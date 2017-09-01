Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Members And Hausas Clash At Oyigbo In Rivers State (Photos) (30627 Views)

2 Killed, Mosque Burnt As Igbos And Hausas Clash In Enugu-9ja.site / Hausas Clash With Igbos In Akowa, Imo State - Graphic Photos / Army Officer, Woman Clash At BEDC Headquarters (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)



According to a facebook user ''Amini Nsibi Clifford'' who witnessed the event and posted it on facebook. The attack was carried out on Tuesday, September 12. Here is the read

.

'' There was a clash today between members of the IPOB and some Hausas (Nigerians) today at OYIGBO EXPRESS junction area in Rivers State which led to the destruction of the properties belonging to some Hausa persons. Those of them selling watches and other items along the road were looted. At the moment the military has taken charge and tension has been reduced.

.

My take: Biafra is more than what we talk about on Facebook, it has eaten deep into the deep hearts of those that want it.

.

Bellow is the Screenshoot ;

.





Source: IPOB members reportedly attacked the Hausa community in Rivers. Some of their properties were burnt . A mosque was also set on fireAccording to a facebook user ''Amini Nsibi Clifford'' who witnessed the event and posted it on facebook. The attack was carried out on Tuesday, September 12. Here is the read'' There was a clash today between members of the IPOB and some Hausas (Nigerians) today at OYIGBO EXPRESS junction area in Rivers State which led to the destruction of the properties belonging to some Hausa persons. Those of them selling watches and other items along the road were looted. At the moment the military has taken charge and tension has been reduced.My take: Biafra is more than what we talk about on Facebook, it has eaten deep into the deep hearts of those that want it.Bellow is the Screenshoot ;Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.com/2017/09/rationaltv-just-in-ipob-members-and.html 3 Likes 1 Share

Clashes everywhere. I repeat

An agitation is meant to be addressed, and the way the Nigerian Government is approaching this is wrong

kanu was not born when the biafran war started, but the seed of the struggle was planted in him as a youth.

The seed of the biafran struggle has been planted in the hearts of kids and teenagers in the east and the only way to stop the impending arrival of biafra is by addressing this agitation.

Else a 3yr old kid today will pick up the Barton and do greater than Kanu.

Address the Agitation, Address the Agitation

Ndigbo still cry of honest marginalization 50 years later.

Addressing this agitation is the only hope for stopping Biafra

Ndigbo are a peaceful people in all honesty 221 Likes 22 Shares

. Ipob now acting foolishly why attack the Hausas? will attacking the innocent hausas in the street bring Biafra,?? don't you know this can cause an uproar in the northern region putting the lives of innocent igbos in trouble( which is even the worst as hausas can kill without sympathy)





pls my Igbo brothers take it easy.. if Biafra is really the will of God no man can stop it.







meanwhile #istandwithonenigeria 71 Likes 6 Shares

LIFEisSIMPLE:

Clashes everywhere. I repeat

An agitation is meant to be addressed, and the way the Nigerian Government is approaching this is wrong

kanu was not born when the biafran war started, but the seed of the struggle was planted in him as a youth.

The seed of the biafran struggle has been planted in the hearts of kids and teenagers in the east and the only way to stop the impending arrival of biafra is by addressing this agitation.

Else a 3yr old kid today will pick up the Barton and do greater than Kanu.

Address the Agitation, Address the Agitation

Ndigbo still cry of honest marginalization 50 years later.

Addressing this agitation is the only hope for stopping Biafra



Ndigbo are a peaceful people in all honesty ndigbos are presently attacking hausas in the east. ndigbos are presently attacking hausas in the east. 58 Likes 4 Shares

. 2 Likes

I just hope the north does not start a reprisal attack. Our brothers will cry more 42 Likes 1 Share

That's the problem. Father why are we cursed with stupid leaders?



I saw this coming. This thing will escalate and reverberate across the nation.



Soon the militants will start their own.



Why should this idiotic President push Nigeria into war?



So pissed off. 69 Likes 7 Shares

This country has never been this divided...



That's what happens when 15million zombies decide to vote a tribalistic bigot!



....second civil war loading.



Buhari has no business governing any country. 112 Likes 11 Shares

War is peace; freedom is slavery and ignorance is strenght 8 Likes

harosho07:

I just hope the north does not start a reprisal attack. Our brothers will cry more Not really. Not really.

These pple do not know how hausas operate

Well I thank God d hausas have bn silent, because wen d hausas go wild even d world can't hold dem down I know wat m saying. Hausas r time bomb just ticking n waiting till its time.

IPOBs want to start wat dey can't finish.



Well I don't pray for this to get outta hands but if it does. Any trouble maker will b brought down immediately I don't kia if na my mother e b self. Eida yoruba, hausa or igbo. Anyone against my con3. If am deployed anywhere. Any soul against Nigeria is a gonner idiots in d name of IPOBs bastards.

Even my coursemates in d navy n airforce don't want this IPOB rubbish to get outta hand. But if IPOBs want war we would gladly oblige dat though. 33 Likes 4 Shares

harosho07:

I just hope the north does not start a reprisal attack. Our brothers will cry more

My exact thoughts too o.

If north starts lik this o boy na real war o. My exact thoughts too o.If north starts lik this o boy na real war o. 8 Likes

I'm damn sure; Buhari ain't ready for these shîtz

It happens every 50 years. When igbos are about to be relevant in Nigeria, they will start doing something stupid that will take them backwards again. Me thinks they should go back to isreal and offer the necessary sacrifices to chukwu abiala abiala. Maybe then they will get an answer to why they were banished from isreal in the first place and then erase whatever curse is upon them. 32 Likes 2 Shares

Look what Buhari has caused with his Python dancers. He just succeeded in boiling over an already heated polity. 12 Likes

...

I trust the Hausas. Them no dey too make mouth. Na action them dey take.

I love their mastery of knives and cutlass. 16 Likes

No amount of Intimidation will stop the sun from shining.



All hail Biafra 35 Likes 3 Shares

Scores



Is it goal goal 12?

LIFEisSIMPLE:

Clashes everywhere. I repeat

An agitation is meant to be addressed, and the way the Nigerian Government is approaching this is wrong

kanu was not born when the biafran war started, but the seed of the struggle was planted in him as a youth.

The seed of the biafran struggle has been planted in the hearts of kids and teenagers in the east and the only way to stop the impending arrival of biafra is by addressing this agitation.

Else a 3yr old kid today will pick up the Barton and do greater than Kanu.

Address the Agitation, Address the Agitation

Ndigbo still cry of honest marginalization 50 years later.

Addressing this agitation is the only hope for stopping Biafra

Ndigbo are a peaceful people in all honesty

Trashy trash Trashy trash 10 Likes 1 Share

Ipob is not a violent group and has no recorded case of such, why are hausa fulani attacking them in their own land, why is the army dancing their lazy dance in the most peaceful region of Africa and the world? they should note that once Biafrans pick up arms then its a bye bye to this British contraption called Nigeria 27 Likes 6 Shares

South east already a crisis hot bed 1 Like 1 Share

I smell suya in the North! 6 Likes 1 Share

The long awaited civil war has started 4 Likes 1 Share

October 1 loading.. 2 Likes

God will punish buhari forever! This foolish old man has suceeded in plunging this country into crises but it will consume him and his household! Biafrans are already winning the sympathy of the international community. Let the militants resume their activities let the confusion full everywhere so we will know how the zoo will survive it. RIP to the ZOO!!! 14 Likes 3 Shares

If Nigeria goes to war, it would be the fault of Igbos. This is 1966 all over again. An ideeeot returns from London, starts a hate radio, called other Nigerians unprintable names and vowed to burn the country and when the north REACTED, they cried fowl. The thing don dey start o, let all those who paid the drummer come out and dance. Ndi anuofia! 19 Likes 1 Share

I think this guys are pushing the nation to the wall and if peradventure the country turns back to them the other part of the world would be shouting cheating and so many other words...Kanu is incising what he won't be able to end before he run to exile or go and be living as an asylum in the outside country. Let him go and ask from the late Odumegwu Ojukwu who was even a military guy how he ran for his dear life when he was unable to end what he had started and left the innocent ones in the hand of hot but not a cold death. Kanu who is only a bloody civilian just want to waste the lives of his fellow men both old and young ones. Though it shouldnt be a surprise to us because he was very small during the civil war. If war should start in that region today and Kanu and many guys are killed then so many of their young girls would be married to our small ones in the North and west just as it happened in the days of Ojukwu... I think I will have two more fine ibo girls added to my wife already as one old soldier behind my house here married two of them then though old now. I think it's our turn to marry them now after the fall of their men including Kanu who must have became a martyr of the ipob then. If you have seen war once you will never pray for one in your life but Kanu is childish, even armies don't pray for war neither conflict. 13 Likes 1 Share

with crises of these nature in the south east reprisal attacks inevitable 3 Likes

Ipob no get sense







Fed govt no get sense





Everybody no get 1kb of sense....



There is nothing that dialogue cannot solve....only barbarians will resort to violence. If rams could talk I swear they won't fight. These ones just dey fool themselves online.

Thanks anyways.....my partners overseas wan relocate me....if not for una them for no consider me... 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari has started the war and he will soon travel 3 Likes 2 Shares