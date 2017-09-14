Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army To Withdraw From Streets Of Abia State Tomorrow. Ikpeazu (19472 Views)

Army To Stage Operation Python Dance 2 In South East / Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race / Withdraw From Saraki’s Trial, Eminent Lawyers Advise Umar (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Breaking: Withdrawal of solders from the streets commences tomorrow says Ikpeazu

Media Update by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on the security situation in the state.

Gentlemen of the press, permit me to use this medium to update my brothers and sisters of Abia State origin, and those living and doing business in the state on the current security situation.

Dear brothers and sisters, the security situation in the state in the past few days, which led to the deployment of soldiers into our state ahead of the Operation Python dance 11, has become of great concern to both the government and the citizenry.

After several interventions, I want to inform you that by tomorrow morning, there will be withdrawal of solders from the streets at Aba and Umuahia, apart from the pre-existing military checkpoints at various location in the state.

With the expected exit of soldiers from the streets, we must warn that we will not tolerate agitators and protesters taking over the streets for any reason at all.

I will also be meeting the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Mohamaudu Buhari, to discuss possible ways of relaxing the Operation Python dance 11 in the state for now.

Our attention have been drawn to ugly incidences of attacks on police stations and military posts at Aba and Umuahia and we hereby warn that we will no longer tolerate that, and all other acts that are capable of causing insecurity in the state.

We have also observed illegal acts of throwing petrol bombs and setting up of bonfires to obstruct free movements along some roads by suspected miscreants and wish to warn that such acts should stop forthwith.

To mischief makers who want to use Abia as their base, let me announce to you that henceforth, Abia will be too hot for you to carry out your wicked acts as the government will work with security agents to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the state without fear or favor. There will be no hiding place for you.

At about midnight yesterday, we received security reports that hoodlums and miscreants, some of whom were allegedly brought into the state by unscrupulous individuals, were mobilizing around Uratta road at Aba with a view to converging at Ariaria International Market to burn it down. Their aim was obviously to take advantage of the security situation in the state to cripple the economy of the state and cause widespread suffering.

It was this group that originated the rumors of attacks and counter attacks around the area and also tried to create panic to force people out of their homes to enable them execute their evil intentions under the cover of orchestrated crises.

Thankfully their plan was nipped in the bud by the combined team of soldiers and policemen that promptly moved to the area and later positioned around Ariaria market to protect the lives and properties of our people.

We have it on good authority that the same group of hoodlums attempted to burn down the police station at Ariaria market early today and security agents are currently on the hunt for them and those outside the state who are sponsoring their evil actions. Not even one of them will escape the full weight of the law.

Members and sympathizers of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should henceforth desist from spreading false rumors capable of throwing our state into disorder. Those spreading such falsehood will be dealt with, according to the Law.

My fellow Abians, it is in the interest of all our citizens and residents for full and total peace and security to return to our state immediately. No meaningful progress can be made in an atmosphere of violence and and anarchy.

Those at Aba are therefore advised to fully observe the current curfew in the city and ensure that they cooperate with security agents to maintain peace and order.

I swore to protect lives and properties of all Abians and residents and that I must do. I therefore call on all to support our efforts at making sure that lasting peace prevails in our dear state.

God bless Abia State.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Dr Okezie Ikpeazu

Governor of Abia State.

14/09/2017 18 Likes 4 Shares



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQRXDKq7E90 2 Likes

Okezie Ikpeazu don't even mentioned those people that Nigeria Army killed. This is so sad that this man value his postion over his brothers soldiers killed 102 Likes 6 Shares

Ponponkon:

Breaking: Withdrawal of solders from the streets commences tomorrow says Ikpeazu

Media Update by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on the security situation in the state.

Gentlemen of the press, permit me to use this medium to update my brothers and sisters of Abia State origin, and those living and doing business in the state on the current security situation.

Dear brothers and sisters, the security situation in the state in the past few days, which led to the deployment of soldiers into our state ahead of the Operation Python dance 11, has become of great concern to both the government and the citizenry.

After several interventions, I want to inform you that by tomorrow morning, there will be withdrawal of solders from the streets at Aba and Umuahia, apart from the pre-existing military checkpoints at various location in the state.

With the expected exit of soldiers from the streets, we must warn that we will not tolerate agitators and protesters taking over the streets for any reason at all.

I will also be meeting the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Mohamaudu Buhari, to discuss possible ways of relaxing the Operation Python dance 11 in the state for now.

Our attention have been drawn to ugly incidences of attacks on police stations and military posts at Aba and Umuahia and we hereby warn that we will no longer tolerate that, and all other acts that are capable of causing insecurity in the state.

We have also observed illegal acts of throwing petrol bombs and setting up of bonfires to obstruct free movements along some roads by suspected miscreants and wish to warn that such acts should stop forthwith.

To mischief makers who want to use Abia as their base, let me announce to you that henceforth, Abia will be too hot for you to carry out your wicked acts as the government will work with security agents to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the state without fear or favor. There will be no hiding place for you.

At about midnight yesterday, we received security reports that hoodlums and miscreants, some of whom were allegedly brought into the state by unscrupulous individuals, were mobilizing around Uratta road at Aba with a view to converging at Ariaria International Market to burn it down. Their aim was obviously to take advantage of the security situation in the state to cripple the economy of the state and cause widespread suffering.

It was this group that originated the rumors of attacks and counter attacks around the area and also tried to create panic to force people out of their homes to enable them execute their evil intentions under the cover of orchestrated crises.

Thankfully their plan was nipped in the bud by the combined team of soldiers and policemen that promptly moved to the area and later positioned around Ariaria market to protect the lives and properties of our people.

We have it on good authority that the same group of hoodlums attempted to burn down the police station at Ariaria market early today and security agents are currently on the hunt for them and those outside the state who are sponsoring their evil actions. Not even one of them will escape the full weight of the law.

Members and sympathizers of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should henceforth desist from spreading false rumors capable of throwing our state into disorder. Those spreading such falsehood will be dealt with, according to the Law.

My fellow Abians, it is in the interest of all our citizens and residents for full and total peace and security to return to our state immediately. No meaningful progress can be made in an atmosphere of violence and and anarchy.

Those at Aba are therefore advised to fully observe the current curfew in the city and ensure that they cooperate with security agents to maintain peace and order.

I swore to protect lives and properties of all Abians and residents and that I must do. I therefore call on all to support our efforts at making sure that lasting peace prevails in our dear state.

God bless Abia State.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Dr Okezie Ikpeazu

Governor of Abia State.

14/09/2017

Trouble dey sleep yanga go wake am Trouble dey sleep yanga go wake am 26 Likes 2 Shares

Believe this at your own peril 10 Likes

good

Una don get the quantity of blood wey una wan shed abi? Oya make una go drink the blood and live forever. I can assure you all, what goes around comes around. 35 Likes 3 Shares

This news is unconfirmed. However, if after the withdrawal of the NA from the streets, the IPOB miscreants still refuse to call themselves to order, they should be ready to face the full consequences of their actions.



Useless criminals comparing themselves with Catalan and Carlifornia......is this how Catalan and Carlifornia have been conducting themselves and causing civil disturbances to achieve their goal?



If IPOB were sensible people, they should have calmed down for Python dance to pass and continue with their struggle in a peaceful, orderly and non-incitive manner. I saw a video of BSS today refering to other Nigerians as "cockroaches" yet you want the UN to take you serious. Rubbish



Any föol can strike off my post and quote me with an afonja tribal mark picture. Thanks in anticipation of your föolishness. 103 Likes 13 Shares





Fear catch am for Aba



How can a python dance in the land of the rising sun? The land of elephants.





It's either the hot sun beat am scatter or the elephant tramples upon it for it is written and commanded in the Bible that I have given you authority to trample upon snakes and scorpions.....



Run to the wilderness oh yeah serpent



Umu chineke would always have victory The python has danced into the forestFear catch am for AbaHow can a python dance in the land of the rising sun? The land of elephants.It's either the hot sun beat am scatter or the elephant tramples upon it for it is written and commanded in the Bible that I have given you authority to trample upon snakes and scorpions.....Run to the wilderness oh yeah serpentUmu chineke would always have victory 10 Likes 1 Share

With the expected exit of soldiers from the streets, we must warn that we will not tolerate agitators and protesters taking over the streets for any reason at all.

Good! No More Rallies By IPOB Miscreants!



PDP Are The Losers Here! Good! No More Rallies By IPOB Miscreants!PDP Are The Losers Here! 25 Likes 2 Shares

IkpuMmiri:

With the expected exit of soldiers from the streets, we must warn that we will not tolerate agitators and protesters taking over the streets for any reason at all. chaiii we have suffered even somebody that should be wiping her children 's diaper or cooking in the kitchen is issuing warning. chai chai i blam ipob sha. young girl go and cook for ur husband/boyfriend and take a good bath so that u dont come here crying how ur boyfriend or husband abandoned u chaiii we have suffered even somebody that should be wiping her children 's diaper or cooking in the kitchen is issuing warning. chai chai i blam ipob sha. young girl go and cook for ur husband/boyfriend and take a good bath so that u dont come here crying how ur boyfriend or husband abandoned u 6 Likes

cataclysm 3 Likes

No continue the Python dance

Aba boys will be doing the beating while the soldiers will be dancing 8 Likes

Eventually, what did the army achieve?



Did they make the place more peaceful than they met it?



What was their aim of going there in the first place?



Leaving there now doesn't make sense. They should be there until they achieve the desired results unless if the aim is to intimidate civilians, kill innocent people and then ridicule the name of the army. 5 Likes 1 Share

Lajet:

Okezie Ikpeazu don't even mentioned those people that Nigeria Army killed. This is so sad that this man value his postion over his brothers soldiers killed

Did ikpeazu ask you to join IPOB? how often do you sympathize with criminals killed by the Nigerian police? 43 Likes 5 Shares





Chukwu Okereke Alibaba has given ipob victory over the zoo army and biafra has been actualised!



All hail courageous ipob! They are running away from ipob warriors.Chukwu Okereke Alibaba has given ipob victory over the zoo army and biafra has been actualised!All hail courageous ipob! 61 Likes 4 Shares

Princewill1:

No continue the Python dance



Aba boys will be doing the beating while the soldiers will be dancing 2 Likes

Hypocrite, Ur RB callers and ur dumb leader NK keeps insulting okezie, but here he is fighting for you while ur supreme leader is hiding... SHAME ON YOU 10 Likes 3 Shares

Ajisebioyolaari:

This news is unconfirmed. However, if after the withdrawal of the NA from the streets, the IPOB miscreants still refuse to call themselves to order, they should be ready to face the full consequences of their actions.



Useless criminals comparing themselves with Catalan and Carlifornia......is this how Catalan and Carlifornia have been conducting themselves and causing civil disturbances to achieve their goal?



If IPOB were sensible people, they should have calmed down for Python dance to pass and continue with their struggle in a peaceful, orderly and non-incitive manner. I saw a video of BSS today refering to other Nigerians as "cockroaches" yet you want the UN to take you serious. Rubbish



Any föol can strike off my post and quote me with an afonja tribal mark picture. Thanks in anticipation of your föolishness. Lol, didn't you read the news? What were soldiers doing at Kanu's house? Were they passing? Why were soldiers shooting and molesting people putting on Biafran clothes?



You think the soldiers were just passing? What about NUJ? Don't allow sentiments to blind your sense of reasoning. Lol, didn't you read the news? What were soldiers doing at Kanu's house? Were they passing? Why were soldiers shooting and molesting people putting on Biafran clothes?You think the soldiers were just passing? What about NUJ? Don't allow sentiments to blind your sense of reasoning. 22 Likes

With the expected exit of soldiers from the streets, we must warn that we will not tolerate agitators and protesters taking over the streets for any reason at all.



I will also be meeting the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Mohamaudu Buhari, to discuss possible ways of relaxing the Operation Python dance 11 in the state for now.

Our attention have been drawn to ugly incidences of attacks on police stations and military posts at Aba and Umuahia and we hereby warn that we will no longer tolerate that, and all other acts that are capable of causing insecurity in the state. Ikpeazu is a coward! He couldn't even acknowledge that the army is retreating because of the overwhelming strength of ipob warriors!



And all those arson incidences he mentioned were carried out by Afonjas from Osogbo. Ipob is a pissful organisation. Ask Chukwu Obuko Abalaka. Ikpeazu is a coward! He couldn't even acknowledge that the army is retreating because of the overwhelming strength of ipob warriors!And all those arson incidences he mentioned were carried out by Afonjas from Osogbo. Ipob is a pissful organisation. Ask Chukwu Obuko Abalaka. 23 Likes 3 Shares

Ok

zionmde:



chaiii we have suffered even somebody that should be wiping her children 's diaper or cooking in the kitchen is issuing warning. chai chai i blam ipob sha. young girl go and cook for ur husband/boyfriend and take a good bath so that u dont come here crying how ur boyfriend or husband abandoned u and who told you that thing is a girl? and who told you that thing is a girl? 4 Likes

Princewill1:

No continue the Python dance



Aba boys will be doing the beating while the soldiers will be dancing Exactly! Just the way they beat the hell out of the soldiers below. Exactly! Just the way they beat the hell out of the soldiers below. 39 Likes 5 Shares

omenka:

They are running away from ipob warriors.



Chukwu Okereke Alibaba has given ipob victory over the zoo army and biafra has been actualised!



All hail courageous ipob! The emperor will coil out of his hiding afterward and start making noise as usual The emperor will coil out of his hiding afterward and start making noise as usual 24 Likes 4 Shares

Pythondancef:

Lol, didn't you read the news? What were soldiers doing at Kanu's house? Were they passing? Why were soldiers shooting and molesting people putting on Biafran clothes?



You think the soldiers were just passing? What about NUJ? Don't allow sentiments to blind your sense reasoning. Soldiers sent by President GEJ were also stationed around Tinubu's residence in 2015. Tinubu did not order his loyalists or "thugs" to create civil disturbances or burn down public properties because of this. There is a civilised way of handling things. The soldiers may be have been wrong in their approach but IPOB werent right either.





Lajet:





You are very correct . Afonja and brainwash Zombies are spreading fake media Propaganda to rope IPOB as terrorists group. How long will they be complaining to International communities concerning the killing of their members is it when the wipe all of them out. Nigerians Government knows very well that International organizations like ICC are nonsense Organization that is the reason they keep on killing unarmed IPOB members but most of my blames goes to IPOB how could Nnamdi Kalu will be boasting all the time without having Plan B. The way he boast you will think that he have standby trained soldiers waiting to take order from him. Ok....Una eyes don dey clear? BTW, where is your supreme leader? The last time I heard, he was hiding under the bed. Do you know his present location? Soldiers sent by President GEJ were also stationed around Tinubu's residence in 2015. Tinubu did not order his loyalists or "thugs" to create civil disturbances or burn down public properties because of this. There is a civilised way of handling things. The soldiers may be have been wrong in their approach but IPOB werent right either.Ok....Una eyes don dey clear? BTW, where is your supreme leader? The last time I heard, he was hiding under the bed. Do you know his present location? 23 Likes 2 Shares

potent5:

Una don get the quantity of blood wey una wan shed abi? Oya make una go drink the blood and live forever. I can assure you all, what goes around comes around. This sounds like you have resigned to fate.

Pls keep hope alive.

We can defeat this people.

Remember that we have not used our atomic and nuclear bombs on the zoo yet. This sounds like you have resigned to fate.Pls keep hope alive.We can defeat this people.Remember that we have not used our atomic and nuclear bombs on the zoo yet. 11 Likes 2 Shares