90% of the times when you ask a lady the attributes she wants in a man, you will see amongst others, "he must be God fearing"! But what baffles me in actuality is that a lot of them do not act accordingly.



It leaves me wondering if they have a totally different meaning to God-fearing. I know a guy who tried to live to his dream lady's expectation of being a God-fearing young man. He goes to church always and tells the lady, he always talk about the Bible. He doesn't talk about Sex or like things. But at the end, the lady abandoned him for a guy who didn't really care much about church or related things.



Even slay queens are not left out of desiring a God-fearing man yet you see their lifestyle saying completely opposite.



Ladies maybe you can let us understand what you mean when you say, "I need a God-fearing man"!



If there is also a limit to how God-fearing your man can be, please what is it.



They simply mean MAGA.



If they want to get married to a Pastor, they should simply signify that. But the "God Fearing Man" Format is old, and i doubt if they even say it again, since it never worked for them anyway.



I still wonder when women will learn that there are some certain things a man looks for in a wife in women, and 19 out of 20 times the men never say it, but just look out for those traits. And this is why it is almost comical when women start listing everything they want in a man, which is not limited to stuff like(God fearing man,already made man,Lekki Landlord man,tall dark and handsome man,must know how to cook man)and so much.



Women should learn to shut up, and look for the "Good Husbands" Traits in the men, instead of running their mouths.











#EvermayoR A man with fresh blood that can bang them for 5 hours marathon s*x nonstop 10 Likes

HungerBAD:

They simply mean MAGA.



MAGA meaning?



I am sure they will not agree with you .

They still say it ooo MAGA meaning?I am sure they will not agree with you .

michealdeco:

A man with fresh blood that can bang them for 5 hours marathon s*x nonstop









You are not serious joor

A man that will not beat dem 17 Likes

They are confused. Even club girl with expired boobs and damaged bore hole will be seeking for a God fearing man.



Ayam not understanding.... 60 Likes

FemiEddy:

A man that will not beat dem Hmm. You have a point oo.



Hmm. You have a point oo.Maybe a man who doesn't beat them is God fearing.

A man that fears God, and won't do anything God doesn't want. 9 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

They are confused. Even club girl with expired boobs and damaged bore hole will be seeking for a God fearing man.



Ayam not understanding....



Bros the thing tire me oo

DebbyChris:

A man that fears God, and won't do anything God doesn't want. What do you mean joor?



What do you mean joor?You are being general

A man that will see God and run away 25 Likes 1 Share

They are coming for you.



Destined2win:





HaaaaaaaaThey are coming for you.

Niyeal:

A man that will see God and run away . That's not what they mean . That's not what they mean

madridguy:

Haaaaaaaa They are coming for you.



Na you talk am na Na you talk am na

Destined2win:

What do you mean joor?



You are being general Don't you know that a man who fears God won't beat his wife, cheat, misbehave etc. Don't you know that a man who fears God won't beat his wife, cheat, misbehave etc. 2 Likes 1 Share

DebbyChris:

A man that fears God, and won't do anything God doesn't want.



While d girl can act anyhow abi?

While d girl can act anyhow abi?Una wise o

They mean a guy will not plan to cheat on them. A guy who has no baby mama. A guy who has money .a house and a good car. Guys without cash are never God fearing. And op for ur info some Yahoo yahoo guys are even more god fearing than some pastors. Cos I am still surprised when u meet some of this same girls that want a god fearing guy and you ask them if they LL marry a pastor . The next thing u hear is God forbid 41 Likes 3 Shares

Lalasticlala come oo

DebbyChris:

Yes I know but it doesn't sound as if that's what you ladies mean when you say you need a God fearing man

madone:

They mean a guy will not plan to cheat on them. A guy who has no baby mama. A guy who has money .a house and a good car. Guys without cash are never God fearing. And op for ur info some Yahoo yahoo guys are even more god fearing than some pastors. Cos I am still surprised when u meet some of this same girls that want a god fearing guy and you ask them if they LL marry a pastor . The next thing u hear is God forbid Hehehehe



HeheheheYou are very correct

Where Lalasticlacla and Mynd44 sef?

It's an overused term, men would say wife material/virtuous woman.



The meaning varies to different women. Basically, I think it's a man that would respect marital vows and promote the sanctity of a marriage. This man mustn't be a religious leader, not at all. 3 Likes

A God fearing man is a man who believes in a higher authority and thus respect humanity. He takes God's greatest commands of : Love God and love your neighbors seriously. This forms the basis of his behaviour and dealings. He needs not be a religious fanatic. All he needs is to live right and treat others right. 3 Likes 1 Share

Ameeria:

This is a cool definition but I hope our ladies will agree with you

PaperLace:

It's an overused term, men would say wife material/virtuous woman.



Your understanding is quite apt, I really would love to read how other ladies see it

PaperLace:

It's an overused term, men would say wife material/virtuous woman.



The meaning varies to different women. Basically, I think it's a man that would respect marital vows and promote the sanctity of a marriage. This man mustn't be a religious leader, not at all.

Madam, are you a God fearing woman? I'm looking for a God fearing woman to marry oh, since thats the term being used since 1990's till now.

HungerBAD:

Where Lalasticlacla and Mynd44 sef?

Their both busy looking for God fearing Women, shey you think its easy to find ni ?

the man that runs under his table and shakes to his bones when he hears "GOD"



Even Oloshos and SlayQueens and Codeine/SK Queens express their desire to have a "God Fearing Man/Men"



It must mean different things to different girls so ... Ladies in the house.... Over tuyu 4 Likes

if u ask me na who I go ask

It means a man that has a right standing with God..

The fact that you go to church every Sunday doesn't mean you fear God...

If you fear God you'll cleave to her and her alone as he has commanded..

If you fear God you'll do nothing to hurt her. 1 Like 1 Share