₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,273 members, 3,417,802 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 02:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy (12572 Views)
Naija Lady Trends On Instagram As She Flaunts "Massive Everything" -LOL / NO SHAME! Naija Lady Proudly Shows Off Her Dirty Undies Online / See How This Beautiful Naija Lady Grabbed This Guys! **** Hmm 18+ (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 12:39pm
This pretty Yoruba ebony and economist, Semirat, travelled to the United States about two years ago to have a "short break" from work... but as destiny will have it, she met and fell in love with this cute Lebanese dude and they are set to tie the knot in few months time... #DELVS17
See more of their pre-wedding photos below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/while-on-short-break-in-us-naija-lady.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by Cutehector(m): 12:46pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by Shortyy(f): 12:58pm
she's very beautiful.
25 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by Dshocker(m): 1:02pm
She is gorgeous i must say
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by AgbenuAnna(f): 1:04pm
Black beauty not those smelling bleaching babes
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by Ghokes(m): 1:17pm
Her world
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by AngelicBeing: 2:13pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by Vision2045(m): 2:13pm
Congrat babe..At least you got hold of your own 25m fast.
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by Shiitposter: 2:13pm
Those eyes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by ziego(m): 2:13pm
Uto ndu
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by bitingcool: 2:13pm
Hmmm
Hope we won't see her in hijab and black costume in some years time. #i no fit shout
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by holluwai(m): 2:13pm
That one too dey.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by progress69: 2:14pm
You stayed for pali jor!
He is probably a citizen...
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by Alleviating: 2:14pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by chimah3(m): 2:14pm
NNE WE KNOW THE PACKAGE....
JUST KEEP QUIET AND ENJOY YOUR MARRIAGE
BEFORE YOUR CASE FILE GETS TO TRUMP'S TABLE
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by ekems2017(f): 2:14pm
Thank God for you. But also learn what marriage is all about.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by brunofarad(m): 2:14pm
Lebanese men
One chance men
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by agarawu23(m): 2:14pm
So?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by INVESTORBNAIRA: 2:14pm
These lebanese guys have fetish for black pussy,they love fucking black women
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by akigbemaru: 2:14pm
Olosho jor ooo!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by Uzoigwe1(m): 2:14pm
Nwanyi Oma..... Beautiful lady!!!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by robosky02(m): 2:15pm
lebaness ke why?
ohhhhhhhhhhhhh no
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by HonestPen: 2:15pm
Wish I can marry one day. Sad.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by yinkslinks(m): 2:15pm
AgbenuAnna:you mean your kind of gender?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by abdegenius(m): 2:15pm
that's good for her..
for you tech news visit www.abtech.com.ng
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by emmanuel4758(m): 2:15pm
AgbenuAnna:why must you comment
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by OkoYiboz: 2:15pm
okay
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by Divay22(f): 2:15pm
Short break things
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by ades0la(f): 2:15pm
Lovely
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy by iwattpro(m): 2:15pm
the guy fresh die
The Latest Dating Websites / Bad Romance, How To Break Up And Get Something Better / The Secret Petty Reasons Why She Won’t Go Home With You
Viewing this topic: royaldok, March1117(m), Edwin111, ibkogiman(m), bokohaman, cyrilamx(m), konkonbilo(m), RaptorX, mayosbobo(m), IFNOTGOD, 4direct, Milldon(m), naijainfogalery, ArchEnemy(m), sikes04(m), LUCKIE2014(m), delkinz(m), Acetyl(m), bayodaniel, yemibayo(m), SmartFarms, romzyjoe(m), Iamabimbola, EngracedMay(f), yemmight(m), bshopbay, brunofarad(m), lettynelly, nuela100(f), segunkass(m), Zhirinovsky, Pyramid001, EvenInFreetown, chukxy, p2flexx, Marotzke(m), mcevans1(m), goryorhal(m), cryptonic(m), discman2k2(m), Adeyemi002, stealthtiger(m), Geesarki(m), inspiROHM(m), Antara0503(m), jaymezzz(m), xandy84, MightyThor(m), freshaboki, Onopa, okikiabdu, bran1, UnknownT, PETERANDRE(m), fashionale(m), daniella04, jarrot(m), bsalawu, DonHummer(m), horciglowri(f), abdegenius(m), thelastmediator, Lagbaja01(m), uruego(f), kingDELE(m), emmbet, homopoliticus, Maryberry15(f), Olateef(m), flickyness, tipdrips, frank317, vakjay08, wolexy2020(m), Adiwana, ediku208, Dayg88(m), jbgeorge, Gloryfox, volterra(m), Goandie, teazer(f), bakkunm, yommen, finnestdope(m), donbigboy(m), ferdison(m), rexandyke, goslowgoslow, adextetoo(m), Gurusblend(m), soluwunmi(m), Nig4Greatness, freshness2020(m), lukman22, curatorX, Nerica(m), cheddahboy(m), clerkkent, mymoon123, OlumoBricks, philkay(m), Sheungbengar(m), keleants, teetee123, chochori247, swiftnet, yanuz, Cation25(m), Bealove, wonyi, gabydawarlord(m), IAMTHEHERO, asitis752, freeborn76(m), ToriBlue(f), Donlittle(m), nikkygal(f), daclemx, Smallville10(m), JimaeChinko, omoiyamayor, Varys, bashbanks(m), Omoedeki(m), razor123(m), stamfoxx, gdon1010(m), unuane1(m), Ggee(m), mccoy47(m), crestrader(m), mizky, sharatech, tatenda101(m), Stevo22, lanruma001, mgbedianya(m), Yubee40(m), xynerise(m), happydude, dvee2, estrong, badoh(m), iamGraced(f), aycorporat(m), optimusprime2(m), hollajay(m), ibkbaddestguy, tiwiex, Jainine(f), woodcook, Muhsinkhan(m), uchedum(m), simi4me(m), Careafric, Kamali(m), Unik2me, Svelte98(f), Electroweb(m), Sapiosexuality(m), MurderX, Kesterkendra(m), Eseose9(f), ogwoliun, Pastis, patroccini, jayjayfancy(m), silastemplar, uruba23, mr1759, ChristyG(f), Danhumprey, layo50(m), tmabin(m), waspy12, Namdouz, ELPablochapo and 316 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24