OP while it might be safe to say your finding are correct on the surface but, in reality they are totally and flat out wrong, now Innoson is a businesses man and have professionals whom he pays hundreds of thousands of Naira to keep his business afloat and up par with blue chip companies in his line of business. Deep down in you mind do you really think Innoson or the numerous employees on his payroll don't know all these this things you listed up there i could even add more to make that list "10 reasons why Nigerians are not buying innoson cars".



Now to tell you your mistakes where you are wrong and why Innoson and his numerous employers are not paying attention to any of the things listed up there. First Innoson as an indigenous car manufacturing company is still quite young and in its Nursery stages, for this reasons they are not competing or want to be seen as competitors with any of the other leading foreign brands, we will get to why later.



Secondly, Innosson cannot even meet up with the demand on their hands and even take months and in some cases a year and some months to meet up with demands from some client customers, in most cases Federal, State government and many major transporters, many Nigerians don't know this, Many commercial inter-state buses you ride are actually innosson buses but frank be told you cant tell the difference.



In addition, should innoson, do many of the highlighted as mentioned by the OP he is shoting himself in the foot and indeed sending a signal to foreign car manufacturers who will see the prospect in setting up car plants in the country and in the long run throw the innoson car brand into the Abyss of One time Indigenous car Manufacturing brand best deal he will get is that they will by his plant over or partner with him but name changes.



Going forward innoson right now can only be the under-dog get a small niche whether from federal, state government or Transporters a niche is a niche, we can see he is extending to the military, and if you observe, the truth is innoson is not really interested in selling to individuals as that is the fastest way to kill the brand before it gains any relevance, you might be thinking how's that, Good question, Social media; with the current social media trend, one could buy a innoson vehicle when it gets a flat tire he goes to social media to rant how innoson vehicles cant go a km without a flat tire, she runs her battery down, the goes to social media to rant how her engine knocked cause the car cant start you cant imagine the list is endless, Even a Nigerian senator was guilty of this after using a car for 3 years with one issue. Then you can’t rule out the bad belle factor.



Innoson needs references, client and customers whom can give his business credibility, when he achieves this the growth of his car brand becomes organic and he would not need to do too much to prove to people that his car brands are reliable, he will simply just reference them to high worth groups, companies and agencies using his vehicles and their testimony will sell his cars, also if you do business the first rule is do not do business on sentiments, don’t say you have friends that will buy your products when you make them what if they don’t or what if when those products are not available your friends are Not, Innoson understands this so he is not creating his car for only the Nigerian market as he is already selling to Ghana.



Then talking about his car looking like other cars that is normal with technology, you make your product look like the trending one, look at the Mobile phone industry, the auto mobile industry, Computer industry, i remember you even posted an article her detailing why BMW and Mercedes Benz always have resemblance, these are called borrowed tech normal, totally Normal with any tech industry, call me one car brand i will tell you the next that looks like it and uses same spare parts.



Then coming to the Innoson wagon it has Not even been released or lunched yet it still in the works cut it a slack let them pull it out first, secondly that car was and is being specifically created for NASS, Yes the National Assembly, and we all know those guys do it big, so if Innosson cant offer Big they cant do Innosson its as simple as that. I hope my post has been able to correct the general mindset of Nigerians and Nairalanders that share the same thought process as the OP.



