|Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by manifoldcraft: 5:03pm
Who said Police officers are not cute? meet this cute police officers madly in love....they are set to wed in Abuja by next month...
Kindly wish them well
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by Holarbizzy042: 5:04pm
Wow #FTC no be small thing o o. Wishing them a blissful and happy marriage.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by rosy1992(f): 5:04pm
Wonderful Union
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by greatnaija01: 5:05pm
who bribed who....
its clear their babies will have police uniform before school uniform
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by Rokia2(f): 5:06pm
Congrats to you and your wife.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by divinehand2003(m): 5:07pm
How I wish those Mopol that stand on the Nigerian roads demanding For N20 from all motorists can wear neat uniforms like this, I will gladly dash them N1000 with respect anytime I come across them.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by CaptainSALAZAR: 5:07pm
The guy looks great but the lady? thank God for make-up.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by Adaumunocha(f): 5:08pm
Most handsome policeman?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by divinehand2003(m): 5:11pm
Adaumunocha:
But the guy try joor. How many of those Sun-battered Mopol look as cute and fresh as this guy?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by Adaumunocha(f): 5:15pm
divinehand2003:Lol... Abi
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by agbonkamen(f): 5:22pm
NPF wey everybody dey swear for who wan con dey intercede for d family when the both go collect swear daily.. God bless your union
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by ogaJona(m): 5:24pm
most handsome and most pretty has a new definition, all the same I wish them the best HML
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by Fidelismaria(m): 5:26pm
where my microscope
wan search for the pretty and handsome
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by PatriotTemidayo: 6:07pm
I hate police.........If they cheat and oppress you once, even the good ones would look like the devil to you.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by IamLEGEND1: 6:19pm
CaptainSALAZAR:
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by Cossybob(m): 6:37pm
They are both Good looking.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by NENigeria: 7:04pm
Congratulations to 'em
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by Elnino4ladies: 7:21pm
If police marry police dem go born mumu
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by potentialOAU(m): 7:34pm
Ok na....dem go still move back to that their dilapidated barrack, and anticlockwise mode...naija police!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by BluntBoy(m): 7:42pm
divinehand2003:
Those are edited photos. We can only judge their freshness when we see the unedited photos.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by daveP(m): 7:43pm
We need this kind of news from npf, not all those cheap cardboard displays of "the police is your friend" i.e more social, friendly cops. not red eyed devourers. HML
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by WeddingConcierg(f): 7:53pm
Lovely
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by rentAcock(m): 9:24pm
Nothing beautiful here. The woman has no neck and the guy is bald. This is really silly, people don't care how their offerings will look when getting married. Can you imagine having a bald kid with no neck?
They're supposed to be law enforcers but look how out of shape they are especially the lady. How do they plan to chase after thieves with that pot-belly? Check out the police force of other countries, they are very fit, they have gyms in their stations and it is a job equirement to work-out regularly. They are well trained in self defense and martial arts; Nigeria police only massage their mouth with eba and soup.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by kn23h(m): 9:24pm
The makeup
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by Contumely: 9:24pm
Them go born ee
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by Yusfunoble(m): 9:24pm
Cutie
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by Ugoeze2016: 9:25pm
Awww they make me want to join the police force
Congratulations olopa (s)
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by kn23h(m): 9:25pm
CaptainSALAZAR:
The guy ugly too
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by Shakingdbumbum: 9:25pm
Lovely. Happy married life.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman by nairavsdollars: 9:25pm
I rebuke the spirit of bribe taking on your children...
