|Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by lightblazingnow(m): 5:14am
Biafra: We are one – Ikpeazu says as he receives northern colleagues
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/18/biafra-one-ikpeazu-says-receives-northern-colleagues/amp/
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by modik(m): 5:16am
If only this can be said at Ariaria or to the family of those murdered in cold blood.!
3 Likes
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by saxwizard(m): 5:16am
.. issokay
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by THUNDAR(m): 5:16am
Giant of Africa!
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by lightblazingnow(m): 5:21am
Well done
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by WetinConsignMe: 5:23am
So?
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by TheCabal: 5:27am
modik:
The UN/EU will take care of that.
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by MediumStout(m): 5:27am
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Zeze06(m): 5:48am
It is easy to say "we are one"....when you are still receiving state allocation and stealing it to make yourselves rich...
You will soon shout " we are divided" when reality sets in and you no longer have access to the funds that is now affecting your thinking capacity....
Useless people...
4 Likes
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by cummando(m): 5:58am
Who's fooling who?
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by 989900: 6:09am
Good one.
It is hard though, how some people have allowed hate to eat so deep into them . . . commenters above, I carry my left yansh throway for Una o!
1 Like
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by lightblazingnow(m): 6:31am
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Biggie225(m): 6:47am
we will shock them on nov18 ofe nsala day...massive election boycott loading....
useless men
2 Likes
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by orisa37: 7:23am
Nigeria should not be Tower of Babel at the Behest of the Caliphate.
The 36 States are as much Legal Entities as one Nigeria.
Let us organise to teach ourselves how to fish so we can swallow the business of fishing hook, line and sinker.
Let us join hands to develop the 36 states as Productivity, Costs and Incomes States Centres of Excellence. Let them contribute to the Centre rather than expect stipends.
3 Likes
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by sauge: 7:46am
From the deepest desires often comes the deadliest hate....
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by roundman: 10:20am
Biggie225:O boy ur people go surprise you on election day,you go fear when you see massive crowd dey vote on election day...nor get heart attack o....
2 Likes
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by holatin(m): 10:24am
see how ipob just full frontage with the usual rant and boast.
am tayad of this mehn
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Nairalandboss: 10:24am
.
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by MrPresident1: 10:24am
Yes we are all one.
Let us live together in peace and safety.
No hate, no bigotry, no racism, no tribalism.
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by fergie001(m): 10:25am
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Nairalandboss: 10:26am
roundman:
Hey
Be careful of what you post here before I ban you
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Ogashub(m): 10:26am
Some people will come and beat chest here now
Imagine a teacher flogging you in school and still have the guts to come to your huas and eat while you watch
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by holatin(m): 10:27am
Biggie225:your mouth and boasting could build a plane from sand. too much boasting.
who are you, which power do you get ?
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Injiggerwolf(m): 10:27am
We are 1
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by ooshinibos: 10:27am
orisa37:The problem is there is no development in Nigeria except Lagos Lekki and Abuja Aso rock
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Bari22(m): 10:28am
ipob
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Naijashortcode(m): 10:28am
Nice statement
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Narldon(f): 10:29am
Ok
|Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Naijaphobia: 10:30am
B
