Date: Saturday, 25 March 2017 at 08:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' (19686 Views)
|Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by zoba88: 6:18am
A Kenyan man has received the 'bashing' of his life from online users after being proud that he dumped a girl after hitting her honey pot.Below is what he wrote and see how people reacted......
'This girl claims I dumped her.but u know once u hit the honey pot.the story ends'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/know-once-you-hit-honey-potthe-story.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by zoba88: 6:18am
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by zoba88: 6:20am
zoba88:more
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by IgweBUIKE1(m): 6:25am
na so na... who dey campaign after election??
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by Smellymouth: 6:26am
This overgrown baby still dey form lover boy?
Why brag about it ? No one gets a trophy for playing with a lady's heart..
See how bitter she feels yet this guy dey feel like who win money for merrybet.
Kwantinu, there is nothing as unpleasant as a woman who has been offended or whose love has not been returned. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by youngberry001(m): 6:27am
hahaha
Our forefather`s used to said...
A watch pot never boil!!
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by Smellymouth: 6:28am
IgweBUIKE1:
My guy, you dey forget say u still need to fulfill some promises and create awareness after election incase of Re-election?
Who dey serve for just ONE TERM?
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by IgweBUIKE1(m): 6:37am
Smellymouth:lol no be immediately man...Atleastt Buhari never begin campaign na
4 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by hungryboy(m): 6:37am
Smellymouth:My oga tell that to Naija politicians nah,
Even when you no fulfill election promises,
With enough money to buy bags of rice and salt to share during re-election campaigning,
You will still win re - election
Na the taste of the honey pot dey bring back those were don test am before,
If your honey pot no sweet,
Why the guy go come back
When other honey pots full road dey find honey "taster"
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by Apple1992(m): 6:48am
Some men should get a life please.
As big as he's, he doesn't have a wife, could it been he has, he won't dare screen shot the conversation and post on Facebook.
She does this unashamed.
very childish action!
I just give up on some men especially that ugly thing there.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by Smellymouth: 6:48am
hungryboy:
Hhhaha... You and IgweBUIKE1na professors..
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by Dojupyo(f): 7:02am
If this guy come finally get sense, marry, he no come get any child, is that not sweet Karma..
There's nothing to brag about, when you sleep around and hurt people who truly loved you with your faults..
Anyway, If You Were Jonah and The Big Fish Swallowed You In Atlanta Georgia USA and Vomited You In Ogunpa River Ibadan OYO State Nigeria. WHAT Would YOU DO?
7 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by Oliviaxx(f): 7:23am
this one with his face like this? hian...let me not say what's on my mind sha
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by deb303(f): 7:40am
with such face?
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by Oyind18: 7:58am
Kenyans no sabi yab, I trust Nigerians him for don take down that post. Useless man
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by Buharimustgo: 8:22am
The guy is stupid,its his kind of person that make ladies play hard to get for serious and genuine guys
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by potbelly(m): 5:50pm
His face remind you of amala... Talk true...
Oliviaxx:
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by pussypounder(m): 6:22pm
I will also put my thick akamu inside her pot if it's too sweet I will first put my mushroom tip in the already slimy snail before I creammpie I will let her sit on my face before I teabag unless it smells like rotten fish or it is a thick forest
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by TINALETC3(f): 6:23pm
Men
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by kenzysmith: 6:23pm
Fact after u pour u Realize
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by pocohantas(f): 6:23pm
Na she find trouble.
How she take off pant for this kind childish guy.
There are so many of them out there. Don't be fooled by their konji induced pleas. I have given up on some of these creatures called men.
6 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by Ihateafonja: 6:23pm
lol
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by DirtyGold: 6:24pm
The guy thought he was doing the game right... miss
The girl also thought she caught one... miss
Like this dude
What's tha business?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by Danty37(m): 6:24pm
Use and dump in kenya is like bread and butter
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by Lexusgs430: 6:25pm
That's all he wanted afterall..... . .
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by coolcah: 6:26pm
Oliviaxx:
|Re: Kenyan Man Dumps Lady After Sex, Says 'Once You Hit The Honey Pot, Story Ends' by frankoben(m): 6:26pm
Like you won't thirst for honey shortly thereafter......hey man grow up cos the need for that honey pot lasts for a lifetime.
