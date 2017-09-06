Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman And A Policewoman (12715 Views)

Who said Police officers are not cute? meet this cute police officers madly in love....they are set to wed in Abuja by next month...

Kindly wish them well 12 Likes 2 Shares

Wow #FTC no be small thing o o. Wishing them a blissful and happy marriage. 6 Likes

Wonderful Union 1 Like

who bribed who....



its clear their babies will have police uniform before school uniform 20 Likes

Congrats to you and your wife. 3 Likes

How I wish those Mopol that stand on the Nigerian roads demanding For N20 from all motorists can wear neat uniforms like this, I will gladly dash them N1000 with respect anytime I come across them. 15 Likes

The guy looks great but the lady? thank God for make-up. 10 Likes

Most handsome policeman? 12 Likes

Most handsome policeman?

But the guy try joor. How many of those Sun-battered Mopol look as cute and fresh as this guy? But the guy try joor. How many of those Sun-battered Mopol look as cute and fresh as this guy? 2 Likes 4 Shares

But the guy try joor. How many of those Sun-battered Mopol look as cute and fresh as this guy? Lol... Abi Lol... Abi

God bless your union NPF wey everybody dey swear for who wan con dey intercede for d family when the both go collect swear daily..God bless your union 8 Likes 2 Shares

most handsome and most pretty has a new definition, all the same I wish them the best HML

where my microscope

wan search for the pretty and handsome 1 Like

I hate police.........If they cheat and oppress you once, even the good ones would look like the devil to you. 5 Likes

They are both Good looking.

Congratulations to 'em

If police marry police dem go born mumu 1 Like

Ok na....dem go still move back to that their dilapidated barrack, and anticlockwise mode...naija police!

We need this kind of news from npf, not all those cheap cardboard displays of "the police is your friend" i.e more social, friendly cops. not red eyed devourers. HML

Lovely

Nothing beautiful here. The woman has no neck and the guy is bald. This is really silly, people don't care how their offerings will look when getting married. Can you imagine having a bald kid with no neck?

They're supposed to be law enforcers but look how out of shape they are especially the lady. How do they plan to chase after thieves with that pot-belly? Check out the police force of other countries, they are very fit, they have gyms in their stations and it is a job equirement to work-out regularly. They are well trained in self defense and martial arts; Nigeria police only massage their mouth with eba and soup. 1 Like

The makeup

Them go born ee





Cutie Cutie



Congratulations olopa (s) Awww they make me want to join the police forceCongratulations olopa (s)

Lovely. Happy married life.