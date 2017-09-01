₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by PrettyCrystal: 9:55am
This is really serious. A woman allegedly went mad after sex in Delta state yesterday. According to Sapele Oghenek, an unidentified man who lodged at Covenant Suit Hotel in Sapele Warri/Sapele Road, Delta state secretly packaged the unclad woman in his Lexus Jeep and wanted to drop her outside the hotel before she jumped out of the car and began mental display.
The woman was reported lodged by the unknown man at room 101 in the hotel where they had sex.
According to Sapele Oghenek, the management of the Hotel refuse to open the Hotel for the lady to go inside after the public show as they also denied public access to identify the man.
According to reports, due to the shocking incident, Okada riders invaded the gate of the Hotel to know what actually happened to the woman...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/woman-goes-mad-sx-rich-man-hotel-delta-state-photos.html
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by PrettyCrystal: 9:55am
see more shocking photos here >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/woman-goes-mad-sx-rich-man-hotel-delta-state-photos.html
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by lelvin(m): 9:57am
Noted
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by falconey(m): 9:57am
Their love for money
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by Abyus(m): 9:57am
PrettyCrystal:
women! they will never learn
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by mhizesther(f): 9:58am
Lol...the sex was probably too sweet...it made her go crazy
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by TINALETC3(f): 9:58am
Exactly Wat hapens wen u sleep wt anything sleepable
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by Ninethmare: 9:58am
That man must be hell of a good
This is when you reach orgasm for the first time
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by Jostico: 9:59am
The dude brought out the madness in her. chill she will return back to norm. it's something new in her life.
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by tosyne2much(m): 9:59am
I guess this will serve as a lesson to many of her kind
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by FemiEddy(m): 10:03am
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by Larryfest(m): 10:06am
She eventually saw what she was looking for, warn them they won't listen until they eventually encounter maggots inside their bucket of salt....
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by DIKEnaWAR: 10:10am
Dem don knack this one jazz. As she dey display so, dey gather audience na so people go dey gather to patronise the person that knack her the jazz.
This type Jazz is good for the corporate world and politics. The oga is smiling to the bank now. 2019 election things on point.
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by Blackhawk01: 10:11am
Nairaland girls go hear am today.
Over to the guys biko
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by mazimee(m): 10:12am
tosyne2much:
This is totally wrong no matter how you look at it.
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by smardray(m): 10:14am
he wants to be the first to buy iPhone X
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by IamLEGEND1: 10:15am
A Dick_that jumpstarts latent craze hormones.
Hmmmmm! I've finally seen everything.
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by tosyne2much(m): 10:24am
mazimee:I don't get bro
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by cuvox(m): 10:29am
If it's sapele then she must have been a victim of g+.
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by IRobot7(m): 10:33am
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by iconceptsnig: 10:35am
Used....and where dem dose my paddies dem dey , wey dem always dey shout Afonja's when dem see dis kind tory on Nairaland. Naa our side dis one take happen o.
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by Divay22(f): 10:46am
Some peeps will never learn from others mistakes, they like making theirs..
Just for the money
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by sekxy(f): 10:48am
chai,this is disheartening, it is now a coomon thing to sleep around, no iota of shame.
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by Originality007: 10:52am
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by adult91: 10:53am
Shout out to all the faithful women out there. U are most valuable people
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by Aieboocaar(m): 10:53am
mhizesther:
I couldn't agree any less!!!!
The D" must have given her a manual reset, hence the sudden change in behavioural nomenclature
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by emekaeneh: 10:53am
This serious
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by Holyfield1(m): 10:53am
Seun Hardmirror HopefulLandlord what can yoy say about this?? jazz ain't real?
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by firstolalekan(m): 10:53am
The way atheists will be avoiding this thread ehn
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by wildcatter23(m): 10:54am
The guy must have screwed her nuts
|Re: Woman Goes Mad After Sex With Rich Man In A Hotel In Delta, Strips Herself Nude by motun2017(f): 10:54am
the slayer has been slayed. rip in advance sis
