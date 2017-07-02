₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by Victornezzar(m): 10:22am
How many times do they collect tithes and offering in your church
Mine is once
Feel free to share yours
1 Like
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:25am
Lol... Victor, you no go church?
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by Victornezzar(m): 10:28am
BiafraBushBoy:lol baba na ketu branch I go oo
I go see 1 beta pikin like dah
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:35am
Victornezzar:Victor ooooo....
Make I no talk oo...
Enjoy... lol
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by Victornezzar(m): 10:38am
BiafraBushBoy:lol
i dey church
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by uyaima: 10:44am
Me dy go (TAC),for my assembly na once for d two.
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by dollytino4real(f): 11:05am
winners for life so mine case is different. it is once and we dont move out from our seat.
3 Likes
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by lepasharon(f): 11:07am
Isn't it interesting that a God who created everything needs ur paper money.
I wonder, does he eat money?
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by profhezekiah: 11:08am
What do U intend to gain frm this rubbish,are those paying complain, U wouldnt mind ur bizness,just going everywhere to spread problem
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by Teaser4(m): 11:09am
I don't pay tithe, cos my pastor dey drive rolls royce. am i mad?
10 Likes
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by maxiuc(m): 11:09am
In my Parish RCCG it is only once
Not even by force
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by modsfucker: 11:09am
Uncountable number of times.... The pastor mentions tithe at the end of every sentence
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by VajanahDischaj(f): 11:11am
How many times have they talked about islam on fridays? Mumu admins of this nonsense nairaland
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by Prettythicksmi(f): 11:11am
22times
1 Like
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by Flexherbal(m): 11:12am
Once every Sunday!
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by vivalavida(m): 11:12am
So many offerings in my Anglican Church oo
Offertory
Tithe
Covenant seed
Sunday offering
Charity offering
Mission offering
Societal building competition
And Sunday Thanksgiving.
To go church Don tire me sef
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by ZZ22: 11:12am
lepasharon:money is needed to take the gospel to every nook and cranny in the world
5 Likes
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by oviejnr(m): 11:14am
I'm here to read comments
1 Like
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by hatbricker(m): 11:15am
Stupid question, you people should stop giving atheists something to chew on. Christians wake up!
5 Likes
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by Tahrah(f): 11:15am
vivalavida:
2 Likes
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by talk2saintify(m): 11:15am
maxiuc:offering is Nat by force in any church
1 Like
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by slawomir: 11:15am
ok
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by TroubleMaker47(m): 11:17am
hatbricker:Don't mind the mumu ppl.
Only if seun was just enuf to gv Christians their own exclusive threads the way he did for muslims
5 Likes
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by vivalavida(m): 11:17am
Tahrah:
No dey laugh joor
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by weedtheweeds: 11:17am
lepasharon:God does not need tithing. Only criminals ask for, collect or pay tithes. It is no longer with the covenant Jesus made with Christians (Jeremiah 31:31; Luke 22:20). Tithing is with the Mosaic law and not for Christians. Hebrews 7:5, 18 clearly states that law has been scrapped out. We are no longer under the law of Mosaic, therefore, Christians no longer pay or collect tithes. The Mosaic law obliges us to observe the Sabbath and we no longer do that, it says an eye for an eye and Jesus says to forgive 77 times, it says to go to the temple with a lamb for cleansing but Christ says pray through me to the father for forgiveness.
For those still indulging in Tithing, they thing that they are bribing God with their Tithes, but they only end up enriching workers of inequities.
3 Likes
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by dacovajnr: 11:17am
Lemme count!
Ore ikole
Ore Aponle
Ore ope
Ore akorin
Ore idagbasoke
Ore itesiwaju »minimum 1k
Ore Omo
Ore Alafia
Ore ishile
Ore Ore ofe
2 Likes
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by jjjjj2017: 11:18am
Victornezzar:you are not a Christian
4 Likes
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by dingbang(m): 11:18am
When God blesses us, do we even ask him how many times he has done that?
1 Like
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by condomuser: 11:18am
The question should be how many times do they not collect offering every 30 mins
This is a general thing and not limit to one.
Victornezzar:
1 Like
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by fullstreets: 11:18am
Here at Saint Bottles Cathedral (SBC) u pay ur offering according to the number of bottles u can consume.
4 Likes
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by stevikenna: 11:18am
ONE DAY I WAS IN A CHURCH, THE PREACHER WAS TRYING TO RAISE MONEY, HE SAID GOD WANTS TO BLESS 10 PEOPLE THAT WILL GIVE 5MILLION EACH, HE THEN SAID 50PEOPLE THAT WILL GIVE 500000 EACH, THEN 100 PEOPLE THAY WILL GIVE 100000 ....HE THEN SAID IF YOU HAVE ANYTHING SO THAT THE BLESSING WILL REACH YOU
3 Likes
|Re: How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? by ucsparks: 11:19am
maxiuc:is it by force in other churches?
