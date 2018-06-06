₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,064 members, 4,282,625 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 11:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? (8923 Views)
When A Woman Truly Loves A Man. / What Does A Woman Truly Want From Her Man? / Can A Woman Truly Do Better? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Toks2008(m): 6:28pm On Jul 09, 2017
Many ladies are quick to use the words "I don't need a man in my life" but I see this as a funny statement cos every woman in the real sense needs a man and visavis.
Even lesbians sometimes need a man to do some manly things in the house or in her life considered too hectic or complicated for a woman and will definitely need a MAN's fluid for procreation and those who are single yet claim not to need a man ends up having male friends and sometimes have a male sex mate somewhere.
I know many ladies will argue that they can always hire a MAN and pay him for some manly duties and I wonder if this is not the same as needing a MAN .
But maybe I'm still ignorant of some facts so I would like to read more views from nairalanders. .
Can a woman truly do without a man?
6 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Victornezzar: 6:30pm On Jul 09, 2017
Dose ones saying av been frustrated by fvck boys
dey are just using it 2 cover up
Sincerely deep within dem dey need a man
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Nobody: 6:35pm On Jul 09, 2017
Plenty of women are doing it. Don't even talk of the US or UK. Just look at Iceland. Women enjoy themselves and don't worry about marriage. Hiring a man to do a job in my home does not mean I need him. I am paying him for a service. Men are no longer needed, they are just enjoyed.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Nobody: 6:37pm On Jul 09, 2017
I think your reputation on Nairaland as some relationship/ romance expert is putting you under pressure to constantly churn out topics, some of which (like this one) end up to be nothing but a huge pile of BULLSHIT!
47 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by professorfal: 6:37pm On Jul 09, 2017
Not from Where i come from they need the dick.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Nutase: 6:39pm On Jul 09, 2017
Can a man also do without a woman? The answer to this question is the answer to yours.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by OrestesDante(m): 6:40pm On Jul 09, 2017
Inanna:
FortuneTeller:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Davidgrey: 6:42pm On Jul 09, 2017
FortuneTeller:That's an ignorant way to justify women with emotional inadequacies
Will there be sustained procreation if all women had such mentality? | Are the others that do the right thing cows?
Stop mixing being emotionally unbalanced and common sense in the same ideologue.
11 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Nobody: 6:45pm On Jul 09, 2017
Though I have seen ladies who WANTS men but don't NEED them.Wants here means would like them but not actually can't do without them. While need,means without them ( men), life is worthless ! In essence,there whole life is incomplete without men & revolves around them.Some ladies don't NEED men .Likewise,some men don't NEED women.#fact
9 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by VargasVee(m): 6:46pm On Jul 09, 2017
FortuneTeller:
No wonder their population is lesser than that of Imo state that's not even the most populous in Nigeria. Tomorrow they'd still be the ones to shout about their depleting population and start looking for men.
Keep on deceiving yourselves
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Nobody: 6:46pm On Jul 09, 2017
Davidgrey:
Of course there will. As long as there is sex and sperm banks, there will be children. The more a country industrializes, the less people get married. Marriage doesn't offer much benefit to women unless there it adds a financial need. Otherwise there really isn't a reason for men. Let's go back to when women lived in their own homes and the man just visited each "hut". It's the way of Iceland now and they are very happy there.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by lucky999: 6:47pm On Jul 09, 2017
women can not do without men
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by pocohantas(f): 6:50pm On Jul 09, 2017
Toks2008:Does this make sense to you?
Some men say they can do without women, and it has nothing to do with services rendered by women. It's about emotional commitment.
These kind of women don't connect with men and it isn't always because they have been heartbroken.
Some people are disgusted by the opposite sex on a personal level. It doesn't mean they all want to eradicate the opposite sex, so...you men shouldn't be scared that you will become useless. Some of us women still fancy you all, and some of your fellow men fancy you guys too.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Nobody: 6:51pm On Jul 09, 2017
Inanna:Aunty u just joined nairaland 5 days ago nd ur commenting dis way
Hope u won't kill ur self 1day cos more annoying threads would soon come up
13 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Safiaa(f): 6:51pm On Jul 09, 2017
Inanna:#facts. #THEPAINFULTRUTH
Toks you know I've told you before that your own don do. Go and retire and make good use of the advice and threads you've given nairaland over the years. It's not by force.
11 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Nobody: 6:53pm On Jul 09, 2017
Inanna:
Safiaa:2 f*ck boys av used dis ones
10 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by MrCork: 6:55pm On Jul 09, 2017
Toks2008:
.
...bro their wazzz a reason y vibrator wazz invented... YES!!!((no oofeense)
2 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by madridguy(m): 6:57pm On Jul 09, 2017
Here to read comments.
1 Like
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Nobody: 6:57pm On Jul 09, 2017
It swings both ways, we complement each other as partners and friends, its a symbiotic relationship
5 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Toks2008(m): 6:58pm On Jul 09, 2017
FortuneTeller:
How will they procreate...even serrogacy needs sp*rm...that is my point...and saying they pay for the service of the man means they still need A MAN.
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Safiaa(f): 6:58pm On Jul 09, 2017
buharichild:.
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Me77: 6:59pm On Jul 09, 2017
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Toks2008(m): 6:59pm On Jul 09, 2017
Piiko:
Yeah but guys hardly utter such words. ..
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Davidgrey: 7:01pm On Jul 09, 2017
FortuneTeller:You fail to grasp the basic concept of humanity
What you are saying is equivalent to questioning the bases of nature itself
Your goal in life is to impact humanity positively and leave your mark(kids, lives changed...etc)
Men and woman are like the two wheels of a cart, the cart can move with one but if will be stressful and inconvenient
You wouldn't live forever, conversations and thoughts like this are counterproductive.
3 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Nobody: 7:02pm On Jul 09, 2017
Toks2008:Too many clowns and immature people here, the Internet deludes, many of the online feminists and male chauvinist are just faking it to seem bossy or winners but factually we all need someone to complement us, the world will be a happier place if we view ourselves as equals and partners in progress, enough said
4 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by tensazangetsu20(m): 7:03pm On Jul 09, 2017
Yes a woman can do without a man. Women hardly feel loneliness unlike men. Most men cannot do without women.
7 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Nobody: 7:04pm On Jul 09, 2017
FortuneTeller:
Really!
Well, their system favours single mums.
1 Like
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Toks2008(m): 7:05pm On Jul 09, 2017
Safiaa:Can't I enjoy what I love in peace again?
Abi iru wahala wo leyi . .
Are you ever tired of doing what you love to do? how this thread take resemble advice.
You be witch but you never know...
9 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Safiaa(f): 7:06pm On Jul 09, 2017
Toks2008:You don't utter such words? So are men now emotionless? Where feelings and emotions invested cannot be reciprocated. To be honest if we are even going to answer your question, it should be the other way round. Women predominantly survive on their own, whilst men rely on women for basic needs. Need me to elaborate? At the end of the day its a mutual transaction.
3 Likes
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by chauvinist(m): 7:07pm On Jul 09, 2017
Piiko:
1 Like
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by Sterope(f): 7:09pm On Jul 09, 2017
Manly things around the house....I died
Yes, It does make sense to him
pocohantas:
1 Like
|Re: Can A Woman Truly Do Without A Man? by unqombothi(m): 7:11pm On Jul 09, 2017
Toks2008:Yes, you're still ignorant of some facts!
Your post is laden with assumptions and non sequiturs, and that is how most Nigerians think - I am a man, I need a woman; therefore, every man needs a woman. This is wrong. Lesbians don't sometimes need a man to do anything. If they want their lawn mown they can either do it themselves or hire someone to do it and pay him. Just as some men do if they can't mow it themselves. They don't all need men's fluid for procreation. NOT EVERYONE WANTS TO HAVE KIDS, but I doubt you'd understand that. If single people want to have male friends, how is that a problem?
There are arguments that can be made for men and women needing each other, but you, sir, have not made any. Thank you.
9 Likes 1 Share
My Boyfriend Told Me He Loves Me But Still Has Feelings For His Ex Back Home :( / My Roommate Is Sleeping With Our Landlord, Should I Tell The Landlord’s Wife? / Guys! How To Eat Your Woman's kitten And She Will Squirt
Viewing this topic: Slimynonny, apatheticme(f), Macon1212, lifeofkelvino(m), iFirst, onuwa01(m), ponti93(m), ekestic1976, mctowel01, Asssmasher, WhapsyDee(m), Toks2008(m), Filmewell(f), niranski, Sampalo, dancewith, SmartyPants(m), raumdeuter, bellong, Enesth(f), wallace1, ib4real95(m), yettymuse(f), cameeeeel(m), A1dgentle(m), Coolman1, austelright1, Sheuns(m), horlarsaac, neyobills, geezville(m), Mykel849(m), cruzifixzo, josef1(m), bouncin04(m), seunfash16, Kayharry(m), EndlessLove4liv, KingSango(m), raziboi(m), engroke(m), Vstuffs(m), abiodunraufu, ceeroh(m), olafeft5(m), ladiesreject(m), Phemmy777(m), Johnnyakins, madami123, AbujaHype, damzy88 and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6