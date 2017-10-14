₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by NgcoboP: 4:07pm
..What a story! Wow! Crush level be damn high!
Here’s an interesting story of how a lady curved a guy who was into her for 4 years, she even dated his bestfriend and his brother, she later had a baby with his cousin, but the weirder of them all is, he just engaged her. Wow!
https://www.lailasblog.com/curved-4-years-dated-bestfriend-brother-baby-cousin-still-got/
1 Like
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by NgcoboP: 4:11pm
Fear women. How can a man be this stupid?
157 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by Chidonc(m): 4:26pm
what is the address of the baba that did the jass, he is good I must confess.
78 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by crunchyDope(m): 4:26pm
the man finally chop charm or de plan massive revenge
18 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by Evablizin(f): 4:30pm
My Lawd like seriously?
Babe you try what a wonderful achievement.
4 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by ScotFree(m): 4:31pm
Sorry man!! His brain is in a shrine somewhere, tied with red cloth and mixed with cowries. Women can do and undo!! Fear them.
I bow for this woman!
63 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by lawddanny: 4:36pm
Jesu!!
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by DeadRat(m): 4:38pm
That Guy Is An Animal... No Apologises
10 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by NgcoboP: 4:41pm
crunchyDope:
Hmm lalasticlala come and explain
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by Gomd: 4:45pm
This type of men make me thank God That Buhari is our president... Just lukkatchu
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by LionInBoxOffice(m): 4:47pm
you seriously think he saw sth in you or looking for a way to shatter your heart?
8 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by adajoe555(f): 4:51pm
o
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by TrueHeart365(m): 5:07pm
the guy na big fool.
after him relatives and siblings don squeeze out all the juice from the orange, he come collect the peel. rubbish.
she obviously ran out of options.
11 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by Lordygram(m): 5:09pm
Love is indeed blind..
1 Like
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by Fernandowski(m): 5:27pm
She a thot thot thot!!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by Adaumunocha(f): 5:30pm
ScotFree:True love can b blind sometimes.
1 Like
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by Gentlevin: 5:31pm
This babe does not know what d guy is planning for her....d guy fit dey him village dey plan how to date her own cousin, smash her younger sister and take her mumsy on a lunch date and she dey here dey yan trash .....
15 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by Gentlevin: 5:32pm
LionInBoxOffice:Exactly what I have in mind too.....
2 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by dhamstar(m): 5:39pm
Honestly, won ti fi ori bobo yen gba paaro l'oja ede
4 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by johnson232: 5:42pm
NgcoboP:Love can make men do the unthinkable
Not every man have control over it like u do...
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by dhamstar(m): 5:43pm
Gentlevin:I just dey wonder whether na so woman scarce
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by nairarhymer(m): 5:57pm
he saw that u can love him passionately
just like u love bleaching
1 Like
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by joseo: 6:00pm
Ha!!! I salute u!!!!! but y did u have to do it with his family members.
that guy is blind!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by MissJoy29(f): 6:20pm
What's the "curved" she talked about biko?
4 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by selflessposhheart(f): 6:54pm
Well she is lucky the guy must have truly loved her love is something most African men lack
You insult girls saying they sleep around what happens to the girls they have slept with
African men be body shaming a woman and still be smashing other women
If I were in her shoes I'll Still marry the guy I don't care all I need in my life is a guy that will not judge my past
4 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by donblade85555(m): 7:10pm
And you are proud to tell every one that you are an olosho? Some women sha....baby mama out if wedlock
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
1 Like
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by Odunharry(m): 7:10pm
Ahhh. Dem don use the guy senses fry Akara
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by moscobabs(m): 7:10pm
selflessposhheart:Spotted
5 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by roqrules04(m): 7:10pm
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by ivolt: 7:11pm
She just sentenced herself to potential trouble.
Such men are usually obsessive and impossible to
separate from without grave consequence because
they are not operating with their right mind.
6 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by supersystemsnig: 7:11pm
Na wa oh, people can be so loose, even a coalition between Julius Berger and Schlumberger can't fix their looseness..
3 Likes
|Re: 'I Curved Him For 4 Years, Dated His Bestfriend & Brother. Had A Baby 4 His Cuz by Xanduleen: 7:11pm
Lol... all the while she was curving him he must have felt he was lacking something and made it his life mission to get her. When you reject people they will usually run after you because your rejection makes them doubt themselves and destroys their self-esteem. I bet he feels complete now she's finally his. Lol.. this trick is as old as time. It's not jazz. It's the human mind.
2 Likes
