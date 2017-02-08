₦airaland Forum

"Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by Ivegotsolutions: 1:18pm
Who is watching Nigeria Senate Live? They have declared Customs Boss Hameed-Ali unfit in view of this resolution, they have called for his resignation.

Gbege for the man!



Nigerian Senate has demanded resignation of Customs Comptroller Generalm Hameed Ali over arrogance breach against Constitution of the land.

Senator Dino Melaye, On wednesday's plenary during the briefing of the Comptroller General (CG) of Nigerian Customs Service Col. Hameed Ali (retired), has said that a court process cannot stop any form of Government from carrying out Constitutional duties.

The CG who was sent away last week for appearing in mufti, did not appear before the Senate today for legal reason.



A maritime lawyer, Muhammed Ibrahim, filed a lawsuit on Monday at the Federal High Court Abuja against the senate’s decision.

Dino during his presentation said that the position of the CG is a rank and anyone who occupies that rank is a civil servant as such Hameed "is not fit to be the CG of Customs" because according to the civil service rule he has passed the civil service retirement age.

He called on the president Muhammdu Buhari to adhere to the rule of Law.


Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by genearts(m): 1:19pm
Is that all they could do??

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by Korrection(m): 1:20pm
Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by Aliyeous(m): 1:22pm
It has begun

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by Etzakoos(m): 1:24pm
Here We Goes....War Of Tongue

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by Businessideas: 1:25pm
Ivegotsolutions:
Who is watching Nigeria Senate Live? They have declared Customs Boss Hameed-Ali unfit in view of this resolution, they have called for his resignation.

Gbege for the man!
The case is already in court grin
I don't know why judiciary willingly allowed itself to be dragged into the ego trip war between Ali and the Senate cool

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by alizma: 1:25pm
MAGU AND ALI WILL TEAM UP AND USE THIEVES FOR PEPPER SOUP O

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by smartblu(m): 1:25pm
Col. Hameed Ali answers to the comptroller General of Customs title. He lives in the official residence. He takes the pay. He uses the official cars and takes ALL the privileges of the office. But to wear the Uniform, I think 30 SANS would need to defend that. What a Country!!!

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by SalamRushdie: 1:26pm
Comptroller General of the Customs is an attained rank and comes with a uniform and insignia but pretender CG Ali thinks its a paddy paddy apointment thats comes only with fat pay, plenty perks /goodwill and bullet proof 7 series BMW .. Who is decieving who here please ?

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by natnoble(m): 1:32pm
just to wear uniform come dey cause dis problem o. pride is one of the problem of our leaders in this country.

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by Minjim: 1:39pm
Businessideas:

The case is already in court grin
I don't know why judiciary willingly allowed itself to be dragged into the ego trip war between Ali and the Senate cool

What kind of thinking is this?

Don't you know it's the judiciary's role to interpret the law?
What the judge will do now is to tell us whether the Senate Can compel Hammed the wear uniform. And case closed

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by ganye1: 1:45pm
Is that all they can do? If Hameed Ali refuses to resign what would they do?

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by alignacademy(m): 2:18pm
The plot thickens...

Who blinks first?

Find out in the next exciting episode of...

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by xantin3: 2:23pm
Aliyeous:
It has begun
Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by LastSurvivor11: 2:23pm
The white he goat should resign, I mean sacked to enable competent personal with customs knowledge take over..
He's as incompetent as his master..

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by oviejnr(m): 2:23pm
Well, i dont have anything to say. Maybe the guys Above and Under me have something to say. lipsrsealed
Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by yeyeboi(m): 2:23pm
This Ali needs to resign really , I never knew he was the CG of Customs until this matter. He should either go or wear the uniform once and for all

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by iamnicer: 2:24pm


IN A COUNTRY FILLED WITH EDUCATED AND ENERGETIC YOUTHS

OLD PRESIDENT CHOOSES TO SORROUND HIMSELF WITH OLD MEN''

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by yourexcellency: 2:24pm
Ali gave them a technical knockout and e pain them wella...

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by Newbiee: 2:24pm
Are you demanding? Why didn't you remove him nah? You have the audacity to discuss something in court and demand for an officers resignation abi? Do you think we are in a Banana republic?
Vagabonds!

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by Emeskhalifa(m): 2:24pm
Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by RichDad1(m): 2:24pm
This Range Rover matter pain Saraki and his cohorts well well. cheesy cheesy

Col. Ali , no shaking. cool

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by balancediet(m): 2:24pm
Hithertho, Pride goes before fall.

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by Tazdroid(m): 2:25pm
Dem go demand taya. No be dem appoint Hameed Ali. If I hear say Buhari sack am, brothers in arms?

Ko le work!
Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by olaszydaruma(m): 2:25pm
Let me just shine teeth small grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by burkingx(f): 2:25pm
Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by burkingx(f): 2:25pm
Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by Tazdroid(m): 2:25pm
RichDad1:
This Range Rover matter pain Saraki and his cohorts well well. cheesy cheesy

Col. Ali , no shaking. cool
I dey tell you. Chop am

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by omenkaLives: 2:25pm
Useless thieves. Now it's about the age abi? cheesy

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by maberry(m): 2:26pm
These our Sinators eh grin
Well Ali should either ride or die
He is occupying a civil service position & should not be above the legitimate rules guiding it

Re: "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss by omenkaLives: 2:26pm
RichDad1:
This Range Rover matter pain Saraki and his cohorts well well. cheesy cheesy

Col. Ali , no shaking. cool
Like crazy. cheesy

If I were Ali, I'd focus on confiscating more of their vehicles. Make dem go their worst. grin

7 Likes

