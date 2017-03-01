₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by Ajasco222: 1:57pm
The Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba says Senator Dino Melaye GRADUATED as Daniel Jonah Melaye with Bachelor of Arts in Geography in the year 2000 based on available records.
He told the senate committee under oath on Tuesday that Dino Melaye graduated with a third class.
"Yes. From records, Dino formerly known as Daniel Jonah Melaye graduated from ABU. BA Geography" statement by VC of Ahmad Bello University" he said
Senator Dino Melaye also presented his ABU letter of Admission, WAEC certificate, result from ABU and final year project
He said he officially changed his name from Daniel Melaye to Dino Melaye and he is ready to tender the affidavit
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by Splinz(m): 1:58pm
Ghen ghen!
Sowore and 5 billion naira right now...
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by ican2020: 1:59pm
Are you sure
But that names looks different na
Abi I de see double
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by BERNIMOORE: 2:00pm
ok
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:02pm
Sahara reporters and fake news self,they no get shame at all.
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by Eniza: 2:07pm
Ajasco222:ThankGod for the clarity by the VC...Buhari oya show us your own
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by Livebygrace: 2:07pm
And his name no dey among ur alumni? Wetin u want him talk b4?
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by dennisworld1(m): 2:07pm
Sowore oya 5billion
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by Babacele: 2:08pm
I'm placing my bet on SR. Let the firework continue at the law courts.
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by Keneking: 2:08pm
Ok,
How can the VC demonstrate the legitimacy of Senator @dino_melaye as ABU graduate
Let him show original certificate
Why dont you have original certificate since 2000 till date?
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by deji15: 2:09pm
How Dino came about his 3rd class statement of result has been revealed. Departmental staffs has claimed that Dino still has some outstanding carry over courses he is yet to clear as revealed in the transcripts made available online.
This is why Nigeria educational system is not respected abroad due to manipulations like this.
ABU Management is ready to stake their reputation on a fraud like Dino.
Apart from ABU certificates, other foreign universities where Dino claimed to have graduated from has denied he ever graduated from their institution.
How low can we sink in this country of too many fraudulent people? And this applies to both the leaders and the led.
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by Goke7: 2:09pm
Ajasco222:
So Dino had no certificate all this while, issorite!
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by Goke7: 2:12pm
deji15:
that's why ABU could not clarify whether Dino graduated or not until the ABU VC entered the senate chambers.
thumbs up for this present senate, they are good actors I must confess
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by Ajasco222: 2:14pm
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by ican2020: 2:16pm
I like this
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by CarlosTheJackal: 2:17pm
Goke7:Buhari and Dino have the same problem but some ifiots voted in buhari even without certificate.
Spits on sophistication
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by willyede(m): 2:18pm
ok
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by BERNIMOORE: 2:18pm
deji15:can you tell us where those so called transcripts came from? its always anonymous with SR. This is what you get when you swallow wholesale concortion from Sowoore.
YOU CANNOT BE 'A GRADUATE WITH OUTSTANDING COURSES'
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by Jabioro: 2:19pm
deji15:I knew this the magomago to wuruwuru answer they were cooking that is why the VC was invited.. watch and see the fire brand from SRin the next few days.
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by CliffordOrji: 2:20pm
We Igbos support Senator Dino Melaye. How I wish Senator Dino Melaye can rule us in Igboland. Infact Senator Dino Melaye must rule us in Igboland in Jesus name.
Dino Melaye is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.
Dino Melaye is greater than ojukwu
Dino Melaye is greater than chinua achebe
Dino Melaye is greater than nnamndi azikiwe
Dinoi Melaye is greater than nnamndi kanu
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by TheSlyone2(m): 2:24pm
No need for an affidavit my nigga. I was there when you changed from being Daniel to Dino...
This Senate people mumu sha. If Dino were to be a woman, are they gonna be saying this trash?
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by unclezuma: 2:24pm
Drama
Show a legit change of name affidavit that is commiserate with the time in question and we will continue from there.
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by adepeter26(m): 2:26pm
The drama don dae sweet...
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by wellmax(m): 2:26pm
The National Assembly if full of criminals, thieves and crooks.... OBJ
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by otijah2: 2:26pm
Abeg no waste Sue to them to court
I get share inside that 5bili
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by chichriso: 2:26pm
ican2020:Read with understanding;
Dino said he "changed name"
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by burkingx(f): 2:27pm
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by Ikigia: 2:27pm
They seem to have perfected the movie's script........but I believe there is always atlest a loophole in all scripts.
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by PqsMike: 2:27pm
Case is getting messy
What I don't understand is ...Dino claimed to serve in 1999, and now the VC is saying he grad in 2000. Something is definitely not adding up. Anyways
Meanwhile
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by Keneking: 2:27pm
Show certificate please
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by snezBaba: 2:27pm
HIGHESTPOPORI:But when their posts is against Buharis administration e.g Buratai, they are the best ?
Wail on
|Re: Dino Melaye To Senate: "I Changed My Name & I Am Ready To Tender The Affidavit" by melya(m): 2:28pm
HIGHESTPOPORI:Sahara reporter's didn't lie, Daniel melaya graduated, not Dino melaya,
