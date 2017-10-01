We have always known that Ibo leaders are politically deficient. Ibos refuse to see and acknowledge what we know. They will never admit that the root cause of their problem in Nigeria is their leadership. To our credit, recent events in alaibo is bringing the rot to surface with concrete convinctions that make it extremely hard for Ibos to deny what we have always known and heralded.



1. First they used the media, rallies and siege in Abuja to put pressure on FG to release Kanu from prison. Without a proper plan for his rehabilitation and reintegration they over-promised to manage him and de-escalate the tension caused by his utterances and following.



After release Kanu advanced from a critic to a messiah, anointed by his fellow Ibos who made pilgrimage to his abode to kneel and receive blessings from his holiness Nnamdi Kanu. The madness upsurged and kneeling was no longer a fitting mode in their worship, people now go on all fours, lower their heads and press their lips to kiss his feet.



He was being worshiped! The euphoria of Kanu intoxicates Ibos and leaders did not see anything wrong.





2. Arewa youths ultimatum to Ibos was mismanaged by leaders in North...but doubly mismanaged by Ibo leaders. The youths saw the laxity in Ibo leadership and used the opportunity to quickly occupy a dominant position in the negotiation towards dismantling IPOB.



3. Arewa youths took over "managing Kanu", an action Ibo leaders had promised but could not do. They went on air and announced that there is a condition that must be fulfilled before they can withdra Kaduna Declaration. They asked for Kanu 's bail to be revoked and the man himself returned to prison.



Following this press release by the Arewa criminals, the same people that besieged Kuje for release of Kanu now turned around and started begging the FG to arrest and lock Kanu up.



4. Military rolled armoured trucks into Afaraukwu with very strong intimidation, an exercise they labelled Python Dance II. Ibo leaders did not come out in protest rally and speak up against the exercise.



5. Few days later the exercise was broadened to other places in Abia State. Very soon Army was violating Ibos on their Biafran soil.



6. The army eliminated IPOB stronghold. The Governors of Iboland outlawed IPOB. FG labeled them terrorist.



7. In a followup press briefing the Governors said the invasion, elimination, proscribing and inhumane treatment suffered was justified to bargain against October 1st eviction of Ibos in North.



8. Not long after, army returned with syringes and vaccines to dope Ibos. The leadership failed to manage the risks.



9. Now....an exchange of partnership contracts between NGOs has resulted in the commission of a statue, the adoption of a major road and the honor of chieftaincy for the SouthAfrican partner in the deal. Ibos have been repeatedly discriminated and massacred in South Africa and the citizens of that country, mainly aroused by intolerance to cohabitate with Ibos, have on many occassions asked for all Nigerians for that matter to be expelled from their country. Their President is the one whose statue stand tall in alaibo.



Ibo leadership is the root of the conflicts and intolerance for Ibo citizens in Nigeria or around the globe. They lack proactive action, incapable of originating social policies to marshall their society for greatness, when crisis start they are evasive and easily cajoled into the opponent's camp, they are cowards and prefer comfortable protective shelter than to stick their necks out and stand in line of fire to defend the integrity and honor of their land and people against pressure. 6 Likes