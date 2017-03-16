Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Carries His Fiancee On His Shoulder In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos (22749 Views)

Man And Her Fiancee's Backside In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos / Man Flies In From Liberia To Propose To His Nigerian Fiancee On New Year's Day / Man Carries His Large-Sized Fiancee In Viral Pre-Wedding Photo. Caption This (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; The pre-wedding photos of a Nigerian couple Teju and Dapo have got people talking after the groom decided to carry his beautiful partner on his shoulder for the shoot. The lovely couple who have reportedly known themselves for a long time are set to tie the knot in a few weeks time.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/man-carries-his-fiancee-on-his-shoulder.html 5 Likes

see more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/man-carries-his-fiancee-on-his-shoulder.html 3 Likes

She looks like mulan abi Pocahontas... 34 Likes 3 Shares





The kaiin money people de spend for this pre-wedding photo , reach for some people to do Traditional / White Wedding finish





Congrats Very soon we wud start seeing Pre-Sex PhotosThe kaiin money people de spend for this pre-wedding photo , reach for some people to do Traditional / White Wedding finishCongrats 31 Likes 1 Share

Pretty woman 2 Likes 1 Share





Wetin some men dey see for slim girls body i wonder





She is not even physical enough to carry a baby



Na wa ooooo i just know say she slimWetin some men dey see for slim girls body i wonderShe is not even physical enough to carry a babyNa wa ooooo 5 Likes 1 Share

Nma27:

She looks like mulan abi Pocahontas...

Of cos, she's the one. Of cos, she's the one. 6 Likes 2 Shares

she's damn pretty and looks gentle tho The wife looks like a doll or isit just me?she's damn pretty and looks gentle tho 34 Likes

Awww so beautifull 1 Like

Na D End Of Dat Red Dress B Dat 1 Like 1 Share

she is beautifully slim..

#slimgirlsrock# 7 Likes 1 Share

Dry fish

CuteJude:

i just know say she slim Jude Jude

.. ....





See him face











Pre wedding this, pre wedding that..... Still no guarantee of a successful marriage.

Call me old fashioned but it's a total waste of time. Dude is in painsSee him facePre wedding this, pre wedding that..... Still no guarantee of a successful marriage.Call me old fashioned but it's a total waste of time. 2 Likes

This is absolutely classy! 2 Likes

Lovely, she looks like Sophia the first in the second pic. 6 Likes 1 Share

Pretty girl 1 Like

Whooop whoppp!!! #slimGirlsRock #weROck 3 Likes

this is unique ...i am lukn forward to seeing a pre wedding pic done in adam and eve nature in d garden of iden #Unclad

Beautiful... Me likey

Nma27:

She looks like mulan abi Pocahontas... yea true, first thing that came my mind. She iz pretty yea true, first thing that came my mind. She iz pretty 1 Like

T

pyyxxaro:

Very soon we wud start seeing Pre-Sex Photos



The kaiin money people de spend for this pre-wedding photo , reach for some people to do Traditional / White Wedding finish





Congrats

Pre boyfriend photos Pre boyfriend photos

Yoruba babes too fine abeg. She looks unreal. 5 Likes

This man doesn't knw that is old.

This is the sweeter part of marriage. The utmost desire to live together as man and wife.



The real marriage itself is bitter-sweet experience you share living together as a couple.

Pre anything

Pre Sunday photos



Any way am doing my birthday eve party next week

SuperSuave:

The wife looks like a doll or isit just me? she's damn pretty and looks gentle tho

E dey your body 1 Like