Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health (20999 Views)

Presidency Staff On Standby For Buhari's Return - The Punch / President Buhari's Return Date Revealed By The Government / Buhari’s Return To Nigeria Sparks Twitter Trend #babawhileyouwheregone (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

President Muhammadu Buhari's return to Nigeria was put off late last night because his doctors would not certify him healthy enough to return home despite strong pressure from members of his inner circle.



Presidency sources said the desperation to have him back was so much that the cabal sent to London on Friday the biggest jet in the presidential fleet, a Boeing Business Jet 737, known as "Airforce 001."



SaharaReporters learned they wanted to ferry him into Abuja before the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Wednesday.



In that connection, the smaller presidential jet which initially flew President Buhari to the UK was returned to Abuja the same day while the bigger jet was sent to London with a fresh crew.



SaharaReporters also learnt that the return to Abuja last week of Buhari's powerful nephew, Mammam Daura, as well as one of his daughters, all heightened the political anxiety that President Buhari would return on Sunday evening.



Our sources maintained that President Buhari’s doctors refused to give him the clean bill of health that would enable him to return.



In the meantime, media aides to the president have continued to issue statements claiming that President Buhari is making phone calls to world and Nigerian leaders and politicians over a variety of issues.



This strategy is aimed at keeping politicians and the public believing that the president is fully recovered from his numerous ailments, but sources involved in Mr. Buhari's treatment say he is far from recovered, and his return date, and therefore his return to work, remains unclear.



In an earlier report, SaharaReporters revealed that President Buhari has prostate flares in addition to intestinal maladies that have seen him lose weight progressively and unable to eat well.



Our sources say those issues are yet to be resolved.

http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/06/buhari-return-put-again-doctors-refuse-give-clean-bill-health







GET WELL SOON PMB GET WELL SOON PMB 6 Likes 1 Share

HES GONE 53 Likes 1 Share

Human life is of no value to vultures. How can he recover quickly and fully when he is being put under immense pressure to return home? Wicked men! But I am sure they will soon realize that power comes from GOD alone. 90 Likes 3 Shares

I think they should just keep mute on updating fake news abt Buhari we get better things to see on our daily headlines and if none write stories abt dog and tortoise we prefer that( if he like he shudn't come naija again na him sabi) 11 Likes

kurt09:

President Muhammadu Buhari's return to Nigeria was put off late last night because his doctors would not certify him healthy enough to return home despite strong pressure from members of his inner circle.



Presidency sources said the desperation to have him back was so much that the cabal sent to London on Friday the biggest jet in the presidential fleet, a Boeing Business Jet 737, known as "Airforce 001."



SaharaReporters learned they wanted to ferry him into Abuja before the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Wednesday.



In that connection, the smaller presidential jet which initially flew President Buhari to the UK was returned to Abuja the same day while the bigger jet was sent to London with a fresh crew.



SaharaReporters also learnt that the return to Abuja last week of Buhari's powerful nephew, Mammam Daura, as well as one of his daughters, all heightened the political anxiety that President Buhari would return on Sunday evening.



Our sources maintained that President Buhari’s doctors refused to give him the clean bill of health that would enable him to return.



In the meantime, media aides to the president have continued to issue statements claiming that President Buhari is making phone calls to world and Nigerian leaders and politicians over a variety of issues.



This strategy is aimed at keeping politicians and the public believing that the president is fully recovered from his numerous ailments, but sources involved in Mr. Buhari's treatment say he is far from recovered, and his return date, and therefore his return to work, remains unclear.



In an earlier report, SaharaReporters revealed that President Buhari has prostate flares in addition to intestinal maladies that have seen him lose weight progressively and unable to eat well.



Our sources say those issues are yet to be resolved.



http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/06/buhari-return-put-again-doctors-refuse-give-clean-bill-health



Mynd44, Lalasticlala.



GET WELL SOON PMB rest in peace buhari adieu rest in peace buhari adieu 24 Likes 6 Shares



Watching the season film featuring Bu.ghari ,the cabals, Lai muhd, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu .

Let me know how the next episode will be like.

Thumbs up Sahara Reporters, the only reliable media in Nigeria.





Where are the paid propagandists?.

Come and see hw Sahara Reporters re opening ur nyash. Naijeriyahhhhhh.Watching the season film featuring Bu.ghari ,the cabals, Lai muhd, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu .Let me know how the next episode will be like.Thumbs up Sahara Reporters, the only reliable media in Nigeria.Where are the paid propagandists?.Come and see hw Sahara Reporters re opening ur nyash. 17 Likes 2 Shares

We know he is gone already....just tell us, we have strong heart to absorb d shock if there is any 38 Likes 2 Shares

all those innocent blood will forever speak against him, Jehovah will never release him. 18 Likes 1 Share

This people should tell Nigerians d bitter truth once n for all so that Nigerians will have rest of mind 2 Likes

Adiola:

rest in peace buhari adieu Unfair. He is someone's dad, husband etc. Pray for PMB Unfair. He is someone's dad, husband etc. Pray for PMB 44 Likes 1 Share

May God almighty do the best for. Amen 1 Like

Big lies 1 Like

Has PMB become so incapacitated that he can no longer take decisions on his own again?



Na wa o 16 Likes

Those who are the cabal are not doing anything good for the president and Nigeria in general. There is nothing wrong being sick. 4 Likes

kurt09:

Unfair. He is someone's dad, husband etc. Pray for PMB but its fair when he ordered his soldiers to kill other people's father in Onitsha,portharcourt and aba abi ? since others are fatherless zahra should feel the pains of being fatherless but its fair when he ordered his soldiers to kill other people's father in Onitsha,portharcourt and aba abi ? since others are fatherless zahra should feel the pains of being fatherless 53 Likes 4 Shares

Hello! Hello!! Hello!!!



Am i calling radio biafra?



On behalf of the afonjas, could you please play me DEAD AND GONE by T. I ft .....

For our. ..... 14 Likes 2 Shares

So the eediots wasted our fuel ?



They did not make arrangements with the Doctors before sending the biggest Jet that consumes more fuel.



Bunch of m0r0ns. 37 Likes 2 Shares

kurt09:





http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/06/buhari-return-put-again-doctors-refuse-give-clean-bill-health







GET WELL SOON PMB Very self-centred ignorant animalé in the zoo

Lol. They are worried about osibanjos moves. He will one day restructure Nigeria. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Hes'a gonner 1 Like

London based Nigeria President 15 Likes

cabal entertainment... another clarence peters production 5 Likes

Na this cabals want kill this man 4 Likes

3 Likes

Gurumaharaji:

We know he is gone already....just tell us, we have strong heart to absorb d shock if there is any You know this You know this

Abeg how can I join this Cabal, Cabal this cabal that since how many years and different governments. 6 Likes 1 Share





Cabal hold 170m people for dem ball, come dey bounce am for ground , this cabal na baaaad boy Who be cabal sef, everywhere you turn to cabal cabal cabal, this cabal man get strong juju oCabal hold 170m people for dem ball, come dey bounce am for ground, this cabal na baaaad boy 13 Likes 2 Shares