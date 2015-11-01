Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt (5120 Views)

Many people were feared killed and about 120 houses set ablaze in simultaneous attacks carried out on Fulani settlements in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State early yesterday.



Daily Trust gathered that several cows were also killed by the attackers who invaded several villages and settlements.



A resident of one of the affected villages, Malam Bello Haruna, said several Mambilla youths led by militiamen invaded his village and shot several persons.



He said the attackers also set ablaze all the houses in the village and killed many cows, adding that he managed to escape along with his two children and wife.



“The attack was unprovoked as we did not have any dispute with them,” Haruna said.



Another source, Malam Ibrahim Dauda from Ngouroge town, told our reporter in a telephone interview that the militiamen attempted to launch an attack on Ngouroge town on Saturday but timely arrival of a detachment of soldiers saved the situation.



Dauda explained that dusk to dawn curfew was enforced in the town by the soldiers but the militiamen launched attacks on surrounding villages and settlements early yesterday.



The state Police Commissioner Mr Yunana Babas could not be reached for comment as he was said to have led a team of mobile police to the area.



The state Public Relations officer, DSP David Misel, said in a text message to our reporter that he could not yet confirm if any life was lost, but that intervention by the police had brought the situation under control.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/many-killed-houses-burnt-in-attacks-on-taraba-villages/202321.html

This attack on the Fulani happened yesterday, Sunday 18th June, 2017, but I could not find the News in Punch or Vanguard Newspapers. I am not sure any Southern Newspaper carried the news. But If the Fulani's should retaliate, you may start seeing sensational headlines depicting Herdmen as Terrorrists. Double standard 10 Likes 2 Shares

wo b dis? wo b dis? 43 Likes 1 Share

Not good......

see lies!



daily trust is creating a cover up story to give reasons why fulani will commite the atrocity they already planned on the people of taraba!



i mean how can they report that fulani village was attacked and more than 17 fulanis killed!



same fulani that went fully armed to intimidate the state assembly?



same fulani that every tribe and region in taraba is scared of them!





ok u know what? daily Trust pls furnish us with real pics and videos not acting like they normally do - or i don't believe it!





i can bet that 3 weeks from now there will be massive fulani attacks on the people of taraba and benue!



Daily Trust we are in Ramadan and you are telling this kind of lies! fear Goduooo!



MODIFIED: THIS STORY CAN ONLY BE TRUE IF THE SUPPOSED MILITIA MEN ARE THEIR FELLOW FULANIS TRYING TO RUSTLE THEIR COWS. PERIOD! 18 Likes 1 Share

Even the people in the North are not safe on the North. 2 Likes

This is sad.



“Being an old farm boy myself, chickens coming home to roost never did make me sad; they’ve always made me glad.”





Malcolm X









Thank you Lord for bringing the Chicken home Thank you Lord for bringing the Chicken home 1 Like 2 Shares

g

Atleast for once

Taraba doesn't take nonsense.

Hm,do me i do,fulfilling the law of moses eye for an eye,with this attack fulani herdsmen will calm down a little,RIP to the innocent souls

I fear for taraba state.. 2mao they'll come out n said taraba is one of d peaceful state From one local govt to another, from sabon gida to lau from lau to bally from bally to adorkola from adorkola to this sardaunaI fear for taraba state.. 2mao they'll come out n said taraba is one of d peaceful state

Evil people!

those that attacked them, were they army officers? cos this Fulani folks are armed, so burning 120 houses and killing them successfully is far fetched, kinda.

am not trying to be insensitive here, I just want proper investigation to be conducted. 4 Likes

Buhari sef

IPOB at work again

I hate war! 1 Like

And i guess you were there to know whether its a lie or not? And i guess you were there to know whether its a lie or not? 1 Like

Exactly what I am thinking...



Now that the president is a Fulani man, any attack on Fulani is welcome.



Let there be a rape case in Anambra, you will read on every tabloid how some Fulani raided a fa and raped women in Anambra. Who cursed thia country Exactly what I am thinking...Now that the president is a Fulani man, any attack on Fulani is welcome.Let there be a rape case in Anambra, you will read on every tabloid how some Fulani raided a fa and raped women in Anambra. Who cursed thia country 2 Likes 1 Share

There is no respect of human lives in this country.

Hope they now have first hand experience of what life feels like in Agatu 4 Likes

ellagabs:





wo b dis? You know naa.

Speaker, Fulani herdsmen Association. You know naa.Speaker, Fulani herdsmen Association. 1 Like

I smell lies

Just to justify their killings....



























I don tire for this country.

Men, the response of the Army was swift, commando style to the rescue and even imposed curfew!!!



It has started, anyhow e want to end make e end make everybody go answer him papa name Men, the response of the Army was swift, commando style to the rescue and even imposed curfew!!!It has started, anyhow e want to end make e end make everybody go answer him papa name

pictures of the so-called attack or... pictures of the so-called attack or...

Ok

Jukun fear Fulani?



Are you well at all?



If there's one tribe that can wipe the entire Fulani from the surface of the earth, then it's Jukun. Jukun fear Fulani?Are you well at all?If there's one tribe that can wipe the entire Fulani from the surface of the earth, then it's Jukun. 2 Likes