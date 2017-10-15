₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Muckross1122(m): 7:09am
For men who are exceptionally fond of actress, Iyabo Ojo, the news is that she does not fancy a poor man.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by agarawu23(m): 7:11am
Even after fvcking the hell outta ya "office"
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by TallPck1: 7:15am
2nd hand product dey give herself value....good luck aunty.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by BreezyCB(m): 7:27am
Olosho
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by maleekberry: 7:32am
This local Yoruba actress that is always forcing herself to be posh old woman
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by RSVP(m): 7:33am
''we shouldn ’t deceive ourselves . It is a choice to die in poverty and I have chosen not to die in poverty . I cannot flow with someone who wants to die in poverty''
She's actually making sense... Who no like beta thing
Won't blame her.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Jimi23(m): 7:36am
What do you do for a living ma. Yorubs movie wey no reach 20k per movie? Your spa self no single customer. Abi na money ritual you do because even the olosho wey u dey do nor too pay you.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Yeligray(m): 7:44am
TallPck1:wey be say na we suppose manage am
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Olalan(m): 7:45am
She's honest, people might not like her statement but unfortunately its the truth, for someone who wants to keep a celebrity status lifestyle. BTW Money is a critical issue in marriage.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Ade2222: 7:55am
She was right when she said "I don ’t need the man to be very rich , but he must be able to feed himself and me."
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Larrey(f): 8:01am
Right or wrong, That is her own opinion/thinking and I don't think I should blame her for saying what she feels or want. Good for her
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by roarik(f): 8:11am
her opinon�
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by suremanpatriot: 8:15am
Eh agbaya at ya age? Who wan mwerry arugbo lady?
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by LesbianBoy(m): 8:32am
Is this girl not one of the girls that they said apostle suleman spent people's tithe and offering on?
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by LesbianBoy(m): 8:35am
TallPck1:
Azin eh! Guys yaff suffered!
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by lereinter(m): 10:38am
who will marry olosho
olosho olosho
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by modelmike7(m): 12:08pm
True talk.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by SojiCash(m): 12:09pm
Iranu Pele tie I no fit ***k this gurl
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Lexusgs430: 12:09pm
Marry the rich man and get divorced soon after..... Ask your sister, Tonto.......
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by chloride6: 12:09pm
They are coming for you ma.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Piiko(m): 12:09pm
Your choice
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Adaumunocha(f): 12:10pm
That's her standard... Many people will spite her for that comment.
It take cognitive maturity and rational reasoning to really understand this woman.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by 2winsboi(m): 12:10pm
Agbaya... Osho
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Spylord48: 12:10pm
when you use the hole that God drilled and gave you for free to tax and milk guys. This is what you get.
Why can't you make your own money too or must you marry a rich and already made guy?
This is why some of these celebrities marriage last because all their lives and everything about them are take
Chai Hustling guys right now ::
SEE WHO IS TALKING
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by MillionDollars: 12:11pm
OLOSHO !!!!!
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by blessedweapon(m): 12:11pm
Kpoom na phone
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by kenzysmith: 12:12pm
Olosho you go grow old dey find person friut wey u wan harvest non go build ur man mumude
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by maxiuc(m): 12:12pm
That's why I don't pity them when their wealthy beats them to pulp
Nonsense
Anyway she's entitled to her opinion
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by abdelrahman: 12:12pm
Idiot babygirl
|Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Michaelpresh(m): 12:13pm
She said "no love ❤ without money" but my mom married my dad when he had nothing. In fact it was his father that paid her bride � price.
