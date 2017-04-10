₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by rapcy(m): 2:46pm
What's your take on this?
see more here:
http://www.dizboy.com/2017/04/from-ex-to-wife-man-narrates-his.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by illegalGangla(m): 2:48pm
Ex don go analyze and restrategize na final hit remain...na im make OGA enter pampe
When you take an exam twice its impossible to fail......
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by AgbenuAnna(f): 2:54pm
hmmm kudos to you
1 Like
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by Young03: 3:05pm
illegalGangla:
U can write exam 5tyms n still fail it
17 Likes
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by TosinDru: 3:08pm
Lesson learnt...
Always resist the temptation to take one last hit
5 Likes
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by decatalyst(m): 3:12pm
I hail the babe....ekun
21 Likes
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by yusufyusuf1: 3:13pm
So your weakness is her ass what if you see another bigger ass you will just keep falling till you fall into a well
5 Likes
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by Splinz(m): 3:21pm
I see. You were given the egusi soup you've never tasted before. Yes, it is the same soup you've been eating. Just that this time around, it was served hot and and in ways never offered before.
Now, that is the hook!
42 Likes
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by 7footre(m): 3:23pm
Pictures of the bubbling round ass or its a hoax
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by SaintAlbert53: 3:31pm
the charm worked well for her ehya
meanwhile...this was revealed
http://talk2nino.blogspot.com.ng/2017/04/10-new-ways-people-commit-abortion-but.html
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by eezeribe(m): 3:40pm
illegalGangla:
Except jamb and waec exams
1 Like
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by profhezekiah: 4:42pm
The lady don wise up
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by ladyF(f): 6:57pm
Lol... And the moral lesson from the story is...? Don't have sex with your ex, else it can result in...?
Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N380/$
It's LadyF again.
1 Like
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by jeeqaa7(m): 6:57pm
My broda... You didn't find her... She found you..
Only this time she was fully prepared from Baba's shrine...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by Richie0974: 6:57pm
The Gucci so bam.
Wish I ran into me ex too.. .
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by hakeem4(m): 6:58pm
Having sex with your ex isn't cheating
It's retirement benefit
11 Likes
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by drinkgarri: 6:58pm
-Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes...
-1vote = 30naira...
-11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...
-And the winner goes home with 25Million...
-Voters stays at home with shi shi...
Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in SA, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.
#PrayerPoint
My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now
Oya Everybody begin to pray.
45 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by oshe11(m): 6:58pm
Lesson: NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF FAMILIAR PUSSIE
4 Likes
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by DONSMITH123(m): 6:58pm
pix of that ass please
3 Likes
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by Deeypeey(m): 6:58pm
the babe game na top notch
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by princechurchill(m): 6:58pm
The kids kept him not the good sex
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by sisisioge: 6:58pm
Well done folks!
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by Geogeo1: 6:58pm
Okafor's Law working.
1 Like
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by Carth678: 6:59pm
Its not over until its over
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by MzzTega(f): 7:00pm
Wehdone
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by fergieboy(m): 7:00pm
Pb 5 can't wait
7 Likes
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by obembet(m): 7:00pm
I have like 7 Ex...
I think its time to ask for one more night
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by HIRAETH(f): 7:01pm
Somehow
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by xynerise(m): 7:01pm
The power of ass
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by Safiaa(f): 7:02pm
This is a once in a lifetime situation. Most times if he wants a taste again, he will taste and run away
I'm sure this has gotten all the single ladies thinking about their exes. Don't let this situation blind you. THEY ARE YOUR EXES FOR A REASON, KEEP THEM THERE.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by Noblebrown7(m): 7:02pm
Seriously?
|Re: Man Runs Into His Ex, Wants One More Sex, The Final, Ends Up Marrying Her (Photo by sonoforogun(m): 7:03pm
Nice one!
