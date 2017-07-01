₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:37pm
A heartbroken Nigerian lady, Ifunanya who just lost her boyfriend, Victor has taken to Facebook to mourn his death.
Ifunanya who couldn’t stop crying in her posts, didn’t state how the young man died, but she posted a photo of him on a hospital bed all bandaged up. In one of the posts on her Facebook wall, Ifunanya called on him to haunt those responsible for his death.
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 5:38pm
Before some dumb people will come to type that she'll soon move on to another dikc, let me extend my condolence.
It hurts to lose a loved one. Heartbreaks... where the guy is still alive hurts...let alone death of one's lover.
They seemed really close.
RIP to him.
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:38pm
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by tonio2wo: 5:43pm
Wetin killam? Ah! Sorri oh!
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by Mcsteamy1429: 5:44pm
May the guy RIP...as for the chic sha....she is quite funny....how u go dey snap selfie of urself dey cry? na mourning selfie....all these superficial girls with their half brain...just pissed me of
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 5:50pm
Mcsteamy1429:
Be like you never lose a loved one before?
You go just dey do mumu things.
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by Benita27(f): 6:07pm
Only you said he shouldn't rest in peace. You came back at the end of your condolence and said he should rest in peace. Won't the boy be confused in the other world?. Anyway, since I don't know what killed him, I'll reserve my comment.
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:10pm
pocohantas:
Will she remain with a dead dick before??
May Dicck and sense fall on you!!
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by Elijahhopelarry(m): 6:11pm
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by Elijahhopelarry(m): 6:15pm
Rip to the guy
@crying selfie...... LoL
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by Jaqenhghar: 6:15pm
pocohantas:What is so dumb about saying the inevitable?
She will get over him and move on with her life thats for sure
No need to be all waspish over that
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 6:21pm
Jaqenhghar:
It's inevitable, but one should be sensible, sensitive and discerning enough to know that's not the ideal thing to tell a grieving person.
Except the person isn't all of the above
BiafraBushBoy:
Dicck is overrated dear, after orgasm comes reality.
Sense is okay for me, may it fall on you too.
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by Swissheart(f): 6:25pm
Hmmmn.....RIP
Rewind it please!
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by samdavjustin(m): 6:28pm
RIP to the dead all this showing off for what anyways I give her 6months she will be alright
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:30pm
pocohantas:
I fixed the first part... lol.
May the sense fall on us sha...
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 6:38pm
so sad
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by IamLEGEND1: 6:45pm
The moment I saw the picture of her crying I lost all sympathy I had for her.
What is it young people and this overwhelming drive to post every single thing online?
Is there nothing private in this world anymore?
Sure, everyone will rush to your post & RIP and whatnot but ultimately, they don't give a fuck_about you or your problems.
She'll look back on this a couple of years from now and realize how much she goofed.
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by veekid(m): 7:18pm
vahlar moghulis
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 7:19pm
Nigeria done comot for hand oooo
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by obembet(m): 7:19pm
U should let your boyfriend rest now
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:20pm
The girl is a mumu..
From her post it's obvious she was even a burden to the boy.
If only she knew that her boyfriend's ghost has found a new ghost girlfriend.
She won't be bothering herself.
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by BestDataDeals(m): 7:22pm
If only she knew what the bibke says about the dead. They can not help or harm the living. God judges and rewards us all.
Sorry for your loss
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by ILoveChess: 7:22pm
She's mourning her bf, taking selfie while crying. Nigerians sha
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by Sacluxpaint(m): 7:23pm
Mourning selfie??
Have we become this terrible.?
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by freecocoa(f): 7:26pm
Which one come be "if I'm responsible"?
I'm not understanding o.
Rip all the same.
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by Ramaa(m): 7:27pm
What pain her so much is missing Holland vacation.....it has nothing to do with Love...its all about money....
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by ConcNiggress56(f): 7:28pm
this girl just get as e be..
humble smith fall on her
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by Omoluabi16: 7:29pm
Nothing is private anymore. Social media has driven some people mad. na so that man dey announce when his daughter saw her first period. This generation sha..smh
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by Nifeola: 7:29pm
RIP to him! I actually feel for d gal, we shall not mourn our loved ones Ijn
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by Carlmax(m): 7:30pm
I feel so sad for her. I pray God to comfort her in this time of grief.
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by bbbabes(f): 7:33pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) by PenisCaP: 7:34pm
Rip
