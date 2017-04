Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Bride Gets A Mercedes From Her Ghanaian Groom At Her Wedding. PICS (10324 Views)

Source; A Ghanaian groom Derick Boateng made his new bride cry after surprising her with a brand new Mercedes car (her dream ride) at their wedding. The Nigerian bride Vicky was presented with the car key in a gift box at their wedding ceremony. Immediately she opened it and saw the key, the excited bride became emotional before going outside to receive her nice wedding gift...Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/nigerian-bride-gets-brand-new-car-from.html 3 Likes 1 Share

Part of the contract. 2 Likes

part of their gbenshibg journey. 2 Likes

Beautiful one 1 Like

Beautiful one

she's lucky





future hubby hope u seeing this Wawu! wawu! wawu!future hubby hope u seeing this 10 Likes

HML to them.

I got mine during our honeymoon.

He hid the keys inside A glass of red wine. Hahahaha. 9 Likes







Egbon, hope you are seeing this... WawuuuuuEgbon, hope you are seeing this... 1 Like



Viewed thru.. **In Jude's voice**Viewed thru..

PrettyCrystal:

she's lucky A car for a present, do not mean she is lucky.



she can only be lucky if the husband is GOD fearing, loyal and committed to her only.. 21 Likes 1 Share

What does he do?Nigerian women own is always to collect beautiful things without asking where the money is coming from 1 Like

congrats to her..

Nice one

Awwww!! I hope they called their "Pasta" to pray for "hair" 'care' 6 Likes

money gud o, baba God no forget me too o

cool....

Nice one ,but Ghanaians don't do elaborate wedding like Nigerians

sinaj:

Wawu! wawu! wawu!





future hubby hope u seeing this Your keke is waiting already. Now stop doing wawu wawu like amblance Your keke is waiting already. Now stop doing wawu wawu like amblance 2 Likes

Yahweh

Your name is Yahweh

You're a miracle working God

Your name is Yahweh

#singing #waitingpatiently 2 Likes

Buharimustgo:

Nice one ,but Ghanaians don't do elaborate wedding like Nigerians Na the ones whn no get money dey form low key. Na the ones whn no get money dey form low key.

Congrats to them.



HML.

I didn't know Ghanaians are this tall and romantic





It's a Benz!! I came here to see the brand and thr nigga Didn't dull meIt's a Benz!! 1 Like

Yoruba bride rock boateng head swell buy expensive poo 1 Like

Aderola15:

Wawuuuuu



Egbon, hope you are seeing this... no :/ no :/

sinaj:

Wawu! wawu! wawu!





future hubby hope u seeing this I done see am ,my money ur body na my own ooo I done see am ,my money ur body na my own ooo

Aderola15:

Wawuuuuu



Egbon, hope you are seeing this... U engaged to Egbon? U engaged to Egbon?