|What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by ChrisAirforce1(m): 7:54am
If by chance you got to meet the person currently dating your Ex , what advice would you give him/her about that Ex you once loved and trusted so much?? Lol
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by BlueShine(m): 8:00am
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Dicksonpussy2: 8:01am
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:01am
I'll advice him to use like 500MG trams to mark register and fade Bruh
My ex is a LovePeddler plus she too dey lie
My padi even logged in
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Dicksonpussy2: 8:01am
ChrisAirforce1:
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by LAFO(f): 8:02am
My Sister, hope you are ready for a lifetime of constant knacking?
If not, run for your life.
The guy can nyash fowl self.
Mstchew
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by ChrisAirforce1(m): 8:05am
Lastking147:
You mean every guy got the password to her laptop.. ..
Seriously serious
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:09am
ChrisAirforce1:Lool no be Good Advice ni
If na u Wetin u go do
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Michellla(f): 8:09am
Once he gets angry leave him.
He would call back 3 days later.
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:10am
LAFO:So na borehole dey btw ur legs so
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 8:11am
Once he says i love you !
Run and change all account details mdf
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by ChrisAirforce1(m): 8:14am
Lastking147:
I go still dey bed am till I get a responsible lady
Because if you discard her without option B in place, Na konji go wound you.
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:14am
Bumbae1:u be EFCC bah
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:18am
ChrisAirforce1:Konji Don wound me leave me so.. WeN we break up was single close to 9months
No be errbody fancy Toto like that na
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 8:19am
Lastking147:
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by LAFO(f): 8:19am
Lastking147:
E never deep reach borehole before I packed my loads....
Na just 3 months after the sex started. I can't come and go and kill myself away
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:22am
LAFO:so u run for ur life
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by LAFO(f): 8:25am
Lastking147:
Before nko?
The guy been wan spoil every fuse wey dey my transformer
Life is not all about sex but sex is part of life.
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Idydarling(f): 8:26am
No ex....
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:32am
LAFO:Yeah u are right
I hope you don find beta pesin
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by ChrisAirforce1(m): 8:33am
Idydarling:
So who disvirgined you?
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:34am
Bumbae1:Dem don seal ur mouth
How's u
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 8:34am
Lastking147:Good hun .. had to go see wt was up with TQ on dat thread
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:39am
Bumbae1:Oh you dey mind that one
TQ suppose leave am ni
She's not worth her time atal
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 8:40am
Lastking147:Yh thats y i diffuse small cuz not worth the headache
Did u sleep at all last night
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:52am
Bumbae1:i slept around 2am Or so
I do hit d sheets late bae
There's a saying The more you sleep the lower your Income
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 8:54am
Lastking147:Lol jesu
So u basically in vamp mode all week
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lsofdk(m): 9:01am
I'll tell him to enjoy… things may not go the way it went for me, plus I'm dating someone's ex and wouldn't want anyone to come spoil my mind on my new found love coz things might not also go the same way it went for him
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 9:06am
Bumbae1:Yes oh I just wanna make it and leave this naija
I no wan carry last
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by john1035: 9:27am
use a digger and fade away...... she is not worth it
|Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by elyna: 9:34am
to the lady dating my ex, bring your A game to the relationship get ready to work your ass off you'll try your best , but still be found wanting why you might ask, he's had the best but it still wasn't enough.
