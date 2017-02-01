₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,008 members, 3,387,797 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 08:09 PM

4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria (7069 Views)

"From Tutorial To Alter"; Young Couple Set To Wed After 7 Years Of Dating. PICS / Lady Gets A Brand New Benz From Boyfriend To Mark 2yrs Of Dating (photos) / Counter Thread: Advantages Of Dating A Tall Girl. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by dammy13(m): 7:01am
If there's anything everyone can agree on, it's that times are changing, and the things that were once frowned upon have now become the norm.

Where it was once unimaginable for women to ask men out, or declare sexual interest in them first, they are now being encouraged to get their game on.

To some extent, the ice-cold Nigerian attitude towards women dating younger men has begun to thaw, but there still seems to be a long way before the idea flows into all cultures and becomes truly mainstream.

Experience has shown that there are great advantages when women disregard age » and go for younger men they love; but of course, because a coin always has two sides, here are some disadvantages of dating younger men.

1. Mother-in-laws
Many Nigerian families still frown on sons who decide to marry older women and that discontent and disapproval is always more vocal from the mothers.

If a survey of Nigerian mothers is conducted, the answers gotten will very likely confirm this.

2. People will talk
Of course, far too many people are still yet to come to terms with the idea of older men and younger woman genuinely falling in love, so they still assume that one of the partners has an ulterior motive for deciding to be with the other.

Due to this, people will still raise eyebrows and have misinformed opinion » s about couples who ride against the relationship tide and date despite their age difference.

3. Relationship problems might get blamed on the age difference
Very likely, when issues appear in the relationship, one of the partners will link it to the age difference and where they should be communicating on solving the real relationship issues, they'll be struggling with the bitterness that tend to come from saying hurtful things about age.

4. Separate ideas of fun
Especially when the woman is significantly older than the man, one problem the couple might face is separate definition of fun.

Because of their nature and age, younger men tend to be really bouncy, adventurous and full of life, and this could be a bit of a problem in the relationship.

http://pulse.ng/relationships/4-disadvantages-of-dating-a-younger-man-in-nigeria-id6265454.html

Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 7:07am
That is if you allow people interfere in your relationship.

Love and mutual understanding is all that matters,my friend is dating someone she is 3 years older than and theirs is the best relationship I've seen so far.

7 Likes

Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by TheSlyone2(m): 7:12am
Berbierklaus:
That is if you allow people interfere in your relationship.

Love and mutual understanding is all that matters,my friend is dating someone she is 3 years older than and theirs is the best relationship I've seen so far.
Wao....


This is quite rare tho
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 7:17am
TheSlyone2:

Wao....


This is quite rare tho
Yeah,she had doubts too,for a year she refused to date him,but he won't back down.
The impact he has made in her life,none of her Exes has done that,I mean,the love is so strong,makes the rest of us jealous.
She has a smallish stature,so you won't even know,its working for them, and they are looking forward to him finishing service this year,so they can get married grin

1 Like

Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by TheSlyone2(m): 7:23am
Berbierklaus:

Yeah,she had doubts too,for a year she refused to date him,but he won't back down.
The impact he has made in her life,none of her Exes has done that,I mean,the love is so strong,makes the rest of us jealous.
She has a smallish stature,so you won't even know,its working for them, and they are looking forward to him finishing service this year,so they can get married grin
The fact that she looks younger than her age makes it even more fun...

If she's the type who's older than her age or a complimentary of her age, I wouldn't have approve of this but heck, heck, she's 25year old looking 18...

Most ladies should learn from this tho. I once approach a lady who is older than me by just 2weaks. You know what she said,;I don't want people to call me your mother. Tho I look younger than my age
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by ouzo1(m): 7:24am
So u re frds with them too....what a pair
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 7:48am
TheSlyone2:

The fact that she looks younger than her age makes it even more fun...

If she's the type who's older than her age or a complimentary of her age, I wouldn't have approve of this but heck, heck, she's 25year old looking 18...

Most ladies should learn from this tho. I once approach a lady who is older than me by just 2weaks. You know what she said,;I don't want people to call me your mother. Tho I look younger than my age
[i]Keep trying.
Its a No for me though,I'm the stubborn type,so its not gonna work[/I
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 7:48am
TheSlyone2:

The fact that she looks younger than her age makes it even more fun...

If she's the type who's older than her age or a complimentary of her age, I wouldn't have approve of this but heck, heck, she's 25year old looking 18...

Most ladies should learn from this tho. I once approach a lady who is older than me by just 2weaks. You know what she said,;I don't want people to call me your mother. Tho I look younger than my age
Keep trying.
Its a No for me though,I'm the stubborn type,so its not gonna work
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by SINZ(m): 7:52am
Berbierklaus:

Keep trying.
Its a No for me though,I'm the stubborn type,so its not gonna work

1 Like

Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by TheSlyone2(m): 7:56am
Berbierklaus:

Keep trying.
Its a No for me though,I'm the stubborn type,so its not gonna work
for your face na, you think we be mate... Try again later..


BTW, I love stubborn girls that's because am gentle and simple. So to compliment this benign gesture, I need someone with qualities which am lacking... Am sure you gat it
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 8:19am
TheSlyone2:

for your face na, you think we be mate... Try again later..


BTW, I love stubborn girls that's because am gentle and simple. So to compliment this benign gesture, I need someone with qualities which am lacking... Am sure you gat it
I'm not talking about you.
I mean dating someone younger than me,won't work for me.

you get?
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 8:20am
SINZ:
.
Guy I say I no do.
leave me na tongue
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by TheSlyone2(m): 8:24am
Berbierklaus:

I'm not talking about you.
I mean dating someone younger than me,won't work for me.

you get?
Yea I get...

But what if that guy is meant to be your other half... Why would you disqualify him on the basis of age difference?

2 Likes

Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by SINZ(m): 8:26am
Berbierklaus:

Guy I say I no do.

leave me na tongue

Mumu, when I tell you say make we do? shocked

3 Likes

Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 8:30am
TheSlyone2:

Yea I get...

But what if that guy is meant to be your other half... Why would you disqualify him on the basis of age difference?
And how will you determine who is meant to be your better half?
Is it not by trying?
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 8:30am
SINZ:

Mumu, when I tell you say make we do? shocked
You've been following me up and down NL since,na by force?
Leave me nah gringrintongue
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by TheSlyone2(m): 8:34am
Berbierklaus:

And how will you determine who is meant to be your better half?
Is it not by trying?
Yea, you won't know until you try...

And by trying, you don't have to be stringent with age difference...
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by SINZ(m): 9:16am
Berbierklaus:
You've been following me up and down NL since,na by force?
Leave me nah gringrintongue
Na thunder go faya you there gringrin

1 Like

Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Bumbae1(f): 9:17am
Berbierklaus:
That is if you allow people interfere in your relationship.

Love and mutual understanding is all that matters,my friend is dating someone she is 3 years older than and theirs is the best relationship I've seen so far.
Baby shocked
See sense .. i don teach u wella grin
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Bumbae1(f): 9:18am
Berbierklaus:

You've been following me up and down NL since,na by force?

Leave me nah gringrintongue
Na so e dey do .. go dey hunt person up n down undecided
Come lets tie him to a tree cheesy
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Bumbae1(f): 9:20am
dammy13:
If there's anything everyone can agree on, it's that times are changing, and the things that were once frowned upon have now become the norm.

Where it was once unimaginable for women to ask men out, or declare sexual interest in them first, they are now being encouraged to get their game on.

To some extent, the ice-cold Nigerian attitude towards women dating younger men has begun to thaw, but there still seems to be a long way before the idea flows into all cultures and becomes truly mainstream.

Experience has shown that there are great advantages when women disregard age » and go for younger men they love; but of course, because a coin always has two sides, here are some disadvantages of dating younger men.

1. Mother-in-laws
Many Nigerian families still frown on sons who decide to marry older women and that discontent and disapproval is always more vocal from the mothers.

If a survey of Nigerian mothers is conducted, the answers gotten will very likely confirm this.

2. People will talk
Of course, far too many people are still yet to come to terms with the idea of older men and younger woman genuinely falling in love, so they still assume that one of the partners has an ulterior motive for deciding to be with the other.

Due to this, people will still raise eyebrows and have misinformed opinion » s about couples who ride against the relationship tide and date despite their age difference.

3. Relationship problems might get blamed on the age difference
Very likely, when issues appear in the relationship, one of the partners will link it to the age difference and where they should be communicating on solving the real relationship issues, they'll be struggling with the bitterness that tend to come from saying hurtful things about age.

4. Separate ideas of fun
Especially when the woman is significantly older than the man, one problem the couple might face is separate definition of fun.

Because of their nature and age, younger men tend to be really bouncy, adventurous and full of life, and this could be a bit of a problem in the relationship.

http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/4-disadvantages-of-dating-younger-man.html

Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique Ishilove

All of the above only relevant in nigeria or mayb Africans
Rest of the world don't care old young rich poor .. its about love, trust , respect for each other regardless of age undecided
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Mrtolotolo: 9:21am
Bumbae1:


All of the above only relevant in nigeria or mayb Africans
Rest of the world don't care old young rich poor .. its about love, trust , respect for each other regardless of age undecided

And big yansh/cucumber tongue
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Bumbae1(f): 9:22am
Mrtolotolo:


And big yansh/cucumber tongue
Who dey look dat wan embarassed
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Mrtolotolo: 9:24am
Bumbae1:

Who dey look dat wan embarassed

The indomie generation dey look am..
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Bumbae1(f): 9:25am
Mrtolotolo:


The indomie generation dey look am..

grin lol i like that tin . Wetin dat wan come mean . Indomine is th truth!
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Mrtolotolo: 9:28am
Bumbae1:


grin lol i like that tin . Wetin dat wan come mean . Indomine is th truth!

You do cheesy

I don't know sef.. I think Im still high from the pawpaw leaves I smoked last night.. going back to bed joo..
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 9:29am
Bumbae1:
Na so e dey do .. go dey hunt person up n down undecided Come lets tie him to a tree cheesy
Lmao. gringrin
That guy just dey chase anything in skirt
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 9:29am
SINZ:

Na thunder go faya you there gringrin
tonguetongue
Leave me please,or ibcall suen for you
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by Berbierklaus(f): 9:30am
Bumbae1:
Baby shocked See sense .. i don teach u wella grin
gringrin
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by SINZ(m): 9:59am
Berbierklaus:
tonguetongue
Leave me please,or ibcall suen for you
I leave person wey I go stalk for NL, e come be you gringrin

Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by SINZ(m): 10:01am
Bumbae1:
Na so e dey do .. go dey hunt person up n down undecided Come lets tie him to a tree cheesy
She's lying o, no mind am undecided

She's the one stalking me everywhere I go grin
Re: 4 Disadvantages Of Dating A Younger Man In Nigeria by pcguru1(m): 10:04am
TheSlyone2:

Wao....


This is quite rare tho
What's rare ? Nigeria has advanced I used to involved with someone more than 5years older but it was sexual though. Its all about maturity and what you can take

(0) (1) (Reply)

Emotional Issue! / What Would You Do In This Case? / Am Confussed.

Viewing this topic: jordinsparkles(f), okosodo, emmahoney(m), Milly02(m), Sterix10(m), Blacksodje(m), dotcomnamename, timijoseph01(m), Ivoryred(f), Lustig(m), Java001(m), waywardpikin(m), courage89(m), tuoyoojo(m), majalisa(m), Beta1, fola911, nitrogen(m), vani86, faymouz(m), OCcool, mobiy007(m), Darey00(m), easytech1(m), Oludeco, vitiyke(m), Btruth, succyblinks(f), mulablings007(m), Talius(m), Luckyomon(m), 0one(m), processminded, 1dafullymade(f), linystar, DeRay98(m), iamtomi(f), koyeni(m), sixtus3606(m), nwachivis(m), echofun, obamartins(m), kantin, sholyboy08(m), Laveda(f), kunlegentle(m), AreaFada2, Bonejr(m), Marcus01, Alphasoar(m), hendyrills, saintdeby(m), Syphax(m), tysmith(m), Ademat7(m), kjaaja(m), stjudas(m), slimiejazz(m), talk2ibk(m), Timblaze(m), Godwithme01, Gaara101, geunik, richieroxy(f), timro(f), Faatihu1(m), dayleke(m), willibounce1(m), Eniburumo(m), Thedrebaba, anyaekekehinde(m), Mayour33(m), tiramnigeria, madjnr, W3xy1(m), ikukuhero and 125 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.