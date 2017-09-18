₦airaland Forum

Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues

Politics

Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by lightblazingnow(m): 5:14am
Biafra: We are one – Ikpeazu says as he receives northern colleagues
Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State on Monday received five of his colleagues from the northern part of the country.

While addressing them inside the executive chamber of the government house, Umuahia, Ikpeazu said, “we won’t allow an infinitesimal few to separate us”.

He said when the crisis started, he asked himself, “in my shoes, what will my brother Tambuwal do?”

Ikpeazu expressed gratitude to the northern delegation for coming to show solidarity with the people of Abia.

The governors, who visited the state were Kashim Shettima (Borno), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

Earlier, Shettima, who is chairman of the northern governors’ forum, said the delegation had earlier met Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers.

He appealed to the people of the south-east zone to have faith in a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“On behalf of northern governors’ forum, we are here to commend Governor Ikpeazu on his high-quality leadership in handling the crisis in Abia.

“He rose to the occasion and declared a curfew in Aba just as Governor Lalong also declared a curfew in Jos to avert a reprisal attack on the Igbo.

“We are here to show solidarity. We have a moral obligation to ensure that Nigeria remains one. Nigeria is the largest conglomeration of black people in Africa and we cannot afford to separate.

“If the nation disintegrates, where will we go? North is the Sahara desert and Chad cannot contain us. If we go south, it is the Atlantic Ocean. South is too small for us and the mountains of East Africa with their so many challenges cannot accommodate us,”‎ he said.

Shettima said Nigeria had come a long way as a nation with rich diversities, hence, the need to sustain the country’s unity.

He said it was in the interest of all Nigerians to stay together and work to build a strong united nation.

“We are here to remind Nigerians that we are better as one. We are here to also invite our south-east colleagues to also come to the flashpoints of the north to speak to NdiIgbo living in the north,” he said.



Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by modik(m): 5:16am
If only this can be said at Ariaria or to the family of those murdered in cold blood.!

Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by saxwizard(m): 5:16am
.. issokay
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by THUNDAR(m): 5:16am
Giant of Africa!
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by lightblazingnow(m): 5:21am
Well done
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by WetinConsignMe: 5:23am
So?
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by TheCabal: 5:27am
modik:
If only this can be said at Ariaria or to the family of those murdered in cold blood.!

The UN/EU will take care of that.
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by MediumStout(m): 5:27am
grin
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Zeze06(m): 5:48am
cry

It is easy to say "we are one"....when you are still receiving state allocation and stealing it to make yourselves rich...

You will soon shout " we are divided" when reality sets in and you no longer have access to the funds that is now affecting your thinking capacity.... undecided

Useless people... embarassed

Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by cummando(m): 5:58am
Who's fooling who?
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by 989900: 6:09am
Good one.

It is hard though, how some people have allowed hate to eat so deep into them . . . commenters above, I carry my left yansh throway for Una o!

Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by lightblazingnow(m): 6:31am
Cc lalasticlala
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Biggie225(m): 6:47am
we will shock them on nov18 ofe nsala day...massive election boycott loading....

useless men

Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by orisa37: 7:23am
Nigeria should not be Tower of Babel at the Behest of the Caliphate.
The 36 States are as much Legal Entities as one Nigeria.
Let us organise to teach ourselves how to fish so we can swallow the business of fishing hook, line and sinker.
Let us join hands to develop the 36 states as Productivity, Costs and Incomes States Centres of Excellence. Let them contribute to the Centre rather than expect stipends.

Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by sauge: 7:46am
From the deepest desires often comes the deadliest hate....
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by roundman: 10:20am
Biggie225:
we will shock them on nov18 ofe nsala day...massive
election boycott load....


useless men
O boy ur people go surprise you on election day,you go fear when you see massive crowd dey vote on election day...nor get heart attack o....

Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by holatin(m): 10:24am
see how ipob just full frontage with the usual rant and boast.


am tayad of this mehn
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Nairalandboss: 10:24am
.
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by MrPresident1: 10:24am
Yes we are all one.
Let us live together in peace and safety.
No hate, no bigotry, no racism, no tribalism.
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by fergie001(m): 10:25am
shocked
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Nairalandboss: 10:26am
roundman:
O boy ur people go surprise you on election day,you go fear when you see massive crowd dey vote on election day...nor get heart attack o....

Hey
Be careful of what you post here before I ban you grin
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Ogashub(m): 10:26am
Some people will come and beat chest here now

Imagine a teacher flogging you in school and still have the guts to come to your huas and eat while you watch
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by holatin(m): 10:27am
Biggie225:
we will shock them on nov18 ofe nsala day...massive
election boycott loading....


useless men
your mouth and boasting could build a plane from sand. too much boasting.

who are you, which power do you get ?
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Injiggerwolf(m): 10:27am
We are 1
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by ooshinibos: 10:27am
orisa37:
Nigeria should not be Tower of Babel at the Behest of the Caliphate.
The 36 States are as much Legal Entities as one Nigeria.
Let us organise to teach ourselves how to fish so we can swallow the business of fishing hook, line and sinker.
Let us join hands to develop the 36 states as Productivity, Costs and Incomes States Centres of Excellence. Let them contribute to the Centre rather than expect stipends.
The problem is there is no development in Nigeria except Lagos Lekki and Abuja Aso rock
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Bari22(m): 10:28am
ipob
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Naijashortcode(m): 10:28am
Nice statement
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Narldon(f): 10:29am
Ok
Re: Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues by Naijaphobia: 10:30am
