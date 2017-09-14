₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,987 members, 3,790,617 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 September 2017 at 07:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu (19472 Views)
Army To Stage Operation Python Dance 2 In South East / Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race / Withdraw From Saraki’s Trial, Eminent Lawyers Advise Umar (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by Ponponkon: 4:16pm
Breaking: Withdrawal of solders from the streets commences tomorrow says Ikpeazu
Media Update by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on the security situation in the state.
Gentlemen of the press, permit me to use this medium to update my brothers and sisters of Abia State origin, and those living and doing business in the state on the current security situation.
Dear brothers and sisters, the security situation in the state in the past few days, which led to the deployment of soldiers into our state ahead of the Operation Python dance 11, has become of great concern to both the government and the citizenry.
After several interventions, I want to inform you that by tomorrow morning, there will be withdrawal of solders from the streets at Aba and Umuahia, apart from the pre-existing military checkpoints at various location in the state.
With the expected exit of soldiers from the streets, we must warn that we will not tolerate agitators and protesters taking over the streets for any reason at all.
I will also be meeting the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Mohamaudu Buhari, to discuss possible ways of relaxing the Operation Python dance 11 in the state for now.
Our attention have been drawn to ugly incidences of attacks on police stations and military posts at Aba and Umuahia and we hereby warn that we will no longer tolerate that, and all other acts that are capable of causing insecurity in the state.
We have also observed illegal acts of throwing petrol bombs and setting up of bonfires to obstruct free movements along some roads by suspected miscreants and wish to warn that such acts should stop forthwith.
To mischief makers who want to use Abia as their base, let me announce to you that henceforth, Abia will be too hot for you to carry out your wicked acts as the government will work with security agents to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the state without fear or favor. There will be no hiding place for you.
At about midnight yesterday, we received security reports that hoodlums and miscreants, some of whom were allegedly brought into the state by unscrupulous individuals, were mobilizing around Uratta road at Aba with a view to converging at Ariaria International Market to burn it down. Their aim was obviously to take advantage of the security situation in the state to cripple the economy of the state and cause widespread suffering.
It was this group that originated the rumors of attacks and counter attacks around the area and also tried to create panic to force people out of their homes to enable them execute their evil intentions under the cover of orchestrated crises.
Thankfully their plan was nipped in the bud by the combined team of soldiers and policemen that promptly moved to the area and later positioned around Ariaria market to protect the lives and properties of our people.
We have it on good authority that the same group of hoodlums attempted to burn down the police station at Ariaria market early today and security agents are currently on the hunt for them and those outside the state who are sponsoring their evil actions. Not even one of them will escape the full weight of the law.
Members and sympathizers of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should henceforth desist from spreading false rumors capable of throwing our state into disorder. Those spreading such falsehood will be dealt with, according to the Law.
My fellow Abians, it is in the interest of all our citizens and residents for full and total peace and security to return to our state immediately. No meaningful progress can be made in an atmosphere of violence and and anarchy.
Those at Aba are therefore advised to fully observe the current curfew in the city and ensure that they cooperate with security agents to maintain peace and order.
I swore to protect lives and properties of all Abians and residents and that I must do. I therefore call on all to support our efforts at making sure that lasting peace prevails in our dear state.
God bless Abia State.
God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Dr Okezie Ikpeazu
Governor of Abia State.
14/09/2017
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by Ponponkon: 4:17pm
2 Likes
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by Lajet: 4:20pm
Okezie Ikpeazu don't even mentioned those people that Nigeria Army killed. This is so sad that this man value his postion over his brothers soldiers killed
102 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by shukuokukobambi: 4:21pm
Ponponkon:
Trouble dey sleep yanga go wake am
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by dannytoe(m): 4:21pm
Believe this at your own peril
10 Likes
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by gfat7: 4:22pm
good
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by potent5(m): 4:23pm
Una don get the quantity of blood wey una wan shed abi? Oya make una go drink the blood and live forever. I can assure you all, what goes around comes around.
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by Ajisebioyolaari: 4:23pm
This news is unconfirmed. However, if after the withdrawal of the NA from the streets, the IPOB miscreants still refuse to call themselves to order, they should be ready to face the full consequences of their actions.
Useless criminals comparing themselves with Catalan and Carlifornia......is this how Catalan and Carlifornia have been conducting themselves and causing civil disturbances to achieve their goal?
If IPOB were sensible people, they should have calmed down for Python dance to pass and continue with their struggle in a peaceful, orderly and non-incitive manner. I saw a video of BSS today refering to other Nigerians as "cockroaches" yet you want the UN to take you serious. Rubbish
Any föol can strike off my post and quote me with an afonja tribal mark picture. Thanks in anticipation of your föolishness.
103 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by deepwater(f): 4:23pm
The python has danced into the forest
Fear catch am for Aba
How can a python dance in the land of the rising sun? The land of elephants.
It's either the hot sun beat am scatter or the elephant tramples upon it for it is written and commanded in the Bible that I have given you authority to trample upon snakes and scorpions.....
Run to the wilderness oh yeah serpent
Umu chineke would always have victory
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by IkpuMmiri(f): 4:24pm
With the expected exit of soldiers from the streets, we must warn that we will not tolerate agitators and protesters taking over the streets for any reason at all.
Good! No More Rallies By IPOB Miscreants!
PDP Are The Losers Here!
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by zionmde: 4:29pm
IkpuMmiri:chaiii we have suffered even somebody that should be wiping her children 's diaper or cooking in the kitchen is issuing warning. chai chai i blam ipob sha. young girl go and cook for ur husband/boyfriend and take a good bath so that u dont come here crying how ur boyfriend or husband abandoned u
6 Likes
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by jpphilips(m): 4:32pm
cataclysm
3 Likes
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by Princewill1(m): 4:37pm
No continue the Python dance
Aba boys will be doing the beating while the soldiers will be dancing
8 Likes
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by Dandsome: 4:37pm
Eventually, what did the army achieve?
Did they make the place more peaceful than they met it?
What was their aim of going there in the first place?
Leaving there now doesn't make sense. They should be there until they achieve the desired results unless if the aim is to intimidate civilians, kill innocent people and then ridicule the name of the army.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by jpphilips(m): 4:38pm
Lajet:
Did ikpeazu ask you to join IPOB? how often do you sympathize with criminals killed by the Nigerian police?
43 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by omenka(m): 4:39pm
They are running away from ipob warriors.
Chukwu Okereke Alibaba has given ipob victory over the zoo army and biafra has been actualised!
All hail courageous ipob!
61 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by HsLBroker(m): 4:40pm
Princewill1:
2 Likes
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 4:41pm
Hypocrite, Ur RB callers and ur dumb leader NK keeps insulting okezie, but here he is fighting for you while ur supreme leader is hiding... SHAME ON YOU
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by Pythondancef: 4:42pm
Ajisebioyolaari:Lol, didn't you read the news? What were soldiers doing at Kanu's house? Were they passing? Why were soldiers shooting and molesting people putting on Biafran clothes?
You think the soldiers were just passing? What about NUJ? Don't allow sentiments to blind your sense of reasoning.
22 Likes
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by omenka(m): 4:44pm
With the expected exit of soldiers from the streets, we must warn that we will not tolerate agitators and protesters taking over the streets for any reason at all.Ikpeazu is a coward! He couldn't even acknowledge that the army is retreating because of the overwhelming strength of ipob warriors!
And all those arson incidences he mentioned were carried out by Afonjas from Osogbo. Ipob is a pissful organisation. Ask Chukwu Obuko Abalaka.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:45pm
Ok
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by FTrebirth: 4:46pm
zionmde:and who told you that thing is a girl?
4 Likes
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by omenka(m): 4:46pm
Princewill1:Exactly! Just the way they beat the hell out of the soldiers below.
39 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by tooth4tooth: 4:47pm
omenka:The emperor will coil out of his hiding afterward and start making noise as usual
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by Ajisebioyolaari: 4:49pm
Pythondancef:Soldiers sent by President GEJ were also stationed around Tinubu's residence in 2015. Tinubu did not order his loyalists or "thugs" to create civil disturbances or burn down public properties because of this. There is a civilised way of handling things. The soldiers may be have been wrong in their approach but IPOB werent right either.
Lajet:Ok....Una eyes don dey clear? BTW, where is your supreme leader? The last time I heard, he was hiding under the bed. Do you know his present location?
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by demelza: 4:50pm
potent5:This sounds like you have resigned to fate.
Pls keep hope alive.
We can defeat this people.
Remember that we have not used our atomic and nuclear bombs on the zoo yet.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu by ritababe(f): 4:54pm
nice one, at least I can step out of my house tomorrow.
I hope they withdraw, my place is almost empty like the place they act the walking dead.
10 Likes 2 Shares
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
Young People Bring Glory To Nigeria But Old People Cause Problems - Jonathan / Enugu APC Rejects Jim Nwobodo, Nnaji’s Defection Bids / Ibrahim Shekarau Welcomes Baby Girl. Photos
Viewing this topic: busomma, Officialnelly(m), tunapa4dem, offegas(m), Odianose13(m), Dieumerci(m), HeGeMon(m), thanie(f), okpanachil, muyibaba222(m), nwaire, Destined2win, okpukpu(m), Pebcak, obj84(m), zinnychy(f), Shadakhabila, elampiro(m), hamer, Captain6(m), FrancisIgya, proeast(m), SirBrightoc(m), pato2016, deleyi20(m), chidelacreme(f), eaglechild, rachels, pumpingmachine, cornoil(m), ogbada33, geeluck1(m), chibykephoenix, prinz92, ChiefMarumba, Joel3(m), AtbuAbdul(m), zaydocheme, idealvun(m), Primegold, Hotpurewater(m), dbucas, OgbeniSir, korel9, sambroose(m), sutsirave(m), Melvinsofty, jimlat77, DonGabby123(m), newman1, gboly3190(m), MrOwonikoko, Blueblack, Obijulius, duchess02(m), desoul, kenyibe, victord1st, SaffronSpice, Olukolade1(m), peaceland(m), emymeeky, vendor(m), olaniyiYAH(m), Perge(m), kennethbetha, Osada1, Naijaaccountwiz, lonecatt, hugafella(m), Kzealz(m), Luciferlove, Zaitoon, nativefowl, mikelcj, ezyk, idee91, Djyucee1, famzynet, Ezionye(f), Truth801(m), ireneony(f), Eluwilussit(m), 001info, anochuks08(m), olusogo, hokafor(m), LogicStatement, shizzle11(m), lx3as, vince001, Beehshorp(m), PHILipu1(m), fidukpong, bishopjoe02(m), vera202(m), MarcC, djaybaba, Samakus(m), Stefan00, Yookney, earldoyex(m), tete7000(m), Jeroy360(m), 1009ja, ekoscolary, tolujohnso, Kufie(m), FiddyEn, elniro, light101, luckson3k, xrucifix05(m), majour(m), austino2018, kaffyadeakeem(f), deboski60, riteprice1, Vikky014(f), Brunel(m), JimTiger4(m), Ephort, kenp20(m), costandi(m), Ellaaa(f), Ibyno(m), Adekdammy, ashas50(m), potolistic(m), skerries, charlydamianpat(m), realwebman, Veecee202, OYAY(m) and 198 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29