set for good.
