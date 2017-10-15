₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,733 members, 3,853,973 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 02:38 PM

Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" (20997 Views)

Tonto Dikeh: My Boyfriend While Single Was Igbo, I Never Said I Can’t Marry Igbo / Bolaji Ogunmola: I Am Blessed With Big Boobs, I Can’t Date A Poor Man / Yemi Fawaz: I Can’t Marry A Poor Man At Age 61 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Muckross1122(m): 7:09am
For men who are exceptionally fond of actress, Iyabo Ojo, the news is that she does not fancy a poor man.

Just a few weeks after opening her amala restaurant and lounge in Lekki, the actress made known her preference in a chat with Sunday Scoop.

Since her marriage failed, she has yet to remarry. While admitting that she is now ready to give matrimony another shot, she stressed that she is not in hurry to marry just any man.

She told Sunday Scoop, “If marriage comes along, yes I will consider it. Then, I used to say that I didn’t want to get married again because of the stress involved. Now, I have had a rethink. But I can’t marry a poor man. Some people will say I shouldn’t say that, but I am a blunt person. For someone like me, there is no love without money. I am a celebrity and I am expected to maintain a certain lifestyle, which is expensive.”


Apart from being a celebrity, she insisted that she was also a breadwinner, caring for seven people.

“I have a lot of responsibilities. As a breadwinner and celebrity, how do you expect me to marry a poor man? Where do you expect us to start from? I am not ready to add any man’s problems to mine. I don’t need the man to be very rich, but he must be able to feed himself and me. You don’t even have to cater for my other responsibilities.”

For Iyabo Ojo also, there is nothing like an ideal man in her world, as she believes no one is perfect.

“We all have our defects. When you keep looking for an ideal man, a good one will pass you by. I just need a man who is responsible for himself first before me. Once he is hungry for success, every other thing will follow.”


But, she quickly admitted that nothing could make her settle for a man who would be scared of her success.

“The kind of man I want in my life has to be more successful than me. When I bought my personal assistant a car, people said I didn’t want her to marry. I told them that I don’t expect her to marry someone who does not have a car as well. You say what you want out of life; we shouldn’t deceive ourselves. It is a choice to die in poverty and I have chosen not to die in poverty. I cannot flow with someone who wants to die in poverty,” she said.


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/i-cant-marry-a-poor-man-iyabo-ojo/amp/

8 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by agarawu23(m): 7:11am
Even after fvcking the hell outta ya "office" grin

44 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by TallPck1: 7:15am
2nd hand product dey give herself value....good luck aunty.

102 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by BreezyCB(m): 7:27am
Olosho

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by maleekberry: 7:32am
This local Yoruba actress that is always forcing herself to be posh grin old woman

74 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by RSVP(m): 7:33am
''we shouldn ’t deceive ourselves . It is a choice to die in poverty and I have chosen not to die in poverty . I cannot flow with someone who wants to die in poverty''

She's actually making sense... Who no like beta thing

Won't blame her.

115 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Jimi23(m): 7:36am
What do you do for a living ma. Yorubs movie wey no reach 20k per movie? Your spa self no single customer. Abi na money ritual you do because even the olosho wey u dey do nor too pay you.

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Yeligray(m): 7:44am
TallPck1:
2nd hand product dey give herself value....good luck aunty.
wey be say na we suppose manage am

7 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Olalan(m): 7:45am
She's honest, people might not like her statement but unfortunately its the truth, for someone who wants to keep a celebrity status lifestyle. BTW Money is a critical issue in marriage.

49 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Ade2222: 7:55am
She was right when she said "I don ’t need the man to be very rich , but he must be able to feed himself and me."

50 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Larrey(f): 8:01am
Right or wrong, That is her own opinion/thinking and I don't think I should blame her for saying what she feels or want. Good for her

29 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by roarik(f): 8:11am
her opinon�

3 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by suremanpatriot: 8:15am
Eh agbaya at ya age? Who wan mwerry arugbo lady?

3 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by LesbianBoy(m): 8:32am
Is this girl not one of the girls that they said apostle suleman spent people's tithe and offering on? angry

2 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by LesbianBoy(m): 8:35am
TallPck1:
2nd hand product dey give herself value....good luck aunty.

Azin eh! Guys yaff suffered! angry

3 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by lereinter(m): 10:38am
who will marry olosho
olosho olosho

2 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by modelmike7(m): 12:08pm
True talk.

4 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by SojiCash(m): 12:09pm
Iranu Pele tie I no fit ***k this gurl grin

1 Like

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Lexusgs430: 12:09pm
Marry the rich man and get divorced soon after..... Ask your sister, Tonto.......

1 Like

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by chloride6: 12:09pm
They are coming for you ma.

1 Like

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Piiko(m): 12:09pm
Your choice
Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Adaumunocha(f): 12:10pm
That's her standard... Many people will spite her for that comment.
It take cognitive maturity and rational reasoning to really understand this woman.

20 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by 2winsboi(m): 12:10pm
Agbaya... Osho

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Spylord48: 12:10pm
when you use the hole that God drilled and gave you for free to tax and milk guys. This is what you get.
Why can't you make your own money too or must you marry a rich and already made guy?
This is why some of these celebrities marriage last because all their lives and everything about them are take


Chai Hustling guys right now ::
SEE WHO IS TALKING

2 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by MillionDollars: 12:11pm
OLOSHO !!!!!
Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by blessedweapon(m): 12:11pm
Kpoom na phone angry angry angry sad
Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by kenzysmith: 12:12pm
Olosho you go grow old dey find person friut wey u wan harvest non go build ur man mumude

1 Like

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by maxiuc(m): 12:12pm
That's why I don't pity them when their wealthy beats them to pulp

Nonsense

Anyway she's entitled to her opinion

2 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by abdelrahman: 12:12pm
Idiot babygirl

1 Like

Re: Iyabo Ojo: "I Can’t Marry A Poor Man, No Love Without Money" by Michaelpresh(m): 12:13pm
She said "no love ❤ without money" but my mom married my dad when he had nothing. In fact it was his father that paid her bride � price.

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)

Nollywood Releases List Of Ten Richest Actors 2014 (you Will Be Shocked) / Jide Kosoko’s Speech At Henrietta’s Wake-keeping Service (Video) / Cynthia Morgan Is Pregnant For Jude Okoye - Okgist.com

Viewing this topic: ninja4life(m), emeths, Abidex35(m), Femmybond, drawbag80, eddieguru(m), amarudeen(m), Favvvy(f), gflower1000(m), agboskipool(m), frankIzuchukwu(m), sammy042(m), afroluxpaint, Antina(f), hotdealz(m), Abidx22(m), santiagoz(m), coliform, talented2000(m), onatisi(m), Soloblincus(m), Kog45(m), chestyjoe(m), blackky187(m), kemsan2011(m), OGHENAOGIE(m), 6Bee(m), free2ryhme, rozey247(m), igwegeorgiano(m), GodlySammy(m), Lennylinconlee(m), sholly2017, JoyAda1234(f), mysteryman2014, Sexytemi(f), Dedonrukky, michaels5050, KeemzWale(m), sledge001(m), Benzypet(m), papijulah, Ade001ng(m), Martin0(m), maviduchez77(m), abbaapple, chimeskigabby(m), hilroy, StarliteCrystal(f), Omotaday(m), made1(m), aziak2012, chigbogbo and 82 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.