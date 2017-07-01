Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) (12684 Views)

They graduated from Canyonville Christian Academy in Oregon in February 2017.



With the assistance of the Jubilee Campaign, a human rights group in Virginia, the pair relocated to the United States in August 2014. They then transferred to Canyonville Christian Academy in the state of Oregon, where they graduated.



The pair will attend Southeastern University on a full scholarship at the beginning of the upcoming school year.



Ivanka Trump earlier today shared more photos from their meet with the words below;



Honored to have welcomed Joy and Lydia, two incredible young women from Chibok, Nigeria to the White House last week. They shared with me their remarkable journey in overcoming tremendous adversity, and I am in awe of their courage and heart. I look forward to watching them flourish as they begin a new chapter at Southeastern University this fall.



Joy and Lydia, I am so proud of you both! Thank you for inspiring us with your story.



Nice 2 Likes

Ok, abeg make she help us go check for London whether that vegetable President, wey be arrange this Chibok thing, still dey alive. Abi nemesis (na me mess) done catch up with him? 23 Likes 2 Shares

Honestly were is Buhari? 4 Likes

sheguy:

Honestly were is Buhari? Why you dey ask for Buhari? Haven't they given you Ibori Why you dey ask for Buhari? Haven't they given you Ibori 24 Likes

The Donald, Joy, Lydia, Ivanka.



Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Churchill, King.

Ivanka's leg sha... 4 Likes

BoneBlogger:

shekau: my boys: we kidnap any girl lyk dat . ona recognize them.

Boys: 19 Likes 1 Share

This is serious see how ds ladies don turn stars , 4 Likes

.......living a lie..... 1 Like

Ipodians and wailers will never like this, because they will never have the opportunity these girls have had of meeting an US President 7 Likes

they said it is a scam. 4 Likes 1 Share

sheguy:

Honestly were is Buhari?

Dumb question. Dumb question. 3 Likes

Some ediots still say CHIBOK is a scam





this scam must be stuff of legends to involve Michelle Obama , Barack Obama , Trump, Queen Elizabeth and several other world dignitaries 11 Likes

I really don't know the job of Ivanka in the White House � 3 Likes

Birds of the same feathers...

AntiWailer:

they said it is a scam.

Donald Trump must have been scammed too... Donald Trump must have been scammed too... 4 Likes

meanwhile some people in their village red mud houses still believe its a scam 10 Likes

ivanka knee caps tho 3 Likes

Scam 2 Likes

Buh lucasbalo says Trump doesnt like blacks...