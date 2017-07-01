₦airaland Forum

South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by broseme: 8:59pm
LIVE

South East/ South South Governors meet

This event is currently going on at Nike lake Resort, Enugu.

It is the first of it kind; never in the history of Nigeria has this type of togetherness been experienced.

Its objective is for regional integration, peace and unity of the entire country.

Details later.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/nnamdi-kanu-and-other-matterssouth.html

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:00pm
The fear of the Lion from the east grin

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by EMMAUGOH(m): 9:02pm
End Generation of Old Eastern Governors....As u see them, they are highly influenced with happenings In Abuja...in other word they are corrupt like any governor you can mention.....

In mean word...THEY ARE CORRUPT SOUTH EAST/SOUTH SOUTH GOVERNORS.

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by andresia(m): 9:02pm
Pot bellies everywhere. Unhealthy set of human beings despite all the stolen wealth

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by optional1(f): 9:03pm
that center table cover with nigeria flag with flower on top looks like baba remains.


I dey sambisa forest oh..

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Amberon11: 9:05pm
Lol
Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by optional1(f): 9:05pm
andresia:
Pot bellies everywhere. Unhealthy set of human beings despite all the stolen wealth


last last na shiit full that their bellies...

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by DieBuhari: 9:06pm
Yorubas right now

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Ogalanyachieze: 9:07pm
Nnamdi kanu naak sense into a group of 5 men from the east. When last did they meet before the advent of kanu and ipob now they have to meet cos thier offices is under threat

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Piiko(m): 9:13pm
Someday I am going to govern my state Ebonyi undecided

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by hammerF: 9:13pm
They have started to reason, we thank God for Nnamdi Kanu.

Please, this meeeting should be done every three months.

I just love to see dem together.

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Piiko(m): 9:15pm
EMMAUGOH:
End Generation Old Eastern Governors....As u see them, they are highly influenced with happenings In Abuja...in other word they are corrupt like any governor you can mention.....

In mean word...THEY ARE CORRUPT SOTH EAST/SOUTH SOUTH GOVERNORS.
Your English is quite poor you may seek a refund of your secondary school fees for tuition at least angry

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by hammerF: 9:16pm
The Delta Gov is at the far right of the Camera, probably late or did not turn up becos his daughter gave birth yesterday.

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by EMMAUGOH(m): 9:17pm
Piiko:
Your English is quite poor you may seek a refund of your secondary school fees for tuition at least angry
Correction from you will be accepted.

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by PureMe01: 9:21pm
Piiko:
Your English is quite poor you may seek a refund of your secondary school fees for tuition at least angry
he has passed his message and we got him quite perfectly...go publish ur own dictionary since u are dat flawless in english.who ur english help gan
his point bittered ur heart

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Stolen: 9:22pm
andresia:
Pot bellies everywhere. Unhealthy set of human beings despite all the stolen wealth
optional1:



last last na shiit full that their bellies...


EMMAUGOH:
End Generation of Old Eastern Governors....As u see them, they are highly influenced with happenings In Abuja...in other word they are corrupt like any governor you can mention.....

In mean word...THEY ARE CORRUPT SOUTH EAST/SOUTH SOUTH GOVERNORS.


Afonja! surefisticated! cry not, u belong in the North. Oduarewastan!

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Agumbaa: 9:25pm
How does this stop Biafra's restoration?

After reading and listening to analysis like this

from my newspapers stand commentators, those one that the facebook/twitter people refer themselves as "Social commentators".

All I can say is this.

God bless Ohamadike 1

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:26pm
okay. it should be for economical patnership.

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Stolen: 9:27pm
Agumbaa:
How does this stop Biafra's restoration?

It helps Oooo! SS/SE are closely kith, wen one cries the other will react. They are brothers.

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by EzeUche(m): 9:28pm
Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are the beginning of wisdom.

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by EzeUche(m): 9:29pm
SW no dey?

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by modik(m): 9:30pm
too late to realise SS/SE is ONE!

God bless NK

God bless all lovers of Development.
God bless Freedom fighters.

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by LUGBE: 9:35pm
Is becoming real indeed

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Agumbaa: 9:36pm
Stolen:


It helps Oooo! SS/SE are closely kith, wen one cries the other will react. They are brothers.

Bro, bet it that they will rise up from that meeting and declare indissolubility of Nigeria, it is good they came together, but the agenda of the meeting is what I am wary of.

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by quid(m): 9:37pm
Listening grin grin

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by PureMe01: 9:41pm
Agumbaa:


Bro, bet it that they will rise up from that meeting and declare indissolubility of Nigeria, it is good they came together, but the agenda of the meeting is what I am wary of.
before nko..they will come up with d one nigeria crap.wat else were u expecting?they have sold out and to an extent u wont blame them.u and i could have probably done same if we were in their shoes.i am a true BIAFRAN but as e be,NNAMDI KANU dey put sand sand for dem garri.their pockets are more important to them.

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:41pm
EzeUche:
Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are the beginning of wisdom.
don't spoil this thread.
they are meeting for regional joint ecoñomic patnership.
not for ipob or kanu or biafra.

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by PureMe01: 9:46pm
Amarabae:

don't spoil this thread.
they are meeting for regional joint ecoñomic patnership.
not for ipob or kanu or biafra.
i will believe dis crap u posted eventually if "nigerian unity" or "regional crisis or seccession" does not come up as points of discussion after they must have read out their resolutions

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 9:46pm
Hope they discussed about the IPOB miscreants' emperor Nnamdi kanu who is a dead man living. If not, IPOB supporters here are all dead because we are already waiting to lynch them all

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 9:49pm
Amarabae:
don't spoil this thread. they are meeting for regional joint ecoñomic patnership. not for ipob or kanu or biafra.
My bad, the merrier the better. God bless
Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by hammerF: 9:52pm
PureMe01:
i will believe dis crap u posted after if "nigerian unity" or "regional crisis or seccession" does not come up as points of discussion after they must have read out their resolutions

This is SS/SE meeting, u are busy telling dem wat to discuss about in their own region.

They will discuss wateva they like. They owe nobody any explanation. If u think otherwise, then y was SW not included? Times are fast changing.

SW need to learn honour, integrity and loyalty to remain relevant, u cannot continue to get away with rascality.

Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by EzeUche(m): 9:52pm
Amarabae:

don't spoil this thread.
they are meeting for regional joint ecoñomic patnership.
not for ipob or kanu or biafra.

And Nnamdi Kanu is the cause of all of this. No one would be talking about restructuring, regional integration and much much more.

