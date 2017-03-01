Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" (16405 Views)

He told the senate committee under oath on Tuesday that Dino Melaye graduated with a third class.



"Yes. From records, Dino formerly known as Daniel Jonah Melaye graduated from ABU. BA Geography" statement by VC of Ahmad Bello University" he said



Senator Dino Melaye also presented his ABU letter of Admission, WAEC certificate, result from ABU and final year project



He said he officially changed his name from Daniel Melaye to Dino Melaye and he is ready to tender the affidavit



Ghen ghen!



Sowore and 5 billion naira right now... 64 Likes 4 Shares

Are you sure

But that names looks different na

Abi I de see double 4 Likes

ok

Sahara reporters and fake news self,they no get shame at all. 28 Likes 1 Share

Ajasco222:

Senator @dino_melaye admits under oath that he graduated from Ahmadu Bello University



Sen @dino_melaye presents documents to ethics comm. Acceptance letter, acceptance of offer of admission, result from ABU, final year project



Senator @dino_melaye said he officially changed his name from Daniel Melaye to Dino Melaye and he is ready to tender the affidavit



VC of ABU, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, being put on oath now.. says from records, @dino_melaye was a former student of ABU



"Yes. From records, Dino formerly known as Daniel Jonah Melaye graduated from ABU. BA Geography" statement by VC of Ahmad Bello University



ABU VC reiterates that @dino_melaye graduated as Daniel Jonah Melaye. BA Geography Third Class, BA Geography in 2000.



Sen Urhoghide ask @dino_melaye where his original certificate is? Dino says, yet to collect certificate from ABU. Said he will collect it.



The VC of ABU is now before the Committee. VC Prof. Ibrahim Garba to testify on the legitimacy of Senator @dino_melaye as ABU graduate ThankGod for the clarity by the VC...Buhari oya show us your own ThankGod for the clarity by the VC...Buhari oya show us your own 57 Likes 2 Shares

And his name no dey among ur alumni? Wetin u want him talk b4? 7 Likes

Sowore oya 5billion 18 Likes

I'm placing my bet on SR. Let the firework continue at the law courts. 7 Likes 1 Share





How can the VC demonstrate the legitimacy of Senator @dino_melaye as ABU graduate



Let him show original certificate



Why dont you have original certificate since 2000 till date? Ok,How can the VC demonstrate the legitimacy of Senator @dino_melaye as ABU graduateLet him show original certificateWhy dont you have original certificate since 2000 till date? 9 Likes 2 Shares

How Dino came about his 3rd class statement of result has been revealed. Departmental staffs has claimed that Dino still has some outstanding carry over courses he is yet to clear as revealed in the transcripts made available online.

This is why Nigeria educational system is not respected abroad due to manipulations like this.

ABU Management is ready to stake their reputation on a fraud like Dino.



Apart from ABU certificates, other foreign universities where Dino claimed to have graduated from has denied he ever graduated from their institution.

How low can we sink in this country of too many fraudulent people? And this applies to both the leaders and the led. 44 Likes 3 Shares

So Dino had no certificate all this while, issorite! So Dino had no certificate all this while, issorite!

that's why ABU could not clarify whether Dino graduated or not until the ABU VC entered the senate chambers.



thumbs up for this present senate, they are good actors I must confess that's why ABU could not clarify whether Dino graduated or not until the ABU VC entered the senate chambers.thumbs up for this present senate, they are good actors I must confess 13 Likes

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

I like this

Goke7:





So Dino had no certificate all this while, issorite! Buhari and Dino have the same problem but some ifiots voted in buhari even without certificate.







Spits on sophistication Buhari and Dino have the same problem but some ifiots voted in buhari even without certificate.Spits on sophistication

ok

can you tell us where those so called transcripts came from? its always anonymous with SR. This is what you get when you swallow wholesale concortion from Sowoore.



YOU CANNOT BE 'A GRADUATE WITH OUTSTANDING COURSES' its always anonymous with SR. This is what you get when you swallow wholesale concortion from Sowoore. 16 Likes 1 Share

I knew this the magomago to wuruwuru answer they were cooking that is why the VC was invited.. watch and see the fire brand from SRin the next few days. I knew this the magomago to wuruwuru answer they were cooking that is why the VC was invited.. watch and see the fire brand from SRin the next few days. 8 Likes

We Igbos support Senator Dino Melaye. How I wish Senator Dino Melaye can rule us in Igboland. Infact Senator Dino Melaye must rule us in Igboland in Jesus name.

Dino Melaye is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.





Dino Melaye is greater than ojukwu

Dino Melaye is greater than chinua achebe

Dino Melaye is greater than nnamndi azikiwe

Dinoi Melaye is greater than nnamndi kanu 9 Likes 2 Shares

No need for an affidavit my nigga. I was there when you changed from being Daniel to Dino...





This Senate people mumu sha. If Dino were to be a woman, are they gonna be saying this trash? 2 Likes





Drama



Show a legit change of name affidavit that is commiserate with the time in question and we will continue from there. DramaShow a legit change of name affidavit that is commiserate with the time in question and we will continue from there. 1 Like

The drama don dae sweet... 1 Like

The National Assembly if full of criminals, thieves and crooks.... OBJ 2 Likes

Abeg no waste Sue to them to court

I get share inside that 5bili 1 Like

They seem to have perfected the movie's script........but I believe there is always atlest a loophole in all scripts. 2 Likes









What I don't understand is ...Dino claimed to serve in 1999, and now the VC is saying he grad in 2000. Something is definitely not adding up. Anyways









Meanwhile







with few million bucks you can build something like this Case is getting messyWhat I don't understand is ...Dino claimed to serve in 1999, and now the VC is saying he grad in 2000. Something is definitely not adding up. AnywaysMeanwhile 1 Share

Show certificate please

HIGHESTPOPORI:

Sahara reporters and fake news self,they no get shame at all. But when their posts is against Buharis administration e.g Buratai, they are the best ?

Wail on But when their posts is against Buharis administration e.g Buratai, they are the best ?Wail on 3 Likes