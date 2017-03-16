As they say "the way to a man's heart is through his stomach"..I totally believe this holds true all the time but in addition to this...a woman who knows how to perform extremely well in the kitchen and of course in the bedroom otherwise called the other room will have her husband eating from her palms regardless of how powerful the guy seem to appear.



Many ladies spend time crying over a loveless marriage and the need for men to see them as equal while foolishly neglecting the fact that they are never equal to men but in-fact more powerful if only they can maximize the amazing influence the kitchen and the other room has on their men.



How many ladies can boast of knowing how to prepare their husband's best meals and how many ladies can do their husbands so well in the other room that will leave him gasping for breath?



You need not be an excellent cook or an expert in the other room to wade the magic stick but just perfect your kitchen skills to give your husband the best 3 meals he loves best and know how to make him ask for more in the room and you will realize how powerful you are.



If you refuse to utilize the power of the kitchen and the other room,then you may find it difficult to tame your man and you may lose him to another woman who knows how to....but if you can maximize the amazing power of these two vital places, you will have so much influence on your man to the point where people would believe that you have casted a spell on him and it will be very difficult for any side dish to take him away from you.



I don't know if this makes sense. 8 Likes 4 Shares