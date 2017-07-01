₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,807 members, 3,647,085 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 11:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) (13041 Views)
PDP Governors Meet At Fayose's House In Abuja Over Supreme Court Judgement / PDP Governors Meet At Fayose's Lodge In Ekiti (Photos) / South-South Governors Want Corruption Charges Dropped To Stop Pipeline Attacks (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by broseme: 8:59pm
LIVE
South East/ South South Governors meet
This event is currently going on at Nike lake Resort, Enugu.
It is the first of it kind; never in the history of Nigeria has this type of togetherness been experienced.
Its objective is for regional integration, peace and unity of the entire country.
Details later.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/nnamdi-kanu-and-other-matterssouth.html
3 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:00pm
The fear of the Lion from the east
76 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by EMMAUGOH(m): 9:02pm
End Generation of Old Eastern Governors....As u see them, they are highly influenced with happenings In Abuja...in other word they are corrupt like any governor you can mention.....
In mean word...THEY ARE CORRUPT SOUTH EAST/SOUTH SOUTH GOVERNORS.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by andresia(m): 9:02pm
Pot bellies everywhere. Unhealthy set of human beings despite all the stolen wealth
15 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by optional1(f): 9:03pm
that center table cover with nigeria flag with flower on top looks like baba remains.
I dey sambisa forest oh..
16 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Amberon11: 9:05pm
Lol
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by optional1(f): 9:05pm
andresia:
last last na shiit full that their bellies...
4 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by DieBuhari: 9:06pm
Yorubas right now
97 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Ogalanyachieze: 9:07pm
Nnamdi kanu naak sense into a group of 5 men from the east. When last did they meet before the advent of kanu and ipob now they have to meet cos thier offices is under threat
67 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Piiko(m): 9:13pm
Someday I am going to govern my state Ebonyi
10 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by hammerF: 9:13pm
They have started to reason, we thank God for Nnamdi Kanu.
Please, this meeeting should be done every three months.
I just love to see dem together.
78 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Piiko(m): 9:15pm
EMMAUGOH:Your English is quite poor you may seek a refund of your secondary school fees for tuition at least
2 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by hammerF: 9:16pm
The Delta Gov is at the far right of the Camera, probably late or did not turn up becos his daughter gave birth yesterday.
7 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by EMMAUGOH(m): 9:17pm
Piiko:Correction from you will be accepted.
18 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by PureMe01: 9:21pm
Piiko:he has passed his message and we got him quite perfectly...go publish ur own dictionary since u are dat flawless in english.who ur english help gan
his point bittered ur heart
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Stolen: 9:22pm
andresia:
optional1:
EMMAUGOH:
Afonja! surefisticated! cry not, u belong in the North. Oduarewastan!
43 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Agumbaa: 9:25pm
How does this stop Biafra's restoration?
After reading and listening to analysis like this
from my newspapers stand commentators, those one that the facebook/twitter people refer themselves as "Social commentators".
All I can say is this.
God bless Ohamadike 1
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:26pm
okay. it should be for economical patnership.
5 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Stolen: 9:27pm
Agumbaa:
It helps Oooo! SS/SE are closely kith, wen one cries the other will react. They are brothers.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by EzeUche(m): 9:28pm
Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are the beginning of wisdom.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by EzeUche(m): 9:29pm
SW no dey?
2 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by modik(m): 9:30pm
too late to realise SS/SE is ONE!
God bless NK
God bless all lovers of Development.
God bless Freedom fighters.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by LUGBE: 9:35pm
Is becoming real indeed
1 Like
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Agumbaa: 9:36pm
Stolen:
Bro, bet it that they will rise up from that meeting and declare indissolubility of Nigeria, it is good they came together, but the agenda of the meeting is what I am wary of.
5 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by quid(m): 9:37pm
Listening
22 Likes
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by PureMe01: 9:41pm
Agumbaa:before nko..they will come up with d one nigeria crap.wat else were u expecting?they have sold out and to an extent u wont blame them.u and i could have probably done same if we were in their shoes.i am a true BIAFRAN but as e be,NNAMDI KANU dey put sand sand for dem garri.their pockets are more important to them.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:41pm
EzeUche:don't spoil this thread.
they are meeting for regional joint ecoñomic patnership.
not for ipob or kanu or biafra.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by PureMe01: 9:46pm
Amarabae:i will believe dis crap u posted eventually if "nigerian unity" or "regional crisis or seccession" does not come up as points of discussion after they must have read out their resolutions
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 9:46pm
Hope they discussed about the IPOB miscreants' emperor Nnamdi kanu who is a dead man living. If not, IPOB supporters here are all dead because we are already waiting to lynch them all
1 Like
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 9:49pm
Amarabae:My bad, the merrier the better. God bless
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by hammerF: 9:52pm
PureMe01:
This is SS/SE meeting, u are busy telling dem wat to discuss about in their own region.
They will discuss wateva they like. They owe nobody any explanation. If u think otherwise, then y was SW not included? Times are fast changing.
SW need to learn honour, integrity and loyalty to remain relevant, u cannot continue to get away with rascality.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by EzeUche(m): 9:52pm
Amarabae:
And Nnamdi Kanu is the cause of all of this. No one would be talking about restructuring, regional integration and much much more.
12 Likes
All Kudirat Abiola’s Seven Children Pass Dna Test / Lagos Set To Begin Second Light Rail Project / Reps Reject N305/dollar Exchange Rate For Budget
Viewing this topic: gtboy1(m), survivor1986(m), Rokaa(m), kolima1067(m), osile2012, Iamtony, uzoronwusa, ShootToKill, Freeman85(m), debusion, salveoP(m), Qc1(m), nevaadullmoment, newbornmacho(m), Iamemma(m), senchris(m), VERTEX1, chukzy007(m), funobong(m), Queed, MissJoy29(f), AAinEqGuinea, edibless0(m), KingsleyCEO, inkon, Osu175(m), Jesusloveyou(m), Chukwuka16, Odingo1, gegee(m), Elanblaze01(m), heinrichy(m), donestk(m), icebergtoby(m), SirChime(m), Halifaxguy, Johnpsite, Capital247, blessedken92, Saintinoo(m), kirchofff(m), emmaodet, vanosky, billpete89, FreshGuy2(m), Kyase(m), ofwest47, Kunlegzy(m), rafabenitez, dammyteli45(m), cashreport, twelvefigure, AKswift, hydraa(m), optional1(f), Kingslaw(m), hyperbolic(m), lovetterrison(m), Ebubemg(m), CookieLaVee, mmag(m), kwende(m), freshvine(f), lalababy(f), eroski90(m), comradespade(m), luveth(m), deandavid(m), chukslawrence(m), BlinkyBling, DieBuhari, IntroVAT, 2Brains1(m), Liftkid(m) and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23