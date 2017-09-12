Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) (18249 Views)

According to report, the ugly incident started when Aba dweller went on rampage against Hausas in the area.



Ariaria Market and Tonimas are the hot spot.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW7wHE5rCMA



Dangote Truck that was passing was set on fire, some claimed that it was bullet from the Army that strucked the truck.



Hmmmmm...



Methink majority of these IPOB guys are illiterates. Check them out na!!!

These ones didn't finish from UNN, ABSU and IMSU na. 19 Likes

e pain them e pain them 9 Likes

Buhari is ready! 16 Likes

Python dance 10 Likes

A snake was born,

Olamide Wo is playing

The Python listens

It wants to dance

It's dancing

And boom, dangote truck is on fire 7 Likes

I pity these ignoramous called ipobs. By the time Nigerian army finish with u, then u will know no one is bigger than the government. Even some fools who don't even know what war is all about are calling for it. Give igbo all the country resources, yet they will still not be satisfied. I sincerely pity their generation. 53 Likes 3 Shares

War looming 2 Likes

dakeskese:

Dis is getting serious

Sarrki the python is dancing right. This dance will consume Buhari and this nation 30 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmm

Hmmm. Another war looming. God pls save ur children

This is bad. God save ur people

devilish tyrant dictator buhari will see what he is looking for and it will surely consume him 30 Likes 4 Shares

Hopeless agenda ......... Your lives are not worth a worthless agitation...... 6 Likes 2 Shares

Do we really have to fight to make things right? 3 Likes

When I was saying it, this people are nothing but miscreants, they accuse Hausa's of killing Igbo's now they are doing the same, what makes us different from them now......





And the pathetic idiot nnamdi KANU will do nothing about it. Let his miscreants be the ones to die for him. 12 Likes

bad days

fingard02k:

There is serious fight between Nigerian Army and IPOB supportters at Osisioma Junction today.



According to report, the ugly incident started when Aba dweller went on rampage against Hausas in the area.



Ariaria Market and Tonimas are the hot spot.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW7wHE5rCMA



Dangote Truck that was passing was set on fire, some claimed that it was bullet from the Army that strucked the truck.



http://www.enzyhub.com/nigerian-army-and-ipob-fighting-at-osisioma-dangote-truck-on-fire-video-pics/





na wa oo na wa oo

God have mercy on us......

Envy, hatred jealousy is consuming these people. Whichever way it goes they will be the loosers. 7 Likes

I said it

War start.. 1 Like

I don't really understand this bubu. This man is an error 16 Likes 2 Shares

let the war start, so that this jungle can be restructured violently, nonsense 6 Likes