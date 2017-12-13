₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
After being called to bar, anxious lady decided to ask her boyfriend how much is groomprice is worth.
After being called to bar, anxious lady decided to ask her boyfriend how much is groomprice is worth.
I have a feeling guys are relatively getting scarce this days.
Dear Ladies,
If you have one, keep him close to you, you never can tell who is eyeing him.
See the tweets below
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by thesicilian:
Mr. Barrister Lawyer biko say no to slay queens in your life
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by kenness(m):
hmmmmmmmmm
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by LadyGoddiva(f):
Fine boy! This lady should hurry up and hook this man, she shouldn’t let him go. He looks like he has a bright future and great potentials. She had better do all she can oh!!!
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Airforce1(m):
We are getting to that point where ladies will be the one proposing and paying groom prices of their man ...
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Thepasserby(m):
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun I think the ladies are now waking up
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Belafonte:
It's all tongue-in-cheek. Probably an inside joke of some sort. What's all this rubbish talk of men being scarce and women finally waking up?
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by pocohantas(f):
Belafonte:
You'll be surprised she is serious.
Which men are scarce?
It's responsible, cute men with potentials that are scarce.
They are the ones getting these kinda green lights steady.
They are at the top of the ladder in desirability by most women.
One jonsing guy would sit in his one room, with dirty boxers and be waiting for this kinda thing. E go shock am...
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by emmyquan:
.after dey might have spoil d place
#damagecontrol
*Some girls be like*
*My ex left a big hole in my heart ...*
*You think you can decieve us* ��
*We know where the big hole is my sister* �
shiooooooooor
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Dionnetech:
it happens in India,, so no be new thing.
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Belafonte:
pocohantas:
You do have a point about top men getting all sorts of female attention. The one room guys can dream too
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Oxster(m):
Hmmm,,other commenters below,pls don't even try to dream or imagine of this ohh,,,ah aff said my own kwa
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Rolex67(f):
He is just there, I have seen cuter guys.
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Rolex67(f):
Belafonte:I keep saying it, men are not scarce.
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by ubunja(m):
LadyGoddiva:im trying to email him the Miseducations to turn him into a Badboy.it would be a waste for such superior genes to be spent in one place
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Blackfyre:
ubunja:
What then will you marry for?
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by ubunja(m):
Belafonte:true true
if u are not attractive u pay for a woman's love
but if u are attractive women pay for your love.
its the most painful truth under the sun
they call it The Red Pill.
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by ubunja(m):
Blackfyre:i dont even know anymore to be honest.
i once said for children,but i got 2 females willing to carry my babies. and they are married. now i have no reasons to marry. sex? i get that in reasonable amounts already.
i dont know what i will marry for. maybe i must say " i will never marry" full stop.
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by KGBEAST(m):
Thepasserby:This Nigga was my senior at ISL and he went to Unilag, I have forgotten his name
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Blackfyre:
ubunja:
I guess you shouldn't else no need to add to avoidable dysfunctional homes.
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by pocohantas(f):
Belafonte:
Na them dream pass, na wetin poverty dey cause.
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by ubunja(m):
Blackfyre:true.
but that would be boring. i will marry and bring hell on some innocent girl just like that soceress Eve brought hell on innocent boy Adam. i mean its only fair.
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Blackfyre:
ubunja:
Why? Know that you upsetting a balance thereby leaving a guilty girl for an innocent boy somewhere...
Leave the innocent girl for the innocent boy.....we associations of innocent boys are pleading....
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by ubunja(m):
Blackfyre:dont worry i know of your deep love and support for Single Mothers.u will get the girls after im done with them. u will get your Left Overs and Damaged Goods
u like them Used dont yah
he he he
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Belafonte:
pocohantas:
Leave poor guys let them dream, abeg. . No money and you want to take the only thing they can hold on to? Come on, don't be wicked.
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Belafonte:
ubunja:
I wouldn't say it's a painful truth. The problem is wrong socialisation. Let everybody know this from their youth and most problems between the sexes would be non-existent if only everyone knew how things are. For me, discovering was quite painful at first, but with time, I couldn't be happier. I can break off relationships without the slightest tinge of guilt, because I know it's not really me women like, just the image. .
It's a wonderful world.
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by KreativGenius:
ubunja:
Hahaha Ubunja le...What planet are you from guy ! You'e a wet cunt i swear it !
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by Belafonte:
Rolex67:
So, their just abundant where you are?
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by KreativGenius:
Belafonte:
Gangster @ I can break off relationships without the slightest tinge of guilt, because I know it's not really me women like, just the image. grin.
This is crazy
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by johnstar(m):
Nonsense
Re: "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires by KreativGenius:
ubunja:
Hahahaha, this thread is cracking me up...Lol @ u will get your Left Overs and Damaged Goods grin
