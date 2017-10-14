Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Snubs Her Lover In Pre-Wedding Photo (16652 Views)

Source – I saw this pre wedding shot online and it looks funny and at the same time lovely. Who ever brought this concept is a creative person.see the look on the woman's face.Source – https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2017/10/lady-snubs-lover-in-their-epic-pre.html?m=1 7 Likes 1 Share

Na style 2 Likes 1 Share

Cute couple 3 Likes

Nice

Na Ethiopian Pre-wedding shot be this now 19 Likes 1 Share

Na the way she go dey snub am for the other room after marriage be that. 2 Likes





hahahaha..soon its my pre- wedding photoshoot too and I will make sure its beyond epic 24 Likes 1 Share

When bae stopped believing those fairy tales.

The lady is pretty. 1 Like

kay29000:

The lady is pretty. very very 3 Likes

fine couple equals fine children 1 Like

This year will not pass me by. 3 Likes

IamKashyBaby:





hahahaha..soon its my pre- wedding photoshoot too and I will make sure its beyond epic wtf wtf 5 Likes 1 Share

Demo version. She is showing signs for u to run . Yet the dude is smiling like an over fed lamb.

She looks Ethiopian

Hmmm

now that's a rich and classy couple.

my future dream

meanwhile, back to hustle 6 Likes 1 Share







Check my signature Beautiful couple.Check my signature

isit ya snubbing? 1 Like

ifeo:

fine couple equals fine children

Not always Not always

that good.. she will beg on bed when time comes

nothing we won't see when it comes to photo shoot for wedding

Unique

ok

Am thinking of my own pre marriage photoshoot

The person that put this front-page need some paracetamol.