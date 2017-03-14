







This pretty Yoruba ebony and economist, Semirat, travelled to the United States about two years ago to have a "short break" from work... but as destiny will have it, she met and fell in love with this cute Lebanese dude and they are set to tie the knot in few months time... #DELVS17



See more of their pre-wedding photos below...



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/while-on-short-break-in-us-naija-lady.html?m=1 This pretty Yoruba ebony and economist, Semirat, travelled to the United States about two years ago to have a "short break" from work... but as destiny will have it, she met and fell in love with this cute Lebanese dude and they are set to tie the knot in few months time... #DELVS17See more of their pre-wedding photos below... 1 Like