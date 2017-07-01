₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by ChangeIsCostant: 6:40am
Photos of some Nigerian soldiers praying on a field during Jumaat prayer on Friday with their weapons well loaded by their side - have gone viral. Despite the unfavorable condition, the military men were seen carrying out their religious duty in the northern part of the country in a careful and cautious manner - not leaving anything to chance.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/photos-gallant-nigerian-soldiers-praying-guns-north.html
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by Heromaniaa: 6:42am
A man must do his job.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by Tolexander: 6:45am
Muslims (most especially Hausa) and prayer are inseparable.
They were so insensitive to environmental stimuli while praying to the extent that one can pack their guns and shoes away without them reacting.
But now, they are so alert because they are in the war zone.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by sarrki(m): 6:45am
When you are alert in boko territories
That's the beginning of wisdom
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by CplusJason(m): 6:46am
If only you know how dangerous that religion is.
Lemme just stop here.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by pressplay411(m): 6:50am
They're praying to the same God the BH terrorists believe they're fighting for?
I wonder whose prayer God will answer.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by falcon01: 7:03am
its
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by adecz: 7:10am
They say "Islam is a religion of peace".
But any part of Nigeria or Africa
that practice islam were forced into
the religion by war or Jihad.
You were given the choice to either
convert or be slaughtered.
Even as a Muslim today, if you feel you
no longer accept to continue in this
religion & want to leave it, it is members
of your family that will kill you for
trying to forsake the religion.
These are plain historical & current facts
about it.
So where is the " peace" in this religion??
Blood, blood, blood.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by sarrki(m): 7:25am
Tolexander:
E enter am
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by Tolexander: 7:26am
sarrki:CJD patient!
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by IJOBA2: 7:29am
Tolexander:THAT'S WHY THEY ALWAYS SEE AFONJA MUSLIMS AS INFIDEL
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by psucc(m): 7:31am
Are you sure they are Nigerian soldiers or Boko Haram boys?
One can't distinguished since this is a routine in Islam Praying with arms at arm's length.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by policy12: 7:39am
God bless those who put their live on the line to make others sleep in peace.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by sarrki(m): 7:43am
ESDKING:
How is Mazi doing ?
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by ESDKING: 7:44am
sarrki:I should be asking you about the vegetable.
|Re: Photos Of Nigerian Soldiers Praying With Their Guns In The North by sarrki(m): 7:46am
ESDKING:
The next time Mazi appears in court
He will be sentence minimum 45 years imprisonment
