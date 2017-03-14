₦airaland Forum

Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) (16637 Views)

Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Specialspesh: 3:58pm
Read more about it here http://www.nairaland.com/3681876/boko-haram-beheads-one-shoots

Video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Td3tC-Qshzc

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by rafhell(m): 4:28pm
graphic. cant watch

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by IpobExposed: 4:32pm
I hate terrorist so much. Thousands has lost their lives to terrorist groups like Boko Haram and IPOB terrorist groups.

This is because of the intense brain washing.

A Boko haram terrorist believes in virgins.
While the other ones believes USA and Britain will come if they die.

Now Shiite has stopped. The military will continue using hard hands on this people till they are subdued finally.
So peace can reign.

Sai Baba Sai Baba

IpobExposed

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Specialspesh: 4:34pm
They blurred the graphic parts. Its just.......touching embarassed embarassed
rafhell:
graphic. cant watch
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by SalamRushdie: 4:38pm
Why was the actual execution blurred?
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Specialspesh: 4:43pm
For General Viewing I guess
SalamRushdie:
Why was the actual execution blurred?

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by ernesty20(m): 5:13pm
Buhari is a bloody terrorist

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Alleviating: 5:31pm
shocked
Why all these Boko Haram dey do like this na undecided


Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by JustinSlayer69: 5:31pm
May God deliver us from the Boko Haram menace. angry

RIP to the dead.

A stitch in time saves nine. If only the sect had been firmly nipped in the bud

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Akshow: 5:31pm
JustinSlayer69:
May God deliver us from the Boko Haram menace. angry

RIP to the dead.

A stitch in time saves nine. If only the sect had been firmly nipped in the bud
terrorism cannot be completely wiped out. Even the most developed countries in the world still battle terrorism. You will agree that there is a considerable decline in their activities as compared to before

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Riduane: 5:31pm

No thanks to the level of brainwashing as well as the level of illiteracy that has ravaged the Hausa speaking northern part of Nigeria.

Illiteracy + Religion = Disaster

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by soberdrunk(m): 5:31pm
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by rattlesnake(m): 5:31pm
Gad I finally now have to support IPOB....

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Akshow: 5:32pm
ernesty20:
Buhari is a bloody terrorist
Are u alright?

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Omojudy: 5:33pm
So why d complete imitation of ISIS? Red apparel rather than their orange. They have tailors? Oh and Nigeria has spies?
By the way I have not watched foriegn news for a long time, how is the ISIS and Syria war?
God help your creations.

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Negotiate: 5:33pm
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by frenchwine(m): 5:33pm
#Savagery
#Technically depeated

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by SexyNairalander: 5:33pm
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by coolstud: 5:34pm
SalamRushdie:
Why was the actual execution blurred?
graphic

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by omobs(m): 5:34pm
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Araoluwa005(m): 5:34pm
IpobExposed:
I hate terrorist so much. Thousands has lost their lives to terrorist groups like Boko Haram and IPOB terrorist groups.

This is because of the intense brain washing.

A Boko haram terrorist believes in virgins.
While the other ones believes USA and Britain will come if they die.

Now Shiite has stopped. The military will continue using hard hands on this people till they are subdued finally.
So peace can reign.

Sai Baba Sai Baba

IpobExposed
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Einl(m): 5:34pm
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by mascot19(m): 5:34pm
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by mokoshalb(m): 5:35pm
who the Bleep edit video for these guys... I mean the intro...
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by madgoat(m): 5:35pm
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by Einl(m): 5:35pm
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by IykeChukz(m): 5:35pm
IpobExposed:
I hate terrorist so much. Thousands has lost their lives to terrorist groups like Boko Haram and IPOB terrorist groups.

This is because of the intense brain washing.

A Boko haram terrorist believes in virgins.
While the other ones believes USA and Britain will come if they die.

Now Shiite has stopped. The military will continue using hard hands on this people till they are subdued finally.
So peace can reign.

Sai Baba Sai Baba

IpobExposed




You think you made sense now right?... Just read your write up again...

Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by emmasege: 5:35pm
Okay, we have seen you and your murderous act. But why wait for your commander-in-chief to return from London before this killing? I guess you needed his approval.
May those who aided and abeited you for political gains till you metamorphosed into these monsters, never know peace.
Re: Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) by AuroraB(f): 5:35pm
sad

