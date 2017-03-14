₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Specialspesh: 3:58pm
Read more about it here http://www.nairaland.com/3681876/boko-haram-beheads-one-shoots
Video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Td3tC-Qshzc
6 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by rafhell(m): 4:28pm
graphic. cant watch
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by IpobExposed: 4:32pm
I hate terrorist so much. Thousands has lost their lives to terrorist groups like Boko Haram and IPOB terrorist groups.
This is because of the intense brain washing.
A Boko haram terrorist believes in virgins.
While the other ones believes USA and Britain will come if they die.
Now Shiite has stopped. The military will continue using hard hands on this people till they are subdued finally.
So peace can reign.
Sai Baba Sai Baba
IpobExposed
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Specialspesh: 4:34pm
They blurred the graphic parts. Its just.......touching
rafhell:
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by SalamRushdie: 4:38pm
Why was the actual execution blurred?
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Specialspesh: 4:43pm
For General Viewing I guess
SalamRushdie:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by ernesty20(m): 5:13pm
Buhari is a bloody terrorist
8 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Alleviating: 5:31pm
Why all these Boko Haram dey do like this na
6 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by JustinSlayer69: 5:31pm
May God deliver us from the Boko Haram menace.
RIP to the dead.
A stitch in time saves nine. If only the sect had been firmly nipped in the bud
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Akshow: 5:31pm
JustinSlayer69:terrorism cannot be completely wiped out. Even the most developed countries in the world still battle terrorism. You will agree that there is a considerable decline in their activities as compared to before
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Riduane: 5:31pm
No thanks to the level of brainwashing as well as the level of illiteracy that has ravaged the Hausa speaking northern part of Nigeria.
Illiteracy + Religion = Disaster
17 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by soberdrunk(m): 5:31pm
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by rattlesnake(m): 5:31pm
Gad I finally now have to support IPOB....
6 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Akshow: 5:32pm
ernesty20:Are u alright?
5 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Omojudy: 5:33pm
So why d complete imitation of ISIS? Red apparel rather than their orange. They have tailors? Oh and Nigeria has spies?
By the way I have not watched foriegn news for a long time, how is the ISIS and Syria war?
God help your creations.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Negotiate: 5:33pm
Evik
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by frenchwine(m): 5:33pm
#Savagery
#Technically depeated
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by SexyNairalander: 5:33pm
booked
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by coolstud: 5:34pm
SalamRushdie:graphic
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by omobs(m): 5:34pm
hmmn, wahala dey o
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Araoluwa005(m): 5:34pm
IpobExposed:hmmmm
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Einl(m): 5:34pm
.
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by mascot19(m): 5:34pm
Old video
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by mokoshalb(m): 5:35pm
who the Bleep edit video for these guys... I mean the intro...
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by madgoat(m): 5:35pm
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Einl(m): 5:35pm
Piss or peace?
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by IykeChukz(m): 5:35pm
IpobExposed:
You think you made sense now right?... Just read your write up again...
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by emmasege: 5:35pm
Okay, we have seen you and your murderous act. But why wait for your commander-in-chief to return from London before this killing? I guess you needed his approval.
May those who aided and abeited you for political gains till you metamorphosed into these monsters, never know peace.
|Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by AuroraB(f): 5:35pm
IPMAN Begs NNPC For Petrol At Port Harcourt Depots / Herdsmen, Farmers Clash: Buhari Deploys Troops To Restive Communities / Osinbajo Receives Award From Muslim Lawyers Association
