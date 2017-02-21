₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,840 members, 3,427,793 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 08:25 PM

"I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu (8095 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu Addressed As ‘his Excellency, President Of Biafra’ In Kuje Prison / MEND: Nnamdi Kanu Accepted To Renounce Biafra In Secret / Dogara Seeks Senate’s Approval For Removal Of IGP (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

"I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by ijebuloaded(m): 5:22pm
The supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed that neither him nor his deputy (Uche Mefor) approved the commencement of live broadcasts of Radio Biafra slated for Sunday in the United States of America.

Kanu, who is currently in detention in Kuje prison for treason over the formation of IPOB, establishment of Radio Biafra, and his call for a sovereign Biafran state, said this through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a telephone conversation with the media on Sunday.


According to the IPOB leader, he was aware but did not give permission for the launch.

“Radio Biafra has approval and authorizat to set up in America according to the U.S. laws, But neither me nor my deputy, Uche Mefor, gave approval for it to go on air today in America,” he stated.



It could be recalled that Radio Biafra was slated to go on air live in the U.S. today as was disclosed by Leonard Anemene, a leader of the organisation, in a statement issued on Friday.

Anemene noted that if not for some challenges, the project would have been out earlier. He,however, failed to disclose the exact location where the station will be operating from.

Source : http://ijebuloaded.com/news-not-give-approval-launch-radio-biafra-united-states-nnamdi-kanu/

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Pray(m): 5:25pm
Every biafrans/Ipod has right to do anything. U r just wallowing in detention. Soon, u will be forgotten. Use year head Albino.

23 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by AntiIPOOP(m): 5:26pm
lol, Kanu(Cownu) the Useless terrorist bastárd, kuje monkey, olodo, criminal, fraudster, fool, mumu, donkey, ineffectual buffoon gay lord. Buhari is wasting our time , what is this treason felony bastàrd still doing alive? angry

14 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by ijebuloaded(m): 5:27pm
lalasticlala , Mynd44 , Seun

1 Like

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 5:28pm
Him Don dey confess

The criminal Don see

Teh keh Teh keh mene lufasin

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 5:29pm
Op God bless you

Onikuje Don know say water dey pass garri

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ogene001: 5:31pm
Lol, the zoo can continue writing nonsense to console themselves, the struggle is expanding to the Americas. The struggle is not about the person of Kanu as you all erroneously believe

29 Likes 4 Shares

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by nkwuocha: 5:32pm
Which one be Ijebuloaded again?
All this southwastte journalism sef. grin grin
Ijebu kor, Ijebu garri ni. Iranu!

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Kondomatic(m): 5:34pm
sarrki:
Him Don dey confess
The criminal Don see
Teh keh Teh keh mene lufasin
Nairaland's residential BMC

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ogene001: 5:35pm
nkwuocha:
Which one be Ijebuloaded again?
All this southwastte journalism sef. grin grin
Ijebu kor, Ijebu garri ni. Iranu!
we are laughing at their frustrations.

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by EricBloodAxe: 5:37pm
Radio biafra...wat do they broadcast over there?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Freewoman(f): 5:40pm
I saw now that Biafran struggle is not just for Nnamdi Kalu or the Igbos rather for a well meaning individuals that think that positive change is necessary to take average Nigeria out of poverty, All this Oyigbo will not let us be, because of what we have, how i wish the average Nigerians will look inwardly critically, no white-man that will do anything free for you, Gadaffi, stop them, they planned,remove and killed him, while the pumping of their oil is going on, White-man are in business in Africa, they use Iraqi, Syria, Iran , Kuwait and Afghanistan as supremacy ground on test of their weapon, poor dies, some escape to Europe, they quickly change their immigration law to stop them, they starve and dies, while attempting to cross their boarders, Do you think that meant well for you...........I don;t mean that you should hate them, but you must be very carefully while dealing with them, they threatened us all the time with bomb if we refused to do their bidding, that is why , they will never support biafrans as they refused to do their bidding

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ogene001: 5:43pm
KINGOFTHEEAST:
Yoruba Muslims at it again lies are their trademark afonjas please go get a job no one is listening ...ijebu garri ko ijebu mummy water ni inconsequential fools
we are laughing at their frustrations grin grin grin, They think they still have the power of the media grin

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Freewoman(f): 5:55pm
Ogene001:

The Biafrans must leave others behind if they don't want freedom, they will enjoy enslavement alone

History will re-write itself again. just watch the trend closely

1 Like

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by JideAmuGiaka: 6:00pm
sarrki:
Him Don dey confess
The criminal Don see
Teh keh Teh keh mene lufasin
Radio Biafra in USA that's the topic.

12 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by NormalCodes: 6:05pm
ijebuloaded:
The supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed that neither him nor his deputy (Uche Mefor) approved the commencement of live broadcasts of Radio Biafra slated for Sunday in the United States of America.

Kanu, who is currently in detention in Kuje prison for treason over the formation of IPOB, establishment of Radio Biafra, and his call for a sovereign Biafran state, said this through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a telephone conversation with the media on Sunday.


According to the IPOB leader, he was aware but did not give permission for the launch.

“Radio Biafra has approval and authorizat to set up in America according to the U.S. laws, But neither me nor my deputy, Uche Mefor, gave approval for it to go on air today in America,” he stated.



It could be recalled that Radio Biafra was slated to go on air live in the U.S. today as was disclosed by Leonard Anemene, a leader of the organisation, in a statement issued on Friday.

Anemene noted that if not for some challenges, the project would have been out earlier. He,however, failed to disclose the exact location where the station will be operating from.

Source : http://ijebuloaded.com/news-not-give-approval-launch-radio-biafra-united-states-nnamdi-kanu/


When did he say this one? From prison?

4 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:21pm
NormalCodes:


When did he say this one? From prison?

From his palatial hone in kuje

3 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ogene001: 6:44pm
sarrki:


From his palatial hone in kuje
i can see your heart attack multiplying. Radio Biafra now live in the Americas

10 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ojiofor: 6:46pm
So na for Ijebu them load this news grin
Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:47pm
Ogene001:

i can see your heart attack multiplying. Radio Biafra now live in the Americas


Me I never hear that channel for America before
Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:48pm
Ojiofor:
So na for Ijebu them load this news grin

Even though nah for uguwashukwu or kaura namoda

Kanu is a criminal

2 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ogene001: 6:55pm
sarrki:



Me I never hear that channel for America before
Is Osogbo in America grin grin grin

6 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Truth4eva: 6:56pm
God p/s give haters of biafrans wisdom to understand that nothing can stop Biafra from existing.

9 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ogene001: 6:56pm
sarrki:


Even though nah for uguwashukwu or kaura namoda

Kanu is a criminal
More frustrations for your afonja life grin grin grin grin cool

12 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ojiofor: 6:58pm
sarrki:


Even though nah for uguwashukwu or kaura namoda

Kanu is a criminal

So what,after all from Afonjo to Awolowo,Abiola who died in prison and OBJ, yorubas have been producing criminals as leaders and current leader who is a drug fugitive in the person of thiffnubu who must end up in jail some day.

10 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by kropotkin2: 6:59pm
So dilector cownu still get mouth to talk for inside our zoo cage abi? No wahala na, more watery beans to his diet grin

1 Like

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sasko(m): 7:21pm
sarrki:


Even though nah for uguwashukwu or kaura namoda

Kanu is a criminal

Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prison


tinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal


Awolowo was a criminal and a terrorist


Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist
.

10 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sasko(m): 7:25pm
sarrki:


Even though nah for uguwashukwu or kaura namoda

Kanu is a criminal

Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prison


tinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal


Awolowo was a criminal and a terrorist


Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist
.

6 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by kid23(m): 7:26pm
AS OF YESTERDAY WHEN I LISTENED TO RADIO BIAFRA,UCHE MEFOR MADE IT CLEAR THAT THERE IS NO PLAN OF LAUNCHING ANY RADIO BIAFRA TODAY BEING SUNDAY
HE WENT AHEAD TO SAY THAT THERE IS NOTHING LIKE RADIO BIAFRA INTERNATIONAL BUT RADIO BIAFRA WITH THE ATTACHMENT OF THE COUNTRY OR REGION WHERE THEY OPERATE FROM
HE ALSO SAID THAT WHAT WE AS ON NOW IS RADIO BIAFRA LONDON AND RADIO BIAFRA SOUTH AFRICA,HE ADDED THAT SOON RADIO BIAFRA MALAYSIA WILL BE LAUNCHED.


. SO DISREGARD ANY RADIO BIAFRA INTERNATIONAL IN AMERICA.
IT IS POSSIBLE BUT NOT UNDER IPOB LED BY NNAMDI KANU AND UCHE MEFOR

5 Likes

Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Jamesmatic(m): 7:26pm
E be like say Dem don de touch my nigga 4 white houX..

1 Like 2 Shares

(0) (1) (Reply)

VP Namadi Sambo Unhappy With Okonjo-iweala - She's Rendered Me Redundant!! / What Do We Get To Enjoy As Nigerians? / Buhari Receives Amano, DG Of International Atomic Energy Agency (Pics)

Viewing this topic: phyllosilicate(m), kayloyeng(m), tman14, MANDILAX(m), IamBravo, tifany89(m), samy0001(m), evansjeff, samkay3g(m), Dexpro, loopman, Infinitikoncept(m), dammyloye(m), EncephalonPikin(m), ThinkSmarter(m), obaaderemi, temiyato(m), DonOsita(m), Segedinho, Howmon, wizzlyd(m), kingvectorv(m), bigybanty10(m), inourcare, gofnor(m), Yeah55(m), Ivoryred(f), victorVIC1(m), Buraimohjoseph, El900001, Omagago(m), ArabianPrince, KingHenry2, DPsalmist2(m), Comjul(m), BiafranPound, bashnorth, africanusvu, backtosender, Oyiboman69, porozhniy(m), DrWellbeing, blaquebelle, Timeks, Nusaf, TimeManager(m), chidiebere2020(m), seniorgozman(m), Provie(m), Gohee(m), jared007, eldav(m), beinstein(m), GameGod(m), deeola01, kelechiodo(m), qeemus, darocha1(m), sleazy5(m), mlanreh, yale001(f) and 86 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.