Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. (4535 Views)

Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring / Muslims Kick Against Christian/Christian Ticket In Ondo State / Buhari Not Against Restructuring - Ngige (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Members of the Yoruba Youths Congress (YYC) have kicked against agitations for restructuring of the country, stressing that it is ill-timed.



Besides, the group said the National Assembly can legislate on certain issues, especially, resource control to favour the state governments.



The group said those yearning for regional government as a form of restructuring do not have the interest of the country at heart.



National leader of the group, Wale Alake who spoke with reporters in Akure, the state capital, said there are more fundamental issues that needed to be addressed urgently before the issue of restructuring could be considered.







Alake noted that there was need to restructure the minds of our leaders across the country so that the nation would have nationalists and selfless leaders as against regionalist and self-centred ones.



He said instead of conceiving the idea of regionalism, there can be a referendum on some parts of the Constitution to be amended to address economic restructuring.



The YYC national leadership said institutions must also be built and strengthened so as to be alive to their responsibilities.



His words: “We believe that there is no challenge we face as a nation currently that cannot be overcome if various institutions of government are strengthened to work at optimum level.



“Advocates of restructuring complain of marginalisation in government appointments in various agencies. There’s an agency of government to take care of such. If it were alive to its responsibilities, such lop-sidedness would have been corrected.



“If the Code of Conduct Bureau was alive to its responsibilities, corruption would have been made unattractive and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would have had lesser jobs to do.”







He accused some elite and the ruling class of being behind the clamour for restructuring, saying it is not for the benefit of the masses.



He said: “The loudest advocate of restructuring are the manipulative elite and ruling class who manipulate the narrative to suit their selfish and parochial interests.



“I have not seen or heard any one of them elucidating on how restructuring would benefit the suffering masses who, on daily basis, are confronted with various problems ranging from hunger to lack of basic needs of life.



“This group of people go as far as cajoling the masses to take position that are even detrimental to their own well-being.



“If Nigeria is restructured, are we going to bring people from the Mars to run the system? Isn’t it the same ruling class that has almost ‘knocked” the engine of the vehicle of the present structure that will hold sway at the regional level?”



The group said if the agitations for restructuring are not curtailed, it might lead to unconscious gravitation towards secession.



It said the National Assembly is in the best position to address any issue of socio-economic, political and any seemingly structural imbalances.





http://thenationonlineng.net/youths-kick-restructuring/ 2 Likes





Hehehehehehe anything to please the caliphate



cc

Alcatraz005 come and see your Muslim brothers



this people want to hoodwink other yerobas in other to continue pleasing the caliphate

no wonder they're (yeroba Muslims) the one rejoicing over the massacre of innocent Igbos/ipob in aba am sure 99% of them are yeroba MuslimsHehehehehehe anything to please the caliphateccAlcatraz005 come and see your Muslim brothersthis people want to hoodwink other yerobas in other to continue pleasing the caliphateno wonder they're (yeroba Muslims) the one rejoicing over the massacre of innocent Igbos/ipob in aba 32 Likes 2 Shares

AzeezAbubakar1:

am sure 99% of them are yeroba Muslims



Hehehehehehe anything to please the caliphate Yoruba caliphate muslims again Yoruba caliphate muslims again 22 Likes 1 Share

Why are these set of people confused?

.

.

The only person who thinks properly in that region is just seun 12 Likes 1 Share

Ofcourse..

These are hungry political jobbers whose role include fronting for themselves as Yoruba representatives in order to get favour from politicians who use them. 10 Likes

Najokee:



[b]Ikpu nne m

when black amala and ewedu has covered their face this is the result. when black amala and ewedu has covered their face this is the result. 8 Likes 1 Share

YYC? A bunch of nobodys. We knoweth them not.The two most revered entity in Yorubaland (Ooni of Ife &.Alaafin of Oyo) have voiced their support for restructuring. Any other person saying otherwise is inconsequential. 30 Likes 3 Shares

Unity in yoruba is because their muslim ve the upper hand 7 Likes

1 gunshot and the Yoruba "agitation" will fizzle out. These ones get liver for Operation Crocodile Twerk?



Cowards.



They waited for flat skulls to take the lead before cautiously comin' out to breathe.



They'll scurry back to their hidey holes - no be sarrki & omenkalives dem? 13 Likes 1 Share

we r talking restructuring not just for politics n who govern n share in the resources but in bringing power(energy) to those who built them. A situation where a state generates power, they transmit it to the national grid,then send paltry amount back to the state is wrong. Restructuring will solve this problem n even encourage states like lagos to build more power plant. 2 Likes

Most of the IPOB that commented first did not read the article, they are not against outright restructuring,just against going back to regionalism. 7 Likes

limeta:

Unity in yoruba is because their muslim ve the upper hand yes they dominate their Christian brothers yes they dominate their Christian brothers 9 Likes

This is the one voice yorubas have.

Afonjaasss Ehh! 1 Like

We call for restructuring, they complain.



We agitate, they complain.



We call for true federalism, they wail.



What do they really want?? 12 Likes 1 Share

Lies from below the pits of hell

This is a sponsored group with no relevance. Fifth columnist group 3 Likes

ShyCypher:

1 gunshot and the Yoruba "agitation" will fizzle out. These ones get liver for Operation Crocodile Twerk?



Cowards.



They waited for flat skulls to take the lead before cautiously comin' out to breathe.



They'll scurry back to their hidey holes - no be sarrki & omenkalives dem? anytime I c an igbo man use the word coward to describe Yoruba's, I just laugh n remember 2 people. ojukwu n our recent 5000 metre senior man(nk) the real cowards anytime I c an igbo man use the word coward to describe Yoruba's, I just laugh n remember 2 people. ojukwu n our recent 5000 metre senior man(nk) the real cowards 6 Likes





Out of every 12,............. I seem confused.Out of every 12,.............

nwakibie3:

Members of the Yoruba Youths Congress (YYC) have kicked against agitations for restructuring of the country, stressing that it is ill-timed.



Besides, the group said the National Assembly can legislate on certain issues, especially, resource control to favour the state governments.



The group said those yearning for regional government as a form of restructuring do not have the interest of the country at heart.



National leader of the group, Wale Alake who spoke with reporters in Akure, the state capital, said there are more fundamental issues that needed to be addressed urgently before the issue of restructuring could be considered.







Alake noted that there was need to restructure the minds of our leaders across the country so that the nation would have nationalists and selfless leaders as against regionalist and self-centred ones.



He said instead of conceiving the idea of regionalism, there can be a referendum on some parts of the Constitution to be amended to address economic restructuring.



The YYC national leadership said institutions must also be built and strengthened so as to be alive to their responsibilities.



His words: “We believe that there is no challenge we face as a nation currently that cannot be overcome if various institutions of government are strengthened to work at optimum level.



“Advocates of restructuring complain of marginalisation in government appointments in various agencies. There’s an agency of government to take care of such. If it were alive to its responsibilities, such lop-sidedness would have been corrected.



“If the Code of Conduct Bureau was alive to its responsibilities, corruption would have been made unattractive and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would have had lesser jobs to do.”







He accused some elite and the ruling class of being behind the clamour for restructuring, saying it is not for the benefit of the masses.



He said: “The loudest advocate of restructuring are the manipulative elite and ruling class who manipulate the narrative to suit their selfish and parochial interests.



“I have not seen or heard any one of them elucidating on how restructuring would benefit the suffering masses who, on daily basis, are confronted with various problems ranging from hunger to lack of basic needs of life.



“This group of people go as far as cajoling the masses to take position that are even detrimental to their own well-being.



“If Nigeria is restructured, are we going to bring people from the Mars to run the system? Isn’t it the same ruling class that has almost ‘knocked” the engine of the vehicle of the present structure that will hold sway at the regional level?”



The group said if the agitations for restructuring are not curtailed, it might lead to unconscious gravitation towards secession.



It said the National Assembly is in the best position to address any issue of socio-economic, political and any seemingly structural imbalances.



CC:

lalasticlala

mynd44



http://thenationonlineng.net/youths-kick-restructuring/

Who are this bunch of Afonja goats? Who are this bunch of Afonja goats? 2 Likes

Najokee:



Trash, Nagging Cry cry baby…. 100% ipobs are terrorist

Cownu must Resume or Resign

#ipobmumudondo ipob always giving u headache since u wer inside ur mom's womb

Show me wer d guy said ipob in his post ipob always giving u headache since u wer inside ur mom's wombShow me wer d guy said ipob in his post 11 Likes 1 Share

OK

erfwe

Thats why they are callrd AFonjas...

Thay earned that name its not a fluke. 4 Likes

The heading should be "A Yoruba group" and not "Yoruba youths" 3 Likes

Strictly sponsored.

When 90% of SW wants Restructuring.



#hungryyouths 3 Likes

mikejj:

when black amala and ewedu has covered their face this is the result. you are a big fool stupid ass you are a big fool stupid ass