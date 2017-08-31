Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Do I Get To Meet A Good Girl? (9124 Views)

I'm a guy of 28 years but I have a serious problem.

Throughout my life I have never been in any 'serious' relationship. Although I have had couple of relationships in the past but most of them fizzled out just like that. In fact, few girls that I have been with were never committed.



I must say that I'm introverted, so I have only been into few relationships.



But that aside, I just realised that most girls that I have wasted my time with; were nothing to write home about. And I find it very hard pretending to be in a relationship that isn't heading anywhere.



My own case is just simple, once I discover that a girl is neither truthful nor committed, I will just quit the friendship.



I'm the kind of person that can't date two ladies at the same time. This makes me to always be out of relationship for long before I could find another.



My friends do call me pastor because once in a relationship with any girl, I can never enter into another.

But my only problem now is how to know and meet a very nice lady. A lady who is sincere. A lady that is dependable. A lady that has conscience.



The last girl that I broke up with was so terrible that I am now even scared to approach any other lady. I don't want to waste another part of my life in an unserious relationship. It weighs me down.



Guys please i need advice.

How do I get to meet a good girl?

What signs should I look for? What will the body language look like?

Good girls on the Romance Section.



A lot of them.



Go for mostly those that have contested for Miss Nairaland there, and have their pictures posted all over the internet. Those ones are not shy, and will make a good wife.



Dude am assuming you ain't gonna get lucky because am not Jesus. My advice is sample enough relationships possibly without sex to avoid your judgment being clouded n determine which girl you can live with. Your context of righteous can n will only lead to ceaseless heartbreaks. Sorry am a pessimist judging from experience.

Be a "bad boy" and a good girl would come drooling over you

funny but true,the force of attraction between bad boys and good girls is like North pole and South pole in Magnetism,i've seen a lot of them

Na so

I have tried this part yet no success. I can't seem to understand why

Be a "bad boy" and a good girl would come drooling over you I have heard this several times but how do I change myself?

I thought people are being advised to change from bad to good? Why should I do otherwise?

I have a very strong Christian background. I can't just give in to some things. Most of my friends have tried to force some certain lifestyle yet I hardly succumb.

I have heard this several times but how do I change myself?

I thought people are being advised to change from bad to good? Why should I do otherwise?

I have a very strong Christian background. I can't just give in to some things. Most of my friends have tried to force some certain lifestyle yet I hardly succumb.

I just can't

Hmm.. Thanks

I will think about this.

I just can't Most good girls find good guys boring and won't take them serious .



They often cheat on the good guys with a bad guy they find interesting.



Most good girls find good guys boring and won't take them serious .

They often cheat on the good guys with a bad guy they find interesting.

I get many girls wey dey relate with me berra.

Op don't mind peeps saying u should change to a bad guy

If u are naturally a good guy, and u change to bad guy because of having a good woman, my dear u will feel empty and become entangled with your true nature and the make believe nature.

Dont change, u wil just waste precious time pretending to be who u are not. And u will look back and regret afterwards. Cause come what may, u will still end up as you are. How long will u play such role to keep a good girl that drools over a bad guy.



There are good girls out there that crave for a good loyal guy. Be patient. U will have one by your side. Just be patient and work on yourself, your dress code and communication skills. Add swags to it. But dont change to a bad guy.

It doesnt work for every guy out there.



I turned into a semi bad girl thinking it would help my love life cos deep down i cant fully become a bad gurl or slay queen, at the end I felt like a totally different person. Which end up making me feel empty and unfulfilled. So, I went back to the drawing board and retraced my steps back, cut off guys who wants a bad girl ( that tag is not for me) and focus on bn who I am,



Which is a mummy's girl ( even though shes late, am still her girl)



And I love myself die!



I just love who I am now, no apologies whatsoever.



Hate me or love me? I don't care. Its my life.



So have crossed that bridge and am better off this way and at peace inside out.





And I love good guys with sharp dress code, great goals and good communication skills..



Op don't mind peeps saying u should change to a bad guy

If u are naturally a good guy, and u change to bad guy because of having a good woman, my dear u will feel empty and become entangled with your true nature and the make believe nature.

Dont change, u wil just waste precious time pretending to be who u are not. And u will look back and regret afterwards. Cause come what may, u will still end up as you are. How long will u play such role to keep a good girl that drools over a bad guy.

There are good girls out there that crave for a good loyal guy. Be patient. U will have one by your side. Just be patient and work on yourself, your dress code and communication skills. Add swags to it. But dont change to a bad guy.

It doesnt work for every guy out there.

I turned into a semi bad girl thinking it would help my love life cos deep down i cant fully become a bad gurl or slay queen, at the end I felt like a totally different person. Which end up making me feel empty and unfulfilled. So, I went back to the drawing board and retraced my steps back, cut off guys who wants a bad girl ( that tag is not for me) and focus on bn who I am,

Which is a mummy's girl ( even though shes late, am still her girl)

And I love myself die!

I just love who I am now, no apologies whatsoever.

Hate me or love me? I don't care. Its my life.

So have crossed that bridge and am better off this way and at peace inside out.

And I love good guys with sharp dress code, great goals and good communication skills..

Bad guys, I run like kilode from

Search no more, been waiting for you.

Lol. u carry PHY enter dis mata sha.

OP try and get and interesting life and be fun to be with, don't think any girl will come and hangout with you in your boring lifestyle

try hanging out with friends for a start.



try hanging out with friends for a start.

OP try and get and interesting life and be fun to be with, don't think any girl will come and hangout with you in your boring lifestyle

try hanging out with friends for a start.



Trust me I do always hangout with my friends.

Wow.. Thanks for your advice.

I appreciate your input.

Wow.. Thanks for your advice.

I appreciate your input.

Lemme keep hoping for someday - a better day like yours

Sarcasm?

Of course.

LOL. You are trolling me right?

Be very careful oo

LOL. You are trolling me right?

Be very careful oo

Interesting! but I just don't want to believe this

Have you tried being less desperate? It's a huge turn off and a potential relationship killer.

Relax. The right person will come when you least expect it. 8 Likes

Have you tried being less desperate? It's a huge turn off and a potential relationship killer.

Relax. The right person will come when you life least expect it. Desperate? Don't think so.

I'm introverted dear. I'm always calm.

In few relationships that I have been, I do give ladies enough space to be themselves.

Except there is another definition for Desperation.

Desperate? Don't think so.

I'm introverted dear. I'm always calm.

In few relationships that I have been, I do give ladies enough space to be themselves.

Except there is another definition for Desperation.

Anyway thanks!

Wow.. Thanks for your advice.

I appreciate your input.

Lemme keep hoping for someday - a better day like yours







You are welcome.

Be optimistic. Your kind of woman will come your way. All u need is patience and keep upgrading yourself and values.



You are welcome.

Be optimistic. Your kind of woman will come your way. All u need is patience and keep upgrading yourself and values.

its well.

[right][/right]

Desperate? Don't think so.

I'm introverted dear. I'm always calm.

In few relationships that I have been, I do give ladies enough space to be themselves.

Except there is another definition for Desperation.

Anyway thanks!

You are not desperate...DON'T LISTEN TO LIES..I employ you to use some strategies...can you pm me?

Thanks

I will.

Thanks

I will.

Thanks

I will.

I'm unable to access the email linked with this account..Please check my signature and send me an email

LOL. You are trolling me right?

Be very careful oo

Trolling? No way! Good girls don't troll.



Been waiting for you all my life





Trolling? No way! Good girls don't troll.

Been waiting for you all my life

*Runs outta thread*

LOL. You are trolling me right?

Be very careful oo



Blackhawk isn't single...don't pay attention to her

I know she's just joking.



Skinni:



Thanks

I know she's just joking.

Done

Trolling? No way! Good girls don't troll.



Been waiting for you all my life





Hehehe

Blackhawk isn't single...don't pay attention to her

Nitori olorun! Who is this enemy of progress biko? I wee cuss you oooo