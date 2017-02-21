Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu (8095 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu Addressed As ‘his Excellency, President Of Biafra’ In Kuje Prison / MEND: Nnamdi Kanu Accepted To Renounce Biafra In Secret / Dogara Seeks Senate’s Approval For Removal Of IGP (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed that neither him nor his deputy (Uche Mefor) approved the commencement of live broadcasts of Radio Biafra slated for Sunday in the United States of America.



Kanu, who is currently in detention in Kuje prison for treason over the formation of IPOB, establishment of Radio Biafra, and his call for a sovereign Biafran state, said this through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a telephone conversation with the media on Sunday.





According to the IPOB leader, he was aware but did not give permission for the launch.



“Radio Biafra has approval and authorizat to set up in America according to the U.S. laws, But neither me nor my deputy, Uche Mefor, gave approval for it to go on air today in America,” he stated.







It could be recalled that Radio Biafra was slated to go on air live in the U.S. today as was disclosed by Leonard Anemene, a leader of the organisation, in a statement issued on Friday.



Anemene noted that if not for some challenges, the project would have been out earlier. He,however, failed to disclose the exact location where the station will be operating from.

Source : Source : http://ijebuloaded.com/news-not-give-approval-launch-radio-biafra-united-states-nnamdi-kanu/

Every biafrans/Ipod has right to do anything. U r just wallowing in detention. Soon, u will be forgotten. Use year head Albino. 23 Likes 3 Shares

lol, Kanu(Cownu) the Useless terrorist bastárd, kuje monkey, olodo, criminal, fraudster, fool, mumu, donkey, ineffectual buffoon gay lord. Buhari is wasting our time , what is this treason felony bastàrd still doing alive? 14 Likes

lalasticlala , Mynd44 , Seun 1 Like

Him Don dey confess



The criminal Don see



Teh keh Teh keh mene lufasin 11 Likes 3 Shares

Op God bless you



Onikuje Don know say water dey pass garri 11 Likes 1 Share

Lol, the zoo can continue writing nonsense to console themselves, the struggle is expanding to the Americas. The struggle is not about the person of Kanu as you all erroneously believe 29 Likes 4 Shares



All this southwastte journalism sef.

Ijebu kor, Ijebu garri ni. Iranu! Which one be Ijebuloaded again?All this southwastte journalism sef.Ijebu kor, Ijebu garri ni. Iranu! 27 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

Him Don dey confess

The criminal Don see

Teh keh Teh keh mene lufasin

Nairaland's residential BMC Nairaland's residential BMC 28 Likes 2 Shares

nkwuocha:

Which one be Ijebuloaded again?

All this southwastte journalism sef.

Ijebu kor, Ijebu garri ni. Iranu! we are laughing at their frustrations. we are laughing at their frustrations. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Radio biafra...wat do they broadcast over there? 1 Like 1 Share

I saw now that Biafran struggle is not just for Nnamdi Kalu or the Igbos rather for a well meaning individuals that think that positive change is necessary to take average Nigeria out of poverty, All this Oyigbo will not let us be, because of what we have, how i wish the average Nigerians will look inwardly critically, no white-man that will do anything free for you, Gadaffi, stop them, they planned,remove and killed him, while the pumping of their oil is going on, White-man are in business in Africa, they use Iraqi, Syria, Iran , Kuwait and Afghanistan as supremacy ground on test of their weapon, poor dies, some escape to Europe, they quickly change their immigration law to stop them, they starve and dies, while attempting to cross their boarders, Do you think that meant well for you...........I don;t mean that you should hate them, but you must be very carefully while dealing with them, they threatened us all the time with bomb if we refused to do their bidding, that is why , they will never support biafrans as they refused to do their bidding 10 Likes 1 Share

KINGOFTHEEAST:

Yoruba Muslims at it again lies are their trademark afonjas please go get a job no one is listening ...ijebu garri ko ijebu mummy water ni inconsequential fools we are laughing at their frustrations , They think they still have the power of the media we are laughing at their frustrations, They think they still have the power of the media 7 Likes 2 Shares

Ogene001:



The Biafrans must leave others behind if they don't want freedom, they will enjoy enslavement alone

History will re-write itself again. just watch the trend closely History will re-write itself again. just watch the trend closely 1 Like

sarrki:

Him Don dey confess

The criminal Don see

Teh keh Teh keh mene lufasin

Radio Biafra in USA that's the topic. Radio Biafra in USA that's the topic. 12 Likes

ijebuloaded:

The supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed that neither him nor his deputy (Uche Mefor) approved the commencement of live broadcasts of Radio Biafra slated for Sunday in the United States of America.



Kanu, who is currently in detention in Kuje prison for treason over the formation of IPOB, establishment of Radio Biafra, and his call for a sovereign Biafran state, said this through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a telephone conversation with the media on Sunday.





According to the IPOB leader, he was aware but did not give permission for the launch.



“Radio Biafra has approval and authorizat to set up in America according to the U.S. laws, But neither me nor my deputy, Uche Mefor, gave approval for it to go on air today in America,” he stated.







It could be recalled that Radio Biafra was slated to go on air live in the U.S. today as was disclosed by Leonard Anemene, a leader of the organisation, in a statement issued on Friday.



Anemene noted that if not for some challenges, the project would have been out earlier. He,however, failed to disclose the exact location where the station will be operating from.



Source : http://ijebuloaded.com/news-not-give-approval-launch-radio-biafra-united-states-nnamdi-kanu/



When did he say this one? From prison? When did he say this one? From prison? 4 Likes

NormalCodes:





When did he say this one? From prison?

From his palatial hone in kuje From his palatial hone in kuje 3 Likes

sarrki:





From his palatial hone in kuje i can see your heart attack multiplying. Radio Biafra now live in the Americas i can see your heart attack multiplying. Radio Biafra now live in the Americas 10 Likes

So na for Ijebu them load this news

Ogene001:



i can see your heart attack multiplying. Radio Biafra now live in the Americas



Me I never hear that channel for America before Me I never hear that channel for America before

Ojiofor:

So na for Ijebu them load this news

Even though nah for uguwashukwu or kaura namoda



Kanu is a criminal Even though nah for uguwashukwu or kaura namodaKanu is a criminal 2 Likes

sarrki:







Me I never hear that channel for America before Is Osogbo in America Is Osogbo in America 6 Likes

God p/s give haters of biafrans wisdom to understand that nothing can stop Biafra from existing. 9 Likes

sarrki:





Even though nah for uguwashukwu or kaura namoda



Kanu is a criminal More frustrations for your afonja life More frustrations for your afonja life 12 Likes

sarrki:





Even though nah for uguwashukwu or kaura namoda



Kanu is a criminal

So what,after all from Afonjo to Awolowo,Abiola who died in prison and OBJ, yorubas have been producing criminals as leaders and current leader who is a drug fugitive in the person of thiffnubu who must end up in jail some day. So what,after all fromtoand, yorubas have been producing criminals as leaders and current leader who is a drug fugitive in the person of thiffnubu who must end up in jail some day. 10 Likes

So dilector cownu still get mouth to talk for inside our zoo cage abi? No wahala na, more watery beans to his diet 1 Like

sarrki:





Even though nah for uguwashukwu or kaura namoda



Kanu is a criminal

Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prison





tinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal





Awolowo was a criminal and a terrorist





Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist

. Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prisontinubu is a known drug baron and a criminalAwolowo was a criminal and a terroristOni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist 10 Likes

sarrki:





Even though nah for uguwashukwu or kaura namoda



Kanu is a criminal

Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prison





tinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal





Awolowo was a criminal and a terrorist





Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist

. Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prisontinubu is a known drug baron and a criminalAwolowo was a criminal and a terroristOni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist 6 Likes

AS OF YESTERDAY WHEN I LISTENED TO RADIO BIAFRA,UCHE MEFOR MADE IT CLEAR THAT THERE IS NO PLAN OF LAUNCHING ANY RADIO BIAFRA TODAY BEING SUNDAY

HE WENT AHEAD TO SAY THAT THERE IS NOTHING LIKE RADIO BIAFRA INTERNATIONAL BUT RADIO BIAFRA WITH THE ATTACHMENT OF THE COUNTRY OR REGION WHERE THEY OPERATE FROM

HE ALSO SAID THAT WHAT WE AS ON NOW IS RADIO BIAFRA LONDON AND RADIO BIAFRA SOUTH AFRICA,HE ADDED THAT SOON RADIO BIAFRA MALAYSIA WILL BE LAUNCHED.





. SO DISREGARD ANY RADIO BIAFRA INTERNATIONAL IN AMERICA.

IT IS POSSIBLE BUT NOT UNDER IPOB LED BY NNAMDI KANU AND UCHE MEFOR 5 Likes