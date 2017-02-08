Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Hameed Ali Is Over-Aged & Unfit', Senate Demands Resignation Of Customs Boss (8142 Views)

Gbege for the man!







Nigerian Senate has demanded resignation of Customs Comptroller Generalm Hameed Ali over arrogance breach against Constitution of the land.



Senator Dino Melaye, On wednesday's plenary during the briefing of the Comptroller General (CG) of Nigerian Customs Service Col. Hameed Ali (retired), has said that a court process cannot stop any form of Government from carrying out Constitutional duties.



The CG who was sent away last week for appearing in mufti, did not appear before the Senate today for legal reason.







A maritime lawyer, Muhammed Ibrahim, filed a lawsuit on Monday at the Federal High Court Abuja against the senate’s decision.



Dino during his presentation said that the position of the CG is a rank and anyone who occupies that rank is a civil servant as such Hameed "is not fit to be the CG of Customs" because according to the civil service rule he has passed the civil service retirement age.



He called on the president Muhammdu Buhari to adhere to the rule of Law.





Gbege for the man!



I don't know why judiciary willingly allowed itself to be dragged into the ego trip war between Ali and the Senate The case is already in courtI don't know why judiciary willingly allowed itself to be dragged into the ego trip war between Ali and the Senate 6 Likes

MAGU AND ALI WILL TEAM UP AND USE THIEVES FOR PEPPER SOUP O 17 Likes

Col. Hameed Ali answers to the comptroller General of Customs title. He lives in the official residence. He takes the pay. He uses the official cars and takes ALL the privileges of the office. But to wear the Uniform, I think 30 SANS would need to defend that. What a Country!!! 57 Likes 6 Shares

Comptroller General of the Customs is an attained rank and comes with a uniform and insignia but pretender CG Ali thinks its a paddy paddy apointment thats comes only with fat pay, plenty perks /goodwill and bullet proof 7 series BMW .. Who is decieving who here please ? 28 Likes 1 Share

just to wear uniform come dey cause dis problem o. pride is one of the problem of our leaders in this country. 10 Likes

I don't know why judiciary willingly allowed itself to be dragged into the ego trip war between Ali and the Senate

What kind of thinking is this?



Don't you know it's the judiciary's role to interpret the law?

What the judge will do now is to tell us whether the Senate Can compel Hammed the wear uniform. And case closed What kind of thinking is this?Don't you know it's the judiciary's role to interpret the law?What the judge will do now is to tell us whether the Senate Can compel Hammed the wear uniform. And case closed 12 Likes 1 Share

Is that all they can do? If Hameed Ali refuses to resign what would they do? 7 Likes 1 Share

It has begun

The white he goat should resign, I mean sacked to enable competent personal with customs knowledge take over..

He's as incompetent as his master.. 2 Likes

This Ali needs to resign really , I never knew he was the CG of Customs until this matter. He should either go or wear the uniform once and for all 4 Likes





IN A COUNTRY FILLED WITH EDUCATED AND ENERGETIC YOUTHS



OLD PRESIDENT CHOOSES TO SORROUND HIMSELF WITH OLD MEN''



IN A COUNTRY FILLED WITH EDUCATED AND ENERGETIC YOUTHSOLD PRESIDENT CHOOSES TO SORROUND HIMSELF WITH OLD MEN'' 11 Likes

Are you demanding? Why didn't you remove him nah? You have the audacity to discuss something in court and demand for an officers resignation abi? Do you think we are in a Banana republic?

Vagabonds! 2 Likes

This Range Rover matter pain Saraki and his cohorts well well.



Col. Ali , no shaking. 7 Likes 1 Share

Hithertho, Pride goes before fall. 2 Likes

This Range Rover matter pain Saraki and his cohorts well well.



Col. Ali , no shaking. I dey tell you. Chop am 12 Likes 1 Share

Well Ali should either ride or die

He is occupying a civil service position & should not be above the legitimate rules guiding it These our Sinators ehWell Ali should either ride or dieHe is occupying a civil service position & should not be above the legitimate rules guiding it 2 Likes