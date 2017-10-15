₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by Meca4christ: 12:32am
A young man in his early thirties on Sunday the 15th of October, 2017 proposed to his girlfriend during one of their usual outing at a bar and event centre.
The proposal which came as a surprise, shocked the girl who never expected this from her reaction. Despite that, it was a moment of joy and celebrations as her friends who witnessed the drama prayed for her and wished her well as she is about to leave the single hood to another and more advanced level where more responsibilities awaits her as a married woman.
Source....
.......https://www.thepagemagazine.com/2017/10/15/man-proposes-girlfriend-beer-parlour/
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by swazpedro(m): 12:36am
Ayaah tomorrow she will say uncle stop drinking or no kpomo
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by consultancy(m): 1:18am
this kind beer parlour proposal
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by dyadeleye(m): 1:19am
If na beer parlour nko?
Where Churchill proposed to Tonto?
Where Dem dey now..
Bottom line is, it's not how far....you know the rest
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 1:23am
swazpedro:which kpomo be that, ijebu kpomo or osogbo own?
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by ifex370(m): 1:34am
phintohlar:
By after 1 am.. Your busy looking for kinds of kpomo
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by swazpedro(m): 2:17am
phintohlar:
Noo the type that is very sweet some people even call kanda
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by DiamondTips(m): 2:43am
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by mogboyelade(f): 2:49am
That place does not look like a beer parlour.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by Paulosky1900: 3:03am
IT BAFFLES ME SEEING grown up guys KNEELING DOWN TO PROPOSE DAMN IT GUYS WHERE IS UR DIGNITY AS A MAN THATS NT OUR CULTURE WHEREAS U AINT BEGGING HER TO BE UR WIFE IF SHE DECLINES FORGET HER..DIA ARE MANY FISHES IN D RIVER..OUR ANCESTORS MARRIES MORE WIVIES IMAGINE THEM SEEING U KNEELING DOWN COS OF A WOMAN ITS AWKARD..WAKE UP GUYS...I ONLY KNEEL TO GOD.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 5:19am
No be every place wey dem sell alcohol be beer parlour na. Anyways na their business. If dem like make e be for IDP camp.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by Albert48: 5:21am
Lol
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by dingbang(m): 5:31am
How did her friends know he will be proposing to her on that day....
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by johnkey: 5:43am
Marriage is no no for me, scared of that sh1t
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 6:30am
johnkey:
You feel truly alive when you do that which you're most afraid of.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 6:35am
ifex370:by after 1 am... your busy quotting me.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 6:39am
swazpedro:really? It must be inported kpomo then
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by danolorunmo(m): 6:47am
Paulosky1900:
Very true broda. man is the head of the woman and God is the head of the man. Man shuld only kneel to his head - God. I don't think kneeling to propose is right! Nevertheless, I wish them success...
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:40am
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by IAMSASHY(f): 9:40am
see d 2 posters above d poster above me, na pple like una go mislead pple online finish, wen it reach una turn, una go even lye down propose.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by tayo200(m): 9:41am
I can't wait to engage my Priscilla too
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by naijaisGOOD: 9:42am
lovely
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by Divay22(f): 9:42am
Well
Congrats
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by SlayQueenSlayer: 9:44am
One has just been taken off the streets. This "operation save a w.h.o.r.e" seems to be working.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by DanielsParker: 9:45am
nice
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by Sfateema(f): 9:45am
Paulosky1900:
What's this one saying bayi ;DD
And someone like you won't see anything wrong in a woman kneeling for her husband o.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 9:45am
here to read comment happy for the bae, make the new home last oooo! amen
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by Greatmind23: 9:45am
wao congrats bro you proposed to gold circle ambassador the mariage ,umm I give it two years
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At A Bar And Event Centre (Photos) by profkachi(m): 9:46am
Eehyah! I wish them the very best in the new adventure they have just started up together, and also the grace to retain the tempo. Proposing isn't just enough to lead to marriage.
