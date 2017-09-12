₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by fingard02k(m): 4:52pm
There is serious fight between Nigerian Army and IPOB supportters at Osisioma Junction today.
According to report, the ugly incident started when Aba dweller went on rampage against Hausas in the area.
Ariaria Market and Tonimas are the hot spot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW7wHE5rCMA
Dangote Truck that was passing was set on fire, some claimed that it was bullet from the Army that strucked the truck.
SEE MORE PHOTOS >>
http://www.enzyhub.com/nigerian-army-and-ipob-fighting-at-osisioma-dangote-truck-on-fire-video-pics/
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by dakeskese(m): 7:17pm
...
Hmmmmm...
Methink majority of these IPOB guys are illiterates. Check them out na!!!
These ones didn't finish from UNN, ABSU and IMSU na.
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by IwantToShashe(m): 7:17pm
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 7:17pm
e pain them
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by veekid(m): 7:17pm
Buhari is ready!
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by Fidelarinze9: 7:17pm
Python dance
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by Edenoscar2(m): 7:17pm
A snake was born,
Olamide Wo is playing
The Python listens
It wants to dance
It's dancing
And boom, dangote truck is on fire
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by Zico5(m): 7:17pm
I pity these ignoramous called ipobs. By the time Nigerian army finish with u, then u will know no one is bigger than the government. Even some fools who don't even know what war is all about are calling for it. Give igbo all the country resources, yet they will still not be satisfied. I sincerely pity their generation.
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:18pm
War looming
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by IwantToShashe(m): 7:18pm
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by sammyogboso(m): 7:18pm
Dis is getting serious
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by globemoney: 7:18pm
Sarrki the python is dancing right. This dance will consume Buhari and this nation
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by Runaway: 7:18pm
Hmmm
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by Nonywendy(m): 7:18pm
Hmmm. Another war looming. God pls save ur children
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by lecturer11: 7:18pm
This is bad. God save ur people
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by 2016v2017: 7:18pm
devilish tyrant dictator buhari will see what he is looking for and it will surely consume him
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by Lexusgs430: 7:18pm
Hopeless agenda ......... Your lives are not worth a worthless agitation......
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by chemystery: 7:18pm
Do we really have to fight to make things right?
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by slimthugchimee(m): 7:18pm
When I was saying it, this people are nothing but miscreants, they accuse Hausa's of killing Igbo's now they are doing the same, what makes us different from them now......
And the pathetic idiot nnamdi KANU will do nothing about it. Let his miscreants be the ones to die for him.
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by gamaliel121(m): 7:18pm
bad days
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by free2ryhme: 7:19pm
fingard02k:
na wa oo
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by marcel399(m): 7:19pm
God have mercy on us......
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by anyebedgreat: 7:19pm
Envy, hatred jealousy is consuming these people. Whichever way it goes they will be the loosers.
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 7:19pm
I said it
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by chuksdewigs(m): 7:19pm
War start..
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by melejo: 7:19pm
I don't really understand this bubu. This man is an error
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:19pm
let the war start, so that this jungle can be restructured violently, nonsense
|Re: Soldiers And IPOB Clash In Abia, Dangote Truck On Fire (Video, Photos) by besticality: 7:19pm
I don't know why these people just continue wasting their lives. The family of Kanu are cooling off abroad. You guys are here fighting. I pity many of yy
