₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,947 members, 3,394,076 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 10:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) (4746 Views)
|RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by myplaydiary: 9:32pm
http://www.nairaland.com/3658014/why-nigerians-not-buying-innoson
OP while it might be safe to say your finding are correct on the surface but, in reality they are totally and flat out wrong, now Innoson is a businesses man and have professionals whom he pays hundreds of thousands of Naira to keep his business afloat and up par with blue chip companies in his line of business. Deep down in you mind do you really think Innoson or the numerous employees on his payroll don't know all these this things you listed up there i could even add more to make that list "10 reasons why Nigerians are not buying innoson cars".
Now to tell you your mistakes where you are wrong and why Innoson and his numerous employers are not paying attention to any of the things listed up there. First Innoson as an indigenous car manufacturing company is still quite young and in its Nursery stages, for this reasons they are not competing or want to be seen as competitors with any of the other leading foreign brands, we will get to why later.
Secondly, Innosson cannot even meet up with the demand on their hands and even take months and in some cases a year and some months to meet up with demands from some client customers, in most cases Federal, State government and many major transporters, many Nigerians don't know this, Many commercial inter-state buses you ride are actually innosson buses but frank be told you cant tell the difference.
In addition, should innoson, do many of the highlighted as mentioned by the OP he is shoting himself in the foot and indeed sending a signal to foreign car manufacturers who will see the prospect in setting up car plants in the country and in the long run throw the innoson car brand into the Abyss of One time Indigenous car Manufacturing brand best deal he will get is that they will by his plant over or partner with him but name changes.
Going forward innoson right now can only be the under-dog get a small niche whether from federal, state government or Transporters a niche is a niche, we can see he is extending to the military, and if you observe, the truth is innoson is not really interested in selling to individuals as that is the fastest way to kill the brand before it gains any relevance, you might be thinking how's that, Good question, Social media; with the current social media trend, one could buy a innoson vehicle when it gets a flat tire he goes to social media to rant how innoson vehicles cant go a km without a flat tire, she runs her battery down, the goes to social media to rant how her engine knocked cause the car cant start you cant imagine the list is endless, Even a Nigerian senator was guilty of this after using a car for 3 years with one issue. Then you can’t rule out the bad belle factor.
Innoson needs references, client and customers whom can give his business credibility, when he achieves this the growth of his car brand becomes organic and he would not need to do too much to prove to people that his car brands are reliable, he will simply just reference them to high worth groups, companies and agencies using his vehicles and their testimony will sell his cars, also if you do business the first rule is do not do business on sentiments, don’t say you have friends that will buy your products when you make them what if they don’t or what if when those products are not available your friends are Not, Innoson understands this so he is not creating his car for only the Nigerian market as he is already selling to Ghana.
Then talking about his car looking like other cars that is normal with technology, you make your product look like the trending one, look at the Mobile phone industry, the auto mobile industry, Computer industry, i remember you even posted an article her detailing why BMW and Mercedes Benz always have resemblance, these are called borrowed tech normal, totally Normal with any tech industry, call me one car brand i will tell you the next that looks like it and uses same spare parts.
Then coming to the Innoson wagon it has Not even been released or lunched yet it still in the works cut it a slack let them pull it out first, secondly that car was and is being specifically created for NASS, Yes the National Assembly, and we all know those guys do it big, so if Innosson cant offer Big they cant do Innosson its as simple as that. I hope my post has been able to correct the general mindset of Nigerians and Nairalanders that share the same thought process as the OP.
I could continue on and on and on but let me stop here because i know nairalander like it short well i apologize this is already a long post.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by AutoReportNG: 9:39pm
I am forced to give you a rebruttal, but you don't deserve it.
If your firm can't take to corrections, just too bad, trust me, too bad.
God bless Nigeria
5 Likes
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by LAFO(f): 9:51pm
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by myplaydiary: 9:51pm
AutoReportNG:My write up must have hit a nerve for you to think i work with innoson, while i would love too work with them though, i however need to draw your errs to public knowledge. Your post was indeed very misleading, too bad for an auto blogger, i understand you must eat but do so with common sense, don't pull one down to exalt yourself, i would have love to educate you further but i see you are really hurting already.
Have a good evening.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by jujutom(m): 9:52pm
Ghen ghen ghen!!!
1 Like
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by LordXaaan: 9:56pm
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by mikegeo(m): 9:57pm
Lalasticlala, come and see this lengthy counter thread. Move it to the promise land for further review.
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by grrrhh(m): 10:00pm
Op this is a brilliant write up, I've read the rejoinder and I must my innoson is on the right path. Especially in a volatile market like Nigeria where logic takes backseat and ignorance is the order of the day
14 Likes
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by realone2012: 10:21pm
To be very honest. You both have very good points!
I hardly read any article on NL, but I read the two articles this evening and I'm glad I did.
The major reason why I read the first article was beacsue I saw an Innoson car yesterday for the first time in my life in Ilorin (mind you, I live in Lagos) and I was astonished as to how beautiful it is.
When I saw the front view of the beautiful SUV, I was so interested in knowing the brand, lo and behold, I saw IVM there and I was like what's IVM again? Not until I saw Innoson written at the back, I didn't know they are the one using IVM.
This is an interesting piece, but you can't rule out what the first writer said totally, especially when it's comes to marketing your products. Bro, Innoson no dey try at all...truth be told. Even if they are producing cars for Donald Trump, given that they are still young, they need the marketing.
There are so many ways to break into a market. Like you stated above, you are trying to say they want to Differentiate their product and not be a cost leader. Even if that's what they are doing, they still need to market their products to achieve that...As the first writer stated, even Mercedes Benz dey advertise. People need to know they are here to stay. There was a time I even thought the company has liquidated.
You both have great points...and as I can see, we all want the best for our indigenous companies. I hope they can learn a thing or two from the articles!
3 Likes
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by leksmedia: 10:22pm
Again one factor we all fail to understand is also Nigerians don't embrace their own, we will rather settle for an Asian car manufacturer. The government also have a lot to play. Plus innoson also need to penetrate the Nigerian market like Techno, start with the small market once you have been accepted, move up the train, start making for the big market, I saw a beautiful SUV today , looks like Prado , it's plate number was covered , in my mind I was like sweet ride only for me to see the Three letter word logo , it was innoson. Let's learn to embrace our own.
For your website design visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by iceberryose(m): 10:22pm
i stand with the op
why can't we support our brands to grow instead of bringing dem down
remember china was known(or may still be known for substandard goods)
Ps I didn't read the article
3 Likes
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by Factfinder1(f): 10:23pm
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by Mopolchi: 10:23pm
Na bad belle cause am
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by BlindAngel(m): 10:23pm
Innoson cars indeed, una want make person dey drive for road then unexpectedly his tires will pull off
2 Likes
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by chronique(m): 10:24pm
I can't argue with the OP but there are some things that do not add up. A company that cannot produce enough for local consumption, is selling cars in Ghana(exporting)? Just the way Nigeria can't provide constant electricity for 180m people,but can supply electricity to Benin republic and they have almost 24hrs power supply? I guess this is a Nigerian problem. What is the population of Ghana? Can it be compared with Nigeria? Do you have an idea of the amount of cars that come into this country daily? Innoson can't even cater for 5% of the volume of sales; so what business do they have exporting to Ghana?
How many units of buses, cars, SUV, trucks, etc,do they roll out every year? If they can't meet demand, shouldn't that be seen as a good problem? Does the management not know about SWOT analysis? If they can't meet demand, shouldn't they begin to think of expansion? I could go on and on and on. But one thing is sure, as far as the business of vehicle manufacturing is concerned and the management of the business, they are not doing the right thing. Let someone like Dangote delve into that sector, and see what wonders he would perform.
5 Likes
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by yungengr: 10:24pm
too much I can't read it
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by pweetixandy: 10:24pm
hmmm
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by pennytrate: 10:25pm
♣ • → what's happening here? °°
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by abumeinben(m): 10:25pm
Vanity upon vanity, says the preacher, vanity upon vanity all is blamed on the government.
No support!
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by DonHummer(m): 10:25pm
Nice one OP.
we have to understand that innoson can't meet up to the local demand at the moment. when the production units exceeds demand, I believe he will make necessary amendments. He is a successful business man so I know he is aware of the differences between his coy and the bigger manufacturing brands.
1 Like
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by ALAYORMII: 10:26pm
Counter thread
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:26pm
All this long write up. Let me tell you the truth. With the price I saw , Innoson vehicles are not affordable to evry Nigerian and the Nigerians that can afford it will prefer to buy the established brands period. cant blame them sha maybe if there was evidence or a witness to testify that the performance of Innoson vehocles are as good as the established brands then maybe...
If I was him Ill focus on making affordable cars and ensure that every household in Nigeria has an Innoson vehicle then see that the market is flooded with spare parts Not all this soliciting for contract from government
My 2 cents sha
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by veacea: 10:26pm
Make I read this thing first
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by DozieInc(m): 10:26pm
.
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by teamsynergy: 10:27pm
innosson is prolly never ready to sell to the public..if they are too scared of bad reviews then they are never going to be ready. ask techno, itel, infinix. they have their targeted audience, that's y I rarely comment on innosson thread.
2 Likes
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by Lordsocrates: 10:27pm
I think our problem as a Nation is that Elections has so destroyed our mindsets so that.. its either you are for PDP or APC, you are for Nigeria or Biafra, You are for Not to rule, or you are not.. you are Christian or Muslim...
we are so divided that we forget that some grey lines exist, that they are people, who stand in between, and are for the well being of Humanity.
I am a very proud Nigerian, the first time I heard of the Innoson brand, I ran to Facebook and made so much noise that Nigeria has finally produced a car...
but fast forward to today, I was hoping that by now, innoson will conquer the market, but here in Aks that is relatively close to d east, I see innoson once in 6months..
Autong.. Was only trying to offer some advice, which companies pay billions to consultancy firm for..and all you think is that he hates innoson, you u hv to do a rebuttal trade for it to pain him.
I was hoping that in your rebuttal you will contradict all he started..
like the (1). poor customer service.
(2) no advert (3) no showroom (4) creativity in design etc...
bit you ran up here to defend failure.
its the Nigerian Mentality that is killing everything.. you say a govt is not performing and people come telling you why you should not say its not performing...
innoson is selling himself short, the whole Nigerian Market is his to conquer... he may borrow money to expand, or he may continue playing small, while the OP continues playing drums for him... same as there are people playing drums for the govt even when they fail at some things. this attitude is destroying our country and we need to stop it.. can't someone gv a honest and logical criticism without being a hater ?
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by AwiLand: 10:27pm
Because He is an IGBOMAN..... Anything that is not done by the Masters up North supported by their Slave down South is not welcomed.
2 Likes
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by BabaCommander: 10:27pm
Even common tekumbor. AutoJosh neva fit sell sef. Same dude that claim Nigerian drivers are the ones destroying Nigerian roads with 'winch' tyres. AutoJosh is a complete opinionated ignoramus.
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by Ijaya123: 10:27pm
All I see here are just excuses for underperformance.
No more no less.
5 Likes
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by chynie: 10:27pm
A
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by Alitair(m): 10:27pm
Car gist.
lemme come and learn
|Re: RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) by ekojoe(m): 10:27pm
Hmm
Need A Toyota Car Btw 800-1M / Vehicle Owners, Newsflash !!! / See Desperate Migrant Hidding Inside A Car Engine...
Viewing this topic: hholar(m), Buyeradvertcom, Sibele(m), welly440, sheedy407(m), slimmoney(m), favourmic(m), NizyO01(f), Horlaidex(m), Defaramade(m), Yaungdee(m), saintkash(m), Princeeoto(m), Standis, realone2012, Adedrizzy(m), borryworld, Udstar(m), KingDizzle(m), olayanju22(m), slimthugchime(m), jmichael259(m), lexy2014, gbzed(m), warripekin(m), mexxy1(m), NorthernParrot, Darkseid(m), jieta, zasika(m), arcniyi(m), buemene(m), leokennedi(m), lotannam, sarahade(f), Onopa, chinwemine(m), attehwole, trigar12(m), Ebuks(m), Donbraye(m), Kakamorufu(m), Fatherwhite, chidoozmega(m), jel10, Dedelizo(m), sorom4, deoladtop, shuddy29(m), Joshey(m), mudility(m), hilariousdammie(m), yhemster(m), pinnket, waley007(m), EbukaHades10(m), afrosolomon(m), LagosIkd, nameoh, oladoja1(m), gaburellocares(m), oluwamitomisin, deyemia, Modenzy, Demmzy15(m), daamazing(m), Samanza89(m), johnlegend01(m), stanmorry(m), lazkizz(m), Naavah(f), innoGod, TwoBottles(m), Nedmono(m), ZIMDRILL(m), EddyBrendan1(m), Northmall(m), Princedapace(m), Vickglam, guru03(m), afelouz(m), menzo4u, lifeisbeautiful, larrypappyy(m), Davidlanny, Chillity, Saintzykie, chally02(m), ahmedpbx, SoNature(m), penitential(m), keemi(m), myplaydiary, BamiAutos(m), koma1(m), oraclechamber(m), Millz404(m), bukalis(m), Alvaropromise(m), Demigods666, okorie3, MisterNuel(m), fafambo, friendbee, dhardline(m), VictorAB, tumababa(m), Sophious(m), onyichick(f), sulaimon110(m), gbugbru(m), burkingx, tociano009(m), deeplow, oyinD1, jiniux(m), Jaquar456, 2black1(m), Rotji(m), ayobamiakinrind(m), Adefemiaderoju1, Newmanluckyman(m), knowsir, tman999, corperscorner, oloba(m), mokoso, xammy(m), bryght4u(m), ochiosa(m), saibuhari(m), processrxtn, mike234, teamsynergy, 3Dimension, Anikriz, Anowax(m), Jac007(m), drgica74, Destinylink(m), BillDesmond2much(m), levi2, Melvinsofty, Phemmy777(m), Xer0, chronique(m), Rich4god(m), Noble11(m), nwanwaoge(m), charliboy654(m), BUTCHCASSIDY, babyfaceafrica, nnol(m), Eve001(f), Alobaloye2(m), MrAwePresident, Lordsocrates, becoted(m), olaolulazio(m), AutoReportNG, snoop4real, Tushborn, Opakan2, darqly(m), yussuf492(m), Dtarmon(m), proudlyND(m), malaki39, fostermd(m), nickyblaze(m) and 213 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4