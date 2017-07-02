Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? (2835 Views)

How many times do they collect tithes and offering in your church

Mine is once

Feel free to share yours 1 Like

Lol... Victor, you no go church?

BiafraBushBoy:

lol baba na ketu branch I go oo

Victornezzar:

Make I no talk oo...

Me dy go (TAC),for my assembly na once for d two.

winners for life so mine case is different. it is once and we dont move out from our seat. 3 Likes

Isn't it interesting that a God who created everything needs ur paper money.



I wonder, does he eat money? 16 Likes 3 Shares

What do U intend to gain frm this rubbish,are those paying complain, U wouldnt mind ur bizness,just going everywhere to spread problem 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't pay tithe, cos my pastor dey drive rolls royce. am i mad? 10 Likes

In my Parish RCCG it is only once



Not even by force

Uncountable number of times.... The pastor mentions tithe at the end of every sentence 6 Likes 1 Share

How many times have they talked about islam on fridays? Mumu admins of this nonsense nairaland

22times 1 Like

Once every Sunday!

So many offerings in my Anglican Church oo



Offertory

Tithe

Covenant seed

Sunday offering

Charity offering

Mission offering

Societal building competition

And Sunday Thanksgiving.



To go church Don tire me sef 17 Likes 1 Share

lepasharon:

I'm here to read comments 1 Like

Stupid question, you people should stop giving atheists something to chew on. Christians wake up! 5 Likes

vivalavida:

maxiuc:

ok

hatbricker:

Stupid question, you people should stop giving atheists something to chew on. Christians wake up! Don't mind the mumu ppl.

Only if seun was just enuf to gv Christians their own exclusive threads the way he did for muslims Don't mind the mumu ppl.Only if seun was just enuf to gv Christians their own exclusive threads the way he did for muslims 5 Likes

Lemme count!



Ore ikole

Ore Aponle

Ore ope

Ore akorin

Ore idagbasoke

Ore itesiwaju »minimum 1k

Ore Omo

Ore Alafia

Ore ishile

Ore Ore ofe 2 Likes

Victornezzar:

How many times do they collect tithes and offering in your church

Mine is once

Feel free to share yours

you are not a Christian you are not a Christian 4 Likes

When God blesses us, do we even ask him how many times he has done that? 1 Like

The question should be how many times do they not collect offering every 30 mins



This is a general thing and not limit to one.







Victornezzar:

How many times do they collect tithes and offering in your church

Mine is once

Feel free to share yours

This is a general thing and not limit to one. 1 Like

Here at Saint Bottles Cathedral (SBC) u pay ur offering according to the number of bottles u can consume. 4 Likes

ONE DAY I WAS IN A CHURCH, THE PREACHER WAS TRYING TO RAISE MONEY, HE SAID GOD WANTS TO BLESS 10 PEOPLE THAT WILL GIVE 5MILLION EACH, HE THEN SAID 50PEOPLE THAT WILL GIVE 500000 EACH, THEN 100 PEOPLE THAY WILL GIVE 100000 ....HE THEN SAID IF YOU HAVE ANYTHING SO THAT THE BLESSING WILL REACH YOU 3 Likes