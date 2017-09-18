Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra: We Are One – Ikpeazu Says As He Receives Northern Colleagues (958 Views)

Photo Of Nnamdi Kanu In Kuje Prison Today As He Receives IPOB Members. / James Ibori Looking Dapper As He Receives Delta State Delegates In London. PICS / Baba The Drummer:OBJ Shows Off His 'Drummer's' Skill As He Receives AFRIMA(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Biafra: We are one – Ikpeazu says as he receives northern colleagues

dailypost.ng



Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State on Monday received five of his colleagues from the northern part of the country.



While addressing them inside the executive chamber of the government house, Umuahia, Ikpeazu said, “we won’t allow an infinitesimal few to separate us”.



He said when the crisis started, he asked himself, “in my shoes, what will my brother Tambuwal do?”



Ikpeazu expressed gratitude to the northern delegation for coming to show solidarity with the people of Abia.



The governors, who visited the state were Kashim Shettima (Borno), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).



Earlier, Shettima, who is chairman of the northern governors’ forum, said the delegation had earlier met Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers.



He appealed to the people of the south-east zone to have faith in a united and indivisible Nigeria.



“On behalf of northern governors’ forum, we are here to commend Governor Ikpeazu on his high-quality leadership in handling the crisis in Abia.



“He rose to the occasion and declared a curfew in Aba just as Governor Lalong also declared a curfew in Jos to avert a reprisal attack on the Igbo.



“We are here to show solidarity. We have a moral obligation to ensure that Nigeria remains one. Nigeria is the largest conglomeration of black people in Africa and we cannot afford to separate.



“If the nation disintegrates, where will we go? North is the Sahara desert and Chad cannot contain us. If we go south, it is the Atlantic Ocean. South is too small for us and the mountains of East Africa with their so many challenges cannot accommodate us,”‎ he said.



Shettima said Nigeria had come a long way as a nation with rich diversities, hence, the need to sustain the country’s unity.



He said it was in the interest of all Nigerians to stay together and work to build a strong united nation.



“We are here to remind Nigerians that we are better as one. We are here to also invite our south-east colleagues to also come to the flashpoints of the north to speak to NdiIgbo living in the north,” he said.







http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/18/biafra-one-ikpeazu-says-receives-northern-colleagues/amp/

If only this can be said at Ariaria or to the family of those murdered in cold blood.! 3 Likes

.. issokay

Giant of Africa!

Well done

So?

modik:

If only this can be said at Ariaria or to the family of those murdered in cold blood.!



The UN/EU will take care of that. The UN/EU will take care of that.





It is easy to say "we are one"....when you are still receiving state allocation and stealing it to make yourselves rich...



You will soon shout " we are divided" when reality sets in and you no longer have access to the funds that is now affecting your thinking capacity....



Useless people... It is easy to say "we are one"....when you are still receiving state allocation and stealing it to make yourselves rich...You will soon shout " we are divided" when reality sets in and you no longer have access to the funds that is now affecting your thinking capacity....Useless people... 4 Likes

Who's fooling who?

Good one.



It is hard though, how some people have allowed hate to eat so deep into them . . . commenters above, I carry my left yansh throway for Una o! 1 Like

Cc lalasticlala

we will shock them on nov18 ofe nsala day...massive election boycott loading....



useless men 2 Likes

Nigeria should not be Tower of Babel at the Behest of the Caliphate.

The 36 States are as much Legal Entities as one Nigeria.

Let us organise to teach ourselves how to fish so we can swallow the business of fishing hook, line and sinker.

Let us join hands to develop the 36 states as Productivity, Costs and Incomes States Centres of Excellence. Let them contribute to the Centre rather than expect stipends. 3 Likes

From the deepest desires often comes the deadliest hate....

Biggie225:

we will shock them on nov18 ofe nsala day...massive

election boycott load....





useless men O boy ur people go surprise you on election day,you go fear when you see massive crowd dey vote on election day...nor get heart attack o.... O boy ur people go surprise you on election day,you go fear when you see massive crowd dey vote on election day...nor get heart attack o.... 2 Likes

see how ipob just full frontage with the usual rant and boast.





am tayad of this mehn

.

Yes we are all one.

Let us live together in peace and safety.

No hate, no bigotry, no racism, no tribalism.

roundman:

O boy ur people go surprise you on election day,you go fear when you see massive crowd dey vote on election day...nor get heart attack o....

Hey

Be careful of what you post here before I ban you HeyBe careful of what you post here before I ban you

Some people will come and beat chest here now



Imagine a teacher flogging you in school and still have the guts to come to your huas and eat while you watch

Biggie225:

we will shock them on nov18 ofe nsala day...massive

election boycott loading....





useless men your mouth and boasting could build a plane from sand. too much boasting.



who are you, which power do you get ? your mouth and boasting could build a plane from sand. too much boasting.who are you, which power do you get ?

We are 1

orisa37:

Nigeria should not be Tower of Babel at the Behest of the Caliphate.

The 36 States are as much Legal Entities as one Nigeria.

Let us organise to teach ourselves how to fish so we can swallow the business of fishing hook, line and sinker.

Let us join hands to develop the 36 states as Productivity, Costs and Incomes States Centres of Excellence. Let them contribute to the Centre rather than expect stipends. The problem is there is no development in Nigeria except Lagos Lekki and Abuja Aso rock The problem is there is no development in Nigeria except Lagos Lekki and Abuja Aso rock

ipob

Nice statement

Ok