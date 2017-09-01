Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude (7540 Views)

Every Rich Man Is Handsome / Kenyan Lady Strips Herself Unclad In Order To Fight With A Man In Public(photos) / Pretty Lady Runs Mad In Broad Daylight, Strips Herself (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The woman was reported lodged by the unknown man at room 101 in the hotel where they had sex.



According to Sapele Oghenek, the management of the Hotel refuse to open the Hotel for the lady to go inside after the public show as they also denied public access to identify the man.



According to reports, due to the shocking incident, Okada riders invaded the gate of the Hotel to know what actually happened to the woman...



Source; This is really serious. A woman allegedly went mad after sex in Delta state yesterday. According to Sapele Oghenek, an unidentified man who lodged at Covenant Suit Hotel in Sapele Warri/Sapele Road, Delta state secretly packaged the unclad woman in his Lexus Jeep and wanted to drop her outside the hotel before she jumped out of the car and began mental display.The woman was reported lodged by the unknown man at room 101 in the hotel where they had sex.According to Sapele Oghenek, the management of the Hotel refuse to open the Hotel for the lady to go inside after the public show as they also denied public access to identify the man.According to reports, due to the shocking incident, Okada riders invaded the gate of the Hotel to know what actually happened to the woman...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/woman-goes-mad-sx-rich-man-hotel-delta-state-photos.html 1 Like

see more shocking photos here >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/woman-goes-mad-sx-rich-man-hotel-delta-state-photos.html 1 Like

Noted





Their love for money



PrettyCrystal:

This is really serious. A woman allegedly went mad after sex in Delta state yesterday. According to Sapele Oghenek, an unidentified man who lodged at Covenant Suit Hotel in Sapele Warri/Sapele Road, Delta state secretly packaged this unclad woman in his Lexus Jeep and wanted to drop her outside the hotel before she jumped out of the car and began mental display.



The woman was reported lodged by the unknown man at room 101 in the hotel where they had sex.



According to Sapele Oghenek, the management of the Hotel refuse to open the Hotel for the lady to go inside after the public show as they also denied public access to identify the man.



According to reports, due to the shocking incident, Okada riders invaded the gate of the Hotel to know what actually happened to the woman...



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/woman-goes-mad-sx-rich-man-hotel-delta-state-photos.html





women! they will never learn women! they will never learn 2 Likes

Lol...the sex was probably too sweet...it made her go crazy 8 Likes 1 Share

Exactly Wat hapens wen u sleep wt anything sleepable 5 Likes

That man must be hell of a good

This is when you reach orgasm for the first time 3 Likes

The dude brought out the madness in her. chill she will return back to norm. it's something new in her life.

I guess this will serve as a lesson to many of her kind 1 Like

She eventually saw what she was looking for, warn them they won't listen until they eventually encounter maggots inside their bucket of salt....

Dem don knack this one jazz. As she dey display so, dey gather audience na so people go dey gather to patronise the person that knack her the jazz.



This type Jazz is good for the corporate world and politics. The oga is smiling to the bank now. 2019 election things on point. 3 Likes









Over to the guys biko Nairaland girls go hear am today.Over to the guys biko

tosyne2much:

I guess this will serve as a lesson to many of her kind

This is totally wrong no matter how you look at it. This is totally wrong no matter how you look at it. 3 Likes 1 Share

he wants to be the first to buy iPhone X

A Dick_that jumpstarts latent craze hormones.



Hmmmmm! I've finally seen everything.

mazimee:



This is totally wrong no matter how you look at it. I don't get bro I don't get bro

If it's sapele then she must have been a victim of g+.

Used....and where dem dose my paddies dem dey , wey dem always dey shout Afonja's when dem see dis kind tory on Nairaland. Naa our side dis one take happen o.

Some peeps will never learn from others mistakes, they like making theirs..

Just for the money

chai,this is disheartening, it is now a coomon thing to sleep around, no iota of shame.

Shout out to all the faithful women out there. U are most valuable people 1 Like

mhizesther:

Lol...the sex was probably too sweet...it made her go crazy

I couldn't agree any less!!!!



The D" must have given her a manual reset, hence the sudden change in behavioural nomenclature

This serious

Seun Hardmirror HopefulLandlord what can yoy say about this?? jazz ain't real?



The way atheists will be avoiding this thread ehn The way atheists will be avoiding this thread ehn

The guy must have screwed her nuts