Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) (12315 Views)

Man Proposes To Uche Ogbodo On Instagram As He Slides Into Her DM / Man Proposes To Juliet Ibrahim On Instagram After Seeing Banky W & Adesua Etomi / Man Proposes To Liberian Girl He Met At Iyanya's Concert (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The proposal which came as a surprise, shocked the girl who never expected this from her reaction. Despite that, it was a moment of joy and celebrations as her friends who witnessed the drama prayed for her and wished her well as she is about to leave the single hood to another and more advanced level where more responsibilities awaits her as a married woman.



Source....



....... A young man in his early thirties on Sunday the 15th of October, 2017 proposed to his girlfriend during one of their usual outing at a bar and event centre.The proposal which came as a surprise, shocked the girl who never expected this from her reaction. Despite that, it was a moment of joy and celebrations as her friends who witnessed the drama prayed for her and wished her well as she is about to leave the single hood to another and more advanced level where more responsibilities awaits her as a married woman.Source........... https://www.thepagemagazine.com/2017/10/15/man-proposes-girlfriend-beer-parlour/

Ayaah tomorrow she will say uncle stop drinking or no kpomo 12 Likes

this kind beer parlour proposal 3 Likes

If na beer parlour nko?

Where Churchill proposed to Tonto?

Where Dem dey now..

Bottom line is, it's not how far....you know the rest 31 Likes 1 Share

swazpedro:

Ayaah tomorrow she will say uncle stop drinking or no kpomo which kpomo be that, ijebu kpomo or osogbo own? which kpomo be that, ijebu kpomo or osogbo own? 2 Likes

phintohlar:

which kpomo be that, ijebu kpomo or osogbo own?



By after 1 am.. Your busy looking for kinds of kpomo By after 1 am.. Your busy looking for kinds of kpomo 3 Likes

phintohlar:

which kpomo be that, ijebu kpomo or osogbo own?

Noo the type that is very sweet some people even call kanda Noo the type that is very sweet some people even call kanda 1 Like

16 Likes

That place does not look like a beer parlour.

IT BAFFLES ME SEEING grown up guys KNEELING DOWN TO PROPOSE DAMN IT GUYS WHERE IS UR DIGNITY AS A MAN THATS NT OUR CULTURE WHEREAS U AINT BEGGING HER TO BE UR WIFE IF SHE DECLINES FORGET HER..DIA ARE MANY FISHES IN D RIVER..OUR ANCESTORS MARRIES MORE WIVIES IMAGINE THEM SEEING U KNEELING DOWN COS OF A WOMAN ITS AWKARD..WAKE UP GUYS...I ONLY KNEEL TO GOD. 33 Likes 2 Shares

No be every place wey dem sell alcohol be beer parlour na. Anyways na their business. If dem like make e be for IDP camp.

Lol

How did her friends know he will be proposing to her on that day....

Marriage is no no for me, scared of that sh1t 3 Likes

johnkey:

Marriage is no no for me, scared of that sh1t

You feel truly alive when you do that which you're most afraid of. You feel truly alive when you do that which you're most afraid of. 1 Like

ifex370:







By after 1 am.. Your busy looking for kinds of kpomo by after 1 am... your busy quotting me. by after 1 am... your busy quotting me.

swazpedro:





Noo the type that is very sweet some people even call kanda really? It must be inported kpomo then really? It must be inported kpomo then

Paulosky1900:

IT BAFFLES ME SEEING grown up guys KNEELING DOWN TO PROPOSE DAMN IT GUYS WHERE IS UR DIGNITY AS A MAN THATS NT OUR CULTURE WHEREAS U AINT BEGGING HER TO BE UR WIFE IF SHE DECLINES FORGET HER..DIA ARE MANY FISHES IN D RIVER..OUR ANCESTORS MARRIES MORE WIVIES IMAGINE THEM SEEING U KNEELING DOWN COS OF A WOMAN ITS AWKARD..WAKE UP GUYS...I ONLY KNEEL TO GOD.

Very true broda. man is the head of the woman and God is the head of the man. Man shuld only kneel to his head - God. I don't think kneeling to propose is right! Nevertheless, I wish them success... Very true broda. man is the head of the woman and God is the head of the man. Man shuld only kneel to his head - God. I don't think kneeling to propose is right! Nevertheless, I wish them success... 8 Likes

see d 2 posters above d poster above me, na pple like una go mislead pple online finish, wen it reach una turn, una go even lye down propose. see d 2 posters above d poster above me, na pple like una go mislead pple online finish, wen it reach una turn, una go even lye down propose. 3 Likes

I can't wait to engage my Priscilla too

lovely

Well

Congrats

One has just been taken off the streets. This "operation save a w.h.o.r.e" seems to be working. 4 Likes

nice

Paulosky1900:

IT BAFFLES ME SEEING grown up guys KNEELING DOWN TO PROPOSE DAMN IT GUYS WHERE IS UR DIGNITY AS A MAN THATS NT OUR CULTURE WHEREAS U AINT BEGGING HER TO BE UR WIFE IF SHE DECLINES FORGET HER..DIA ARE MANY FISHES IN D RIVER..OUR ANCESTORS MARRIES MORE WIVIES IMAGINE THEM SEEING U KNEELING DOWN COS OF A WOMAN ITS AWKARD..WAKE UP GUYS...I ONLY KNEEL TO GOD.













What's this one saying bayi ;DD





And someone like you won't see anything wrong in a woman kneeling for her husband o. What's this one saying bayi;DDAnd someone like you won't see anything wrong in a woman kneeling for her husband o.

happy for the bae, make the new home last oooo! amen here to read commenthappy for the bae, make the new home last oooo! amen

wao congrats bro you proposed to gold circle ambassador the mariage ,umm I give it two years