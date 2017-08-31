₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,556 members, 3,759,152 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 August 2017 at 12:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? (9124 Views)
Thread To Meet A Partner On Nairaland / How To Peacefully End A Relationship With A Good Girl (only 18+) / She Came With 3 Friends To Meet Me At The Eatery - Diary Of A Jobless Nigerian (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Skinni(m): 3:51am On Aug 29
I'm a guy of 28 years but I have a serious problem.
Throughout my life I have never been in any 'serious' relationship. Although I have had couple of relationships in the past but most of them fizzled out just like that. In fact, few girls that I have been with were never committed.
I must say that I'm introverted, so I have only been into few relationships.
But that aside, I just realised that most girls that I have wasted my time with; were nothing to write home about. And I find it very hard pretending to be in a relationship that isn't heading anywhere.
My own case is just simple, once I discover that a girl is neither truthful nor committed, I will just quit the friendship.
I'm the kind of person that can't date two ladies at the same time. This makes me to always be out of relationship for long before I could find another.
My friends do call me pastor because once in a relationship with any girl, I can never enter into another.
But my only problem now is how to know and meet a very nice lady. A lady who is sincere. A lady that is dependable. A lady that has conscience.
The last girl that I broke up with was so terrible that I am now even scared to approach any other lady. I don't want to waste another part of my life in an unserious relationship. It weighs me down.
Guys please i need advice.
How do I get to meet a good girl?
What signs should I look for? What will the body language look like?
Please I need sincere advice.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by HungerBAD: 4:06am On Aug 29
Good girls on the Romance Section.
A lot of them.
Go for mostly those that have contested for Miss Nairaland there, and have their pictures posted all over the internet. Those ones are not shy, and will make a good wife.
Goodluck.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Ballmer: 4:23am On Aug 29
Dude am assuming you ain't gonna get lucky because am not Jesus. My advice is sample enough relationships possibly without sex to avoid your judgment being clouded n determine which girl you can live with. Your context of righteous can n will only lead to ceaseless heartbreaks. Sorry am a pessimist judging from experience.
7 Likes
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by IamAirforce1: 4:34am On Aug 29
Be a "bad boy" and a good girl would come drooling over you
38 Likes
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Evablizin(f): 5:17am On Aug 29
IamAirforce1:funny but true,the force of attraction between bad boys and good girls is like North pole and South pole in Magnetism,i've seen a lot of them
11 Likes
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by IamAirforce1: 6:44am On Aug 29
Evablizin:Na so
1 Like
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Skinni(m): 11:26am On Aug 29
Ballmer:I have tried this part yet no success. I can't seem to understand why
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Skinni(m): 11:33am On Aug 29
IamAirforce1:I have heard this several times but how do I change myself?
I thought people are being advised to change from bad to good? Why should I do otherwise?
I have a very strong Christian background. I can't just give in to some things. Most of my friends have tried to force some certain lifestyle yet I hardly succumb.
I just can't
10 Likes
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Skinni(m): 11:38am On Aug 29
HungerBAD:Hmm.. Thanks
I will think about this.
1 Like
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by IamAirforce1: 12:00pm On Aug 29
Skinni:Most good girls find good guys boring and won't take them serious .
They often cheat on the good guys with a bad guy they find interesting.
I get many girls wey dey relate with me berra.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by alexialin: 12:01pm On Aug 29
Skinni:
Op don't mind peeps saying u should change to a bad guy
If u are naturally a good guy, and u change to bad guy because of having a good woman, my dear u will feel empty and become entangled with your true nature and the make believe nature.
Dont change, u wil just waste precious time pretending to be who u are not. And u will look back and regret afterwards. Cause come what may, u will still end up as you are. How long will u play such role to keep a good girl that drools over a bad guy.
There are good girls out there that crave for a good loyal guy. Be patient. U will have one by your side. Just be patient and work on yourself, your dress code and communication skills. Add swags to it. But dont change to a bad guy.
It doesnt work for every guy out there.
I turned into a semi bad girl thinking it would help my love life cos deep down i cant fully become a bad gurl or slay queen, at the end I felt like a totally different person. Which end up making me feel empty and unfulfilled. So, I went back to the drawing board and retraced my steps back, cut off guys who wants a bad girl ( that tag is not for me) and focus on bn who I am,
Which is a mummy's girl ( even though shes late, am still her girl)
And I love myself die!
I just love who I am now, no apologies whatsoever.
Hate me or love me? I don't care. Its my life.
So have crossed that bridge and am better off this way and at peace inside out.
And I love good guys with sharp dress code, great goals and good communication skills..
Bad guys, I run like kilode from
52 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Blackhawk01: 12:18pm On Aug 29
Search no more, been waiting for you.
2 Likes
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Stevengerd(m): 12:30pm On Aug 29
Evablizin:Lol. u carry PHY enter dis mata sha.
3 Likes
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by MyNewJackeT: 1:56pm On Aug 29
[b] OP try and get and interesting life and be fun to be with, don't think any girl will come and hangout with you in your boring lifestyle [\b]
try hanging out with friends for a start.
6 Likes
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Skinni(m): 2:16pm On Aug 29
MyNewJackeT:Trust me I do always hangout with my friends.
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Skinni(m): 2:19pm On Aug 29
alexialin:Wow.. Thanks for your advice.
I appreciate your input.
Lemme keep hoping for someday - a better day like yours
3 Likes
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Vivly(f): 2:21pm On Aug 29
HungerBAD:Sarcasm?
3 Likes
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by HungerBAD: 2:22pm On Aug 29
Vivly:
Of course.
7 Likes
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Skinni(m): 2:23pm On Aug 29
Blackhawk01:LOL. You are trolling me right?
Be very careful oo
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Skinni(m): 2:25pm On Aug 29
IamAirforce1:Interesting! but I just don't want to believe this
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Vivly(f): 2:27pm On Aug 29
Have you tried being less desperate? It's a huge turn off and a potential relationship killer.
Relax. The right person will come when you least expect it.
8 Likes
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Skinni(m): 2:36pm On Aug 29
[right][/right]
Vivly:Desperate? Don't think so.
I'm introverted dear. I'm always calm.
In few relationships that I have been, I do give ladies enough space to be themselves.
Except there is another definition for Desperation.
Anyway thanks!
2 Likes
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by alexialin: 2:54pm On Aug 29
Skinni:
You are welcome.
Be optimistic. Your kind of woman will come your way. All u need is patience and keep upgrading yourself and values.
its well.
1 Like
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by supersystemsng: 2:54pm On Aug 29
Skinni:
You are not desperate...DON'T LISTEN TO LIES..I employ you to use some strategies...can you pm me?
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Skinni(m): 3:05pm On Aug 29
supersystemsng:Thanks
I will.
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by supersystemsng: 3:12pm On Aug 29
Skinni:
I'm unable to access the email linked with this account..Please check my signature and send me an email
1 Like
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Blackhawk01: 3:31pm On Aug 29
Skinni:
Trolling? No way! Good girls don't troll.
Been waiting for you all my life
*Runs outta thread*
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by supersystemsng: 3:35pm On Aug 29
Skinni:
Blackhawk isn't single...don't pay attention to her
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Skinni(m): 10:36pm On Aug 29
supersystemsng:I know she's just joking.
Skinni:Done
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Skinni(m): 10:37pm On Aug 29
Blackhawk01:Hehehe
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Blackhawk01: 10:40pm On Aug 29
supersystemsng:
Nitori olorun! Who is this enemy of progress biko? I wee cuss you oooo
|Re: How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? by Blackhawk01: 10:42pm On Aug 29
Skinni:
Pay no attention to Superpack abi what's his name...
Lerruz talk about loff
1 Like
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Dedicate A Song To Someone You Love On Nairaland / I Love Her But She's Already In A Relationship / Why Do Nigerian Men Like Big Women?
Viewing this topic: AceRoyal, kaycyor, Chudymario, Drienzia, DeeMain(m), haryorbarmie83(m), chichichilolo1(f), cepha4, Ndifreke12(m), naija4(m), IKEGOD21(m), sacrono, dame134, ibroh22(m), omoikea(m), Onliie(m), Horladan(m), TheDreamChaser, Dexter001, jaxxy(m), mikehome, refiner(f), Trexate, midehill(m), lilmax(m), birdmansoho, oluwatymylehyn(m), MfonIrocks, NEROSKY(m), tunde37, komols856, Cherokee(m), KayDEAN, SkinnyDude(m), Donbigi2(m), Skinni(m), kinzodigital, kaydee(m), LordDecency(m), centboy123456(m), plessis, Grace001, Metrix007(m), emmafineboy, Kowor(f), Bigsteveg(m) and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23