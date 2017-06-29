₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by toba400: 11:05am
A Nigerian man on Twitter is advising girls to stay away from married men as he claims a girl who slept with one has been menstruating for 5 weeks consecutively.
According to him, the man’s wife has warned her once after she caught her with her husband.
Read his tweets below…
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/29/twitter-user-claims-a-lady-has-been-menstruating-for-5-weeks-see-why/
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by auntysimbiat(f): 11:14am
na wa oo
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by DeGuyNxtDoor(m): 11:15am
I can't say the wife did well IF truly she has a had in this girl's present situation even though I strongly believe she does. If this lady had listened, taken her threats seriously and pleaded with the woman before now, she won't be going through this shameful pains she's going through.
I only understand from what I've come across in the past, that ladies go for married men because they are much better/experienced in bed and are more opened to spending on their mistresses than the single hustling guys but they forgot something.....what has an advantage, also comes with its own disadvantages.
I hope she learns her lessons after getting free from this.
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by NairalandCS(m): 11:27am
Blood Of God.
Literally.
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by OrestesDante: 11:30am
Maybe she has slept with an Alhaji Man
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by Khd95(m): 11:31am
story not complete
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:31am
Good for her and I pray make solution no they for 12 years
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by Nma27(f): 11:31am
Girl with d issue of blood. Run to Jesus and b saved
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by Oyindidi(f): 11:34am
She can now stay on her lane with this issue of blood
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by Cholls(m): 11:47am
my brothers and sisters who get the girl number
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by Tahrah(f): 11:48am
Why would you date a married man in the first place?
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by nddydamzi(m): 12:36pm
Oga! if I hear, madam don go do abortion. Don't ask me how I know!!!
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by Brown14(m): 12:46pm
she should be happy because she is menstratin 6months menstration in one month. is God not wonderful??
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by Akukaliadiho: 12:57pm
I don’t hate you… I just don’t appreciate your existence.Your intelligence is my common sense.
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by Ermacc: 2:07pm
have done story. that lady should check herself for ovarian cyst. that's if the story is even true
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by AntiWailer: 2:07pm
She has infection.
She should go and treat it.
Next eediot pleasssse.
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by Randyhot(m): 2:08pm
No mind them..
When they have it with them already ( boy friend ), they will be targeting the ones wey dey beyond their reach (married men).
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by naijaboiy: 2:08pm
You think this will scare another girl from becoming a thot if she really wants to?
Mahn they don't give a fûck these days.
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by greatwhite(m): 2:08pm
I guess she got more than she bargained for. Sad
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by Evablizin(f): 2:08pm
Good,the spiritual gallon is collecting the blood,abeg who get 2 rolls of always for sell please help her life.Next time go and sleep with a married man and your situation will turn to that of the woman of issue of blood for 38yrs
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by burkingx(f): 2:09pm
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by Nutase(f): 2:09pm
Na lie abeg.
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by preccy69(f): 2:10pm
ok,serves her ryt,if d marid woman has a hand in it she go ansa God,ordinary 7 days is hell for me plus d back pain,dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea, severe cramps, sore Tips nd pussy........I pity her,now wey always don cos,she should just buy half carton,next tym she wunt open leg in a hurry
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by nairalandbuzz(m): 2:10pm
One chance straffing...
Won ti gba penalty wo throwing.... gben gben gben
Mosquito killer to sure
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by enemyofprogress: 2:10pm
Cholls:you wan epp her suck the blood? Vampire
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by hunniebun: 2:10pm
hian,get sense nau.
you people wants to blame the wife ni for what is happening to her abi what?
maybe the girl did abortion that's why she has been bleeding. just saying oh!
wait first @twitter poster,how did you know about it?
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by 2shure: 2:11pm
E don be
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by nairalandbuzz(m): 2:12pm
enemyofprogress:
Badt boy
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by jashar(f): 2:12pm
What do we say to such things?
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by adedayoa2(f): 2:12pm
Alhaji woman nko?
OrestesDante:
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by Randy91(m): 2:13pm
Nma27:
|Re: Twitter User Claims A Girl Has Been Menstruating For 5 Weeks. See Why by chynie: 2:13pm
a
