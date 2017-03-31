₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by DDeliverer(m): 8:53pm
I don't really know where to post this, but since it all started here, I think i should post it here in this section.
It all started after the "9ja has finished me" http://www.nairaland.com/3210525/nigeria-finished-me thread, 8-9months ago. 8-9months ago, I had nothing but a phone, a fine face and a degree in Biochemistry. No concrete plan, no job, no nothing.
Due to my jobless state I started spending plenty more time in the internet especially on Nairaland. It was on one of those 'lightless' nights that I created that thread. On that thread some guy asked me to reply his PM. On the average I get like 3-4 pms everyday, requests I generally ignore. But in that fateful day, I don't know what happened. I just replied him. It was the reply that changed my life. I replied sucess without realizing it (ALL OF YOU THAT IGNORE PMS, I SORRY FOR UNA).
After I replied, the man sent me a message about how the thread really touched him, how he laughed and cried at the same time while perusing the thread. I thanked him and went to bed. The next morning I woke up to another message. He wanted to discuss something and he needed my phone number. I gave it to him.
He called that morning and introduced himeslf as (name withheld) and that he would like us to have lunch, if it was okay by me. (OKAY BY ME? which kind question be that?) He told me to wait at a particular bus stop that his driver would pick me.
To cut the long story, He was opening a new company and he needed a young person to play a supervisory role. He wanted me to be his new director. I swear, tears dropped from my eyes. He asked if I was interested , I couldn't even talk, I could only nod ( because tears gather for my eyes). He brought out his cheque book, asked for my official name, scribbled something's, tore out the leaf and gave it to me. He asked if the money could cover for my wardrobe, transport and 3months salary, I almost broke my neck nodding. The money was more than enough.
Look at me, broke and hungry the previous night, few hours later, I was rich and I had a job that would make me more money. My case is truly different.
I feel it is only apopriate to pay my tithe to nairaland because I am who I am today because of nairaland. So I'd be giving 20 nairalanders 5k each this night.
God bless seun
God bless lalasticla.la
God bless nairaland
I love you all. Thanks.
Cc 9ja has finished me crew
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by eezeribe(m): 8:59pm
2049242072
Bank UBA...
During the transfer,for name confirmation,the initial letter of each name starts with E.. (EEE)
This is so kind of the op,once I get my alert,I will testify with my FTC.
May God bless and prosper you more.
cc:lalasticlala,Mynd44
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by ozuru(m): 9:02pm
Remember me
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by DaniDani(m): 9:04pm
For real? Serious? Wooooow. I am happy for you, hope to share my own success story one day. Truly Nairaland has been a light on the path of many. Of a Truth, Seun, you have made a positive impact in your world. Thank God for you my brother.
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by DDeliverer(m): 9:05pm
ozuru:
Your acct numb?
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by PIPPROF(m): 9:05pm
nice one bro
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by EbukaHades10(m): 9:05pm
We,sorry,I dey wait. Infact,night vigil 4 here till i get my 5k. 0151869005 Obeta Ebuka Gilbert,GTB
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by INTROVERT1: 9:07pm
5k.....that's nice.........what is the criteria
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by PIPPROF(m): 9:07pm
DDeliverer:
me too
0007200122 ACCESS
name initials S.Y
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by succyreal(m): 9:08pm
congrt bros am so happy for you.
pls remember me too
3029082462 First bank
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by Vhicthorade(m): 9:10pm
It's good to be good. May GOD continue to bless op and his helper.
Bros, abeg no pass me by oh.
2052306231
UBA
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by Snow84: 9:12pm
remember person o
0200617647. Adeboye Wumi. GTBank
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by Judasjudas(m): 9:12pm
Baba remember me in thy kingdom . first bank 3090686471
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by DDeliverer(m): 9:13pm
INTROVERT1:
Criteria kwa? Just Drop ya Acct number dear.
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by Omoluabi16(m): 9:13pm
DDeliverer:bro I stand gidigba for your back oh. Abeg remember me too. Congrats man..may God make a way for us all.
abeg na Gtbank. na 0158864274.
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by Homeboiy(m): 9:14pm
pls i broke pass wood
ecobank 4611062623
name: E. c. o
God bless u
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by LAFO(f): 9:15pm
Make I follow join.
Oga DDeliverer
0034750295
Rachael O is the Account name
GTB
thanks
I go follow you to dey do this kind thing soon
DDeliverer:
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by sagacious2016: 9:16pm
3020859019. FCMB. Thanks in advance.
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by INTROVERT1: 9:16pm
DDeliverer:
Gtbank
0231078347
It will go a long way
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by Repairnigeria(m): 9:16pm
great and torching
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by Debzdgoddess(f): 9:17pm
Ecobank .. 3101897973
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by AntiZombie: 9:18pm
DDeliverer:
0138453401 gtb
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by prince9851(m): 9:18pm
Ddeliverer 3107857702 first bank
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by INTROVERT1: 9:19pm
Can't wait to give testimony here soon
Ddleverer....
I am one of the five
Gtbank
0231078347
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by ak22(m): 9:22pm
0053903018 sterling
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by Homeboiy(m): 9:22pm
oga iam waiting oo
4611062623
ecobank
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by naetocm(m): 9:23pm
3111827438 First Bank
DDeliverer
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by sammyobi584: 9:26pm
2085299193 uba
DDeliverer abeg ooo.
the thing hold me bad...I haven't been this broke b4 eh
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by his2017: 9:27pm
DDeliverer:
0121014354 etop gtb
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:28pm
DDeliverer:Thanks in advance
3077865550
FirstBank
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by I2amah(m): 9:29pm
5321100601 ecobank
|Re: My Success Story: Giving Back To Nairaland by ezyk: 9:31pm
2601510013 FCMB
Thanks in advance and congrats too
