Video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Td3tC-Qshzc Read more about it here http://www.nairaland.com/3681876/boko-haram-beheads-one-shoots Video below; 6 Shares

graphic. cant watch 1 Like

I hate terrorist so much. Thousands has lost their lives to terrorist groups like Boko Haram and IPOB terrorist groups.



This is because of the intense brain washing.



A Boko haram terrorist believes in virgins.

While the other ones believes USA and Britain will come if they die.



Now Shiite has stopped. The military will continue using hard hands on this people till they are subdued finally.

So peace can reign.



Sai Baba Sai Baba



rafhell:

graphic. cant watch They blurred the graphic parts. Its just.......touching

Why was the actual execution blurred?

SalamRushdie:

Why was the actual execution blurred? For General Viewing I guess 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari is a bloody terrorist 8 Likes



Why all these Boko Haram dey do like this na





May God deliver us from the Boko Haram menace.



RIP to the dead.



A stitch in time saves nine. If only the sect had been firmly nipped in the bud 2 Likes 1 Share

JustinSlayer69:

May God deliver us from the Boko Haram menace.



RIP to the dead.



A stitch in time saves nine. If only the sect had been firmly nipped in the bud terrorism cannot be completely wiped out. Even the most developed countries in the world still battle terrorism. You will agree that there is a considerable decline in their activities as compared to before terrorism cannot be completely wiped out. Even the most developed countries in the world still battle terrorism. You will agree that there is a considerable decline in their activities as compared to before 4 Likes



No thanks to the level of brainwashing as well as the level of illiteracy that has ravaged the Hausa speaking northern part of Nigeria.



Illiteracy + Religion = Disaster 17 Likes

Gad I finally now have to support IPOB.... 6 Likes

ernesty20:

Buhari is a bloody terrorist Are u alright? Are u alright? 5 Likes

So why d complete imitation of ISIS? Red apparel rather than their orange. They have tailors? Oh and Nigeria has spies?

By the way I have not watched foriegn news for a long time, how is the ISIS and Syria war?

God help your creations. 1 Like

#Savagery

#Technically depeated 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

Why was the actual execution blurred? graphic graphic

who the Bleep edit video for these guys... I mean the intro...

Piss or peace?

You think you made sense now right?... Just read your write up again... You think you made sense now right?... Just read your write up again... 35 Likes 1 Share