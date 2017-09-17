₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 10:58pm On Sep 13
Forming.... I was and is still a pro at it... only when necessary tho.
I had this ex then who jilted me way back then cos I was kind of a boring douche bag and didn't bang her.. me sef sabi. About two years later.. coming from church and looking dope...I reached my house only to find out she attended the church by my place and she was outside. Instead of going in.... I decided to rub it in her face that the dude don chop up... I walked past her into the next street.... last last sha. I ended up walking for up to a kilometre under the hot sun. right now... no time for those yeye stress on top girl.
After forming rich mans son for one Ondo girl for my side here. I overhyped myself on 2go then. What didn't I say? ion wear clothes twice... ion breathe ordinary air. I have a personal maid in my dads mansion. they bathe for me like Akeem in Coming to America..... all that forming Na. only for this babe to mistakenly see me in a baggy trouser... those tee shirts your mum picks for you so you can use in the next ten years as you grow. those big like canopy tee shirts... I was wearing one with the bald head I was carrying about..... mumsi wicked die...... she was like "Are you not Stephen on 2go?" with that crazy smile. We all know Ondo girls can yab.
Shame caught my generation on top my matter.
lalastic.lala and seu.n... comman tell us your story
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by selflessposhheart(f): 11:00pm On Sep 13
guy u no well o
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by BlackDBagba: 11:08pm On Sep 13
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by Barristertemmie(f): 11:10pm On Sep 13
Op is a clown,i swear
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 11:12pm On Sep 13
selflessposhheart:Lol... Baba. wetin forming no go cost man pikin
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 11:14pm On Sep 13
Barristertemmie:clown bawo?? lol
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by selflessposhheart(f): 11:16pm On Sep 13
NevetsIbot:
I b girl o
Lol forming is good na
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by Barristertemmie(f): 11:18pm On Sep 13
NevetsIbot:your post is funny,it made me laugh.
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 11:25pm On Sep 13
selflessposhheart:my bad. I assumed you to be a guy since guys pretend to be females here.
forming is for kids now. haha
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 11:26pm On Sep 13
Barristertemmie:haha. thanks. glad I made a smile appear appear on that face. �
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by makydebbie(f): 11:26pm On Sep 13
Op ooo.
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by iamJ(m): 11:37pm On Sep 13
Drive car to buy coke and gala to form for one smalle
Send pix of my small pencil
Snap raw cash spelling smallies name
Gave lecturer bag of rice to form boss, i still no cancel the smallie
Form brilliant for smallie sitting far while writing exam, i knew that my carry over was sure
Them plenty jor, person done outgrow that craze
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by phintohlar(f): 11:43pm On Sep 13
Very_funny
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by Chidonc(m): 11:45pm On Sep 13
told her am a son to lai mohamed thinking that lai mohamed was a reasonable person. mtcheew
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 11:51pm On Sep 13
makydebbie:Debbie.. Ki lo n sup Na?
hope Ya understand
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 11:52pm On Sep 13
iamJ:
Lol.... Smallie. did you now smash Smallie?
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by makydebbie(f): 11:53pm On Sep 13
NevetsIbot:This your Yoruba get kleg na. But why you do that kain thing see disgrace. .
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 11:53pm On Sep 13
Chidonc:Smh... Smh real hard.
lai Mohammed pikin
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 11:57pm On Sep 13
makydebbie:Lol... the Yoruba is an efizzy type jae. decided to task you.
hehe.... person never wise then Na. we we're will boys lah.
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by makydebbie(f): 12:01am On Sep 14
NevetsIbot:E no work.
I get am.
Lol I understand but your story is very funny. You'll make a good writer.
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by Heloct(f): 12:01am On Sep 14
Nawa..
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 12:22am On Sep 14
makydebbie:Lol... thanks Debbie. I'm actually a Writer tho. part time lazy writer. ↖(^▽^)↗
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by makydebbie(f): 12:25am On Sep 14
NevetsIbot:Why don't you take writing serious?
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 12:31am On Sep 14
makydebbie:Cos I also have art to focus on along with other things.
imma need a very serious time plan to take writing serious.
finding a niche to write about too is crazy hard too. you know.. a niche I can flow in
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 12:32am On Sep 14
Heloct:shocked you too??
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by sunshineR: 12:33am On Sep 14
work as an accountant at total E&P nig ltd
saw a random lady and after talking, and exchanging numbers we chatted on whatsapp and i told her i work as a top reservoir engr there not knowing the bae's uncle is one of them top men and she was to be hired soon and put in a higher position than i am
shiii was embarrassing ehn.........we still friends though even shes like my boss too
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by makydebbie(f): 12:35am On Sep 14
NevetsIbot:Being a comic writer won't be bad. And yea I've seen your art they're beautiful. You're very talented reminds me of sultan a ex nlder. Do give it a thought tho.
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by Heloct(f): 12:36am On Sep 14
NevetsIbot:
Lol. It's funny.
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 7:37am On Sep 14
sunshineR:
holy moly..... I would have resigned if I were you.
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by NevetsIbot: 7:41am On Sep 14
makydebbie:
really... imma give it a thought. it sounds cool actually....
come... Debbie. you just gave me an idea.. kinda like a solution to a question I've been asking myself. thank you....
imagine finding an answer where you weren't expecting it. crazzzy.
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by vicfuntop(f): 8:15am On Sep 14
A million dollar a night Escort won't even fall for that cheap line. What the hell is @ I don't breathe ordinary air" Well since you said it's 2go, I am not surprised.
|Re: Things You Did To Show Off To The Opposite Sex You Later Regretted by makydebbie(f): 8:59am On Sep 14
NevetsIbot:Really? That's cool.
