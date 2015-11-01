₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,260 members, 3,606,371 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 02:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt (5120 Views)
Three Killed, Houses Burnt As Lagos Festival Turns Bloody / Emmanuel Igbeng's Assassination Sparks Cult War In Calabar, Many Killed / Rival Cult Groups Clash In Calabar, Many Killed (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Binb: 12:15pm
Many people were feared killed and about 120 houses set ablaze in simultaneous attacks carried out on Fulani settlements in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State early yesterday.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/many-killed-houses-burnt-in-attacks-on-taraba-villages/202321.html
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Binb: 12:20pm
This attack on the Fulani happened yesterday, Sunday 18th June, 2017, but I could not find the News in Punch or Vanguard Newspapers. I am not sure any Southern Newspaper carried the news. But If the Fulani's should retaliate, you may start seeing sensational headlines depicting Herdmen as Terrorrists. Double standard
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by ellagabs(f): 12:22pm
Binb:
wo b dis?
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by TANKDESTROYER(m): 12:24pm
Not good......
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by nwaanambra1: 12:55pm
see lies!
daily trust is creating a cover up story to give reasons why fulani will commite the atrocity they already planned on the people of taraba!
i mean how can they report that fulani village was attacked and more than 17 fulanis killed!
same fulani that went fully armed to intimidate the state assembly?
same fulani that every tribe and region in taraba is scared of them!
ok u know what? daily Trust pls furnish us with real pics and videos not acting like they normally do - or i don't believe it!
i can bet that 3 weeks from now there will be massive fulani attacks on the people of taraba and benue!
Daily Trust we are in Ramadan and you are telling this kind of lies! fear Goduooo!
MODIFIED: THIS STORY CAN ONLY BE TRUE IF THE SUPPOSED MILITIA MEN ARE THEIR FELLOW FULANIS TRYING TO RUSTLE THEIR COWS. PERIOD!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by kennygee(f): 2:11pm
Even the people in the North are not safe on the North.
2 Likes
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by BroZuma: 2:11pm
This is sad.
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by NwaAmaikpe: 2:11pm
“Being an old farm boy myself, chickens coming home to roost never did make me sad; they’ve always made me glad.”
Malcolm X
Thank you Lord for bringing the Chicken home
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by jieta: 2:12pm
g
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by onlymase(m): 2:12pm
Atleast for once
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by coptic: 2:13pm
Taraba doesn't take nonsense.
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Evablizin(f): 2:13pm
Hm,do me i do,fulfilling the law of moses eye for an eye,with this attack fulani herdsmen will calm down a little,RIP to the innocent souls
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by annnikky(f): 2:14pm
From one local govt to another, from sabon gida to lau from lau to bally from bally to adorkola from adorkola to this sardauna I fear for taraba state.. 2mao they'll come out n said taraba is one of d peaceful state
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by IDnoble1: 2:14pm
Evil people!
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by teamsynergy: 2:14pm
those that attacked them, were they army officers? cos this Fulani folks are armed, so burning 120 houses and killing them successfully is far fetched, kinda.
am not trying to be insensitive here, I just want proper investigation to be conducted.
4 Likes
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Keneking: 2:14pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by foolishsouth: 2:14pm
IPOB at work again
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by dedons: 2:15pm
I hate war!
1 Like
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Angel196(f): 2:15pm
nwaanambra1:
And i guess you were there to know whether its a lie or not?
1 Like
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Semper247(m): 2:15pm
Binb:
Exactly what I am thinking...
Now that the president is a Fulani man, any attack on Fulani is welcome.
Let there be a rape case in Anambra, you will read on every tabloid how some Fulani raided a fa and raped women in Anambra. Who cursed thia country
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by brunofarad(m): 2:15pm
There is no respect of human lives in this country.
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by LordCrimson(m): 2:16pm
Hope they now have first hand experience of what life feels like in Agatu
4 Likes
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Justdare: 2:16pm
ellagabs:You know naa.
Speaker, Fulani herdsmen Association.
1 Like
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by pastoray: 2:16pm
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Iceman2017(m): 2:16pm
I smell lies
Just to justify their killings....
I don tire for this country.
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by agitator: 2:16pm
Binb:
Men, the response of the Army was swift, commando style to the rescue and even imposed curfew!!!
It has started, anyhow e want to end make e end make everybody go answer him papa name
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Edu3Again: 2:17pm
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Malawian(m): 2:17pm
Binb:pictures of the so-called attack or...
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Hillzy(m): 2:17pm
Ok
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by Majlaw(m): 2:17pm
nwaanambra1:
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by coptic: 2:17pm
nwaanambra1:
Jukun fear Fulani?
Are you well at all?
If there's one tribe that can wipe the entire Fulani from the surface of the earth, then it's Jukun.
2 Likes
|Re: Attacks On Fulani Settlements In Taraba Villages, Many Killed, 120 Houses Burnt by magoo10: 2:18pm
this is what you get when there is an irresponsible govt in power,if the govts had stepped in to arrest the cases of herdsmen terror in the immediate past this wouldn't have happened,instead they concentrate their energy in killing innocent people,infact I congratulate Nigerians for keeping their peace even in the face of intimidation and temptations from these blood suckers. in other clime retaliation on these barbaric herders would have thrown the country into turmoil.
3 Likes
Police Officer Kill Colleague Because Ofa Bottle Of Beer / Buy Quality Passports,driving License,id Cards,visas,birth Certificate. / Help! Help!! Help!!! A Woman Collected #1.7million And Off Her Phones
Viewing this topic: syllas007, TechAddiction, VETSURGEON123, bawajghai(m), doosen, diegosticks(m), Johnnyessence, oryina5(m), mezutallia(m), dejol88, heraldgric, jomonic, Amono, mapee22(m), Rahbiew, Cessa0(f), khalids, MaziUchea, mulante(m), askibee(m), Rays123(m), geostar, ringi82(m), Exempted, benjichuks(m), internet, duchilock, Donemmy(m), fahren(m), Jacobmanny(m), Ab4all(m), Monjie(m), Walesundays22(m), actoor(m), prettyboi1989(m), isahsalee, EkeBarry(m), walexydo, Wtfff, aciza, 111jideofor, Profayo, lollytk, BOYILO, festusbarry(m), anibi9674, Jiang(m), Bmcc(m), Aridunnuoluwa(m), sino2000(m), sportflex, bilulu(m), neonly, Awoleesu, olateeboy, celestialAgent(m), mekusa12, Rajman45(m), vowsng(m), Donrissy(m), Binb, excel222, superemma, drnoel, Laburos(m), Cmoyor, shos, kapiola, kingkaka(m), kashala90(m), Hectarus, lovewins, Henry1258(m), adejuve, Mekanus(m), kachina(m), adblack10(m), moskke(m), Ideyontop and 130 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3