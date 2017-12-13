Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "How Much Is Your Groom Price?" Lady Asks A Young Lawyer She Admires (4909 Views)

I have a feeling guys are relatively getting scarce this days.



Dear Ladies,



If you have one, keep him close to you, you never can tell who is eyeing him.





See the tweets below



Mr. Barrister Lawyer biko say no to slay queens in your life 9 Likes

hmmmmmmmmm

Fine boy! This lady should hurry up and hook this man, she shouldn’t let him go. He looks like he has a bright future and great potentials. She had better do all she can oh!!!

We are getting to that point where ladies will be the one proposing and paying groom prices of their man ...

Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun I think the ladies are now waking up

It's all tongue-in-cheek. Probably an inside joke of some sort. What's all this rubbish talk of men being scarce and women finally waking up? 1 Like

Belafonte:

It's all tongue-in-cheek. Probably an inside joke of some sort. What's all this rubbish talk of men being scarce and women finally waking up?

You'll be surprised she is serious.

Which men are scarce?

It's responsible, cute men with potentials that are scarce.

They are the ones getting these kinda green lights steady.

They are at the top of the ladder in desirability by most women.



.after dey might have spoil d place



#damagecontrol



*Some girls be like*

*My ex left a big hole in my heart ...*

*You think you can decieve us* ��

*We know where the big hole is my sister* �



shiooooooooor 15 Likes 1 Share

it happens in India,, so no be new thing .

You do have a point about top men getting all sorts of female attention. The one room guys can dream too You do have a point about top men getting all sorts of female attention. The one room guys can dream too 2 Likes

Hmmm,,other commenters below,pls don't even try to dream or imagine of this ohh,,,ah aff said my own kwa

He is just there, I have seen cuter guys.

