Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health

Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by kurt09(m): 8:57pm On Mar 06
President Muhammadu Buhari's return to Nigeria was put off late last night because his doctors would not certify him healthy enough to return home despite strong pressure from members of his inner circle.

Presidency sources said the desperation to have him back was so much that the cabal sent to London on Friday the biggest jet in the presidential fleet, a Boeing Business Jet 737, known as "Airforce 001."

SaharaReporters learned they wanted to ferry him into Abuja before the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Wednesday.

In that connection, the smaller presidential jet which initially flew President Buhari to the UK was returned to Abuja the same day while the bigger jet was sent to London with a fresh crew. 

SaharaReporters also learnt that the return to Abuja last week of Buhari's powerful nephew, Mammam Daura, as well as one of his daughters, all heightened the political anxiety that President Buhari would return on Sunday evening.

Our sources maintained that President Buhari’s doctors refused to give him the clean bill of health that would enable him to return.

In the meantime, media aides to the president have continued to issue statements claiming that President Buhari is making phone calls to world and Nigerian leaders and politicians over a variety of issues. 

This strategy is aimed at keeping politicians and the public believing that the president is fully recovered from his numerous ailments, but sources involved in Mr. Buhari's treatment say he is far from recovered, and his return date, and therefore his return to work, remains unclear.

In an earlier report, SaharaReporters revealed that President Buhari has prostate flares in addition to intestinal maladies that have seen him lose weight progressively and unable to eat well.

Our sources say those issues are yet to be resolved.

http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/06/buhari-return-put-again-doctors-refuse-give-clean-bill-health

GET WELL SOON PMB



GET WELL SOON PMB

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:58pm On Mar 06
HES GONE grin

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by mastermaestro(m): 9:01pm On Mar 06
Human life is of no value to vultures. How can he recover quickly and fully when he is being put under immense pressure to return home? Wicked men! But I am sure they will soon realize that power comes from GOD alone.

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by cobadit(m): 9:03pm On Mar 06
I think they should just keep mute on updating fake news abt Buhari we get better things to see on our daily headlines and if none write stories abt dog and tortoise we prefer that( if he like he shudn't come naija again na him sabi)

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Adiola(f): 9:26pm On Mar 06
President Muhammadu Buhari's return to Nigeria was put off late last night because his doctors would not certify him healthy enough to return home despite strong pressure from members of his inner circle.

Presidency sources said the desperation to have him back was so much that the cabal sent to London on Friday the biggest jet in the presidential fleet, a Boeing Business Jet 737, known as "Airforce 001."

SaharaReporters learned they wanted to ferry him into Abuja before the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Wednesday.

In that connection, the smaller presidential jet which initially flew President Buhari to the UK was returned to Abuja the same day while the bigger jet was sent to London with a fresh crew. 

SaharaReporters also learnt that the return to Abuja last week of Buhari's powerful nephew, Mammam Daura, as well as one of his daughters, all heightened the political anxiety that President Buhari would return on Sunday evening.

Our sources maintained that President Buhari’s doctors refused to give him the clean bill of health that would enable him to return.

In the meantime, media aides to the president have continued to issue statements claiming that President Buhari is making phone calls to world and Nigerian leaders and politicians over a variety of issues. 

This strategy is aimed at keeping politicians and the public believing that the president is fully recovered from his numerous ailments, but sources involved in Mr. Buhari's treatment say he is far from recovered, and his return date, and therefore his return to work, remains unclear.

In an earlier report, SaharaReporters revealed that President Buhari has prostate flares in addition to intestinal maladies that have seen him lose weight progressively and unable to eat well.

Our sources say those issues are yet to be resolved.

http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/06/buhari-return-put-again-doctors-refuse-give-clean-bill-health

GET WELL SOON PMB
rest in peace buhari adieu

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by zeribe4real(m): 9:27pm On Mar 06
Naijeriyahhhhhh.
Watching the season film featuring Bu.ghari ,the cabals, Lai muhd, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu .
Let me know how the next episode will be like.
Thumbs up Sahara Reporters, the only reliable media in Nigeria.


Where are the paid propagandists?.
Come and see hw Sahara Reporters re opening ur nyash. cheesy

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Gurumaharaji(m): 9:27pm On Mar 06
We know he is gone already....just tell us, we have strong heart to absorb d shock if there is any

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by iamblisz(m): 9:32pm On Mar 06
all those innocent blood will forever speak against him, Jehovah will never release him.

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Sweetnik22: 9:35pm On Mar 06
This people should tell Nigerians d bitter truth once n for all so that Nigerians will have rest of mind undecided

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by kurt09(m): 9:42pm On Mar 06
Adiola:
rest in peace buhari adieu
Unfair. He is someone's dad, husband etc. Pray for PMB

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by merbenko(m): 9:42pm On Mar 06
May God almighty do the best for. Amen

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Keneking: 9:46pm On Mar 06
Big lies grin grin

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Shewunoshewa: 9:52pm On Mar 06
Has PMB become so incapacitated that he can no longer take decisions on his own again?

Na wa o

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by ourema(f): 9:53pm On Mar 06
Those who are the cabal are not doing anything good for the president and Nigeria in general. There is nothing wrong being sick.

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Adiola(f): 10:03pm On Mar 06
kurt09:
Unfair. He is someone's dad, husband etc. Pray for PMB
but its fair when he ordered his soldiers to kill other people's father in Onitsha,portharcourt and aba abi ? since others are fatherless zahra should feel the pains of being fatherless

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by mackmanuel: 10:30pm On Mar 06
Hello! Hello!! Hello!!!

Am i calling radio biafra?

On behalf of the afonjas, could you please play me DEAD AND GONE by T. I ft .....
For our. .....

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by AntiWailer: 10:31pm On Mar 06
So the eediots wasted our fuel ?

They did not make arrangements with the Doctors before sending the biggest Jet that consumes more fuel.

Bunch of m0r0ns.

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by tysa(m): 10:32pm On Mar 06
Very self-centred ignorant animalé in the zoo
kurt09:


http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/06/buhari-return-put-again-doctors-refuse-give-clean-bill-health



GET WELL SOON PMB
Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by mekaboy(m): 10:32pm On Mar 06
Lol. They are worried about osibanjos moves. He will one day restructure Nigeria.

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Rayhandrinni(m): 10:32pm On Mar 06
Hes'a gonner

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by gurunlocker: 10:32pm On Mar 06
London based Nigeria President

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by kkdidi: 10:32pm On Mar 06
cabal entertainment... another clarence peters production

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Oyind18: 10:33pm On Mar 06
Na this cabals want kill this man

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by burkingx: 10:33pm On Mar 06
cool

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by dscann: 10:33pm On Mar 06
Gurumaharaji:
We know he is gone already....just tell us, we have strong heart to absorb d shock if there is any
You know this grin grin grin
Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by tutudesz(m): 10:33pm On Mar 06
Abeg how can I join this Cabal, Cabal this cabal that since how many years and different governments.

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by MrPresident1: 10:34pm On Mar 06
Who be cabal sef, everywhere you turn to cabal cabal cabal, this cabal man get strong juju o shocked

Cabal hold 170m people for dem ball, come dey bounce am for ground grin, this cabal na baaaad boy cheesy

Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by slimpoppa(m): 10:34pm On Mar 06
They should allow this man to rest.

