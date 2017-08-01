Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Was There Little Call For Biafra When Jonathan Was In Power? (7444 Views)

One would imagine that in five years that Jonathan was in Power, if these protests and loud requests for secession was brought forward and it was this loud, It might have been easier for the Igbo nation to get what they seem to want.



Of course there is also the question of whether the agitators actually speak the mind of the Igbo Nation. This is because in my corner of the country, the Igbo men I know do not seem to be very much in support of Master Nnamdi. Still, these issues should be addressed by way of logical two way discussion.



So my questions are:



why is the demand for Biafra more pronounced now?



Did the agitators forget what they wanted before?



Did they not want it at the time?



What exactly is the reasonable expectation currently?



Do you want the Hausa man to go and face his onions and cow while leaving the oil for only the east to enjoy because they are very selfless like Jesus?



Would it not have been easier to ask Jonathan to do that?



Well all said and done....one thing still hold for me ...I don't want WAR ....war is never a good thing ...NEVER.

Jonathan ignored them, but Buhari didn't. He arrested Kanu, that worsen the whole issue.

Maybe ..... And Jonathan shared money through amnesty. Maybe that's also why



Was Kanu even on radio during Jonathan's regime? Maybe ..... And Jonathan shared money through amnesty. Maybe that's also why

We called for Biafra during Jonathan only dat..u didn't hear is loud......



Buhari made u hear us wen he arrested Nnamdi....he increased the volume of the home theatre and the whole world heard us.



Now we are unstoppable

Those sponsoring the agitation for Biafra were busy licking the icing on the national cake in Aso Rock when Jonathan was the president.

We called for Biafra during Jonathan only dat..u didn't hear is loud......



Buhari made u hear us wen he arrested Nnamdi....he increased the volume of the home theatre and the whole world heard us.



Now we are unstoppable which shout be that?



which shout be that?

The same shout Nnamdi Kanu was busy shouting for the unity of Nigeria then or what?

GEJ lost the election and since they perceive they have lost in the scheme of things, they are now holding on to Biafra for relevance

We called for Biafra during Jonathan only dat..u didn't hear is loud......



Buhari made u hear us wen he arrested Nnamdi....he increased the volume of the home theatre and the whole world heard us.



Now we are unstoppable

You are unstoppable but Nigeria is indivisible so all I see is bloodshed and misery for your generation. Some of you will waste your entire lives fighting and Nigeria still won't divide .

This is were Nigeria is missing it... Oil money could be sought out if only the separation is peaceful...



Why It was low in GEJ... because Buhari and all of you Northerners believe SOLELY in violence..



You all foolishly believe that you can violently end the agitation... even till now...



they are weapon far stronger than violence that is most effective. A weapon that can burn the whole country without a gun shot.



But from Buhari, to Arewa youths to people like you that keep opening Biafran thread per hour ..



people like all that Biafra is given sleepless nights and troubled days (and you can't explain why) are big promoters of biafra ..



the worst is yet to come... the best was to allow biafra go... Biafra should withdraw or suit against Nigeria.. Oil revenue would be share to Nigeria.... that's all... then they would be political peace in Nigeria.



One would imagine that in five years that Jonathan was in Power, if these protests and loud requests for secession was brought forward and it was this loud, It might have been easier for the Igbo nation to get what they seem to want.



Of course there is also the question of whether the agitators actually speak the mind of the Igbo Nation. This is because in my corner of the country, the Igbo men I know do not seem to be very much in support of Master Nnamdi. Still, these issues should be addressed by way of logical two way discussion.



So my questions are:



why is the demand for Biafra more pronounced now?



Did the agitators forget what they wanted before?



Did they not want it at the time?



What exactly is the reasonable expectation currently?



Do you want the Hausa man to go and face his onions and cow while leaving the oil for only the east to enjoy because they are very selfless like Jesus?



Would it not have been easier to ask Jonathan to do that?



Are we willing to go back to 1967 to make it happen?





Jonathan ignored Kanu, but the cattle rearer confronted him and gave him more publicity, sympathy and followership. Nobody is afraid of your 1967. Good night.

Maybe ..... And Jonathan shared money through amnesty. Maybe that's also why

Was Kanu even radio during Jonathan's regime?

Modify your question and ask again.

Jonathan ignored Kanu, but the cattle rearer confronted him and gave him more publicity, sympathy and followership. Nobody is afraid of your 1967. Good night.

You are not afraid of war? I am, so at least someone is.

Modify your question and ask again.

Was Nnamdi Kanu on radio speaking against the unity of Nigeria at the time Jonathan was in power?

You are unstoppable but Nigeria is indivisible so all I see is bloodshed and misery for your generation. Some of you will waste your entire lives fighting and Nigeria still won't divide .

Why not start the war quick quick... Oct 1st is a perfect day... quit notice day.



You talk what you dont understand.



Common the little attack on IPOB Obiano is already confessing and asking for forgiveness.



Buratai is being investigated for Genocide...



You think you can just pick up arms and declare war against those seek for self determination?



or you can sell war propagandas in this internet age.



You think Nigeria Army would get involved in tribal fights.



Why not start the war quick quick... Oct 1st is a perfect day... quit notice day.

You talk what you dont understand.

Common the little attack on IPOB Obiano is already confessing and asking for forgiveness.

Buratai is being investigated for Genocide...

You think you can just pick up arms and declare war against those seek for self determination?

or you can sell war propagandas in this internet age.

You think Nigeria Army would get involved in tribal fights.

Wake up.

becuase TAN=Ipob

@OkunrinMeta

This is were Nigeria is missing it... Oil money could be sought out if only the separation is peaceful...



Why It was low in GEJ... because Buhari and all of you Northerners believe SOLELY in violence..



You all foolishly believe that you can violently end the agitation... even till now...



they are weapon far stronger than violence that is most effective. A weapon that can burn the whole country without a gun shot.



But from Buhari, to Arewa youths to people like you that keep opening Biafran thread per hour ..



people like all that Biafra is given sleepless nights and troubled days (and you can't explain why) are big promoters of biafra ..



the worst is yet to come... the best was to allow biafra go... Biafra should withdraw or suit against Nigeria.. Oil revenue would be share to Nigeria.... that's all... then they would be political peace in Nigeria.



Chest beating for Africa as usual

Was Nnamdi Kanu on radio speaking against the unity of Nigeria at the time Jonathan was in power?

YES.. 100% YES.



jonathan ignored him. Which is what a wise leader would do not attacking every opposition.

YES.. 100% YES.

jonathan ignored him. Which is what a wise leader would do not attacking every opposition.

not harassing an entire tribe because of One person... with "his people " mentality.

Why not start the war quick quick... Oct 1st is a perfect day... quit notice day.



You talk what you dont understand.



Common the little attack on IPOB Obiano is already confessing and asking for forgiveness.



Buratai is being investigated for Genocide...



You think you can just pick up arms and declare war against those seek for self determination?



or you can sell war propagandas in this internet age.



You think Nigeria Army would get involved in tribal fights.



Wake up.



Lieing for Africa too, give us links to where Obiano asked for forgiveness and Buratai being investigated

because buhari make nnamdi kanu popular!

@OkunrinMeta

This is were Nigeria is missing it... Oil money could be sought out if only the separation is peaceful...



Why It was low in GEJ... because Buhari and all of you Northerners believe SOLELY in violence..



You all foolishly believe that you can violently end the agitation... even till now...



they are weapon far stronger than violence that is most effective. A weapon that can burn the whole country without a gun shot.



But from Buhari, to Arewa youths to people like you that keep opening Biafran thread per hour ..



people like all that Biafra is given sleepless nights and troubled days (and you can't explain why) are big promoters of biafra ..



the worst is yet to come... the best was to allow biafra go... Biafra should withdraw or suit against Nigeria.. Oil revenue would be share to Nigeria.... that's all... then they would be political peace in Nigeria.



With your long epistle you still have failed to answer the question.. Good night

Only in the zoo can a call for referendum translate into war!! Tufiakwa! Animals with block heads everywhere!



Because the only way to get your referendum for now is by war and hope you will be there at the warfront when it starts, don't pray for a war because I know you've never experienced a riot

A4onja abobaku

My people, the purpose of this thread is not to start a fight or fuel ethnic hatred. It is to draw attention to the ineffectiveness of the current approach and the dangers of civil war.



Please let us all find a way to get what we want without violence. Why not join politics?



Even if pro-biafrans cannot get the presidency. If all the governors in your region are in support, it would that show the south-east people voted for governors who want Biafra, meaning they want Biafra too. So it will be easy to move from there. Not street fights and accidental discharges from police and soldiers that will leave only sorrows, pain, and fuel more bitterness. 4 Likes

Only in the zoo can a call for referendum translate into war!! Tufiakwa! Animals with block heads everywhere!



If the war wants to come let it come. Heaven is better than Nigeria.

Probability of war is 0%



Its not feasible in any way whatsoever...



On which ground would Nigeria declare war...

Even my 5 years cousin knows that the government has no excuse to war... and are to broke to wish one.



Self Determination is an International right of every indigenous group..



At worst nigeria government would be charged for attempt genocide because With The international publicity Biafra is getting Nigeria government can't do poo.



Anambra Election would be boycotted

2019 election would be boycotted..

more sit at home.



The are weapon more stronger than tanks.



Nigeria only weapon is violence and War... they have already loss certainly.. ask any sane mind.



Probability of war is 0%

Its not feasible in any way whatsoever...

On which ground would Nigeria declare war...

Even my 5 years cousin knows that the government has no excuse to war... and are to broke to wish one.

Self Determination is an International right of every indigenous group..

At worst nigeria government would be charged for attempt genocide because With The international publicity Biafra is getting Nigeria government can't do poo.

Anambra Election would be boycotted

2019 election would be boycotted..

more sit at home.

The are weapon more stronger than tanks.

Nigeria only weapon is violence and War... they have already loss certainly.. ask any sane mind.

book mark this my words

Because the only way to get your referendum for now is by war and hope you will be there at the warfront when it starts, don't pray for a war because I know you've never experienced a riot

Have you experienced war? We all shall die somebody. So if the war wants to come let it come.

Only in a zoo does referendum translate into war. In other nations referendum means referendum but in the zoo referendum means war. Fools!



Have you experienced war? We all shall die somebody. So if the war wants to come let it come.

Only in a zoo does referendum translate into war. In other nations referendum means referendum but in the zoo referendum means war. Fools!

Let the war come. Nobody is scared of the useless war. Cowards!

Probability of war is 0%



Its not feasible in any way whatsoever...



On which ground would Nigeria declare war...

Even my 5 years cousin knows that the government has no excuse to war... and are to broke to wish one.



Self Determination is an International right of every indigenous group..



At worst nigeria government would be charged for attempt genocide because With The international publicity Biafra is getting Nigeria government can't do poo.



Anambra Election would be boycotted

2019 election would be boycotted..

more sit at home.



The are weapon more stronger than tanks.



Nigeria only weapon is violence and War... they have already loss certainly.. ask any sane mind.



book mark this my words

A better strategy would be to vote for Nnamdi Kanu and his compatriots as Governors in all the Southeast. That is the wise thing to do unless the people of the southeast are not really in support of the biafran movement. A better strategy would be to vote for Nnamdi Kanu and his compatriots as Governors in all the Southeast. That is the wise thing to do unless the people of the southeast are not really in support of the biafran movement.

Lieing for Africa too, give us links to where Obiano asked for forgiveness and Buratai being investigated

Obiano Apology



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/obiano-apologizes-ipob-may-30-2016-killing-members-onitsha/







Biafra vs Buratai, Obiano and 13 others.

200 million dollars suit. (John Doe vs Buratai et al)



http://www.newsexpressngr.com/news/43288-Biafra-Suit-Intersociety-releases-evidence-against-Buratai-Arase-other-Military-and-Police-top-shots-46







You think 1967 is 2017.



You think the world is still a jungle. wake up.



Let's Nigeria start war



it would be 1 billion dollars suit this time.



Obiano Apology

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/08/obiano-apologizes-ipob-may-30-2016-killing-members-onitsha/

Biafra vs Buratai, Obiano and 13 others.

200 million dollars suit. (John Doe vs Buratai et al)

http://www.newsexpressngr.com/news/43288-Biafra-Suit-Intersociety-releases-evidence-against-Buratai-Arase-other-Military-and-Police-top-shots-46

You think 1967 is 2017.

You think the world is still a jungle. wake up.

Let's Nigeria start war

it would be 1 billion dollars suit this time.

And ICC are currently investigating state involvement in Herdsmen and Nigeria Army Human Rights Abuses... this one is not a civil or monetary is straight execution of life imprisonment in Hague.

cos they were favoured during his reign