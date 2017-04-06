Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" (6558 Views)

Female Corper Survives Horrific Accident On Her Way To Orientation Camp (Graphic / Female Corper Dies In Bayelsa Orientation Camp / Soon-To-Wed Female Corper Dies In Accident Along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





An Instagram user identified as, @lexyflexxy, shared the video after watching the funny interview on his television(I also watched the show on PLANET TV last week).



The lady even said the state capital of Lagos is Abuja.The corps member whose name is unknown was asked to name the capital of some states during a street interview.She seemed confident as she answered the questions but she failed the interview woefully. I was stunned to see a corps member who graduated from university make this error.



Now lets see, how many of you can read the state and capital without making mistakes? The lady graduated from ABU according to what she said at the beginning of the interview when the planet TV presenter asked her which institution she graduated from.I will soon post the video.



MODIFIED: Sorry, Iwas unable to download the video but you can watch it here..



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSPBZZLh0XA/ The funny video of a female corps member who said Enugu is the capital of Anambra state has gone viral on social media.An Instagram user identified as, @lexyflexxy, shared the video after watching the funny interview on his television(I also watched the show on PLANET TV last week).The lady even said the state capital of Lagos is Abuja.The corps member whose name is unknown was asked to name the capital of some states during a street interview.She seemed confident as she answered the questions but she failed the interview woefully. I was stunned to see a corps member who graduated from university make this error.Now lets see, how many of you can read the state and capital without making mistakes? The lady graduated from ABU according to what she said at the beginning of the interview when the planet TV presenter asked her which institution she graduated from.I will soon post the video.MODIFIED: Sorry, Iwas unable to download the video but you can watch it here.. 3 Likes

Northerners and Nigerian Islamists with educational problems. 28 Likes 1 Share

Jewelnutch:

Northerners and Nigerian Islamists with educational problems. And this one go enter labour market now they claim sey job no dey country ..Who go wan employ this one?She is too happy to have been deployed to Lagos .She can't believe it.The funniest part is that the interview which failed woefully was conducted in Ikeja(which is the capital of Lagos) because from the scene,my fellow lagosians will agree with me that's Alausa in ikeja.To slap the girl just dey hungry me.I believe this is the first time she is stepping into Lagos .I can see that in her face because she was very happy and confident to answer those questions..mumu girl..Now,if dem talk sey ladies have nothing to offer than sex some girls go dey para.Tell me wetin this one go fit do to help herself and Nigeria as a whole.Na only Bleep dem sabi..Awon eeyan CHIDIMA OKEKE CUCUMBER And this one go enter labour market now they claim sey job no dey country ..Who go wan employ this one?She is too happy to have been deployed to Lagos .She can't believe it.The funniest part is that the interview which failed woefully was conducted in Ikeja(which is the capital of Lagos) because from the scene,my fellow lagosians will agree with me that's Alausa in ikeja.To slap the girl just dey hungry me.I believe this is the first time she is stepping into Lagos .I can see that in her face because she was very happy and confident to answer those questions..mumu girl..Now,if dem talk sey ladies have nothing to offer than sex some girls go dey para.Tell me wetin this one go fit do to help herself and Nigeria as a whole.Na only Bleep dem sabi..Awon eeyan CHIDIMA OKEKE CUCUMBER 10 Likes 2 Shares

OMOTOWO:

And this one go enter labour market now they claim sey job no dey country ..Who go wan employ this one?She is too happy to have been deployed to Lagos .She can't believe it.The funniest part is that the interview which failed woefully was conducted in Ikeja(which is the capital of Lagos) because from the scene,my fellow lagosians will agree with me that's Alausa in ikeja.To slap the girl just dey hungry me.I believe this is the first time she is stepping into Lagos .I can see that in her face because she was very happy and confident to answer those questions..mumu girl..Now,if dem talk sey ladies have nothing to offer than sex some girls go dey para.Tell me wetin this one go fit do to help herself and Nigeria as a whole.Na only Bleep dem sabi..Awon eeyan CHIDIMA OKEKE CUCUMBER

The angrier, the better fam. The angrier, the better fam.

I've seen so many dumb people but I think this one stands out. 14 Likes 1 Share

Jewelnutch:

Northerners and Nigerian Islamists with educational problems. we read about a "corper" who couldn't read or write and he/she is from south east. we read about a "corper" who couldn't read or write and he/she is from south east. 7 Likes

Caseless:

we read about a "corper" who couldn't read or write and he/she is from south east.

Every deal has an ordeal. But, generally, the generation of Northerners and Nigerian Islamists without educational orientation are rated high and still repeatedly climaxing. Every deal has an ordeal. But, generally, the generation of Northerners and Nigerian Islamists without educational orientation are rated high and still repeatedly climaxing. 10 Likes

This one definitely sort lecturers while in school

Tertiary education in Nigeria is based on cramming and writing what the lecturer wants to hear rather than research and learning. 3 Likes

Einl:

Tertiary education in Nigeria is based on cramming and writing what the lecturer wants to hear rather than research and learning. What can this one cram? What can this one cram? 8 Likes

Truly,



Is Abuja not the capital of Lagos?



Is Abuja not dependent on Lagos?



Was Abuja not derived from Lagos?



Do the executhieves and legislathieves not have properties in Lagos?





She might be wrong. However, she's trying to tell you that all north are Lagos dependencies. Abuja is only a showglass



{Modified}



Besides, to an "average" core Northerner, Nigeria the the north and Lagos.

If I say Aboki na Aboki somebody go think say na joke.



Later now this one go claim she graduated from ABU Zaria....



Education in Naija self.....

Okotorigba ooooo! 1 Like

Hmmm





*Singing*



State and Capital



Abia Umuahia

Adamawa Yola

Akwa Ibom Uyo

Anambra Awka

Bauchi Bauchi

Bayelse Yenagoa

Benue Markurdi

Borno Maiduguri

Cross River Calabar

Delta Asaba

Ebonyi Abakaliki

Edo Benin City

Enugu Enugu

Gombe Gombe

Imo Owerri

Jigawa Dutse

Kaduna Kaduna

Kano Kano

Katsina Katsina

Kebbi Birnin Kebbi

Kogi Lokoja

Kwara Ilorin

Lagos Ikeja

Nasarrawa Lafia

Niger Minna

Ogun Abeokuta

Ondo Akure

Osun Osogbo

Oyo Ibadan

Plateau Jos

Rivers Port Harcourt

Sokoto Sokoto

Taraba Jalingo

Yobe Damaturu

Zamfara Gusau

FCT Abuja (We shout here)



E reach 36 so



There's a way we used to end it then, cant remember.



How can I forget Nursery Rhymes? *Singing*State and CapitalAbia UmuahiaAdamawa YolaAkwa Ibom UyoAnambra AwkaBauchi BauchiBayelse YenagoaBenue MarkurdiBorno MaiduguriCross River CalabarDelta AsabaEbonyi AbakalikiEdo Benin CityEnugu EnuguGombe GombeImo OwerriJigawa DutseKaduna KadunaKano KanoKatsina KatsinaKebbi Birnin KebbiKogi LokojaKwara IlorinLagos IkejaNasarrawa LafiaNiger MinnaOgun AbeokutaOndo AkureOsun OsogboOyo IbadanPlateau JosRivers Port HarcourtSokoto SokotoTaraba JalingoYobe DamaturuZamfara GusauFCT Abuja (We shout here)E reach 36 soThere's a way we used to end it then, cant remember.How can I forget Nursery Rhymes? 3 Likes

Enugu is Enugu nah....Why some girls dey fall hand!!! The least i will forget is State and Capital...Kogi-Lokoja, Kwara-Ilorin, Lagos-Ibadan...very very simple! 1 Like

Wow...This is intelligence at its peak,way to go girl

abumeinben:

Truly,



Is Abuja not the capital of Lagos?



Is Abuja not dependent on Lagos?



Was Abuja not derived from Lagos?



Do the executhieves and legislathieves not have properties in Lagos?





She might be wrong. However, she's trying to tell you that all north are Lagos dependencies. Abuja is only a showglass





How did Shen gain admission in the first place and what did she study





Anyways hit me up for your professional built websites.Lagos residents we can even meet up.Thanks



#Islamabad When their religion will not allow them to be properly educated and have sense. At the end they are all almajiri.#Islamabad 1 Like

hahahshahahahaha meanwhile #stoptribalism, war loooming on this thread seun needs to declare 3 days of fasting and prayer to stop tribalism on nairaland hahahshahahahaha meanwhile #stoptribalism, war loooming on this thread seun needs to declare 3 days of fasting and prayer to stop tribalism on nairaland

? what do you expect from a female aboki

She's a very stupid girl

Gbagam

Hehehe.. She's a Muslim Afonja



Odiegwu 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol

abumeinben:

Truly,



Is Abuja not the capital of Lagos?



Is Abuja not dependent on Lagos?



Was Abuja not derived from Lagos?



Do the executhieves and legislathieves not have properties in Lagos?





She might be wrong. However, she's trying to tell you that all north are Lagos dependencies. Abuja is only a showglass



wow!!! congrats,you have won a lifetime achievement honour as a very good moronic fellow wow!!! congrats,you have won a lifetime achievement honour as a very good moronic fellow 6 Likes