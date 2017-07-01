₦airaland Forum

Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos)

by BoneBlogger(m): 3:51am
The United States President, Donald Trump, and his daughter, Ivanka, met with two Chibok girls, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu on June 27 at the White House. Bishara, 20, and Pogu, 19 were among 57 girls who escaped from Boko Haram in Borno State by jumping off the back of a truck in 2014.

They graduated from Canyonville Christian Academy in Oregon in February 2017.

With the assistance of the Jubilee Campaign, a human rights group in Virginia, the pair relocated to the United States in August 2014. They then transferred to Canyonville Christian Academy in the state of Oregon, where they graduated.

The pair will attend Southeastern University on a full scholarship at the beginning of the upcoming school year.

Ivanka Trump earlier today shared more photos from their meet with the words below;

Honored to have welcomed Joy and Lydia, two incredible young women from Chibok, Nigeria to the White House last week. They shared with me their remarkable journey in overcoming tremendous adversity, and I am in awe of their courage and heart. I look forward to watching them flourish as they begin a new chapter at Southeastern University this fall.

Joy and Lydia, I am so proud of you both! Thank you for inspiring us with your story.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ivanka-trump-meets-chibok-girls-joy-bishara-and-lydia-pogu.html

by BoneBlogger(m): 3:53am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
by Titheman(m): 4:01am
by juman(m): 4:29am
Nice
by spafu(m): 4:32am
Ok, abeg make she help us go check for London whether that vegetable President, wey be arrange this Chibok thing, still dey alive. Abi nemesis (na me mess) done catch up with him?

by sheguy(m): 5:38am
Honestly were is Buhari?

by pussyeater: 5:41am
sheguy:
Honestly were is Buhari?
Why you dey ask for Buhari? Haven't they given you Ibori undecided

by hucienda: 6:07am
The Donald, Joy, Lydia, Ivanka.

Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Churchill, King.
by Lanretoye(m): 6:13am
Ivanka's leg sha...

by omobabalawo: 6:21am
BoneBlogger:
shekau: my boys: we kidnap any girl lyk dat . ona recognize them.
Boys:

by UnityBeggar: 7:19am
Nice
Nice
by policy12: 7:23am
This is serious see how ds ladies don turn stars ,

by marsoden: 8:26am
.......living a lie.....

by brainpulse: 9:01am
Ipodians and wailers will never like this, because they will never have the opportunity these girls have had of meeting an US President

by Dandeson1(m): 9:01am
cl
cl

by generaluthman: 9:01am
See am
See am
by AntiWailer: 9:02am
they said it is a scam.

by Ijaya123: 9:02am
sheguy:
Honestly were is Buhari?

Dumb question.

by GMBuhari: 9:03am
Some ediots still say CHIBOK is a scam


this scam must be stuff of legends to involve Michelle Obama , Barack Obama , Trump, Queen Elizabeth and several other world dignitaries

by devigblegble: 9:03am
I really don't know the job of Ivanka in the White House �

by BroZuma: 9:03am
Birds of the same feathers...
Birds of the same feathers...
by Ijaya123: 9:03am
AntiWailer:
they said it is a scam.

Donald Trump must have been scammed too... grin grin grin

by GeneralOjukwu: 9:04am
She would GUSH more with my fingers + tongue + banana.
#TeamMakeEmSquirt#
She would GUSH more with my fingers + tongue + banana.

#TeamMakeEmSquirt#

grin grin grin
by jegz25(m): 9:04am
meanwhile some people in their village red mud houses still believe its a scam

by sukkot: 9:04am
ivanka knee caps tho
ivanka knee caps tho

by oyeb15: 9:04am
Scam
Scam

by obonujoker(m): 9:04am
Buh lucasbalo says Trump doesnt like blacks...
Buh lucasbalo says Trump doesnt like blacks...
by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:05am
After all the protest whr those dumb fuckks do for u, after say one useless idiot like dat die even.
u do dem dis thing, u wan make dem comot mass suicide or what ?
Trump na u sopose bring USA seals, come enta naija, dey fire Rocket and nukes at Buhari... but see now u dey go dey take pics with Chibok girls wey Ipob dong talk say na scam.

u go see wetin dem go do u, dem no go vote for u again oo... lols.

