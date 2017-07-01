Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / South-East & South-South Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) (13041 Views)

PDP Governors Meet At Fayose's House In Abuja Over Supreme Court Judgement / PDP Governors Meet At Fayose's Lodge In Ekiti (Photos) / South-South Governors Want Corruption Charges Dropped To Stop Pipeline Attacks (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





South East/ South South Governors meet



This event is currently going on at Nike lake Resort, Enugu.



It is the first of it kind; never in the history of Nigeria has this type of togetherness been experienced.



Its objective is for regional integration, peace and unity of the entire country.



Details later.







Source: LIVESouth East/ South South Governors meetThis event is currently going on at Nike lake Resort, Enugu.It is the first of it kind; never in the history of Nigeria has this type of togetherness been experienced.Its objective is for regional integration, peace and unity of the entire country.Details later.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/nnamdi-kanu-and-other-matterssouth.html 3 Likes

The fear of the Lion from the east 76 Likes

End Generation of Old Eastern Governors....As u see them, they are highly influenced with happenings In Abuja...in other word they are corrupt like any governor you can mention.....



In mean word...THEY ARE CORRUPT SOUTH EAST/SOUTH SOUTH GOVERNORS. 19 Likes 1 Share

Pot bellies everywhere. Unhealthy set of human beings despite all the stolen wealth 15 Likes

that center table cover with nigeria flag with flower on top looks like baba remains.





I dey sambisa forest oh.. 16 Likes

Lol

andresia:

Pot bellies everywhere. Unhealthy set of human beings despite all the stolen wealth



last last na shiit full that their bellies... last last na shiit full that their bellies... 4 Likes

Yorubas right now 97 Likes 5 Shares

Nnamdi kanu naak sense into a group of 5 men from the east. When last did they meet before the advent of kanu and ipob now they have to meet cos thier offices is under threat 67 Likes 3 Shares

Someday I am going to govern my state Ebonyi 10 Likes

They have started to reason, we thank God for Nnamdi Kanu.



Please, this meeeting should be done every three months.



I just love to see dem together. 78 Likes 2 Shares

EMMAUGOH:

End Generation Old Eastern Governors....As u see them, they are highly influenced with happenings In Abuja...in other word they are corrupt like any governor you can mention.....



In mean word...THEY ARE CORRUPT SOTH EAST/SOUTH SOUTH GOVERNORS. Your English is quite poor you may seek a refund of your secondary school fees for tuition at least Your English is quite poor you may seek a refund of your secondary school fees for tuition at least 2 Likes

The Delta Gov is at the far right of the Camera, probably late or did not turn up becos his daughter gave birth yesterday. 7 Likes

Piiko:

Your English is quite poor you may seek a refund of your secondary school fees for tuition at least Correction from you will be accepted. Correction from you will be accepted. 18 Likes

Piiko:

Your English is quite poor you may seek a refund of your secondary school fees for tuition at least he has passed his message and we got him quite perfectly...go publish ur own dictionary since u are dat flawless in english.who ur english help gan

his point bittered ur heart he has passed his message and we got him quite perfectly...go publish ur own dictionary since u are dat flawless in english.who ur english help ganhis point bittered ur heart 52 Likes 1 Share

andresia:

Pot bellies everywhere. Unhealthy set of human beings despite all the stolen wealth optional1:







last last na shiit full that their bellies...





EMMAUGOH:

End Generation of Old Eastern Governors....As u see them, they are highly influenced with happenings In Abuja...in other word they are corrupt like any governor you can mention.....



In mean word...THEY ARE CORRUPT SOUTH EAST/SOUTH SOUTH GOVERNORS.



Afonja! surefisticated! cry not, u belong in the North. Oduarewastan! Afonja! surefisticated! cry not, u belong in the North. Oduarewastan! 43 Likes





After reading and listening to analysis like this



from my newspapers stand commentators, those one that the facebook/twitter people refer themselves as "Social commentators".



All I can say is this.



God bless Ohamadike 1



How does this stop Biafra's restoration?After reading and listening to analysis like thisfrom my newspapers stand commentators, those one that the facebook/twitter people refer themselves as "Social commentators".All I can say is this.God bless Ohamadike 1 48 Likes 2 Shares

okay. it should be for economical patnership. 5 Likes

Agumbaa:

How does this stop Biafra's restoration?

It helps Oooo! SS/SE are closely kith, wen one cries the other will react. They are brothers. It helps Oooo! SS/SE are closely kith, wen one cries the other will react. They are brothers. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are the beginning of wisdom. 36 Likes 2 Shares

SW no dey? 2 Likes

too late to realise SS/SE is ONE!



God bless NK



God bless all lovers of Development.

God bless Freedom fighters. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Is becoming real indeed 1 Like

Stolen:





It helps Oooo! SS/SE are closely kith, wen one cries the other will react. They are brothers.

Bro, bet it that they will rise up from that meeting and declare indissolubility of Nigeria, it is good they came together, but the agenda of the meeting is what I am wary of. Bro, bet it that they will rise up from that meeting and declare indissolubility of Nigeria, it is good they came together, but the agenda of the meeting is what I am wary of. 5 Likes

Listening 22 Likes

Agumbaa:





Bro, bet it that they will rise up from that meeting and declare indissolubility of Nigeria, it is good they came together, but the agenda of the meeting is what I am wary of. before nko..they will come up with d one nigeria crap.wat else were u expecting?they have sold out and to an extent u wont blame them.u and i could have probably done same if we were in their shoes.i am a true BIAFRAN but as e be,NNAMDI KANU dey put sand sand for dem garri.their pockets are more important to them. before nko..they will come up with d one nigeria crap.wat else were u expecting?they have sold out and to an extent u wont blame them.u and i could have probably done same if we were in their shoes.i am a true BIAFRAN but as e be,NNAMDI KANU dey put sand sand for dem garri.their pockets are more important to them. 15 Likes 1 Share

EzeUche:

Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are the beginning of wisdom. don't spoil this thread.

they are meeting for regional joint ecoñomic patnership.

not for ipob or kanu or biafra. don't spoil this thread.they are meeting for regional joint ecoñomic patnership.not for ipob or kanu or biafra. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Amarabae:



don't spoil this thread.

they are meeting for regional joint ecoñomic patnership.

not for ipob or kanu or biafra.

i will believe dis crap u posted eventually if "nigerian unity" or "regional crisis or seccession" does not come up as points of discussion after they must have read out their resolutions i will believe dis crap u posted eventually if "nigerian unity" or "regional crisis or seccession" does not come up as points of discussion after they must have read out their resolutions 8 Likes 1 Share

Hope they discussed about the IPOB miscreants' emperor Nnamdi kanu who is a dead man living. If not, IPOB supporters here are all dead because we are already waiting to lynch them all 1 Like

Amarabae:

don't spoil this thread. they are meeting for regional joint ecoñomic patnership. not for ipob or kanu or biafra. My bad, the merrier the better. God bless My bad, the merrier the better. God bless

PureMe01:

i will believe dis crap u posted after if "nigerian unity" or "regional crisis or seccession" does not come up as points of discussion after they must have read out their resolutions

This is SS/SE meeting, u are busy telling dem wat to discuss about in their own region.



They will discuss wateva they like. They owe nobody any explanation. If u think otherwise, then y was SW not included? Times are fast changing.



SW need to learn honour, integrity and loyalty to remain relevant, u cannot continue to get away with rascality. This is SS/SE meeting, u are busy telling dem wat to discuss about in their own region.They will discuss wateva they like. They owe nobody any explanation. If u think otherwise, then y was SW not included? Times are fast changing.SW need to learn honour, integrity and loyalty to remain relevant, u cannot continue to get away with rascality. 11 Likes 2 Shares