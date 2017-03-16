Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' (19686 Views)

'This girl claims I dumped her.but u know once u hit the honey pot.the story ends'





A Kenyan man has received the 'bashing' of his life from online users after being proud that he dumped a girl after hitting her honey pot. Below is what he wrote and see how people reacted......'This girl claims I dumped her.but u know once u hit the honey pot.the story ends'

na so na... who dey campaign after election?? 12 Likes 1 Share

This overgrown baby still dey form lover boy?

Why brag about it ? No one gets a trophy for playing with a lady's heart..

See how bitter she feels yet this guy dey feel like who win money for merrybet.

Kwantinu, there is nothing as unpleasant as a woman who has been offended or whose love has not been returned. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. 25 Likes 2 Shares







na so na... who dey campaign after election??

My guy, you dey forget say u still need to fulfill some promises and create awareness after election incase of Re-election?

Who dey serve for just ONE TERM? My guy, you dey forget say u still need to fulfill some promises and create awareness after election incase ofWho dey serve for just 51 Likes 1 Share

My guy, you dey forget say u still need to fulfill some promises and create awareness after election incase of Re-election?

Who dey serve for just ONE TERM? lol no be immediately man...Atleastt Buhari never begin campaign na lol no be immediately man...Atleastt Buhari never begin campaign na 4 Likes

My guy, you dey forget say u still need to fulfill some promises and create awareness after election incase of Re-election?

Who dey serve for just ONE TERM? My oga tell that to Naija politicians nah,

Even when you no fulfill election promises,

With enough money to buy bags of rice and salt to share during re-election campaigning,

You will still win re - election







Na the taste of the honey pot dey bring back those were don test am before,

If your honey pot no sweet,

Why the guy go come back

When other honey pots full road dey find honey "taster" My oga tell that to Naija politicians nah,Even when you no fulfill election promises,With enough money to buy bags of rice and salt to share during re-election campaigning,You will still win re - electionNa the taste of the honey pot dey bring back those were don test am before,If your honey pot no sweet,Why the guy go come backWhen other honey pots full road dey find honey "taster" 1 Like

Some men should get a life please.





As big as he's, he doesn't have a wife, could it been he has, he won't dare screen shot the conversation and post on Facebook.

She does this unashamed.

very childish action!





I just give up on some men especially that ugly thing there. 1 Like 1 Share

My oga tell that to Naija politicians nah,

Even when you no fulfill election promises,

With enough money to buy bags of rice and salt to share during re-election campaigning,

You will still win re - election







Na the taste of the honey pot dey bring back those were don test am before,

If your honey pot no sweet,

Why the guy go come back

When other honey pots full road dey find honey "taster"

Hhhaha... You and IgweBUIKE1na professors.. Hhhaha... You and IgweBUIKE1na professors..

If this guy come finally get sense, marry, he no come get any child, is that not sweet Karma..

There's nothing to brag about, when you sleep around and hurt people who truly loved you with your faults..





Anyway, If You Were Jonah and The Big Fish Swallowed You In Atlanta Georgia USA and Vomited You In Ogunpa River Ibadan OYO State Nigeria. WHAT Would YOU DO? 7 Likes

this one with his face like this? hian...let me not say what's on my mind sha

with such face?

Kenyans no sabi yab, I trust Nigerians him for don take down that post. Useless man

The guy is stupid,its his kind of person that make ladies play hard to get for serious and genuine guys 3 Likes

this one with his face like this? hian...let me not say what's on my mind sha His face remind you of amala...Talk true...

Men

Fact after u pour u Realize

Na she find trouble.

How she take off pant for this kind childish guy.



There are so many of them out there. Don't be fooled by their konji induced pleas. I have given up on some of these creatures called men. 6 Likes

lol



The girl also thought she caught one... miss

Like this dude





What's tha business? The guy thought he was doing the game right... missThe girl also thought she caught one... missLike this dudeWhat's tha business? 8 Likes 1 Share

Use and dump in kenya is like bread and butter

That's all he wanted afterall..... . .

this one with his face like this? hian...let me not say what's on my mind sha