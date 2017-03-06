₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,235 members, 3,403,312 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 12:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health (20999 Views)
Presidency Staff On Standby For Buhari's Return - The Punch / President Buhari's Return Date Revealed By The Government / Buhari’s Return To Nigeria Sparks Twitter Trend #babawhileyouwheregone (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by kurt09(m): 8:57pm On Mar 06
President Muhammadu Buhari's return to Nigeria was put off late last night because his doctors would not certify him healthy enough to return home despite strong pressure from members of his inner circle.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/06/buhari-return-put-again-doctors-refuse-give-clean-bill-health
GET WELL SOON PMB
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:58pm On Mar 06
HES GONE
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by mastermaestro(m): 9:01pm On Mar 06
Human life is of no value to vultures. How can he recover quickly and fully when he is being put under immense pressure to return home? Wicked men! But I am sure they will soon realize that power comes from GOD alone.
90 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by cobadit(m): 9:03pm On Mar 06
I think they should just keep mute on updating fake news abt Buhari we get better things to see on our daily headlines and if none write stories abt dog and tortoise we prefer that( if he like he shudn't come naija again na him sabi)
11 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Adiola(f): 9:26pm On Mar 06
kurt09:rest in peace buhari adieu
24 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by zeribe4real(m): 9:27pm On Mar 06
Naijeriyahhhhhh.
Watching the season film featuring Bu.ghari ,the cabals, Lai muhd, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu .
Let me know how the next episode will be like.
Thumbs up Sahara Reporters, the only reliable media in Nigeria.
Where are the paid propagandists?.
Come and see hw Sahara Reporters re opening ur nyash.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Gurumaharaji(m): 9:27pm On Mar 06
We know he is gone already....just tell us, we have strong heart to absorb d shock if there is any
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by iamblisz(m): 9:32pm On Mar 06
all those innocent blood will forever speak against him, Jehovah will never release him.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Sweetnik22: 9:35pm On Mar 06
This people should tell Nigerians d bitter truth once n for all so that Nigerians will have rest of mind
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by kurt09(m): 9:42pm On Mar 06
Adiola:Unfair. He is someone's dad, husband etc. Pray for PMB
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by merbenko(m): 9:42pm On Mar 06
May God almighty do the best for. Amen
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Keneking: 9:46pm On Mar 06
Big lies
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Shewunoshewa: 9:52pm On Mar 06
Has PMB become so incapacitated that he can no longer take decisions on his own again?
Na wa o
16 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by ourema(f): 9:53pm On Mar 06
Those who are the cabal are not doing anything good for the president and Nigeria in general. There is nothing wrong being sick.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Adiola(f): 10:03pm On Mar 06
kurt09:but its fair when he ordered his soldiers to kill other people's father in Onitsha,portharcourt and aba abi ? since others are fatherless zahra should feel the pains of being fatherless
53 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by mackmanuel: 10:30pm On Mar 06
Hello! Hello!! Hello!!!
Am i calling radio biafra?
On behalf of the afonjas, could you please play me DEAD AND GONE by T. I ft .....
For our. .....
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by AntiWailer: 10:31pm On Mar 06
So the eediots wasted our fuel ?
They did not make arrangements with the Doctors before sending the biggest Jet that consumes more fuel.
Bunch of m0r0ns.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by tysa(m): 10:32pm On Mar 06
Very self-centred ignorant animalé in the zoo
kurt09:
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by mekaboy(m): 10:32pm On Mar 06
Lol. They are worried about osibanjos moves. He will one day restructure Nigeria.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Rayhandrinni(m): 10:32pm On Mar 06
Hes'a gonner
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by gurunlocker: 10:32pm On Mar 06
London based Nigeria President
15 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by kkdidi: 10:32pm On Mar 06
cabal entertainment... another clarence peters production
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by Oyind18: 10:33pm On Mar 06
Na this cabals want kill this man
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by burkingx: 10:33pm On Mar 06
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by dscann: 10:33pm On Mar 06
Gurumaharaji:You know this
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by tutudesz(m): 10:33pm On Mar 06
Abeg how can I join this Cabal, Cabal this cabal that since how many years and different governments.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by MrPresident1: 10:34pm On Mar 06
Who be cabal sef, everywhere you turn to cabal cabal cabal, this cabal man get strong juju o
Cabal hold 170m people for dem ball, come dey bounce am for ground , this cabal na baaaad boy
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Return Put Off Again As Doctors Refuse To Give Clean Bill Of Health by slimpoppa(m): 10:34pm On Mar 06
They should allow this man to rest.
4 Likes 1 Share
Why I Speak Big Grammar - Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon / Ondo Election: APC To Investigate Tinubu’s Anti-Party Moves / Abia Governorship Election Online Poll!
Viewing this topic: seenter84, klexycole(m), ufojude, ganja06(m), infofirst(m), BLoomfrancs(m), afakamouth(m), Chron1cle, Otapipia, chidi01(m), PublicAssurance, bukitt, psp2pc(m), Arsasee(m), walexy100, Ntipia, Alvinrich, puresoul1(m), Roadmike(m), Smilelo(m), ptolemy247(m), conyema12(m), despi64(m), Olooyo, Iykecollins(m), bojobulege, Jiang, akereconfi, sso, xtrafly(m), kamossreal, glad92(m), Jessestunch, Yorisb, deslim(m), Nempi(m), Nyikoro, lasisi69(m) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16