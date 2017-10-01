₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Oluwolex2000(m): 11:21am
Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha yesterday unveiled a giant statue of South Africa president Jacob Zuma in Owerri Imo state.
Source : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/10/giant-statue-of-jacob-zuma-unveiled-by.html
Below are some of the reactions from Imo indigenes on social media:
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Oluwolex2000(m): 11:22am
More :
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Lajet: 11:23am
I know very well that Rochas Okorocha will never care to beg Zuma to order his Police Officers and fellow Citizens to stop killing his brothers that are living in South Africa
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by obailala(m): 11:26am
How does one explain this kind of madness?
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Oluwolex2000(m): 11:27am
See reactions :
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by udemzyudex(m): 11:27am
Eye service.
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Reyus: 11:33am
Birds of the same feather, fork together.
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Baawaa(m): 11:45am
My question is what Jacob Zuma has done for IMO citizens that Rochas is wasting tax payers money on the serial polygamist
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by cremedelacreme: 11:49am
Nigerian politicians are clowns. What has Jacob Zuma or even South African government done for Imo state or Nigeria as a whole to deserve his statue erected in the state and a major road named after him? How many roads in SA are named after a Nigerian? The only thing we get from SA is our people being killed every day by their police and our government has been mute. Imo civil servants have not been paid for months yet millions of naira was spent on this. Rochas just disappointed me.
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Taiwo20(m): 11:52am
obailala:
It like a copied assignment: Don't try to explain it.
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by yanshDoctor: 11:52am
all this is to allowed the launching of biafra embassy in south africa if buhari failed to honor the APC agreement alliance in 2019.
what happen to Jonathan will happen to buhari if he insist on running the 2019 race.
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by JoyAda1234(f): 11:55am
This man is crazy
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by cupidFlint(m): 11:56am
like seriously?? a man who is facing corruption charges in his country where Ndi Igbo are killed on weekly basis. what has he or his country done to merit naming a street before him or even putting up a stature of such magnitude that cots a whooping N520 million? this is madness!!!!!!!!!!! why do we keep celebrating mediocrity in this God forsaken nation? the other time he gave his daughter the sum of N600 million just for christmas decoration in the capital. is he not mad?
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by ragna1991: 12:01pm
i expected our dear Governor to react on the killing of the nigerians and igbos in particular that has become a comon thing in jacob zumas country,rather he values buisines than his citizens walfare abroad....Am disapointed
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by CME01: 12:24pm
Why is this man acting like he has dilapidated self esteem.
First it was a picture of him shaking obama now status of zuma....
I think he needs to see a therapist
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Mrkumareze: 12:29pm
No wonder the man is facing corrupt charges . APC come and see your Governor oo
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Smoothie01(f): 12:29pm
This Rochas Of a man has lost it
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Perge(m): 12:30pm
He must also erect the statue of Nana Akufo Addo, his best friend.
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by ikorodureporta: 12:30pm
See Politikx
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Omeokachie: 12:31pm
One of the shining stars of the APC.
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Kingbet: 12:37pm
Rubbish Proganda, just a matter of time all this will be a waste...
Team #IPOB
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by RZArecta(m): 12:42pm
Okorocha just succeeded in disgracing Nigeria not just his dilapidated Imo state
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Ojiofor: 12:48pm
Okorocha is an unrepentant hardcore 419er who have taken his trade to government house.
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by ufuosman(m): 12:52pm
Too much market wen e don drag na dey cos dis nonsense
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by ufuosman(m): 12:55pm
When the leaders don't hv vision, dis is d kind of nonsense u will see. Why Zuma status?
South Africa police are killing innocent Nigeria in South Africa.
Fish brain leader
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by NCP: 12:57pm
So wetin make do...
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by Youngadvocate: 1:12pm
After the monumental waste of Imo State resources on his daughter's luxurious collection store, Rochas Okorocha is on another unguarded and most frivolous spending spree something with absolute zero value on the lives of Imo people.
Certainly, the HELL FIRE of virtually all Nigerian Governors will start from here!!
Since they sell their consciences and take the hearts of beasts as soon as they assume office, they will be devoured by the beast of KARMA!!
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by zombieHUNTER: 1:14pm
I knew Rochas was mad
But now I can confirm that the dude is selfishly mad
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by months: 1:14pm
Oluwolex2000:
Honestly, wen will ur afonja people get a life and leave the SEasterners and their affairs for them?
Nobody is faulting Zuma statue but rather, the fact that we are yet to see Ojukwu and Nnamdi Kanu Statue.
Zuma we can tolerate, but never will we tolerate a Buhari statue or even OBJ. The latter we will scatter.
As for Thabo Mbeki and Nelson Mandela, dey never broke all protocol to land their Presidential jets in Owerri.
Zuma did and he earned himself a wonderful surprise. Beginning of a new friendship.
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by BabaRamota1980: 1:15pm
We have always known that Ibo leaders are politically deficient. Ibos refuse to see and acknowledge what we know. They will never admit that the root cause of their problem in Nigeria is their leadership. To our credit, recent events in alaibo is bringing the rot to surface with concrete convinctions that make it extremely hard for Ibos to deny what we have always known and heralded.
1. First they used the media, rallies and siege in Abuja to put pressure on FG to release Kanu from prison. Without a proper plan for his rehabilitation and reintegration they over-promised to manage him and de-escalate the tension caused by his utterances and following.
After release Kanu advanced from a critic to a messiah, anointed by his fellow Ibos who made pilgrimage to his abode to kneel and receive blessings from his holiness Nnamdi Kanu. The madness upsurged and kneeling was no longer a fitting mode in their worship, people now go on all fours, lower their heads and press their lips to kiss his feet.
He was being worshiped! The euphoria of Kanu intoxicates Ibos and leaders did not see anything wrong.
2. Arewa youths ultimatum to Ibos was mismanaged by leaders in North...but doubly mismanaged by Ibo leaders. The youths saw the laxity in Ibo leadership and used the opportunity to quickly occupy a dominant position in the negotiation towards dismantling IPOB.
3. Arewa youths took over "managing Kanu", an action Ibo leaders had promised but could not do. They went on air and announced that there is a condition that must be fulfilled before they can withdra Kaduna Declaration. They asked for Kanu 's bail to be revoked and the man himself returned to prison.
Following this press release by the Arewa criminals, the same people that besieged Kuje for release of Kanu now turned around and started begging the FG to arrest and lock Kanu up.
4. Military rolled armoured trucks into Afaraukwu with very strong intimidation, an exercise they labelled Python Dance II. Ibo leaders did not come out in protest rally and speak up against the exercise.
5. Few days later the exercise was broadened to other places in Abia State. Very soon Army was violating Ibos on their Biafran soil.
6. The army eliminated IPOB stronghold. The Governors of Iboland outlawed IPOB. FG labeled them terrorist.
7. In a followup press briefing the Governors said the invasion, elimination, proscribing and inhumane treatment suffered was justified to bargain against October 1st eviction of Ibos in North.
8. Not long after, army returned with syringes and vaccines to dope Ibos. The leadership failed to manage the risks.
9. Now....an exchange of partnership contracts between NGOs has resulted in the commission of a statue, the adoption of a major road and the honor of chieftaincy for the SouthAfrican partner in the deal. Ibos have been repeatedly discriminated and massacred in South Africa and the citizens of that country, mainly aroused by intolerance to cohabitate with Ibos, have on many occassions asked for all Nigerians for that matter to be expelled from their country. Their President is the one whose statue stand tall in alaibo.
Ibo leadership is the root of the conflicts and intolerance for Ibo citizens in Nigeria or around the globe. They lack proactive action, incapable of originating social policies to marshall their society for greatness, when crisis start they are evasive and easily cajoled into the opponent's camp, they are cowards and prefer comfortable protective shelter than to stick their necks out and stand in line of fire to defend the integrity and honor of their land and people against pressure.
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by afroniger: 1:17pm
I can't believe rochas just did this nonsense eye service, inspite of the unjustified and continued extrajudicial cold-blooded murder of Nigerians in that racist country. I won't be surprised if rochas didn't even raise the issue with zuma. What has zuma done to merit this kind of attention? Rochas sabi to fall hand.
|Re: Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage by EternalTruths: 1:18pm
That is why we question the paternity of Okoroawusa.
