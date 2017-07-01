₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,833,358 members, 3,635,237 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 July 2017 at 10:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) (12684 Views)
Rahama Indimi Gushes About Zahra Buhari: "We're Happy To Have You" / Meeting Chibok Parents Is Not Good For My Emotions - Buhari / First Lady Aisha Buhari Parties After Meeting Chibok Girls' Parents (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 3:51am
The United States President, Donald Trump, and his daughter, Ivanka, met with two Chibok girls, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu on June 27 at the White House. Bishara, 20, and Pogu, 19 were among 57 girls who escaped from Boko Haram in Borno State by jumping off the back of a truck in 2014.
They graduated from Canyonville Christian Academy in Oregon in February 2017.
With the assistance of the Jubilee Campaign, a human rights group in Virginia, the pair relocated to the United States in August 2014. They then transferred to Canyonville Christian Academy in the state of Oregon, where they graduated.
The pair will attend Southeastern University on a full scholarship at the beginning of the upcoming school year.
Ivanka Trump earlier today shared more photos from their meet with the words below;
Honored to have welcomed Joy and Lydia, two incredible young women from Chibok, Nigeria to the White House last week. They shared with me their remarkable journey in overcoming tremendous adversity, and I am in awe of their courage and heart. I look forward to watching them flourish as they begin a new chapter at Southeastern University this fall.
Joy and Lydia, I am so proud of you both! Thank you for inspiring us with your story.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ivanka-trump-meets-chibok-girls-joy-bishara-and-lydia-pogu.html
2 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 3:53am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by Titheman(m): 4:01am
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by juman(m): 4:29am
Nice
2 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by spafu(m): 4:32am
Ok, abeg make she help us go check for London whether that vegetable President, wey be arrange this Chibok thing, still dey alive. Abi nemesis (na me mess) done catch up with him?
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by sheguy(m): 5:38am
Honestly were is Buhari?
4 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by pussyeater: 5:41am
sheguy:Why you dey ask for Buhari? Haven't they given you Ibori
24 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by hucienda: 6:07am
The Donald, Joy, Lydia, Ivanka.
Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Churchill, King.
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by Lanretoye(m): 6:13am
Ivanka's leg sha...
4 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by omobabalawo: 6:21am
BoneBlogger:
shekau: my boys: we kidnap any girl lyk dat . ona recognize them.
Boys:
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by UnityBeggar: 7:19am
Nice
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by policy12: 7:23am
This is serious see how ds ladies don turn stars ,
4 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by marsoden: 8:26am
.......living a lie.....
1 Like
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by brainpulse: 9:01am
Ipodians and wailers will never like this, because they will never have the opportunity these girls have had of meeting an US President
7 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by Dandeson1(m): 9:01am
cl
2 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by generaluthman: 9:01am
See am
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by AntiWailer: 9:02am
they said it is a scam.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by Ijaya123: 9:02am
sheguy:
Dumb question.
3 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by GMBuhari: 9:03am
Some ediots still say CHIBOK is a scam
this scam must be stuff of legends to involve Michelle Obama , Barack Obama , Trump, Queen Elizabeth and several other world dignitaries
11 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by devigblegble: 9:03am
I really don't know the job of Ivanka in the White House �
3 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by BroZuma: 9:03am
Birds of the same feathers...
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by Ijaya123: 9:03am
AntiWailer:
Donald Trump must have been scammed too...
4 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 9:04am
She would GUSH more with my fingers + tongue + banana.
#TeamMakeEmSquirt#
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by jegz25(m): 9:04am
meanwhile some people in their village red mud houses still believe its a scam
10 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by sukkot: 9:04am
ivanka knee caps tho
3 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by oyeb15: 9:04am
Scam
2 Likes
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by obonujoker(m): 9:04am
Buh lucasbalo says Trump doesnt like blacks...
|Re: Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:05am
After all the protest whr those dumb fuckks do for u, after say one useless idiot like dat die even.
u do dem dis thing, u wan make dem comot mass suicide or what ?
Trump na u sopose bring USA seals, come enta naija, dey fire Rocket and nukes at Buhari... but see now u dey go dey take pics with Chibok girls wey Ipob dong talk say na scam.
u go see wetin dem go do u, dem no go vote for u again oo... lols.
2 Likes
5 killed in daring Boko Haram Raid On Airforce Base And Military Checkpoint / Militants Disown Elders’ Meeting With Buhari, Want Ex-Agitators To Lead Dialogue / Policeman Kill Makoko Traditional Ruler
Viewing this topic: Debbiehillme, Chriz(m), rawpadgin(m), dapizy02(m), Amandianaeze, 2lateBiafra, able88(m), Segedinho, kentugah2012(m), davido101(m), tino22(m), Maawitemi, Prazmira(m), kayodeadeniji2(m), abedammy, Echelon081, Konquest(m), celsus0, depost, reliableme, princestars(m), Chizzeybozz(m), Lumiaking, Mrsprof(f), Eaglemoney(m), Nwapst(m), fergieboy(m), tunisbaba(m), Helpfromabove(m), mondob2k(m), tundeuzman, uzeba(m), sko(m), harbarzzy, maradelkitchen(f), Damstarr(f), julietkcee(f), castel428, Bestbillion(f), GoodBoi1(m), DGenius1(m), niqqa(m), TheVictorious(m), burkingx(f), InGodshand, ponle1976(m), Giddiebabalaw(m), lordkislev(m), Loneley, gbolly707(m), Bruno3000(m), Obinna101, maxysmith(f), yusasiv(m), embadee(m), WellingtonCoker, gidson12(m), kennydee05(m), fasbat(m), vicfuntop(f), Lextronggroup, Foxflames, Saifullah01, spencekat(m) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 253