Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Why You Should Never Tolerate A Cheating Partner (7694 Views)

7 Easy Ways Of Identifying A Cheating Partner / What Is The One Thing You Do Not Tolerate In A Relationship? / What's The One Thing You Would Never Tolerate In A Relationship (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Note



What I’m going to share below will benefit singles the most but can easily be corroborated by married folks here.

And also, this post is not written in list format. The reason is that I wanted to build the conversation properly.

If you are okay with this, then read on.



If you take a close look at the relationships around, you will readily agree with me that at least, 60% of people who are in a relationship cheat in one way or the other. This practice is gaining more grounds with less offensive names like “side chicks” and “side guy.” What this means is that if the “main chick” or “main guy” misbehaves, such a person can easily be fired and the “side person” will be “promoted.” It sounds a bit funny, doesn’t it? Maybe it is, but this trend is widespread already.



Unfaithfulness may be accidental if it happens just one time. But should it occur more than once, it is no longer an accident’ it is a decision. A partner who cheats always has a reason for doing so. Apart from the reason which is selfishness, a cheating partner hopes you will be ridiculously stupid enough not to find out. You may, therefore, agree that cheating is not merely an act of disloyalty; it is equally an insult to your intelligence.



So, what is the major reason why you should not tolerate anyone who cheats during dating or courtship? Because whoever cheats has a high tendency of being unfaithful in marriage. Before you argue the previous statement, read on a bit. When anyone cheats on their partner during dating, it often starts as mere fun. Soon enough, this act of fun degenerates into a habit. Such a person would then find it difficult to be content with just one partner. And if there is anything you should know about habits, it is the trusted adage which says, “bad habits die hard.”



Now, someone asks, “what if you caught your partner who apologizes with deep regrets and tears?” Well, remember I said earlier that there is a difference between those who cheat once and those who do so repeatedly. I would say anybody could find themselves in the situation likely to result in infidelity. No one is perfect. Some uncontrollable circumstances may lead some into it while others would still be strong enough to say "no." Those who engaged in it once possibly made a mistake and learn from it to avoid a re-occurrence in future. It is a bit understandable, and such is forgivable. Remember, no one is perfect. We all have limits to the strength of our character and two persons do not have equal amount of strength.



But if that person has been in that act more than once, it was not an accident. Or better still, “it was not the work of the devil.” That partner is merely apologizing not for doing wrong but for being caught. It is better to end the relationship immediately. Anyone who is unfaithful in a relationship for a certain period is really smart. They may deploy such smartness to convincing (or confusing) you to stay and forgive, but it is better you forgive and leave. You need to remind yourself that you deserve better.

Once again, someone may say they will quit such habits when they go into marriage. Don’t fall for that scam! Marriage will not take away the allure of cheating or disable the tendency to be unfaithful. In fact, marriage does not automatically make anyone a new creature.

If you ever find out that your partner continually cheats, don’t be so blinded by love and hope they would change in future. No, they would not change. They would just become smarter in covering their tracks. Life is too short to be unhappy in marriage because if infidelity. Save yourself the pains to come and let them go. There are still faithful people out there who truly deserve you.



Enough said.

So, what do you think? 31 Likes 8 Shares



relationship don become like civil service job hehe@ side chick being promotedrelationship don become like civil service job 10 Likes 2 Shares

In all honesty I never used to cheat but then I realized I was being a fool. Relationship and love is just overrated.



Many people that cheat didn't plan to do so, it's as a result of past experience. 8 Likes

Nice one



The best part in this write up is where you made mention of people thinking their partners would change after marriage, that's so true.



They'll see all the red lights before, yet they'll completely ignore it thinking it'll magically disappear after marriage. 17 Likes

vargasvictory:

Nice one

thanks. thanks.

lefulefu:

hehe@ side chick being promoted

relationship don become like civil service job

talking as if you do not have side chick talking as if you do not have side chick 1 Like

importexpert:





talking as if you do not have side chick excruse moi...wat is side chick? excruse moi...wat is side chick? 2 Likes

importexpert:

Note



What I’m going to share below will benefit singles the most but can easily be corroborated by married folks here.

And also, this post is not written in list format. The reason is that I wanted to build the conversation properly.

If you are okay with this, then read on.



If you take a close look at the relationships around, you will readily agree with me that at least, 60% of people who are in a relationship cheat in one way or the other. This practice is gaining more grounds with less offensive names like “side chicks” and “side guy.” What this means is that if the “main chick” or “main guy” misbehaves, such a person can easily be fired and the “side person” will be “promoted.” It sounds a bit funny, doesn’t it? Maybe it is, but this trend is widespread already.



Unfaithfulness may be accidental if it happens just one time. But should it occur more than once, it is no longer an accident’ it is a decision. A partner who cheats always has a reason for doing so. Apart from the reason which is selfishness, a cheating partner hopes you will be ridiculously stupid enough not to find out. You may, therefore, agree that cheating is not merely an act of disloyalty; it is equally an insult to your intelligence.



So, what is the major reason why you should not tolerate anyone who cheats during dating or courtship? Because whoever cheats has a high tendency of being unfaithful in marriage. Before you argue the previous statement, read on a bit. When anyone cheats on their partner during dating, it often starts as mere fun. Soon enough, this act of fun degenerates into a habit. Such a person would then find it difficult to be content with just one partner. And if there is anything you should know about habits, it is the trusted adage which says, “bad habits die hard.”



Now, someone asks, “what if you caught your partner who apologizes with deep regrets and tears?” Well, remember I said earlier that there is a difference between those who cheat once and those who do so repeatedly. I would say anybody could find themselves in the situation likely to result in infidelity. No one is perfect. Some uncontrollable circumstances may lead some into it while others would still be strong enough to say "no." Those who engaged in it once possibly made a mistake and learn from it to avoid a re-occurrence in future. It is a bit understandable, and such is forgivable. Remember, no one is perfect. We all have limits to the strength of our character and two persons do not have equal amount of strength.



But if that person has been in that act more than once, it was not an accident. Or better still, “it was not the work of the devil.” That partner is merely apologizing not for doing wrong but for being caught. It is better to end the relationship immediately. Anyone who is unfaithful in a relationship for a certain period is really smart. They may deploy such smartness to convincing (or confusing) you to stay and forgive, but it is better you forgive and leave. You need to remind yourself that you deserve better.

Once again, someone may say they will quit such habits when they go into marriage. Don’t fall for that scam! Marriage will not take away the allure of cheating or disable the tendency to be unfaithful. In fact, marriage does not automatically make anyone a new creature.

If you ever find out that your partner continually cheats, don’t be so blinded by love and hope they would change in future. No, they would not change. They would just become smarter in covering their tracks. Life is too short to be unhappy in marriage because if infidelity. Save yourself the pains to come and let them go. There are still faithful people out there who truly deserve you.



Enough said.

So, what do you think?













Bros, i cut shirt for u. All ur tlk na confirm true. I have experience such before but jux gats to let go so dat i will b happy once again in my Life. if any one tinks a cheater will stop when dey get married its a fat big flattant Lie as u av said earlier.

#07030652203 Bros, i cut shirt for u. All ur tlk na confirm true. I have experience such before but jux gats to let go so dat i will b happy once again in my Life. if any one tinks a cheater will stop when dey get married its a fat big flattant Lie as u av said earlier.#07030652203 6 Likes

So far she dey gv me pussy Bleep wen in need



I gat no proble m





no naija babe is a saint 2 Likes

importexpert:





talking as if you do not have side chick

This is the second time that I have come across your thread and tried to hit my phone thinking there's an insect there This is the second time that I have come across your thread and tried to hit my phone thinking there's an insect there 5 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm.. Cheating is a very bad thing 1 Like 2 Shares

Never ever try it



Naturally dumb and ignorant people are the the ones who would cheat on their partners



I hating cheating



Cheating is very disrespectful and shouldn't be forgiven



What are you looking for​ that you can't get from your partner ??



Why not break up with your partner and go have sex with whoever you wanna have sex with ??



This is why i hate people, most of them don't have a functioning brain 3 Likes

Nobody cheat pass girls jare dem sew d trophy of cheating for dem chest..... bleeping naija girls... money or not dem go cheat 6 Likes

www.engineerosaz.blogspot.com is where you find latest prices of building materials in Nigeria. Check it out!

well.....Our people say, a man whose wife is having extra marital affairs and does not have eyes to see and divorce, he dies slowly even if he does not know...... 6 Likes







Everyone is unfaithful. A balance is needed/allowed if it doesn't kill Business coach turned Relationship coachEveryone is unfaithful. A balance is needed/allowed if it doesn't kill 1 Like

So on point OP. Set your standard of fidelity and stick to it! 1 Like

ok

Hmmm. Finding out that someone is cheating on you, can do so many things to you. It could mess up your mind badly and you'd start seeing almost everyone as the same. It could also cause you to have a low self esteem at some point and you'd start wondering how you managed not to be good enough, not knowing you are not really at fault. The thought of someone trying to play smart with you, is even annoying. They'd make it look like you are a fool... I really admire the courage victims of infidelity, exude in forgiving their partners and moving on. Nothing is as bad as not being able to trust the person your heart beats for.



Also, never accept the position of a side guy or girl. If they can't make you number 1, move on quietly with your life. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Cheating is one of the things I can never forgive. 1 Like

.

Most people believe that if he/she apologizes and shows remorse then he/she should be forgiven and should move on since there is no relationship without problems..



The truth is that when a partner cheats it is because there is a certain lack in the relationship, and when the matter is resolved, the affected partner does not look to fill that gap, but just expects the cheating partner to go back to being faithful and this leads to more cheating and more cheating...



I remain Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor, your favorite health blogger 3 Likes

What if it is an unrepentant cheating spouse?

From experience; you will want to forgive the first time. But seriously, don't try it the second time. I'm still recovering after 2yrs.

See as you just DE talk from experience, the way you sounding it's like you have cheated and also been cheated on, abi I lie? But wait o

















Bros Efe just Carey the 25million go like that and nobody hear from am again? Na wah o 1 Like

I only read enough said, so what do you think

who cares

[quote author=importexpert post=57521677]Note



What I’m going to share below will benefit singles the most but can easily be corroborated by married folks here.

And also, this post is not written in list format. The reason is that I wanted to build the conversation properly.

If you are okay with this, then read on.



If you take a close look at the relationships around, you will readily agree with me that at least, 60% of people who are in a relationship cheat in one way or the other. This practice is gaining more grounds with less offensive names like “side chicks” and “side guy.” What this means is that if the “main chick” or “main guy” misbehaves, such a person can easily be fired and the “side person” will be “promoted.” It sounds a bit funny, doesn’t it? Maybe it is, but this trend is widespread already.



Unfaithfulness may be accidental if it happens just one time. But should it occur more than once, it is no longer an accident’ it is a decision. A partner who cheats always has a reason for doing so. Apart from the reason which is selfishness, a cheating partner hopes you will be ridiculously stupid enough not to find out. You may, therefore, agree that cheating is not merely an act of disloyalty; it is equally an insult to your intelligence.



So, what is the major reason why you should not tolerate anyone who cheats during dating or courtship? Because whoever cheats has a high tendency of being unfaithful in marriage. Before you argue the previous statement, read on a bit. When anyone cheats on their partner during dating, it often starts as mere fun. Soon enough, this act of fun degenerates into a habit. Such a person would then find it difficult to be content with just one partner. And if there is anything you should know about habits, it is the trusted adage which says, “bad habits die hard.”



Now, someone asks, “what if you caught your partner who apologizes with deep regrets and tears?” Well, remember I said earlier that there is a difference between those who cheat once and those who do so repeatedly. I would say anybody could find themselves in the situation likely to result in infidelity. No one is perfect. Some uncontrollable circumstances may lead some into it while others would still be strong enough to say "no." Those who engaged in it once possibly made a mistake and learn from it to avoid a re-occurrence in future. It is a bit understandable, and such is forgivable. Remember, no one is perfect. We all have limits to the strength of our character and two persons do not have equal amount of strength.



But if that person has been in that act more than once, it was not an accident. Or better still, “it was not the work of the devil.” That partner is merely apologizing not for doing wrong but for being caught. It is better to end the relationship immediately. Anyone who is unfaithful in a relationship for a certain period is really smart. They may deploy such smartness to convincing (or confusing) you to stay and forgive, but it is better you forgive and leave. You need to remind yourself that you deserve better.

Once again, someone may say they will quit such habits when they go into marriage. Don’t fall for that scam! Marriage will not take away the allure of cheating or disable the tendency to be unfaithful. In fact, marriage does not automatically make anyone a new creature.

If you ever find out that your partner continually cheats, don’t be so blinded by love and hope they would change in future. No, they would not change. They would just become smarter in covering their tracks. Life is too short to be unhappy in marriage because if infidelity. Save yourself the pains to come and let them go. There are still faithful people out there who truly deserve you.



Enough said.

So, what do you think?



I like the bolded. Some partners that shed tears and start apologizing when caught with cheating do so not for the wrong they committed but for being caught 1 Like