Forming.... I was and is still a pro at it... only when necessary tho.



I had this ex then who jilted me way back then cos I was kind of a boring douche bag and didn't bang her.. me sef sabi. About two years later.. coming from church and looking dope...I reached my house only to find out she attended the church by my place and she was outside. Instead of going in.... I decided to rub it in her face that the dude don chop up... I walked past her into the next street.... last last sha. I ended up walking for up to a kilometre under the hot sun. right now... no time for those yeye stress on top girl.



After forming rich mans son for one Ondo girl for my side here. I overhyped myself on 2go then. What didn't I say? ion wear clothes twice... ion breathe ordinary air. I have a personal maid in my dads mansion. they bathe for me like Akeem in Coming to America..... all that forming Na. only for this babe to mistakenly see me in a baggy trouser... those tee shirts your mum picks for you so you can use in the next ten years as you grow. those big like canopy tee shirts... I was wearing one with the bald head I was carrying about..... mumsi wicked die...... she was like "Are you not Stephen on 2go?" with that crazy smile. We all know Ondo girls can yab.





Shame caught my generation on top my matter.



guy u no well o

Op is a clown,i swear

Lol... Baba. wetin forming no go cost man pikin

clown bawo?? lol



clown bawo?? lol

Lol... Baba. wetin forming no go cost man pikin

I b girl o

I b girl o



Lol forming is good na

your post is funny,it made me laugh.

I b girl o



my bad. I assumed you to be a guy since guys pretend to be females here.

forming is for kids now. haha





forming is for kids now. haha

your post is funny,it made me laugh.

haha. thanks. glad I made a smile appear appear on that face. �

Op ooo.





Send pix of my small pencil



Snap raw cash spelling smallies name



Gave lecturer bag of rice to form boss, i still no cancel the smallie



Form brilliant for smallie sitting far while writing exam, i knew that my carry over was sure



Drive car to buy coke and gala to form for one smalle

Send pix of my small pencil

Snap raw cash spelling smallies name

Gave lecturer bag of rice to form boss, i still no cancel the smallie

Form brilliant for smallie sitting far while writing exam, i knew that my carry over was sure

Them plenty jor, person done outgrow that craze

told her am a son to lai mohamed thinking that lai mohamed was a reasonable person. mtcheew

Op ooo. Debbie.. Ki lo n sup Na?



Debbie.. Ki lo n sup Na?

hope Ya understand

Drive car to buy coke and gala to form for one smalle



Send pix of my small pencil



Snap raw cash spelling smallies name



Gave lecturer bag of rice to form boss, i still no cancel the smallie



Form brilliant for smallie sitting far while writing exam, i knew that my carry over was sure



Them plenty jor, person done outgrow that craze







Lol.... Smallie. did you now smash Smallie?

Debbie.. Ki lo n sup Na?



This your Yoruba get kleg na. But why you do that kain thing see disgrace.

told her am a son to lai mohamed thinking that lai mohamed was a reasonable person. mtcheew Smh... Smh real hard.



Smh... Smh real hard.

lai Mohammed pikin

This your Yoruba get kleg na. But why you do that kain thing see disgrace. . Lol... the Yoruba is an efizzy type jae. decided to task you.







Lol... the Yoruba is an efizzy type jae. decided to task you.

hehe.... person never wise then Na. we we're will boys lah.

Lol... the Yoruba is an efizzy type jae. decided to task you.







hehe.... person never wise then Na. we we're will boys lah. E no work.

I get am.



E no work.

I get am.

Lol I understand but your story is very funny. You'll make a good writer.

Nawa..

E no work.

I get am.



Lol... thanks Debbie. I'm actually a Writer tho. part time lazy writer. ↖(^▽^)↗

Why don't you take writing serious?

Why don't you take writing serious? Cos I also have art to focus on along with other things.



imma need a very serious time plan to take writing serious.







Cos I also have art to focus on along with other things.

imma need a very serious time plan to take writing serious.

finding a niche to write about too is crazy hard too. you know.. a niche I can flow in

shocked you too??

work as an accountant at total E&P nig ltd



saw a random lady and after talking, and exchanging numbers we chatted on whatsapp and i told her i work as a top reservoir engr there not knowing the bae's uncle is one of them top men and she was to be hired soon and put in a higher position than i am



shiii was embarrassing ehn.........we still friends though even shes like my boss too

Cos I also have art to focus on along with other things.



imma need a very serious time plan to take writing serious.







Being a comic writer won't be bad. And yea I've seen your art they're beautiful. You're very talented reminds me of sultan a ex nlder. Do give it a thought tho.

shocked you too??

Lol. It's funny.

work as an accountant at total E&P nig ltd



saw a random lady and after talking, and exchanging numbers we chatted on whatsapp and i told her i work as a top reservoir engr there not knowing the bae's uncle is one of them top men and she was to be hired soon and put in a higher position than i am



shiii was embarrassing ehn.........we still friends though even shes like my boss too



holy moly..... I would have resigned if I were you.

Being a comic writer won't be bad. And yea I've seen your art they're beautiful. You're very talented reminds me of sultan a ex nlder. Do give it a thought tho.



really... imma give it a thought. it sounds cool actually....



come... Debbie. you just gave me an idea.. kinda like a solution to a question I've been asking myself. thank you....





really... imma give it a thought. it sounds cool actually....

come... Debbie. you just gave me an idea.. kinda like a solution to a question I've been asking myself. thank you....

imagine finding an answer where you weren't expecting it. crazzzy.

A million dollar a night Escort won't even fall for that cheap line. What the hell is @ I don't breathe ordinary air" Well since you said it's 2go, I am not surprised.