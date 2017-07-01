Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Asks Her Dead Boyfriend's Ghost To Kill His Assailants (Photos) (9043 Views)

Ifunanya who couldn’t stop crying in her posts, didn’t state how the young man died, but she posted a photo of him on a hospital bed all bandaged up. In one of the posts on her Facebook wall, Ifunanya called on him to haunt those responsible for his death.





Before some dumb people will come to type that she'll soon move on to another dikc, let me extend my condolence.

It hurts to lose a loved one. Heartbreaks... where the guy is still alive hurts...let alone death of one's lover.



They seemed really close.



RIP to him. 34 Likes 3 Shares

Wetin killam? Ah! Sorri oh!

? na mourning selfie....all these superficial girls with their half brain...just pissed me of May the guy RIP...as for the chic sha....she is quite funny....how u go dey snap selfie of urself dey cry? na mourning selfie....all these superficial girls with their half brain...just pissed me of 10 Likes 2 Shares

Be like you never lose a loved one before?

You go just dey do mumu things. Be like you never lose a loved one before?You go just dey do mumu things. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Only you said he shouldn't rest in peace. You came back at the end of your condolence and said he should rest in peace. Won't the boy be confused in the other world?. Anyway, since I don't know what killed him, I'll reserve my comment. 6 Likes

Will she remain with a dead dick before??



May Dicck and sense fall on you!! Will she remain with a dead dick before??May Dicck and sense fall on you!! 16 Likes 1 Share

.....

Rip to the guy









@crying selfie...... LoL 1 Like

She will get over him and move on with her life thats for sure

No need to be all waspish over that What is so dumb about saying the inevitable?She will get over him and move on with her life thats for sureNo need to be all waspish over that 3 Likes 1 Share

It's inevitable, but one should be sensible, sensitive and discerning enough to know that's not the ideal thing to tell a grieving person.



Except the person isn't all of the above



Dicck is overrated dear, after orgasm comes reality.

Sense is okay for me, may it fall on you too. It's inevitable, but one should be sensible, sensitive and discerning enough to know that's not the ideal thing to tell a grieving person.Except the person isn't all of the aboveDicck is overrated dear, after orgasm comes reality.Sense is okay for me, may it fall on you too. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmmn.....RIP





Rewind it please!

RIP to the dead all this showing off for what anyways I give her 6months she will be alright 1 Like

so sad 1 Like

The moment I saw the picture of her crying I lost all sympathy I had for her.

What is it young people and this overwhelming drive to post every single thing online?

Is there nothing private in this world anymore?

Sure, everyone will rush to your post & RIP and whatnot but ultimately, they don't give a fuck_about you or your problems.

She'll look back on this a couple of years from now and realize how much she goofed. 8 Likes

vahlar moghulis 1 Like

Nigeria done comot for hand oooo

U should let your boyfriend rest now





The girl is a mumu..

From her post it's obvious she was even a burden to the boy.



If only she knew that her boyfriend's ghost has found a new ghost girlfriend.



She won't be bothering herself. The girl is a mumu..From her post it's obvious she was even a burden to the boy.If only she knew that her boyfriend's ghost has found a new ghost girlfriend.She won't be bothering herself. 5 Likes 1 Share

If only she knew what the bibke says about the dead. They can not help or harm the living. God judges and rewards us all.

Sorry for your loss





She's mourning her bf, taking selfie while crying. Nigerians sha

Mourning selfie??



Have we become this terrible.? 3 Likes

Which one come be "if I'm responsible"?



I'm not understanding o.



Rip all the same.

What pain her so much is missing Holland vacation.....it has nothing to do with Love...its all about money....

this girl just get as e be..





humble smith fall on her

Nothing is private anymore. Social media has driven some people mad. na so that man dey announce when his daughter saw her first period. This generation sha..smh

RIP to him! I actually feel for d gal, we shall not mourn our loved ones Ijn

I feel so sad for her. I pray God to comfort her in this time of grief. 1 Like

