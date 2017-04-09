₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by Boscojugunu(m): 10:22pm On Apr 08
FLASH DOCUMENT: A Nigerian in Germany wanted to renounce his Nigerian citizenship, wrote to Nigerian Consulate - here is the reply received
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by IslamicRebel01: 10:29pm On Apr 08
Citizens of the Islamic and Demonic Zoo.
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by Sweetguy25: 10:34pm On Apr 08
Likely an igbo man.
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by madridguy(m): 10:36pm On Apr 08
Proudly Naija.
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by blackberlin: 10:44pm On Apr 08
Sometimes I don't blame someone like this. A lot of people don't enjoy anything as citizens of Nigeria. But I know there's hope for Nigeria. . . The more people wake up and hold politians and public office holders responsible for their actions, the better for us all.
We really need to spring up. . . Nigeria has great potentials with its vast population of hardworking and innovative citizens.
Just give us electricity in Naija, as in... South Africans will come and be washing plates here (no offence S/A).
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by saint7000: 10:46pm On Apr 08
Afonjas replying above don't understand the point Sahara Reporter is making...it's not the renounce of citizenship but the response that only President Buhari can approve it...what kind of nonsense is this? You can't even renounce your citizenship peacefully neither will they let you go your way peacefully? It's like a one chance bus...if you enter, you are not coming out. What a useless, stupid, ignominious country occupied by illiterates with the exception of Biafraans who wise to want out.
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by londoner: 10:47pm On Apr 08
In some countries they don't have dual citizenship so it makes sense for some people to renounce their Nigerian citizenship to hold one from a country in which they now reside?
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by michoade: 10:59pm On Apr 08
Thank you Eric Donaldson for enlighten me to know how to value ones country even if it is a snail's shell.
This is the land of my birth, this Nigeria my Nigeria; this is the land of my birth not a zoo
I will never run away; I will never renounce her.
This is my pledge to my dear country. So help of God.
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by Vicyace: 11:10pm On Apr 08
No power, and you get to pay more for the epileptic supply.
You dig your borehole or buy water for consumption.
Cost of food is skyrocketing on a daily basis.
Security concerns dry there. Police will extort you and claim they are your friend.
Why won't someone think of renouncing naija citizenship for a better citizenship
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by EnkayDezign: 11:43pm On Apr 08
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by nairalandfreak(m): 12:08am
up
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by mrmrmister: 12:09am
I don't blame the Man at all.
Nigeria has a tattered reputation.
Nigerians go about committing crimes in different countries, and when the news comes up (especially on nairaland ), instead of collectively criticising the bad behaviour, some hopeless souls would rather turn it into a tribal issue.
Just look at them.
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by FelixFelicis(m): 12:09am
Ride or die Nigeria
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by Ronaldinnioh(f): 12:09am
Uselessly Nigeria
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by emeijeh(m): 12:10am
Imagine!
The country don taya everybody
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by AnonyNymous(m): 12:10am
I hope to get rid of mine in the future as well
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by FMCASH(m): 12:12am
Nigeria Nigeria
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by 0b10010011: 12:13am
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by Dreamwaker(m): 12:13am
"Therefore we are returning your passport back to you". Lmao
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by Tazdroid(m): 12:13am
Make e just forget Naija dey manage him life for Deutsche land na
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by jiinxed: 12:14am
Good. Its way easier to tell a someone you're from africa. Once you mention that you're from nigeria, you'd be looked upon like you're the spawn of satan. All ye monkeys supporting one nigeria, travel and see.
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by BLACKdagger: 12:14am
Trust me if that guy aint yoruba i will deactivate my NLand accnt.
Even on nairaland here many yorubas have other accounts claiming igbo.
Igboman is always proud of who he is.!
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by H2Ossss(m): 12:14am
Nigeria shaa...me seff e haff tire
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by Ojiofor: 12:17am
Yeah,Just like Germany,you have to give up one to take German citizenship.
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by Raypawer(m): 12:18am
Probably the man is fed up, but they should have let him resign na! na him go still come apply cos i strongly believe that there are better days ahead!
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by thexzy(m): 12:19am
No PAIN; No GAIN......please, don't do it.
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by evexx1(f): 12:20am
Funny!
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by Gladys2017(f): 12:21am
Hmmmm Nigeria
|Re: A Nigerian In Germany Wanted To Renounce His Nigerian Citizenship & Got This by BLACKdagger: 12:22am
Afonjas always start d fight as u can see.
He cant just make a useless comment where it not connected.
A mention on mytribe is a mention on me
