Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Binb: 12:15pm
Many people were feared killed and about 120 houses set ablaze in simultaneous attacks carried out on Fulani settlements in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State early yesterday.

Daily Trust gathered that several cows were also killed by the attackers who invaded several villages and settlements.

A resident of one of the affected villages, Malam Bello Haruna, said several Mambilla youths led by militiamen invaded his village and shot several persons.

He said the attackers also set ablaze all the houses in the village and killed many cows, adding that he managed to escape along with his two children and wife.

“The attack was unprovoked as we did not have any dispute with them,” Haruna said.

Another source, Malam Ibrahim Dauda from Ngouroge town, told our reporter in a telephone interview that the militiamen attempted to launch an attack on Ngouroge town on Saturday but timely arrival of a detachment of soldiers saved the situation.

Dauda explained that dusk to dawn curfew was enforced in the town by the soldiers but the militiamen launched attacks on surrounding villages and settlements early yesterday.

The state Police Commissioner Mr Yunana Babas could not be reached for comment as he was said to have led a team of mobile police to the area.

The state Public Relations officer, DSP David Misel, said in a text message to our reporter that he could not yet confirm if any life was lost, but that intervention by the police had brought the situation under control.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/many-killed-houses-burnt-in-attacks-on-taraba-villages/202321.html
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Binb: 12:20pm
This attack on the Fulani happened yesterday, Sunday 18th June, 2017, but I could not find the News in Punch or Vanguard Newspapers. I am not sure any Southern Newspaper carried the news. But If the Fulani's should retaliate, you may start seeing sensational headlines depicting Herdmen as Terrorrists. Double standard

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by ellagabs(f): 12:22pm
Binb:
This attack on the Fulani happened yesterday, Sunday 18th June, 2017, but I could not find the News in Punch or Vanguard Newspapers. I am not sure any Southern Newspaper carried the news. But If the Fulani's should retaliate, you may start seeing sensational headlines depicting Herdmen as Terrorrists. Double standard

wo b dis?

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by TANKDESTROYER(m): 12:24pm
Not good......
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by nwaanambra1: 12:55pm
see lies!

daily trust is creating a cover up story to give reasons why fulani will commite the atrocity they already planned on the people of taraba!

i mean how can they report that fulani village was attacked and more than 17 fulanis killed!

same fulani that went fully armed to intimidate the state assembly?

same fulani that every tribe and region in taraba is scared of them!


ok u know what? daily Trust pls furnish us with real pics and videos not acting like they normally do - or i don't believe it!


i can bet that 3 weeks from now there will be massive fulani attacks on the people of taraba and benue!

Daily Trust we are in Ramadan and you are telling this kind of lies! fear Goduooo!

MODIFIED: THIS STORY CAN ONLY BE TRUE IF THE SUPPOSED MILITIA MEN ARE THEIR FELLOW FULANIS TRYING TO RUSTLE THEIR COWS. PERIOD!

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by kennygee(f): 2:11pm
Even the people in the North are not safe on the North.

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by BroZuma: 2:11pm
This is sad.
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by NwaAmaikpe: 2:11pm
shocked
“Being an old farm boy myself, chickens coming home to roost never did make me sad; they’ve always made me glad.”


Malcolm X




Thank you Lord for bringing the Chicken home

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by jieta: 2:12pm
g
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by onlymase(m): 2:12pm
Atleast for once
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by coptic: 2:13pm
Taraba doesn't take nonsense.
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Evablizin(f): 2:13pm
Hm,do me i do,fulfilling the law of moses eye for an eye,with this attack fulani herdsmen will calm down a little,RIP to the innocent souls
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by annnikky(f): 2:14pm
From one local govt to another, from sabon gida to lau from lau to bally from bally to adorkola from adorkola to this sardauna undecided I fear for taraba state.. 2mao they'll come out n said taraba is one of d peaceful state
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by IDnoble1: 2:14pm
Evil people!
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by teamsynergy: 2:14pm
those that attacked them, were they army officers? cos this Fulani folks are armed, so burning 120 houses and killing them successfully is far fetched, kinda.
am not trying to be insensitive here, I just want proper investigation to be conducted.

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Keneking: 2:14pm
Buhari sef
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by foolishsouth: 2:14pm
IPOB at work again
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by dedons: 2:15pm
I hate war!

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Angel196(f): 2:15pm
nwaanambra1:
see lies!

daily trust is creating a cover up story to give reasons why fulani will commite the atrocity they already planned on the people of taraba!

i mean how can they report that fulani village was attacked and more than 17 fulanis killed!

same fulani that went fully armed to intimidate the state assembly?

same fulani that every tribe and region in taraba is scared of them!


ok u know what? daily Trust pls furnish us with real pics and videos not acting like they normally do - or i don't believe it!


i can bet that 3 weeks from now there will be massive fulani attacks on the people of taraba and benue!

Daily Trust we are in Ramadan and you are telling this kind of lies! fear Goduooo!

MODIFIED: THIS STORY CAN ONLY BE TRUE IF THE SUPPOSED MILITIA MEN ARE THEIR FELLOW FULANIS TRYING TO RUSTLE THEIR COWS. PERIOD!

And i guess you were there to know whether its a lie or not?

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Semper247(m): 2:15pm
Binb:
This attack on the Fulani happened yesterday, Sunday 18th June, 2017, but I could not find the News in Punch or Vanguard Newspapers. I am not sure any Southern Newspaper carried the news. But If the Fulani's should retaliate, you may start seeing sensational headlines depicting Herdmen as Terrorrists. Double standard

Exactly what I am thinking...

Now that the president is a Fulani man, any attack on Fulani is welcome.

Let there be a rape case in Anambra, you will read on every tabloid how some Fulani raided a fa and raped women in Anambra. Who cursed thia country

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by brunofarad(m): 2:15pm
There is no respect of human lives in this country.

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by LordCrimson(m): 2:16pm
Hope they now have first hand experience of what life feels like in Agatu

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Justdare: 2:16pm
ellagabs:


wo b dis?
You know naa.
Speaker, Fulani herdsmen Association. wink

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by pastoray: 2:16pm
undecided

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Iceman2017(m): 2:16pm
I smell lies
Just to justify their killings....













I don tire for this country.
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by agitator: 2:16pm
Binb:


Another source, Malam Ibrahim Dauda from Ngouroge town, told our reporter in a telephone interview that the militiamen attempted to launch an attack on Ngouroge town on Saturday but timely arrival of a detachment of soldiers saved the situation.

Dauda explained that dusk to dawn curfew was enforced in the town by the soldiers but the militiamen launched attacks on surrounding villages and settlements early yesterday.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/many-killed-houses-burnt-in-attacks-on-taraba-villages/202321.html

Men, the response of the Army was swift, commando style to the rescue and even imposed curfew!!! shocked shocked shocked

It has started, anyhow e want to end make e end make everybody go answer him papa name angry angry angry
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Edu3Again: 2:17pm
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Malawian(m): 2:17pm
Binb:
This attack on the Fulani happened yesterday, Sunday 18th June, 2017, but I could not find the News in Punch or Vanguard Newspapers. I am not sure any Southern Newspaper carried the news. But If the Fulani's should retaliate, you may start seeing sensational headlines depicting Herdmen as Terrorrists. Double standard
pictures of the so-called attack or...
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Hillzy(m): 2:17pm
Ok
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Majlaw(m): 2:17pm
nwaanambra1:
see lies!

daily trust is creating a cover up story to give reasons why fulani will commite the atrocity they already planned on the people of taraba!

i mean how can they report that fulani village was attacked and more than 17 fulanis killed!

same fulani that went fully armed to intimidate the state assembly?
U know The Jukun's from Taraba? Trust me, dey kill Fulani like cow. Jazz pass Jazz o

same fulani that every tribe and region in taraba is scared of them!


ok u know what? daily Trust pls furnish us with real pics and videos not acting like they normally do - or i don't believe it!


i can bet that 3 weeks from now there will be massive fulani attacks on the people of taraba and benue!

Daily Trust we are in Ramadan and you are telling this kind of lies! fear Goduooo!

MODIFIED: THIS STORY CAN ONLY BE TRUE IF THE SUPPOSED MILITIA MEN ARE THEIR FELLOW FULANIS TRYING TO RUSTLE THEIR COWS. PERIOD!
Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by coptic: 2:17pm
nwaanambra1:
see lies!

daily trust is creating a cover up story to give reasons why fulani will commite the atrocity they already planned on the people of taraba!

i mean how can they report that fulani village was attacked and more than 17 fulanis killed!

same fulani that went fully armed to intimidate the state assembly?

same fulani that every tribe and region in taraba is scared of them!


ok u know what? daily Trust pls furnish us with real pics and videos not acting like they normally do - or i don't believe it!


i can bet that 3 weeks from now there will be massive fulani attacks on the people of taraba and benue!

Daily Trust we are in Ramadan and you are telling this kind of lies! fear Goduooo!

MODIFIED: THIS STORY CAN ONLY BE TRUE IF THE SUPPOSED MILITIA MEN ARE THEIR FELLOW FULANIS TRYING TO RUSTLE THEIR COWS. PERIOD!

Jukun fear Fulani?

Are you well at all?

If there's one tribe that can wipe the entire Fulani from the surface of the earth, then it's Jukun.

Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by magoo10: 2:18pm
this is what you get when there is an irresponsible govt in power,if the govts had stepped in to arrest the cases of herdsmen terror in the immediate past this wouldn't have happened,instead they concentrate their energy in killing innocent people,infact I congratulate Nigerians for keeping their peace even in the face of intimidation and temptations from these blood suckers. in other clime retaliation on these barbaric herders would have thrown the country into turmoil.

