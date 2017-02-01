Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria (7069 Views)

"From Tutorial To Alter"; Young Couple Set To Wed After 7 Years Of Dating. PICS / Lady Gets A Brand New Benz From Boyfriend To Mark 2yrs Of Dating (photos) / Counter Thread: Advantages Of Dating A Tall Girl. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

If there's anything everyone can agree on, it's that times are changing, and the things that were once frowned upon have now become the norm.



Where it was once unimaginable for women to ask men out, or declare sexual interest in them first, they are now being encouraged to get their game on.



To some extent, the ice-cold Nigerian attitude towards women dating younger men has begun to thaw, but there still seems to be a long way before the idea flows into all cultures and becomes truly mainstream.



Experience has shown that there are great advantages when women disregard age » and go for younger men they love; but of course, because a coin always has two sides, here are some disadvantages of dating younger men.



1. Mother-in-laws

Many Nigerian families still frown on sons who decide to marry older women and that discontent and disapproval is always more vocal from the mothers.



If a survey of Nigerian mothers is conducted, the answers gotten will very likely confirm this.



2. People will talk

Of course, far too many people are still yet to come to terms with the idea of older men and younger woman genuinely falling in love, so they still assume that one of the partners has an ulterior motive for deciding to be with the other.



Due to this, people will still raise eyebrows and have misinformed opinion » s about couples who ride against the relationship tide and date despite their age difference.



3. Relationship problems might get blamed on the age difference

Very likely, when issues appear in the relationship, one of the partners will link it to the age difference and where they should be communicating on solving the real relationship issues, they'll be struggling with the bitterness that tend to come from saying hurtful things about age.



4. Separate ideas of fun

Especially when the woman is significantly older than the man, one problem the couple might face is separate definition of fun.



Because of their nature and age, younger men tend to be really bouncy, adventurous and full of life, and this could be a bit of a problem in the relationship.



http://pulse.ng/relationships/4-disadvantages-of-dating-a-younger-man-in-nigeria-id6265454.html

That is if you allow people interfere in your relationship.



Love and mutual understanding is all that matters,my friend is dating someone she is 3 years older than and theirs is the best relationship I've seen so far. 7 Likes

Berbierklaus:

That is if you allow people interfere in your relationship.



Love and mutual understanding is all that matters,my friend is dating someone she is 3 years older than and theirs is the best relationship I've seen so far. Wao....





This is quite rare tho

TheSlyone2:



Wao....





This is quite rare tho

The impact he has made in her life,none of her Exes has done that,I mean,the love is so strong,makes the rest of us jealous.

She has a smallish stature,so you won't even know,its working for them, and they are looking forward to him finishing service this year,so they can get married Yeah,she had doubts too,for a year she refused to date him,but he won't back down.The impact he has made in her life,none of her Exes has done that,I mean,the love is so strong,makes the rest of us jealous.She has a smallish stature,so you won't even know,its working for them, and they are looking forward to him finishing service this year,so they can get married 1 Like

Berbierklaus:





The impact he has made in her life,none of her Exes has done that,I mean,the love is so strong,makes the rest of us jealous.

She has a smallish stature,so you won't even know,its working for them, and they are looking forward to him finishing service this year,so they can get married Yeah,she had doubts too,for a year she refused to date him,but he won't back down.The impact he has made in her life,none of her Exes has done that,I mean,the love is so strong,makes the rest of us jealous.She has a smallish stature,so you won't even know,its working for them, and they are looking forward to him finishing service this year,so they can get married The fact that she looks younger than her age makes it even more fun...



If she's the type who's older than her age or a complimentary of her age, I wouldn't have approve of this but heck, heck, she's 25year old looking 18...



Most ladies should learn from this tho. I once approach a lady who is older than me by just 2weaks. You know what she said,;I don't want people to call me your mother. Tho I look younger than my age

So u re frds with them too....what a pair

TheSlyone2:



The fact that she looks younger than her age makes it even more fun...



If she's the type who's older than her age or a complimentary of her age, I wouldn't have approve of this but heck, heck, she's 25year old looking 18...



Most ladies should learn from this tho. I once approach a lady who is older than me by just 2weaks. You know what she said,;I don't want people to call me your mother. Tho I look younger than my age [i] Keep trying.

Its a No for me though,I'm the stubborn type,so its not gonna work [/I [i][/I

TheSlyone2:



The fact that she looks younger than her age makes it even more fun...



If she's the type who's older than her age or a complimentary of her age, I wouldn't have approve of this but heck, heck, she's 25year old looking 18...



Most ladies should learn from this tho. I once approach a lady who is older than me by just 2weaks. You know what she said,;I don't want people to call me your mother. Tho I look younger than my age Keep trying.

Its a No for me though,I'm the stubborn type,so its not gonna work

Berbierklaus:



Keep trying.

Its a No for me though,I'm the stubborn type,so its not gonna work 1 Like

Berbierklaus:



Keep trying.

Its a No for me though,I'm the stubborn type,so its not gonna work for your face na, you think we be mate... Try again later..





BTW, I love stubborn girls that's because am gentle and simple. So to compliment this benign gesture, I need someone with qualities which am lacking... Am sure you gat it

TheSlyone2:



for your face na, you think we be mate... Try again later..





BTW, I love stubborn girls that's because am gentle and simple. So to compliment this benign gesture, I need someone with qualities which am lacking... Am sure you gat it I'm not talking about you.

I mean dating someone younger than me,won't work for me.



you get?

SINZ:

.

leave me na Guy I say I no do.leave me na

Berbierklaus:



I'm not talking about you.

I mean dating someone younger than me,won't work for me.



you get? Yea I get...



But what if that guy is meant to be your other half... Why would you disqualify him on the basis of age difference? 2 Likes

Berbierklaus:







leave me na Guy I say I no do.leave me na

Mumu, when I tell you say make we do? Mumu, when I tell you say make we do? 3 Likes

TheSlyone2:



Yea I get...



But what if that guy is meant to be your other half... Why would you disqualify him on the basis of age difference? And how will you determine who is meant to be your better half?

Is it not by trying?

SINZ:



Mumu, when I tell you say make we do?

Leave me nah You've been following me up and down NL since,na by force?Leave me nah

Berbierklaus:



And how will you determine who is meant to be your better half?

Is it not by trying? Yea, you won't know until you try...



And by trying, you don't have to be stringent with age difference...



Berbierklaus:



Leave me nah You've been following me up and down NL since,na by force?Leave me nah Na thunder go faya you there Na thunder go faya you there 1 Like

Berbierklaus:

That is if you allow people interfere in your relationship.



Love and mutual understanding is all that matters,my friend is dating someone she is 3 years older than and theirs is the best relationship I've seen so far. Baby

See sense .. i don teach u wella BabySee sense .. i don teach u wella

Berbierklaus:







Leave me nah You've been following me up and down NL since,na by force?Leave me nah Na so e dey do .. go dey hunt person up n down

Come lets tie him to a tree Na so e dey do .. go dey hunt person up n downCome lets tie him to a tree

dammy13:

If there's anything everyone can agree on, it's that times are changing, and the things that were once frowned upon have now become the norm.



Where it was once unimaginable for women to ask men out, or declare sexual interest in them first, they are now being encouraged to get their game on.



To some extent, the ice-cold Nigerian attitude towards women dating younger men has begun to thaw, but there still seems to be a long way before the idea flows into all cultures and becomes truly mainstream.



Experience has shown that there are great advantages when women disregard age » and go for younger men they love; but of course, because a coin always has two sides, here are some disadvantages of dating younger men.



1. Mother-in-laws

Many Nigerian families still frown on sons who decide to marry older women and that discontent and disapproval is always more vocal from the mothers.



If a survey of Nigerian mothers is conducted, the answers gotten will very likely confirm this.



2. People will talk

Of course, far too many people are still yet to come to terms with the idea of older men and younger woman genuinely falling in love, so they still assume that one of the partners has an ulterior motive for deciding to be with the other.



Due to this, people will still raise eyebrows and have misinformed opinion » s about couples who ride against the relationship tide and date despite their age difference.



3. Relationship problems might get blamed on the age difference

Very likely, when issues appear in the relationship, one of the partners will link it to the age difference and where they should be communicating on solving the real relationship issues, they'll be struggling with the bitterness that tend to come from saying hurtful things about age.



4. Separate ideas of fun

Especially when the woman is significantly older than the man, one problem the couple might face is separate definition of fun.



Because of their nature and age, younger men tend to be really bouncy, adventurous and full of life, and this could be a bit of a problem in the relationship.



http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/4-disadvantages-of-dating-younger-man.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique Ishilove

All of the above only relevant in nigeria or mayb Africans

Rest of the world don't care old young rich poor .. its about love, trust , respect for each other regardless of age All of the above only relevant in nigeria or mayb AfricansRest of the world don't care old young rich poor .. its about love, trust , respect for each other regardless of age

Bumbae1:





All of the above only relevant in nigeria or mayb Africans

Rest of the world don't care old young rich poor .. its about love, trust , respect for each other regardless of age

And big yansh/cucumber And big yansh/cucumber

Mrtolotolo:





And big yansh/cucumber Who dey look dat wan Who dey look dat wan

Bumbae1:



Who dey look dat wan

The indomie generation dey look am.. The indomie generation dey look am..

Mrtolotolo:





The indomie generation dey look am..

lol i like that tin . Wetin dat wan come mean . Indomine is th truth! lol i like that tin . Wetin dat wan come mean . Indomine is th truth!

Bumbae1:





lol i like that tin . Wetin dat wan come mean . Indomine is th truth!

You do



I don't know sef.. I think Im still high from the pawpaw leaves I smoked last night.. going back to bed joo.. You doI don't know sef.. I think Im still high from the pawpaw leaves I smoked last night.. going back to bed joo..

Bumbae1:

Na so e dey do .. go dey hunt person up n down Come lets tie him to a tree

That guy just dey chase anything in skirt Lmao.That guy just dey chase anything in skirt

SINZ:



Na thunder go faya you there

Leave me please,or ibcall suen for you Leave me please,or ibcall suen for you

Bumbae1:

Baby See sense .. i don teach u wella

Berbierklaus:



Leave me please,or ibcall suen for you I leave person wey I go stalk for NL, e come be you I leave person wey I go stalk for NL, e come be you

Bumbae1:

Na so e dey do .. go dey hunt person up n down Come lets tie him to a tree She's lying o, no mind am



She's the one stalking me everywhere I go She's lying o, no mind amShe's the one stalking me everywhere I go