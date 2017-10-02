Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Thousands Of Muslims Protest Against Isis And Terrorism In London (10483 Views)

Thousands of Muslims marched through London to protest against Isis and other Islamist terror groups this weekend.Victims of the terror group were remembered during the peaceful march on Sunday, which also marked the start of the religious festival Ashura. The march started in Hyde Park and ended in Trafalgar Square, with people of all ages carrying banners including ‘Muslims condemn terrorism’ and ‘180k imams have spoken against IS [Isis]’. The brother of aid worker David Haines, whose beheading by Jihadi John was posted online, spoke to the overwhelmingly Muslim crowd.



Mike Haines said: ‘It is important that we react in a positive way against these hate-mongers. I mourn my brother every day.



‘However he knew the risks of being a humanitarian worker. He and my family accepted those risks because he was doing important work, helping his fellow man regardless of creed, colour, race or religion.’ He added: ‘The callous murder of my brother, the bombing of a teenage concert in Manchester, the deplorable attack on a place of worship in Finsbury Park, the inexcusable name-calling of people based on their religion or colour – they all have one thing in common which is to incite hatred.’



Catriona Robertson, director of the Christian Muslim Forum, told The Daily Mail: ‘Today is an important day and this is an important procession. It is something that people from many different backgrounds can learn from.’ Ashura is the tenth day of Muharram in the Islamic calendar and marks the climax of the Remembrance of Muharram. The march is now an annual event which is becoming more popular every year.



I am proud to be a Muslim

Anyone who says the Quran advocates terrorism obviously hasn't read its lessons on violence



Only two groups in our society promote the “Quran teaches terrorism” myth

The Anti-Muslim pundits and Isis extremists and both of them are wrong.



The permission given in Quran 22:40-41 to fight in self-defence was not only granted to defend Muslims from persecution, but to defend Christians, Jews and people of all faiths from acts of terror like those committed by Isis today



Useless terrorists we all know that deep down they are happy about the attacks. Useless terrorists we all know that deep down they are happy about the attacks. 55 Likes 3 Shares

I know some nairaland Christian terrorist will not like this... The will soon arrived to attack them and preach hates 28 Likes 2 Shares

If only .... 2 Likes

Was london sleeping all this while?



Muslims have automatically taking over London with the millions of population there. They even have a muslim mayor to prove that their numerical number is huge. No wonder London have been a hotbed of terrorism in recent times.



The British Monarchy should be alert before they are overthrown? Just a matter of time. Queen Elizabeth should know here history better.



Muslim always conquer territories with time.They are building up in London and other cities in Britain. 36 Likes 1 Share

Potential terrorists. Provoke them and you will see the stuff they are made off. We know it's a camouflage.





Every Muslim is a potential terrorist. I'm yet to see a Muslim who is not violent and a bigot. 43 Likes 1 Share

The true meaning of Islam, the religion of peace ✌�



If them muslim terrorists throw bomb, u go shout and shout

Them dey protest against terrorism now, u still dey shout and shout



Wettin una want?!!





It's never been about muslim terrorists bombing everywhere, it's always been about christians seeing muslims as their rival, wrong?? 15 Likes 2 Shares

I know so many of them there are happy inside their heart whenever they hear a terrorist attack is carried out. Bunch of nitwits. 28 Likes 3 Shares

All these are wash, the heat is too much on them, there is soo much negativity about the Muslim faith but I can bet my balls that among the thousands gathered there are tens or even hundreds of sleeper cells that are sympathetic to the ISIS cause that can be used at any time.



All terrorists are Muslims buh not all Muslims are terrorists, they are terrorists on hibernation mode, spite their faith and they spite your face and spill blood 16 Likes 2 Shares

NA STILL MUSLIMS WEY COME THIS RALLY GO CARRY BOMB, BOMB TOMORROW.. NONSENSE YIMU 30 Likes 2 Shares

Alhamdulillah, 3 Likes

Unfortunately these terrorist hide under the cloak of islam to perpetuate these crimes.

most terrorist support their ideas with the islamic teachings such as jihad and makes it very difficult to separate terrorism from islam.

many Muslims have supported terrorism out of ignorance thinking that they are doing themselves any good ,a good example is boko haram where most of the north including their supposed elders supported the group . 9 Likes 1 Share

Trying hard to remove d stain on islam...hmm 2 Likes

The second picture. The boy's robe (kaftan) looks cool. 3 Likes

Nice move...



We all know most terror attacks are perpetuated by Muslims but that does not mean the religion preaches that. They are only a 'few' minority from the Muslim populace.

Should we say all pastors perform miracles with 'fake' powers because majority of them use such?



We must avoid arriving at unnecessary conclusions.

Am a Christian and I say it boldly that Muslims are not terrorists.

May God help this world. 10 Likes 1 Share

who are these ones deceiving. 5 Likes 1 Share

I know some nairaland Christian terrorist will not like this... The will soon arrived to attack them and preach hates Good morning to the terrorists. They just had to fall in line. The world was/is leaving them behind. Nobody cares. 1 Like

Northern elders should do d same! Make it plain to d bokoharam guys dat dey are not reading same Quran with u guys.



?? Protest or March..??

i wish bigoted christians and people from other faiths who know nothing about Islam would see this thread and understand that acts of terrorists doesn't represent Islam. I grew up with muslim and christian relatives and although I am christian now, I understood from an early age what Islam is about and violence and intolerance isn't part of it. 11 Likes

Those of us who have read the Quran know that we cannot be fooled by Altaquiyya (Islamic lying). Terrorism is very much prescribed for Muslims and Mohammed the founder of Islam spread Islam through beheading and killing of non-muslims. 10 Likes

I know some nairaland Christian terrorist will not like this... The will soon arrived to attack them and preach hates

You bloody jihadist. Instead of you trying to uplift your religion's image, you're here blaming Christianity for your problems. You bloody jihadist. Instead of you trying to uplift your religion's image, you're here blaming Christianity for your problems. 20 Likes

NA STILL MUSLIMS WEY COME THIS RALLY GO CARRY BOMB, BOMB TOMORROW.. NONSENSE YIMU Like that Christian terrorist that killed over 50 people? Like that Christian terrorist that killed over 50 people? 5 Likes

Who created Al qeedat and ISIS?

For what purposes they created it?

Abeg who trained Osama Bin Laden?

Bombing Hiroshima and turning Libya to Ghosts town was never terrorist act. 3 Likes 2 Shares

irony irony 1 Like

The true meaning of Islam, the religion of peace ✌� .