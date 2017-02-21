₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
by ijebuloaded(m): 5:22pm
The supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed that neither him nor his deputy (Uche Mefor) approved the commencement of live broadcasts of Radio Biafra slated for Sunday in the United States of America.
Source : http://ijebuloaded.com/news-not-give-approval-launch-radio-biafra-united-states-nnamdi-kanu/
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Pray(m): 5:25pm
Every biafrans/Ipod has right to do anything. U r just wallowing in detention. Soon, u will be forgotten. Use year head Albino.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by AntiIPOOP(m): 5:26pm
lol, Kanu(Cownu) the Useless terrorist bastárd, kuje monkey, olodo, criminal, fraudster, fool, mumu, donkey, ineffectual buffoon gay lord. Buhari is wasting our time , what is this treason felony bastàrd still doing alive?
14 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by ijebuloaded(m): 5:27pm
lalasticlala , Mynd44 , Seun
1 Like
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 5:28pm
Him Don dey confess
The criminal Don see
Teh keh Teh keh mene lufasin
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 5:29pm
Op God bless you
Onikuje Don know say water dey pass garri
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ogene001: 5:31pm
Lol, the zoo can continue writing nonsense to console themselves, the struggle is expanding to the Americas. The struggle is not about the person of Kanu as you all erroneously believe
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by nkwuocha: 5:32pm
Which one be Ijebuloaded again?
All this southwastte journalism sef.
Ijebu kor, Ijebu garri ni. Iranu!
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Kondomatic(m): 5:34pm
sarrki:Nairaland's residential BMC
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ogene001: 5:35pm
nkwuocha:we are laughing at their frustrations.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by EricBloodAxe: 5:37pm
Radio biafra...wat do they broadcast over there?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Freewoman(f): 5:40pm
I saw now that Biafran struggle is not just for Nnamdi Kalu or the Igbos rather for a well meaning individuals that think that positive change is necessary to take average Nigeria out of poverty, All this Oyigbo will not let us be, because of what we have, how i wish the average Nigerians will look inwardly critically, no white-man that will do anything free for you, Gadaffi, stop them, they planned,remove and killed him, while the pumping of their oil is going on, White-man are in business in Africa, they use Iraqi, Syria, Iran , Kuwait and Afghanistan as supremacy ground on test of their weapon, poor dies, some escape to Europe, they quickly change their immigration law to stop them, they starve and dies, while attempting to cross their boarders, Do you think that meant well for you...........I don;t mean that you should hate them, but you must be very carefully while dealing with them, they threatened us all the time with bomb if we refused to do their bidding, that is why , they will never support biafrans as they refused to do their bidding
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ogene001: 5:43pm
KINGOFTHEEAST:we are laughing at their frustrations , They think they still have the power of the media
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Freewoman(f): 5:55pm
Ogene001:
History will re-write itself again. just watch the trend closely
1 Like
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by JideAmuGiaka: 6:00pm
sarrki:Radio Biafra in USA that's the topic.
12 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by NormalCodes: 6:05pm
ijebuloaded:
When did he say this one? From prison?
4 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:21pm
NormalCodes:
From his palatial hone in kuje
3 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ogene001: 6:44pm
sarrki:i can see your heart attack multiplying. Radio Biafra now live in the Americas
10 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ojiofor: 6:46pm
So na for Ijebu them load this news
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:47pm
Ogene001:
Me I never hear that channel for America before
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 6:48pm
Ojiofor:
Even though nah for uguwashukwu or kaura namoda
Kanu is a criminal
2 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ogene001: 6:55pm
sarrki:Is Osogbo in America
6 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Truth4eva: 6:56pm
God p/s give haters of biafrans wisdom to understand that nothing can stop Biafra from existing.
9 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ogene001: 6:56pm
sarrki:More frustrations for your afonja life
12 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Ojiofor: 6:58pm
sarrki:
So what,after all from Afonjo to Awolowo,Abiola who died in prison and OBJ, yorubas have been producing criminals as leaders and current leader who is a drug fugitive in the person of thiffnubu who must end up in jail some day.
10 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by kropotkin2: 6:59pm
So dilector cownu still get mouth to talk for inside our zoo cage abi? No wahala na, more watery beans to his diet
1 Like
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by sasko(m): 7:21pm
sarrki:
Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prison
tinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal
Awolowo was a criminal and a terrorist
Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist
.
10 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by kid23(m): 7:26pm
AS OF YESTERDAY WHEN I LISTENED TO RADIO BIAFRA,UCHE MEFOR MADE IT CLEAR THAT THERE IS NO PLAN OF LAUNCHING ANY RADIO BIAFRA TODAY BEING SUNDAY
HE WENT AHEAD TO SAY THAT THERE IS NOTHING LIKE RADIO BIAFRA INTERNATIONAL BUT RADIO BIAFRA WITH THE ATTACHMENT OF THE COUNTRY OR REGION WHERE THEY OPERATE FROM
HE ALSO SAID THAT WHAT WE AS ON NOW IS RADIO BIAFRA LONDON AND RADIO BIAFRA SOUTH AFRICA,HE ADDED THAT SOON RADIO BIAFRA MALAYSIA WILL BE LAUNCHED.
. SO DISREGARD ANY RADIO BIAFRA INTERNATIONAL IN AMERICA.
IT IS POSSIBLE BUT NOT UNDER IPOB LED BY NNAMDI KANU AND UCHE MEFOR
5 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Give Approval For Launch Of Radio Biafra In America"– Nnamdi Kanu by Jamesmatic(m): 7:26pm
E be like say Dem don de touch my nigga 4 white houX..
1 Like 2 Shares
Viewing this topic: phyllosilicate(m), kayloyeng(m), tman14, MANDILAX(m), IamBravo, tifany89(m), samy0001(m), evansjeff, samkay3g(m), Dexpro, loopman, Infinitikoncept(m), dammyloye(m), EncephalonPikin(m), ThinkSmarter(m), obaaderemi, temiyato(m), DonOsita(m), Segedinho, Howmon, wizzlyd(m), kingvectorv(m), bigybanty10(m), inourcare, gofnor(m), Yeah55(m), Ivoryred(f), victorVIC1(m), Buraimohjoseph, El900001, Omagago(m), ArabianPrince, KingHenry2, DPsalmist2(m), Comjul(m), BiafranPound, bashnorth, africanusvu, backtosender, Oyiboman69, porozhniy(m), DrWellbeing, blaquebelle, Timeks, Nusaf, TimeManager(m), chidiebere2020(m), seniorgozman(m), Provie(m), Gohee(m), jared007, eldav(m), beinstein(m), GameGod(m), deeola01, kelechiodo(m), qeemus, darocha1(m), sleazy5(m), mlanreh, yale001(f) and 86 guest(s)
