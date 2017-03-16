₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by dainformant(m): 7:22pm
The pre-wedding photos of a Nigerian couple Teju and Dapo have got people talking after the groom decided to carry his beautiful partner on his shoulder for the shoot. The lovely couple who have reportedly known themselves for a long time are set to tie the knot in a few weeks time.
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by dainformant(m): 7:23pm
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Nma27(f): 7:25pm
She looks like mulan abi Pocahontas...
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by pyyxxaro: 7:26pm
Very soon we wud start seeing Pre-Sex Photos
The kaiin money people de spend for this pre-wedding photo , reach for some people to do Traditional / White Wedding finish
Congrats
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by SINZ(m): 7:30pm
Pretty woman
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by CuteJude: 7:32pm
i just know say she slim
Wetin some men dey see for slim girls body i wonder
She is not even physical enough to carry a baby
Na wa ooooo
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by agohmamuda(m): 7:44pm
Nma27:
Of cos, she's the one.
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by SuperSuave(m): 7:51pm
The wife looks like a doll or isit just me? she's damn pretty and looks gentle tho
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by vanida6(f): 8:14pm
Awww so beautifull
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by zeezeegal(f): 8:23pm
Na D End Of Dat Red Dress B Dat
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by nikkypearl(f): 8:27pm
she is beautifully slim..
#slimgirlsrock#
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Homeboiy(m): 8:32pm
Dry fish
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Oyind17: 8:33pm
CuteJude:Jude
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by BoosBae(f): 8:35pm
.. ..
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Houseofglam7: 8:39pm
Dude is in pains
See him face
Pre wedding this, pre wedding that..... Still no guarantee of a successful marriage.
Call me old fashioned but it's a total waste of time.
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by sisisioge: 8:40pm
This is absolutely classy!
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by oviejnr(m): 8:40pm
Lovely, she looks like Sophia the first in the second pic.
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by 1bkaye(f): 8:41pm
Pretty girl
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by AimingIncognito(f): 8:41pm
Whooop whoppp!!! #slimGirlsRock #weROck
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Christane(m): 8:41pm
this is unique ...i am lukn forward to seeing a pre wedding pic done in adam and eve nature in d garden of iden #Unclad
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by rali123(f): 8:42pm
Beautiful... Me likey
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Brisleypat(m): 8:42pm
Nma27:yea true, first thing that came my mind. She iz pretty
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by bukkielee(m): 8:42pm
T
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by berrystunn(m): 8:42pm
pyyxxaro:
Pre boyfriend photos
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Henryyy(m): 8:42pm
Yoruba babes too fine abeg. She looks unreal.
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by mathy2p2: 8:43pm
This man doesn't knw that is old.
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by absoluteSuccess: 8:43pm
This is the sweeter part of marriage. The utmost desire to live together as man and wife.
The real marriage itself is bitter-sweet experience you share living together as a couple.
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by berrystunn(m): 8:44pm
Pre anything
Pre Sunday photos
Any way am doing my birthday eve party next week
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by klexycole(m): 8:44pm
SuperSuave:
E dey your body
Re: Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Deseo(f): 8:44pm
Nice, too much make up madam. But niiiceeeee
