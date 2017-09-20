₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by nwakibie3(m): 9:17am
Members of the Yoruba Youths Congress (YYC) have kicked against agitations for restructuring of the country, stressing that it is ill-timed.
http://thenationonlineng.net/youths-kick-restructuring/

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by AzeezAbubakar1: 9:18am
am sure 99% of them are yeroba Muslims
Hehehehehehe anything to please the caliphate
cc
Alcatraz005 come and see your Muslim brothers
this people want to hoodwink other yerobas in other to continue pleasing the caliphate
no wonder they're (yeroba Muslims) the one rejoicing over the massacre of innocent Igbos/ipob in aba

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by giftq: 9:19am
AzeezAbubakar1:Yoruba caliphate muslims again

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by Ninethmare: 9:21am
Why are these set of people confused?
.
.
The only person who thinks properly in that region is just seun

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by Hofbrauhaus: 9:23am
Ofcourse..
Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by Desyner: 9:24am
These are hungry political jobbers whose role include fronting for themselves as Yoruba representatives in order to get favour from politicians who use them.

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by AzeezAbubakar1: 9:24am
Najokee:
Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by mikejj(m): 9:28am
when black amala and ewedu has covered their face this is the result.

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by JaffyJoe: 9:30am
YYC? A bunch of nobodys. We knoweth them not.The two most revered entity in Yorubaland (Ooni of Ife &.Alaafin of Oyo) have voiced their support for restructuring. Any other person saying otherwise is inconsequential.

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by limeta(f): 9:31am
Unity in yoruba is because their muslim ve the upper hand

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by ShyCypher(m): 9:34am
1 gunshot and the Yoruba "agitation" will fizzle out. These ones get liver for Operation Crocodile Twerk?
Cowards.
They waited for flat skulls to take the lead before cautiously comin' out to breathe.
They'll scurry back to their hidey holes - no be sarrki & omenkalives dem?

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by yaki84: 10:09am
we r talking restructuring not just for politics n who govern n share in the resources but in bringing power(energy) to those who built them. A situation where a state generates power, they transmit it to the national grid,then send paltry amount back to the state is wrong. Restructuring will solve this problem n even encourage states like lagos to build more power plant.

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by bakynes(m): 10:14am
Most of the IPOB that commented first did not read the article, they are not against outright restructuring,just against going back to regionalism.

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by AzeezAbubakar1: 10:14am
limeta:yes they dominate their Christian brothers

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by chemicalDisease: 10:16am
This is the one voice yorubas have.
Afonjaasss Ehh!

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by delugajackson(m): 10:22am
We call for restructuring, they complain.
We agitate, they complain.
We call for true federalism, they wail.
What do they really want??

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by t12tosin: 10:24am
Lies from below the pits of hell
Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by aolawale025: 10:25am
This is a sponsored group with no relevance. Fifth columnist group

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by Unik3030: 10:26am
ShyCypher:anytime I c an igbo man use the word coward to describe Yoruba's, I just laugh n remember 2 people. ojukwu n our recent 5000 metre senior man(nk) the real cowards

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by fergie001(m): 10:29am
I seem confused.
Out of every 12,.............
Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by KingGBsky(m): 10:31am
nwakibie3:
Who are this bunch of Afonja goats?

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by Victornezzar: 10:31am
Najokee:ipob always giving u headache since u wer inside ur mom's womb
Show me wer d guy said ipob in his post

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by sotall(m): 11:58am
OK
Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by SageTravels: 11:58am
erfwe
Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by CaptainG00D: 11:58am
Thats why they are callrd AFonjas...
Thay earned that name its not a fluke.

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by omofunaab(m): 11:59am
The heading should be "A Yoruba group" and not "Yoruba youths"

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by stevebond007(m): 11:59am
Strictly sponsored.
When 90% of SW wants Restructuring.
#hungryyouths

Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by Morenikeji090: 12:00pm
mikejj:you are a big fool stupid ass
Re: Yoruba Youths Kick Against Restructuring. by obembet(m): 12:01pm
Not Yoruba youth, some Animal among humans
Change ur headline...
I be Yoruba youth and support Restructuring 100%

