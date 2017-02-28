₦airaland Forum

What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex?

What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by ChrisAirforce1(m): 7:54am
If by chance you got to meet the person currently dating your Ex , what advice would you give him/her about that Ex you once loved and trusted so much?? Lol
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by BlueShine(m): 8:00am
embarassed
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Dicksonpussy2: 8:01am
undecided
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:01am
I'll advice him to use like 500MG trams to mark register and fade Bruh
My ex is a LovePeddler plus she too dey lie
My padi even logged in

4 Likes

Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Dicksonpussy2: 8:01am
undecided
ChrisAirforce1:
If by chance you got to meet the person currently dating your Ex , what advice would you give him/her about that Ex you once loved and trusted so much?? Lol
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by LAFO(f): 8:02am
grin


My Sister, hope you are ready for a lifetime of constant knacking?




If not, run for your life.



The guy can nyash fowl self.


Mstchew

2 Likes

Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by ChrisAirforce1(m): 8:05am
Lastking147:
I'll advice him to use like 500MG trams to mark register and fade Bruh
My ex is a LovePeddler plus she too dey lie
My padi even logged in



You mean every guy got the password to her laptop.. ..
Seriously serious cheesy cheesy
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:09am
ChrisAirforce1:




Lol

Why you bad like this cheesy



Cc Lalasticlala
Lool no be Good Advice ni
If na u Wetin u go do
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Michellla(f): 8:09am
Once he gets angry leave him.
He would call back 3 days later.

1 Like

Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:10am
LAFO:
grin


My Sister, hope you are ready for a lifetime of constant knacking?




If not, run for your life.




The guy can nyash fowl self.


Mstchew
So na borehole dey btw ur legs so shocked

1 Like

Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 8:11am
Once he says i love you !
Run and change all account details angry mdf

1 Like

Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by ChrisAirforce1(m): 8:14am
Lastking147:

Lool no be Good Advice ni
If na u Wetin u go do

I go still dey bed am till I get a responsible lady

Because if you discard her without option B in place, Na konji go wound you.

1 Like

Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:14am
Bumbae1:
Once he says i love you !
Run and change all account details angry mdf
grin grin grin u be EFCC bah
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:18am
ChrisAirforce1:


I go still dey bed am till I get a responsible lady

Because if you discard her without option B in place, Na konji go wound you.
Konji Don wound me leave me so.. WeN we break up was single close to 9months
No be errbody fancy Toto like that na
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 8:19am
Lastking147:

grin grin grin u be EFCC bah
lipsrsealed
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by LAFO(f): 8:19am
Lastking147:

So na borehole dey btw ur legs so shocked

E never deep reach borehole before I packed my loads....

Na just 3 months after the sex started. I can't come and go and kill myself away

2 Likes

Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:22am
LAFO:


E never deep reach borehole before I packed my loads....

Na just 3 months after the sex started. I can't come and go and kill myself away
grin so u run for ur life grin

1 Like

Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by LAFO(f): 8:25am
Lastking147:

grin so u run for ur life grin


Before nko?
The guy been wan spoil every fuse wey dey my transformer grin

Life is not all about sex but sex is part of life.
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Idydarling(f): 8:26am
No ex....
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:32am
LAFO:



Before nko?

Life is not all about sex but sex is part of life.
Yeah u are right
I hope you don find beta pesin
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by ChrisAirforce1(m): 8:33am
Idydarling:
No ex....

So who disvirgined you?
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:34am
Bumbae1:

lipsrsealed
Dem don seal ur mouth
How's u
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 8:34am
Lastking147:

Dem don seal ur mouth
How's u
Good hun .. had to go see wt was up with TQ on dat thread
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:39am
Bumbae1:

Good hun .. had to go see wt was up with TQ on dat thread
Oh you dey mind that one
TQ suppose leave am ni
She's not worth her time atal
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 8:40am
Lastking147:

Oh you dey mind that one
TQ suppose leave am ni
She's not worth her time atal
Yh thats y i diffuse small cuz not worth the headache
Did u sleep at all last night shocked
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 8:52am
Bumbae1:

Yh thats y i diffuse small cuz not worth the headache
Did u sleep at all last night shocked
i slept around 2am Or so
I do hit d sheets late bae
There's a saying The more you sleep the lower your Income grin
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Bumbae1(f): 8:54am
Lastking147:
i slept around 2am Or so
I do hit d sheets late bae
There's a saying The more you sleep the lower your Income grin
Lol jesu
So u basically in vamp mode all week grin
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lsofdk(m): 9:01am
I'll tell him to enjoy… things may not go the way it went for me, plus I'm dating someone's ex and wouldn't want anyone to come spoil my mind on my new found love coz things might not also go the same way it went for him

1 Like

Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by Lastking147(m): 9:06am
Bumbae1:

Lol jesu
So u basically in vamp mode all week grin
Yes oh I just wanna make it and leave this naija
I no wan carry last
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by john1035: 9:27am
use a digger and fade away...... she is not worth it
Re: What Advice Would You Give To The Person Dating Your Ex? by elyna: 9:34am
to the lady dating my ex, bring your A game to the relationship get ready to work your ass off you'll try your best , but still be found wanting why you might ask, he's had the best but it still wasn't enough.

