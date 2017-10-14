₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,311 members, 3,852,483 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 04:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo (16652 Views)
Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man / Lady Goes Braless In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man: See Reactions / Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by Pussitto: 12:48pm
I saw this pre wedding shot online and it looks funny and at the same time lovely. Who ever brought this concept is a creative person.see the look on the woman's face.
Source – https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2017/10/lady-snubs-lover-in-their-epic-pre.html?m=1
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by ufuosman(m): 12:52pm
Na style
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by Mhizkel(f): 12:53pm
Cute couple
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by IamAirforce1: 12:53pm
Nice
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by Pidginwhisper: 12:54pm
Na Ethiopian Pre-wedding shot be this now
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by Lawlahdey(f): 12:59pm
Na the way she go dey snub am for the other room after marriage be that.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:06pm
hahahaha..soon its my pre- wedding photoshoot too and I will make sure its beyond epic
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by DozieInc(m): 1:07pm
When bae stopped believing those fairy tales.
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by kay29000(m): 1:07pm
The lady is pretty.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by Safiaa(f): 1:08pm
kay29000:very
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by ifeo(f): 1:10pm
fine couple equals fine children
1 Like
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by Nobody: 1:11pm
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by solid3(m): 1:16pm
This year will not pass me by.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by Martinez19(m): 1:33pm
IamKashyBaby:wtf
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by muller101(m): 1:42pm
Demo version. She is showing signs for u to run . Yet the dude is smiling like an over fed lamb.
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by Hati13(m): 1:48pm
She looks Ethiopian
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by amiibaby: 2:52pm
Hmmm
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by slimshadyl(m): 2:53pm
now that's a rich and classy couple.
my future dream
meanwhile, back to hustle
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by Finstar: 2:53pm
Beautiful couple.
Check my signature
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by Soljaboi44(m): 2:54pm
isit ya snubbing?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by Bisjosh(f): 2:54pm
ifeo:
Not always
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by ahnaija: 2:54pm
that good.. she will beg on bed when time comes
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by Abfinest007(m): 2:54pm
nothing we won't see when it comes to photo shoot for wedding
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by 8stargeneral: 2:55pm
Unique
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by uzoclinton(m): 2:57pm
ok
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by ahnaija: 2:57pm
Am thinking of my own pre marriage photoshoot
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by fidalgo19: 2:57pm
The person that put this front-page need some paracetamol.
|Re: Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo by slimshadyl(m): 2:57pm
Bisjosh:
Fast-Tracking Your Wedding in the wake of Economy Recession. / This Girl's Endowment Will Have You Speechless (PHOTO) / Who Recovers Faster After A Breakup Men Or Women?
Viewing this topic: slineik(m), obinon(m), Crowny11(f), liligreat(f), latuntop(m), charijee(f), holluwai(m), Bentheta, Donzee02(m), Jalive, Dreamstech2000, sotomayor, bolex04(m), Horlarmiie, EazyMoh(m), rush2mac(m), RossMehn, Bablarry(m), magd, oriel360(f), dopedealer(m), Tolutheo(m), MustiizRaja(m), oluwafemme(m), ebie, futprintz(m), Donpuffy(m), Blackpromise, justsmile(f), erimmy(m), sklinks(m), badtestguy, justinc(m), SlimCupid(m), oluscofield(m), icedfire(m), agbaikings, modextus(m), DiegoNakel(m), Elkay007(m), Nltaliban(m), periphetes, Razak5, grin88(m), swaggzDawg, deedondavi(m), dejiconde(m), skedemi(m), chiemezuo28, draj93(m), fdigital(m), kingjoe(m), grtfem, fabella(m), Alabi1997(m), Henitan24(f), sikells(m), nefertitiram, Blaze001(m), Potipher(m), kaybbs(f), nanzak(f), yesorno, Aframs, Simitrendy, nictech, babacan(m), blackracle(m), Drtbcom, ibkn(m), Seun13(m), Bis1234(f), Chukabiz1961(m), latbas(m), equityadeoti(m), tendy08(f), berbz(m), Cutesam, feminineA, biozy(m), tinkinjow, religionisbad(m), duduade(m), smiledee, tensun, Qasim6(m) and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 138