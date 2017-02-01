₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by dammy13(m): 7:01am
If there's anything everyone can agree on, it's that times are changing, and the things that were once frowned upon have now become the norm.
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 7:07am
That is if you allow people interfere in your relationship.
Love and mutual understanding is all that matters,my friend is dating someone she is 3 years older than and theirs is the best relationship I've seen so far.
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by TheSlyone2(m): 7:12am
Berbierklaus:Wao....
This is quite rare tho
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 7:17am
TheSlyone2:Yeah,she had doubts too,for a year she refused to date him,but he won't back down.
The impact he has made in her life,none of her Exes has done that,I mean,the love is so strong,makes the rest of us jealous.
She has a smallish stature,so you won't even know,its working for them, and they are looking forward to him finishing service this year,so they can get married
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by TheSlyone2(m): 7:23am
Berbierklaus:The fact that she looks younger than her age makes it even more fun...
If she's the type who's older than her age or a complimentary of her age, I wouldn't have approve of this but heck, heck, she's 25year old looking 18...
Most ladies should learn from this tho. I once approach a lady who is older than me by just 2weaks. You know what she said,;I don't want people to call me your mother. Tho I look younger than my age
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by ouzo1(m): 7:24am
So u re frds with them too....what a pair
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 7:48am
TheSlyone2:[i]Keep trying.
Its a No for me though,I'm the stubborn type,so its not gonna work[/I
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 7:48am
TheSlyone2:Keep trying.
Its a No for me though,I'm the stubborn type,so its not gonna work
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by SINZ(m): 7:52am
Berbierklaus:
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by TheSlyone2(m): 7:56am
Berbierklaus:for your face na, you think we be mate... Try again later..
BTW, I love stubborn girls that's because am gentle and simple. So to compliment this benign gesture, I need someone with qualities which am lacking... Am sure you gat it
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 8:19am
TheSlyone2:I'm not talking about you.
I mean dating someone younger than me,won't work for me.
you get?
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 8:20am
SINZ:Guy I say I no do.
leave me na
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by TheSlyone2(m): 8:24am
Berbierklaus:Yea I get...
But what if that guy is meant to be your other half... Why would you disqualify him on the basis of age difference?
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by SINZ(m): 8:26am
Berbierklaus:
Mumu, when I tell you say make we do?
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 8:30am
TheSlyone2:And how will you determine who is meant to be your better half?
Is it not by trying?
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 8:30am
SINZ:You've been following me up and down NL since,na by force?
Leave me nah
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by TheSlyone2(m): 8:34am
Berbierklaus:Yea, you won't know until you try...
And by trying, you don't have to be stringent with age difference...
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by SINZ(m): 9:16am
Berbierklaus:Na thunder go faya you there
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Bumbae1(f): 9:17am
Berbierklaus:Baby
See sense .. i don teach u wella
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Bumbae1(f): 9:18am
Berbierklaus:Na so e dey do .. go dey hunt person up n down
Come lets tie him to a tree
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Bumbae1(f): 9:20am
dammy13:
All of the above only relevant in nigeria or mayb Africans
Rest of the world don't care old young rich poor .. its about love, trust , respect for each other regardless of age
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Mrtolotolo: 9:21am
Bumbae1:
And big yansh/cucumber
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Bumbae1(f): 9:22am
Mrtolotolo:Who dey look dat wan
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Mrtolotolo: 9:24am
Bumbae1:
The indomie generation dey look am..
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Bumbae1(f): 9:25am
Mrtolotolo:
lol i like that tin . Wetin dat wan come mean . Indomine is th truth!
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Mrtolotolo: 9:28am
Bumbae1:
You do
I don't know sef.. I think Im still high from the pawpaw leaves I smoked last night.. going back to bed joo..
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 9:29am
Bumbae1:Lmao.
That guy just dey chase anything in skirt
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 9:29am
SINZ:
Leave me please,or ibcall suen for you
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 9:30am
Bumbae1:
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by SINZ(m): 9:59am
Berbierklaus:I leave person wey I go stalk for NL, e come be you
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by SINZ(m): 10:01am
Bumbae1:She's lying o, no mind am
She's the one stalking me everywhere I go
|Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by pcguru1(m): 10:04am
TheSlyone2:What's rare ? Nigeria has advanced I used to involved with someone more than 5years older but it was sexual though. Its all about maturity and what you can take
