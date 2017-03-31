Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland (6371 Views)

It all started after the "9ja has finished me"



Due to my jobless state I started spending plenty more time in the internet especially on Nairaland. It was on one of those 'lightless' nights that I created that thread. On that thread some guy asked me to reply his PM. On the average I get like 3-4 pms everyday, requests I generally ignore. But in that fateful day, I don't know what happened. I just replied him. It was the reply that changed my life. I replied sucess without realizing it (ALL OF YOU THAT IGNORE PMS, I SORRY FOR UNA).



After I replied, the man sent me a message about how the thread really touched him, how he laughed and cried at the same time while perusing the thread. I thanked him and went to bed. The next morning I woke up to another message. He wanted to discuss something and he needed my phone number. I gave it to him.



He called that morning and introduced himeslf as (name withheld) and that he would like us to have lunch, if it was okay by me. (OKAY BY ME? which kind question be that?) He told me to wait at a particular bus stop that his driver would pick me.



To cut the long story, He was opening a new company and he needed a young person to play a supervisory role. He wanted me to be his new director. I swear, tears dropped from my eyes. He asked if I was interested , I couldn't even talk, I could only nod ( because tears gather for my eyes). He brought out his cheque book, asked for my official name, scribbled something's, tore out the leaf and gave it to me. He asked if the money could cover for my wardrobe, transport and 3months salary, I almost broke my neck nodding. The money was more than enough.



Look at me, broke and hungry the previous night, few hours later, I was rich and I had a job that would make me more money. My case is truly different.



I feel it is only apopriate to pay my tithe to nairaland because I am who I am today because of nairaland. So I'd be giving 20 nairalanders 5k each this night.



God bless seun

God bless lalasticla.la

God bless nairaland



I love you all. Thanks.



For real? Serious? Wooooow. I am happy for you, hope to share my own success story one day. Truly Nairaland has been a light on the path of many. Of a Truth, Seun, you have made a positive impact in your world. Thank God for you my brother.

congrt bros am so happy for you.

INTROVERT1:

DDeliverer:

bro I stand gidigba for your back oh. Abeg remember me too. Congrats man..may God make a way for us all.





DDeliverer:

great and torching

DDeliverer

DDeliverer:

