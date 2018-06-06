Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? (8923 Views)

When A Woman Truly Loves A Man. / What Does A Woman Truly Want From Her Man? / Can A Woman Truly Do Better? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Many ladies are quick to use the words "I don't need a man in my life" but I see this as a funny statement cos every woman in the real sense needs a man and visavis.



Even lesbians sometimes need a man to do some manly things in the house or in her life considered too hectic or complicated for a woman and will definitely need a MAN's fluid for procreation and those who are single yet claim not to need a man ends up having male friends and sometimes have a male sex mate somewhere.



I know many ladies will argue that they can always hire a MAN and pay him for some manly duties and I wonder if this is not the same as needing a MAN .



But maybe I'm still ignorant of some facts so I would like to read more views from nairalanders. .



Can a woman truly do without a man? 6 Likes

Dose ones saying av been frustrated by fvck boys

dey are just using it 2 cover up

Sincerely deep within dem dey need a man 5 Likes 1 Share

Plenty of women are doing it. Don't even talk of the US or UK. Just look at Iceland. Women enjoy themselves and don't worry about marriage. Hiring a man to do a job in my home does not mean I need him. I am paying him for a service. Men are no longer needed, they are just enjoyed. 29 Likes 2 Shares

I think your reputation on Nairaland as some relationship/ romance expert is putting you under pressure to constantly churn out topics, some of which (like this one) end up to be nothing but a huge pile of BULLSHIT! 47 Likes 9 Shares

Not from Where i come from they need the dick. 1 Like 1 Share

Can a man also do without a woman? The answer to this question is the answer to yours. 8 Likes 1 Share

Inanna:

I think your reputation on Nairaland as some relationship/ romance expert is putting you under pressure to constantly churn out topics, some of which (like this one) end up to be nothing but a huge pile of BULLSHIT! FortuneTeller:

Plenty of women are doing it. Don't even talk of the US or UK. Just look at Iceland. Women enjoy themselves and don't worry about marriage. Hiring a man to do a job in my home does not mean I need him. I am paying him for a service. Men are no longer needed, they are just enjoyed. 4 Likes 1 Share

FortuneTeller:

Plenty of women are doing it. Don't even talk of the US or UK. Just look at Iceland. Women enjoy themselves and don't worry about marriage. Men are no longer needed, they are just enjoyed. That's an ignorant way to justify women with emotional inadequacies



Will there be sustained procreation if all women had such mentality? | Are the others that do the right thing cows?



Stop mixing being emotionally unbalanced and common sense in the same ideologue. 11 Likes

Though I have seen ladies who WANTS men but don't NEED them.Wants here means would like them but not actually can't do without them. While need,means without them ( men), life is worthless ! In essence,there whole life is incomplete without men & revolves around them.Some ladies don't NEED men .Likewise,some men don't NEED women.#fact 9 Likes

FortuneTeller:

Plenty of women are doing it. Don't even talk of the US or UK. Just look at Iceland. Women enjoy themselves and don't worry about marriage. Hiring a man to do a job in my home does not mean I need him. I am paying him for a service. Men are no longer needed, they are just enjoyed.



No wonder their population is lesser than that of Imo state that's not even the most populous in Nigeria. Tomorrow they'd still be the ones to shout about their depleting population and start looking for men.





Keep on deceiving yourselves No wonder their population is lesser than that of Imo state that's not even the most populous in Nigeria. Tomorrow they'd still be the ones to shout about their depleting population and start looking for men.Keep on deceiving yourselves 7 Likes 1 Share

Davidgrey:

That's an ignorant way to justify women with emotional inadequacies



Will there be sustained procreation if all women had such mentality? | Are the others that do the right thing cows?



Stop mixing being emotionally unbalanced and common sense in the same ideologue.

Of course there will. As long as there is sex and sperm banks, there will be children. The more a country industrializes, the less people get married. Marriage doesn't offer much benefit to women unless there it adds a financial need. Otherwise there really isn't a reason for men. Let's go back to when women lived in their own homes and the man just visited each "hut". It's the way of Iceland now and they are very happy there. Of course there will. As long as there is sex and sperm banks, there will be children. The more a country industrializes, the less people get married. Marriage doesn't offer much benefit to women unless there it adds a financial need. Otherwise there really isn't a reason for men. Let's go back to when women lived in their own homes and the man just visited each "hut". It's the way of Iceland now and they are very happy there. 7 Likes 1 Share

women can not do without men

Toks2008:

Can a lady really do without a man?



Even lesbians sometimes need a man to do some manly things in the house considered too hectic or complicated for a woman and those who are single yet claim not to need a man ends up having male friends and sometimes have a male sex mate somewhere.



Does this make sense to you?



Some men say they can do without women, and it has nothing to do with services rendered by women. It's about emotional commitment.

These kind of women don't connect with men and it isn't always because they have been heartbroken.



Some people are disgusted by the opposite sex on a personal level. It doesn't mean they all want to eradicate the opposite sex, so...you men shouldn't be scared that you will become useless. Some of us women still fancy you all, and some of your fellow men fancy you guys too. Does this make sense to you?Some men say they can do without women, and it has nothing to do with services rendered by women. It's about emotional commitment.These kind of women don't connect with men and it isn't always because they have been heartbroken.Some people are disgusted by the opposite sex on a personal level. It doesn't mean they all want to eradicate the opposite sex, so...you men shouldn't be scared that you will become useless. Some of us women still fancy you all, and some of your fellow men fancy you guys too. 14 Likes 1 Share

Inanna:

I think your reputation on Nairaland as some relationship/ romance expert is putting you under pressure to constantly churn out topics, some of which (like this one) end up to be nothing but a huge pile of BULLSHIT! Aunty u just joined nairaland 5 days ago nd ur commenting dis way

Hope u won't kill ur self 1day cos more annoying threads would soon come up Aunty u just joined nairaland 5 days ago nd ur commenting dis wayHope u won't kill ur self 1day cos more annoying threads would soon come up 13 Likes

Inanna:

I think your reputation on Nairaland as some relationship/ romance expert is putting you under pressure to constantly churn out topics, some of which (like this one) end up to be nothing but a huge pile of BULLSHIT! #facts. #THEPAINFULTRUTH



Toks you know I've told you before that your own don do. Go and retire and make good use of the advice and threads you've given nairaland over the years. It's not by force. #facts. #THEPAINFULTRUTHToks you know I've told you before that your own don do. Go and retire and make good use of the advice and threads you've given nairaland over the years. It's not by force. 11 Likes

Inanna:

I think your reputation on Nairaland as some relationship/ romance expert is putting you under pressure to constantly churn out topics, some of which (like this one) end up to be nothing but a huge pile of BULLSHIT! Safiaa:

#facts. # THEPAINFULTRUTH 2 f*ck boys av used dis ones 2 f*ck boys av used dis ones 10 Likes

Toks2008:

Can a lady really do without a man?



Many ladies are quick to use the words "I don't need a man in my life" but I see this an a funny statement cos every woman in the real sense needs a woman and visavis.



Even lesbians sometimes need a man to do some manly things in the house considered too hectic or complicated for a woman and those who are single yet claim not to need a man ends up having male friends and sometimes have a male sex mate somewhere.



But maybe I'm still ignorant of some facts so I would like to read more views from nairalanders. .



Can a woman truly do without a man?



.

...bro their wazzz a reason y vibrator wazz invented... YES!!!((no oofeense) 2 Likes

Here to read comments. 1 Like

It swings both ways, we complement each other as partners and friends, its a symbiotic relationship 5 Likes

FortuneTeller:

Plenty of women are doing it. Don't even talk of the US or UK. Just look at Iceland. Women enjoy themselves and don't worry about marriage. Hiring a man to do a job in my home does not mean I need him. I am paying him for a service. Men are no longer needed, they are just enjoyed.

How will they procreate...even serrogacy needs sp*rm...that is my point...and saying they pay for the service of the man means they still need A MAN. How will they procreate...even serrogacy needs sp*rm...that is my point...and saying they pay for the service of the man means they still need A MAN.

buharichild:



2 f*ck boys av used dis ones .

Piiko:

It swings both ways, we complement each other as partners and friends, its a symbiotic relationship

Yeah but guys hardly utter such words. .. Yeah but guys hardly utter such words. ..

FortuneTeller:





Of course there will. As long as there is sex and sperm banks, there will be children. The more a country industrializes, the less people get married. Marriage doesn't offer much benefit to women unless there it adds a financial need. Otherwise there really isn't a reason for men. Let's go back to when women lived in their own homes and the man just visited each "hut". It's the way of Iceland now and they are very happy there. You fail to grasp the basic concept of humanity



What you are saying is equivalent to questioning the bases of nature itself



Your goal in life is to impact humanity positively and leave your mark(kids, lives changed...etc)



Men and woman are like the two wheels of a cart, the cart can move with one but if will be stressful and inconvenient



You wouldn't live forever, conversations and thoughts like this are counterproductive. 3 Likes

Toks2008:





Yeah but guys hardly utter such words. ..



Too many clowns and immature people here, the Internet deludes, many of the online feminists and male chauvinist are just faking it to seem bossy or winners but factually we all need someone to complement us, the world will be a happier place if we view ourselves as equals and partners in progress, enough said Too many clowns and immature people here, the Internet deludes, many of the online feminists and male chauvinist are just faking it to seem bossy or winners but factually we all need someone to complement us, the world will be a happier place if we view ourselves as equals and partners in progress, enough said 4 Likes

Yes a woman can do without a man. Women hardly feel loneliness unlike men. Most men cannot do without women. 7 Likes

FortuneTeller:

Plenty of women are doing it. Don't even talk of the US or UK. Just look at Iceland. Women enjoy themselves and don't worry about marriage. Hiring a man to do a job in my home does not mean I need him. I am paying him for a service. Men are no longer needed, they are just enjoyed.

Really!



Well, their system favours single mums. Really!Well, their system favours single mums. 1 Like

Safiaa:

#facts. #THEPAINFULTRUTH



Toks you know I've told you before that your own don do. Go and retire and make good use of the advice and threads you've given nairaland over the years. It's not by force. Can't I enjoy what I love in peace again?



Abi iru wahala wo leyi . .



Are you ever tired of doing what you love to do? how this thread take resemble advice.



You be witch but you never know... Can't I enjoy what I love in peace again?Abi iru wahala wo leyi . .Are you ever tired of doing what you love to do? how this thread take resemble advice.You be witch but you never know... 9 Likes

Toks2008:





Yeah but guys hardly utter such words. ..



You don't utter such words? So are men now emotionless? Where feelings and emotions invested cannot be reciprocated. To be honest if we are even going to answer your question, it should be the other way round. Women predominantly survive on their own, whilst men rely on women for basic needs. Need me to elaborate? At the end of the day its a mutual transaction. You don't utter such words? So are men now emotionless? Where feelings and emotions invested cannot be reciprocated. To be honest if we are even going to answer your question, it should be the other way round. Women predominantly survive on their own, whilst men rely on women for basic needs. Need me to elaborate? At the end of the day its a mutual transaction. 3 Likes

Piiko:

Too many clowns and immature people here, the Internet deludes, many of the online feminists and male chauvinist are just faking it to seem bossy or winners but factually we all need someone to complement us, the world will be a happier place if we view ourselves as equals and partners in progress, enough said 1 Like





Yes, It does make sense to him



pocohantas:



Does this make sense to you?



Some men say they can do without women, and it has nothing to do with services rendered by women. It's about emotional commitment.

These kind of women don't connect with men and it isn't always because they have been heartbroken.



Some people are disgusted by the opposite sex on a personal level. It doesn't mean they all want to eradicate the opposite sex, so...you men shouldn't be scared that you will become useless. Some of us women still fancy you all, and some of your fellow men fancy you guys too. Manly things around the house....I diedYes, It does make sense to him 1 Like