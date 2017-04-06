₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 09:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra"
|Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by OMOTOWO(m): 12:15am
The funny video of a female corps member who said Enugu is the capital of Anambra state has gone viral on social media.
An Instagram user identified as, @lexyflexxy, shared the video after watching the funny interview on his television(I also watched the show on PLANET TV last week).
The lady even said the state capital of Lagos is Abuja.The corps member whose name is unknown was asked to name the capital of some states during a street interview.She seemed confident as she answered the questions but she failed the interview woefully. I was stunned to see a corps member who graduated from university make this error.
Now lets see, how many of you can read the state and capital without making mistakes? The lady graduated from ABU according to what she said at the beginning of the interview when the planet TV presenter asked her which institution she graduated from.I will soon post the video.
MODIFIED: Sorry, Iwas unable to download the video but you can watch it here..
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSPBZZLh0XA/
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by Jewelnutch: 12:27am
Northerners and Nigerian Islamists with educational problems.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by OMOTOWO(m): 12:44am
Jewelnutch:And this one go enter labour market now they claim sey job no dey country ..Who go wan employ this one?She is too happy to have been deployed to Lagos .She can't believe it.The funniest part is that the interview which failed woefully was conducted in Ikeja(which is the capital of Lagos) because from the scene,my fellow lagosians will agree with me that's Alausa in ikeja.To slap the girl just dey hungry me.I believe this is the first time she is stepping into Lagos .I can see that in her face because she was very happy and confident to answer those questions..mumu girl..Now,if dem talk sey ladies have nothing to offer than sex some girls go dey para.Tell me wetin this one go fit do to help herself and Nigeria as a whole.Na only Bleep dem sabi..Awon eeyan CHIDIMA OKEKE CUCUMBER
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by Jewelnutch: 1:03am
OMOTOWO:
The angrier, the better fam.
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by BestySam(m): 1:32am
I've seen so many dumb people but I think this one stands out.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by Caseless: 3:56am
Jewelnutch:we read about a "corper" who couldn't read or write and he/she is from south east.
7 Likes
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by Jewelnutch: 4:06am
Caseless:
Every deal has an ordeal. But, generally, the generation of Northerners and Nigerian Islamists without educational orientation are rated high and still repeatedly climaxing.
10 Likes
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by adorablepepple(f): 5:01am
This one definitely sort lecturers while in school
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by Einl(m): 6:13am
Tertiary education in Nigeria is based on cramming and writing what the lecturer wants to hear rather than research and learning.
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by Tallesty1(m): 7:07am
Einl:What can this one cram?
8 Likes
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by abumeinben(m): 7:48am
Truly,
Is Abuja not the capital of Lagos?
Is Abuja not dependent on Lagos?
Was Abuja not derived from Lagos?
Do the executhieves and legislathieves not have properties in Lagos?
She might be wrong. However, she's trying to tell you that all north are Lagos dependencies. Abuja is only a showglass
{Modified}
Besides, to an "average" core Northerner, Nigeria the the north and Lagos.
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by awa(m): 9:01am
If I say Aboki na Aboki somebody go think say na joke.
Later now this one go claim she graduated from ABU Zaria....
Education in Naija self.....
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by DrObum(m): 9:01am
Okotorigba ooooo!
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by sakalisis(m): 9:02am
Hmmm
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by VickyRotex(f): 9:02am
*Singing*
State and Capital
Abia Umuahia
Adamawa Yola
Akwa Ibom Uyo
Anambra Awka
Bauchi Bauchi
Bayelse Yenagoa
Benue Markurdi
Borno Maiduguri
Cross River Calabar
Delta Asaba
Ebonyi Abakaliki
Edo Benin City
Enugu Enugu
Gombe Gombe
Imo Owerri
Jigawa Dutse
Kaduna Kaduna
Kano Kano
Katsina Katsina
Kebbi Birnin Kebbi
Kogi Lokoja
Kwara Ilorin
Lagos Ikeja
Nasarrawa Lafia
Niger Minna
Ogun Abeokuta
Ondo Akure
Osun Osogbo
Oyo Ibadan
Plateau Jos
Rivers Port Harcourt
Sokoto Sokoto
Taraba Jalingo
Yobe Damaturu
Zamfara Gusau
FCT Abuja (We shout here)
E reach 36 so
There's a way we used to end it then, cant remember.
How can I forget Nursery Rhymes?
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by imstillnovice: 9:02am
Enugu is Enugu nah....Why some girls dey fall hand!!! The least i will forget is State and Capital...Kogi-Lokoja, Kwara-Ilorin, Lagos-Ibadan...very very simple!
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by Dshocker(m): 9:02am
Wow...This is intelligence at its peak,way to go girl
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by izzou(m): 9:02am
abumeinben:
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by Mr2kay3: 9:03am
How did Shen gain admission in the first place and what did she study
Anyways hit me up for your professional built websites.Lagos residents we can even meet up.Thanks
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by dragonking3: 9:03am
When their religion will not allow them to be properly educated and have sense. At the end they are all almajiri.
#Islamabad
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 9:03am
hahahshahahahaha meanwhile #stoptribalism, war loooming on this thread seun needs to declare 3 days of fasting and prayer to stop tribalism on nairaland
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by LOSKYXANDER: 9:03am
what do you expect from a female aboki?
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by eluquenson(m): 9:03am
She's a very stupid girl
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by goldenceo1: 9:04am
Gbagam
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by Franchise21(m): 9:04am
Hehehe.. She's a Muslim Afonja
Odiegwu
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by johntaiwo123(m): 9:04am
Lol
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by gustav25(m): 9:04am
abumeinben:wow!!! congrats,you have won a lifetime achievement honour as a very good moronic fellow
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Female Corper: "Abuja Is Capital Of Lagos, Enugu Capital Of Anambra" by muller101(m): 9:04am
ABU again
