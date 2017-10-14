Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz (12128 Views)

Here’s an interesting story of how a lady curved a guy who was into her for 4 years, she even dated his bestfriend and his brother, she later had a baby with his cousin, but the weirder of them all is, he just engaged her. Wow!



Fear women. How can a man be this stupid? 157 Likes 9 Shares

what is the address of the baba that did the jass, he is good I must confess. 78 Likes 2 Shares

the man finally chop charm or de plan massive revenge 18 Likes





My Lawd like seriously?

Babe you try what a wonderful achievement. My Lawd like seriously?Babe you try what a wonderful achievement. 4 Likes

Sorry man!! His brain is in a shrine somewhere, tied with red cloth and mixed with cowries. Women can do and undo!! Fear them.



I bow for this woman! 63 Likes

Jesu!!

That Guy Is An Animal... No Apologises 10 Likes

Hmm lalasticlala come and explain Hmm lalasticlala come and explain

This type of men make me thank God That Buhari is our president... Just lukkatchu 3 Likes 1 Share

you seriously think he saw sth in you or looking for a way to shatter your heart? 8 Likes

o

the guy na big fool.



after him relatives and siblings don squeeze out all the juice from the orange, he come collect the peel. rubbish.



she obviously ran out of options. 11 Likes

Love is indeed blind.. 1 Like

She a thot thot thot!!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

I bow for this woman! True love can b blind sometimes. True love can b blind sometimes. 1 Like

This babe does not know what d guy is planning for her....d guy fit dey him village dey plan how to date her own cousin, smash her younger sister and take her mumsy on a lunch date and she dey here dey yan trash ..... 15 Likes

Honestly, won ti fi ori bobo yen gba paaro l'oja ede 4 Likes

Not every man have control over it like u do... Love can make men do the unthinkableNot every man have control over it like u do...

he saw that u can love him passionately















just like u love bleaching 1 Like

Ha!!! I salute u!!!!! but y did u have to do it with his family members.





that guy is blind!!!!! 2 Likes

What's the "curved" she talked about biko? 4 Likes

Well she is lucky the guy must have truly loved her love is something most African men lack



You insult girls saying they sleep around what happens to the girls they have slept with



African men be body shaming a woman and still be smashing other women



If I were in her shoes I'll Still marry the guy I don't care all I need in my life is a guy that will not judge my past 4 Likes





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit And you are proud to tell every one that you are an olosho? Some women sha....baby mama out if wedlockanyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com 1 Like

Ahhh. Dem don use the guy senses fry Akara

Nonsense 1 Like

She just sentenced herself to potential trouble.

Such men are usually obsessive and impossible to

separate from without grave consequence because

they are not operating with their right mind. 6 Likes

Na wa oh, people can be so loose, even a coalition between Julius Berger and Schlumberger can't fix their looseness.. 3 Likes