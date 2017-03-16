₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Toks2008(m): 11:00pm On Mar 06
As they say "the way to a man's heart is through his stomach"..I totally believe this holds true all the time but in addition to this...a woman who knows how to perform extremely well in the kitchen and of course in the bedroom otherwise called the other room will have her husband eating from her palms regardless of how powerful the guy seem to appear.
Many ladies spend time crying over a loveless marriage and the need for men to see them as equal while foolishly neglecting the fact that they are never equal to men but in-fact more powerful if only they can maximize the amazing influence the kitchen and the other room has on their men.
How many ladies can boast of knowing how to prepare their husband's best meals and how many ladies can do their husbands so well in the other room that will leave him gasping for breath?
You need not be an excellent cook or an expert in the other room to wade the magic stick but just perfect your kitchen skills to give your husband the best 3 meals he loves best and know how to make him ask for more in the room and you will realize how powerful you are.
If you refuse to utilize the power of the kitchen and the other room,then you may find it difficult to tame your man and you may lose him to another woman who knows how to....but if you can maximize the amazing power of these two vital places, you will have so much influence on your man to the point where people would believe that you have casted a spell on him and it will be very difficult for any side dish to take him away from you.
I don't know if this makes sense.
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by professorfal: 11:02pm On Mar 06
is it coming out on VCD?
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Cutehector(m): 11:04pm On Mar 06
Grab ur copy now!!!
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by McBrooklyn(m): 11:05pm On Mar 06
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by L0velyn(f): 11:07pm On Mar 06
WTF are we watching out for.... I hate to be on a suspense mode
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Toks2008(m): 11:10pm On Mar 06
L0velyn:
It will be worth it....
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Vhicthorade(m): 11:12pm On Mar 06
Toks2008:
It better be...
Waiting mode Hackteavayted
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Sugarboyy(m): 11:13pm On Mar 06
It is toks again
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by L0velyn(f): 11:14pm On Mar 06
Toks2008:i hope so
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Toks2008(m): 11:14pm On Mar 06
Sugarboyy:The naughty old bachelor.
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Sugarboyy(m): 11:18pm On Mar 06
Toks2008:You want a wife, i have lots for you?
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by smithsydny(m): 5:25am On Mar 07
Op report to the dairy room
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Toks2008(m): 5:27pm On Mar 08
ok
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Toks2008(m): 10:04pm On Mar 08
Sugarboyy:Lol! you are funny..
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Sugarboyy(m): 3:40pm On Mar 11
Toks2008:
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by ALAYORMII: 9:50pm
The two most important
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by neonly: 9:50pm
Abeg tell buhari lollipop
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by generaluthman: 9:50pm
[color=#770077][/color] Nawa ooo
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Emmylyon(m): 9:51pm
Hit like if you think Buhari cannot rule naija
Hit share if u think otherwise
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by LoveJesus87(m): 9:51pm
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Cladez(m): 9:52pm
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by lekjons(m): 9:52pm
Abeg let her belong to the kitchen till this reccesion is over.
Hunger no gree me get erection..
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by highrise07(m): 9:53pm
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by mazizitonene(m): 9:53pm
some sense...
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by auntysimbiat(f): 9:53pm
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Ezionye(f): 9:54pm
But toks u don c things oo
ur getting older oo
y not pick one of these nl girls n mak them ur baby mama
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by tosyne2much(m): 9:56pm
I swear this write-up sweet die
Oga Toks2008, what about me who lacks the skills of other room nko?
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by bethyz(f): 9:56pm
You people don't no how painful it is to keep satisfying a man
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by JohnXcel: 10:01pm
So na today dem push dis one come front page.
|Re: The Amazing Power Of The Kitchen And The Other Room. by Bumbae1(f): 10:01pm
Toks what about womens needs too
What is the way to our heart
Lol dont say money
Op right though food and kitty ... hand in hand
